Tech
Cloud Computing – Does Your Business Belong in ‘The Cloud?’
The SaaS model that began a few years ago has now evolved into the “Cloud’ computing model being utilized today. Improvements were made to enhance performance and strengthen security. It is a great option for many organizations because it provides:
- Lower maintenance and support costs than premise based alternatives
- Lower entry point than a licensed purchase
- Fast Deployment
- Reduced challenges associated with upgrades, updates, and security patches
- The ability for remote employees to stay connected
- Reduce workload on already busy IT departments
- Highly customizable user settings
- Lower risk with the ability to easily change vendors if desired
Pushing information in the cloud improves collaboration; business partners, employees and customers all benefit from the ease and availability that Cloud computing delivers. Anyone with access to the Internet can now engage in operations through these web based services.
Another key benefit of computing in the Cloud is the cost savings. Businesses today are cash strapped and are looking to reduce costs without compromising services. The financial benefits of Cloud computing are huge. The Yankee Group estimates that Cloud computing brings cost reductions of 50% or more for IT spending. Typically IT savings demands high up front costs, with savings being realized over time. Cloud computing brings almost instants savings, since there are no large, front end costs around implementation.
Types of Clouds:
Cloud computing offers organizations improved options that were not available with SaaS. Cloud models include:
- Private/Internal Clouds -emulate cloud computing on private networks capitalizing on data security, corporate governance, and reliability concerns. Users “still have to buy, build, and manage them” and as such do not benefit from lower up-front capital costs and less hands-on management.
- Hybrid Clouds – consist of multiple internal and/or external providers; an organization provides and manages some resources in-house and has others provided externally.
- Community Clouds – several organizations have similar requirements and seek to share infrastructure so as to realize some of the benefits of cloud computing.
- Public Clouds – a shared environment where service provider makes resources, such as applications and storage, available to the general public over the Internet. Public clouds may have hundreds or even thousands of businesses running in isolated containers within the same physical environment.
With the advances is security and delivery, Cloud computing is proving to be an excellent tool to improve business services while reducing costs. Author Nicholas Carr, argues that the cloud computing paradigm shift is similar to the displacement of electricity generators by electricity grids early in the 20th century. At first there was fear about pooling services with other businesses, but security measures were put in place and costs were greatly reduced by sharing infrastructure.
Tech
MLM Candies that Melt in Your Mouth Not In Your Wallet
It’s hard to believe how many people are in network marketing hang in there year after year without making money. If you want to realize freedom you won’t do it by draining your wallet; you simply must make a profit as soon as humanly possible. There are 3 delicious MLM candies that taste great and help you make money. Do you know what they are?
3 Money Making MLM Candies that Melt in Your Mouth Not in Your Wallet
1) Blue MLM Candy – The first delicious candy is to actually have a MARKETING PLAN. There’s a funny thing that happens to your business without marketing… and that’s NOTHING. You need a plan, a process, or a system of finding new interested people. Network marketers with a constant supply of interested prospects have a deliciously growing business.
2) Yellow MLM Candy – The second delicious candy is having a process that educates your prospects FOR YOU. Once someone says they are interested, you need a process for educating that person so they can make a decision. If you plan to have an organization with hundreds of people, you can’t personally expect to spend 1, 2, or 3 hours with everyone who’s interested. That would kill you! You’ve got to have a website, CD, conference call, or some other form of educating people that will free you up to focus on building relationships with the people who are MOST interested. That kind of MLM candy tastes great and gives you a real sugar rush!
3) Green MLM Candy -The last delicious candy that will fill your bank account, and won’t rot your teeth is your ability to plug people into a team. Organize people into small groups of about 6, and have them get together at least once a week to help grow their business. This call will help you make money, by helping your team find the things they need… Support, Community, Relationships, Goals, Accountability, and so much more. Just a few team calls with different groups of 6 will create more momentum than just about any other thing you do because you will be creating true leverage for yourself.
Tech
Look at an SQL Backup Program to Protect Your Database
Anyone who uses a database to save information should have it protected. It means deciding which recovery method to try, as everyone uses it for different things. If you are a business and this is how you connect with your customers, this is valuable data. Once a month you might send out coupons or information, using it as a reminder in people’s lives. If this data was lost, it would most likely effect your sales in some form.
An SQL backup program can step into a situation like this and bring back most of your data. The program also offers three different recovery modes that can be used so data is protected in different ways. You won’t use each one each time or maybe one not at all. It all depends on your needs and the information you need saved.
One option in an SQL backup program is the simple model where the data is recovered up to the most up-to-date database or differential backup. Here, you can’t get into any incremental changes. This is easier to maintain than others models. However, there is the chance of losing some data. The full backup makes sure there is a transaction log and database backup. Everything is protected against failure or damaged files. This also allows you to go back according to a certain point in time. The bulk logged model is combined with performance and protection. However, point-in-time recovery isn’t an option.
When trying to choose one you like, make sure it is something you can do. Not everyone has an IT tech on hand or someone to call if there is problems. This is why it is important to check out an SQL backup program before purchasing one, as you want to see if it would be beneficial and helpful.
Tech
Guides To Make Money Online
If someone were to ask you what the #1 ‘secret’ to making money online was, what would you say?
Any guesses?
Maybe you’d say it’s to find a starving crowd. Or to build and nurture a list. Or to get in on the beginning of a hot new trend.
All of these are good answers.
And all of these are wrong.
THE big secret to making money online is one that crosses all niches, applies to all markets and marketers, and works just about every single time to make REAL money.
It’s how six and seven figure incomes are almost always earned.
And it’s also how YOU can begin earning 6 figures in the next 12 months.
Now then – before I reveal this ‘secret,’ let me warn you that you might have heard it before.
In fact, some online marketers have to hear this a dozen times or more before it really starts to sink in.
That’s because the most powerful techniques often masquerade as something a bit boring. Or tedious. Or uninteresting.
After all, taking a wheelbarrow full of cash to the bank is exciting.
Earning it is often something altogether different.
Ready?
Here’s the ‘secret… ‘
“Find a profitable formula – and then SCALE it up.”
Yup. That’s it. Pretty simple, I know.
Yet 98% of marketers will never do it. And 97% of marketers will stay broke because of it.
Let’s say you spend time making the perfect product for a super hungry niche. You tweak the offer to get it converting sky high. You bring on affiliates to help you promote. Everything is in place. You launch, you have an extremely profitable week…
… and then what?
For most marketers, they will turn their attention to creating the next product and doing the entire process again.
And because of that, they will leave a tremendous amount of money on the table.
If your offer sells for $19 and you’re converting at 5%, then you’re making $95 for every 100 people you send to your site.
This doesn’t even include the list you’re building and will market to over and over again.
Now then, if you can buy those 100 visitors for $40, you’ve just make a profit of $55.
Buy 1,000 visitors and you’ve made $550.
Buy 10,000 visitors and you’ve made $5,500.
But wait, there’s more!
What if you add a backend product? Just one sale per 100 visitors of a $100 product increases your profit from $55 to $155.
10,000 visitors? $15,500 profit.
You can also add coaching, continuity (membership) programs, etc. for even more profit.
Are you following me here?
Let’s use an analogy: Someone invests 3 months to open a hair salon. They have a big grand opening with lots of customers. And when that dies down, they close shop, move across town and do it all over again.
Yeah, that would be pretty crazy.
Yet that’s what 98% of online marketers do.
They create a product, launch it, have a great week and then start all over again.
And they wonder why they are still struggling.
So what’s the takeaway?
· Invest time in building a profitable, high-converting funnel.
· Test it out and do the math – how much can you spend on advertising and still make money?
· Start by investing small and ramp your way up.
· Don’t forget to build your list – your funnel is your upfront money, and your list is your “go to” money. That is, whenever you need funds or simply want to boost your income, you can go to your list and make them an offer.
What will derail you in this process:
· Getting lured away by the glamour of creating another new product funnel when you should be scaling up the one you already have.
· Fear of spending money to make money. Yes, spending $1000 or more to make sales is scary. That’s why you want to start small, make sure your entire funnel is working, and then scale up. And up. And Up.
Your biggest mistake – would be brushing this advice off.
Fortunes have been made simply by creating a profitable funnel and then scaling it up.
FORTUNES.
As in nearly 7 figures made from one ClickBank product…
Per MONTH.
That’s right – 6 Pack Abs at the pinnacle of its success was earning over $11 million per year.
Your results will vary.
