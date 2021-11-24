Cloud Computing – Does Your Business Belong in ‘The Cloud?’

If someone were to ask you what the #1 ‘secret’ to making money online was, what would you say?

Any guesses?

Maybe you’d say it’s to find a starving crowd. Or to build and nurture a list. Or to get in on the beginning of a hot new trend.

All of these are good answers.

And all of these are wrong.

THE big secret to making money online is one that crosses all niches, applies to all markets and marketers, and works just about every single time to make REAL money.

It’s how six and seven figure incomes are almost always earned.

And it’s also how YOU can begin earning 6 figures in the next 12 months.

Now then – before I reveal this ‘secret,’ let me warn you that you might have heard it before.

In fact, some online marketers have to hear this a dozen times or more before it really starts to sink in.

That’s because the most powerful techniques often masquerade as something a bit boring. Or tedious. Or uninteresting.

After all, taking a wheelbarrow full of cash to the bank is exciting.

Earning it is often something altogether different.

Ready?

Here’s the ‘secret… ‘

“Find a profitable formula – and then SCALE it up.”

Yup. That’s it. Pretty simple, I know.

Yet 98% of marketers will never do it. And 97% of marketers will stay broke because of it.

Let’s say you spend time making the perfect product for a super hungry niche. You tweak the offer to get it converting sky high. You bring on affiliates to help you promote. Everything is in place. You launch, you have an extremely profitable week…

… and then what?

For most marketers, they will turn their attention to creating the next product and doing the entire process again.

And because of that, they will leave a tremendous amount of money on the table.

If your offer sells for $19 and you’re converting at 5%, then you’re making $95 for every 100 people you send to your site.

This doesn’t even include the list you’re building and will market to over and over again.

Now then, if you can buy those 100 visitors for $40, you’ve just make a profit of $55.

Buy 1,000 visitors and you’ve made $550.

Buy 10,000 visitors and you’ve made $5,500.

But wait, there’s more!

What if you add a backend product? Just one sale per 100 visitors of a $100 product increases your profit from $55 to $155.

10,000 visitors? $15,500 profit.

You can also add coaching, continuity (membership) programs, etc. for even more profit.

Are you following me here?

Let’s use an analogy: Someone invests 3 months to open a hair salon. They have a big grand opening with lots of customers. And when that dies down, they close shop, move across town and do it all over again.

Yeah, that would be pretty crazy.

Yet that’s what 98% of online marketers do.

They create a product, launch it, have a great week and then start all over again.

And they wonder why they are still struggling.

So what’s the takeaway?

· Invest time in building a profitable, high-converting funnel.

· Test it out and do the math – how much can you spend on advertising and still make money?

· Start by investing small and ramp your way up.

· Don’t forget to build your list – your funnel is your upfront money, and your list is your “go to” money. That is, whenever you need funds or simply want to boost your income, you can go to your list and make them an offer.

What will derail you in this process:

· Getting lured away by the glamour of creating another new product funnel when you should be scaling up the one you already have.

· Fear of spending money to make money. Yes, spending $1000 or more to make sales is scary. That’s why you want to start small, make sure your entire funnel is working, and then scale up. And up. And Up.

Your biggest mistake – would be brushing this advice off.

Fortunes have been made simply by creating a profitable funnel and then scaling it up.

FORTUNES.

As in nearly 7 figures made from one ClickBank product…

Per MONTH.

That’s right – 6 Pack Abs at the pinnacle of its success was earning over $11 million per year.

Your results will vary.