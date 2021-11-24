Tech
Data Loss Due to Inode Corruption
SCO UnixWare operating system is a Unix-based operating system that is primarily known for its reliability, stability and scalability. While the operating system is safe and reliable, it can also be corrupted and unmountable due to super block damage or corruption, inode corruption, boot errors, VTOC (Volume Tables of Contents) damage, OLT (Object Location Table) damage and malicious software like virus. In most cases of operating system corruption, you encounter an error message. Once you encounter the error message, the data stored in the hard drive becomes inaccessible. To overcome such situations, the best possible way is to restore the data from an up-to-date backup. However, in case of no backup availability or backup failing short of restoring the required data, you need to use advanced SCO UnixWare Data Recovery Software.
Consider a practical scenario, where you encounter the below error message when you attempt to boot your UNIX based operating system:
“Mar 15 17:26:21 ioccrmprep1 unix: WARNING: msgcnt 31 vxfs: mesg 017:
vx_ilock – /opt/data/ora16/preprod file system inode 10 marked bad”
The above error message indicates that inode 10 has been marked bad. Data saved in the hard drive becomes inaccessible after the above error message appears.
Cause:
The root cause for the occurrence of the above error message is VERITAS File inode corruption as a result of transient fiber link failures.
Resolution:
To resolve the above error message and access the data, you need to take these steps:
1. Unmount the file in order to attempt repairs on corrupted inodes. Use the command to analyze the superblock on the failing file system:
% echo “8192B.p S” | fsdb -F vxfs /dev/vx/rdsk/rootdg/meta
2. Run a full fsck with the -n option to see which inodes are marked bad
3. Set the “aflag” field to 0x0 using fsdb. This step must be done very carefully since it involves writing to the file structure itself. The incorrect use of fsdb can destroy the file system.
4. The inode aflag has been cleared for the 3 inodes. Verify it with fsck.
5. Now it should be safe to run a full fsck with the -y option
6. Mount the file system and check the inodes
If the above steps fail to resolve the issue, you need to reinstall the file system. These file systems act as pointers to the files and folders saved on the hard drive. Reinstalling the file system will erase all those entries and your data will become inaccessible. In such circumstances, you need to go for an advanced SCO UnixWare Data Recovery Software. Such SCO UnixWare Data Recovery tools use advanced scanning algorithms to recover your lost data.
Stellar Phoenix (SCO UnixWare) Data Recovery is powerful SCO UnixWare Data Recovery utility. It is compatible with VxFS [Veritas – VxFS1, VxFS2 & VxFS4] and UFS. It gets installed on Windows (XP, 2003, 2000, NT, ME, 98 and 95) and the affected SCO hard drive should be connected as slave.
Hosting a Tea Party on Mother’s Day – Here Are Some Mother’s Day Tea Party Activities
Are you hosting a tea party for your mom? To honor that very important person in our lives, you want to make her smile and warm her heart. You will no doubt find your own heart swelling with warmth in the process. It may be you and your mom, or it may include generational moms. It’s not uncommon to see great grandmother, grandmother, mother and daughter enjoying this celebration together.
I can’t think of a better activity than a walk down memory lane. Get out your photo album or a box of photos if you don’t have one. Ask the others to bring theirs as well. Some of them may be pretty old and the youngest among you may not know some relatives in the pictures. This is a good time to tell the story of your family history and let the young ones get to know where they came from.
Looking at old pictures always prompts someone to remember when they enjoyed something they did. Let them talk about where they did it and who was with them. It may surprise a great granddaughter to find out that her great grandmother was the first girl to be on an all boy baseball team at her high school.
In my family seeing the hair styles the women were wearing way back when always brings moans and groans. Ditto for the clothing they were wearing as well. Pictures of parties attended, family weddings, picnics, family vacations and trips to amusement parks can start a fit of laughter that won’t stop for a while.
One of our favorite family memories is from a family vacation when my nephew opened the condo door and walked over and opened the refrigerator to get a drink when he realized he was in the wrong condo. The people inside just stared at him and they all burst out laughing. TIP: Lock your doors
A tear or two may be shed when you see a photo of one that is no longer with you, but this is yet another opportunity to remember them with laughter and love. You will no doubt start counting all the things you and your family have to be thankful for.
Hosting a tea party means finding tea party food
Tea parties are known for their bite sized foods, like tea sandwiches, small tea cakes, and cookies. Fresh fruit is always welcome and small fruit tarts. Small pieces of fudge or candy will be loved by someone there. Providing both fruit and candy should satisfy both the health conscience and the sweet tooth.
Remember to provide some foods that great grandmother can easily eat by finding out if she has any dietary restrictions she must follow. If she is unable to get out bring the tea party to her.
The tea itself may be a hot English Earl Grey an iced Passion Fruit, or anything in between. If you have a tiny generational person a Rooibos tea is a good caffeine free choice.
Try the tea sandwich spread below:
Almond bacon cheese spread
- 8 ounces of cream cheese softened
- 2 Tablespoons toasted almonds
- 2 slices crispy fried bacon
- 1 small onion cubed
- 1/4 tsp Worcestershire sauce.
Add ingredients in a food processor and blend well. Chill well.
Make Mother’s Day a special event by hosting a tea party to be remembered.
How To Make Money From Forex Trading by Utilizing Volatility
Dealers from the currency market are presently a savvy bunch. Almost everybody in the foreign exchange market today is self-trained in studying graphs, or even a consumer of some kind of high technology applications to trade the foreign exchange industry. Many have graduated from utilizing pure technical evaluation into the new-fangled elegance of neural network calling and artificial intelligence. However, a vast majority of those experts fail within their trading, losing cash from their trading instead of making gains. Why can it be so?
The solution lies at the devil within. The dealers that win are people that are capable of implementing their trading strategies with precision and discipline, and more to the point, they could deal with the VOLATILITY of currency trading.
The concept is whether you’re able to identify explosive moves, even if they’re modest, and implement trades using those unpredictable moves, purchasing about the market and market them in the peaks. You stand to earn huge gains. Nonetheless, in practice, lots of inconsistent changes are too quick and miniature to be identified in the time to be exchanged. Where more important unpredictable movements are recognized, it’s a mistake in judgment and also the rate of implementation of the transactions, which decreases the number of gains.
When I researched the way the dealer can regain his losses following a dreadful period of poor trading, I had been amazed at a veteran dealer who informed me that he had been a profitable dealer from day one of the trading. That is by no way a false claim since this flashy trader has at all times been known equally for his enormous skill. He can produce the right calls on the marketplace.
His response additional to my surprise since he stated,” I had been an expert poker player and also the runner up at the Australian poker tournament!”.
Therein lies his fantastic achievement as a Forex dealer also, since a poker player and a winning player at the, he had been used to taking calculated risks.
The key to trading his design was supposed to take calculated risks from his currency trading.
For instance, when you’ve identified a transaction, and you’ve placed company, don’t place your stops close to the entrance cost since the odds favor the stops being struck the majority of the moment.
Alternatively, you can evaluate the likelihood and likelihood of this stops being struck before you put them.
Again, as soon as a trade presents itself, and you’re able to calculate the likelihood of winning will be set up instead of losing, it’s then which you’re ready to boost your transactions.
In the event you want to win large, learn how to calculate the likelihood of winning, and also enjoy the poker player, then bet significant when the chances are in your favor and steer clear of a trade in which the opportunities imply you may lose.
This is the area where Forex dealers will quantify their risk-reward ratios to get their favorite trade setups and will identify which transaction setup is going to bring about more substantial gains and with lesser risks. This method is a skill that you need to learn how to become more rewarding.
Creative Imagination – What Causes It?
Have you ever used creative imagination to write a novel that has been published? Compose a piece of music that has been performed? Draw, paint or sculpt a work of visual art that has been bought? Of course, you don’t need to be a musician to hear an original melody in your head, or an artist to visualise colour and form. Perhaps you have had a creative moment on the sports field like a great solo run, a penetrating pass, or a brilliant shot at goal from a seemingly impossible angle.
Creative imagination is an intriguing phenomenon where something new and somehow valuable is formed. It involves seeing possibilities beyond existing constraints. This moment of clarity is often vivid, and can take the form of a grand vision, or a “seeing” of something one has not seen before. Like Archimedes’ ‘eureka moment’, jumping from his bath when he experienced a leap of understanding about the principle of displacement.
Normal experience of creative imagination
In ordinary life, we might spontaneously conjure up alternatives to reality when we think “if only… ” and something original is imagined or a new perspective emerges that sheds light on the mundane. Arguably an element of creativity is needed to come up with an original solution to any unique practical problem of daily living.
One can also be creative in what one says in day to day conversation e.g. being amusing to entertain, saying something resourceful to help someone deal with difficulty, or being inventive to encourage interest.
How then to account for creative imagination? Where does it come from?
A humanist’s perspective on creative imagination
The contemporary concept of creativity in human beings started during the Renaissance and became more pronounced as an intellectual movement at the time of the Enlightenment. Creation began to be perceived as having originated from the abilities of the individual, and not from God the Creator. Humanism became a leading intellectual movement. This was an intensely human-centred outlook on the world, valuing the intellect and achievement of the individual. A naturalistic way of thinking accompanied by the growth of the sciences.
Natural brain processes
Scientists often supposed that creative imagination is the same thing as divergent thinking. Convergent thinking involves aiming for a single, correct solution to a problem, whereas divergent thinking involves creation of multiple answers to a set problem.
According to the current science of cognitive psychology, divergent thinking is the process of creative imagination involving the natural processes of the brain. These use such functions as memory, reasoning, visualisation, association etc. These go on in the background of our conscious mind.
Scientists usually assume that only brain activities cause illumination or insight. The creative idea bursts forth from its pre-conscious processing into conscious awareness.
Kekulé’s discovery
Thus, many scientists today think of creative imagination as resulting only from an interaction between one’s current knowledge and the information received from the world.
One example, said to illustrate this idea about creative imagination, is Kekulé’s flash of illumination about the ring structure of the benzene molecule. The discovery made possible the chemistry of aromatic compounds. Kekulé was dozing when he visualised rows of atoms moving in snake-like motion. One of the snakes chased its tail and seized hold of it thus forming a pattern.
Materialistic commentators looked for other experiences that might have played a part. Before being a chemist, Kekulé trained his visual perception in the field of architecture. They supposed he might have been at the zoo in the morning and might have watched some dance performance in the afternoon. It is these assumed chance coincidental experiences they think that contributed to his novel insight.
A transpersonal perspective on creative imagination
An alternative perspective is that creativity, in addition, comes from something unseen beyond the individual. To inspire is to breathe in what gives life. We may at times find ourselves stirred and moved. But we do not know where the inspiration comes from. I think I know the reason. When people focus on worldly things, they do not believe in any influx from a higher realm.
Ancient Greeks often accepted Muses as mediating inspiration from the gods. Later, Greeks and Romans invoked the concept of an external creative “daemon” or “genius”, linked to the sacred or the divine.
Effort and creative imagination
“My creative process involves that old saying: It’s 90% perspiration and only 10% inspiration.” (Rosabeth Moss Kanter, Professor at Harvard Business School)
While inspiration is not the same as effort, effort is an essential condition for inspiration, preparing the mind for an inspirational experience. Also, research suggests that creative imagination comes from having an open mind to new experience.
This raises the question of whether creativity involves personal motivation to both be open to and act on a world of new possibility. Arguably, if we bottle up good things that are flowing through us, then we can’t expect to receive more; first the good needs to flow through us into action. The more you put into something, the more you get out of it. This motivation is different from pursuing your own agenda and wanting your own way or jumping to conclusions based on your own prejudices. Blocks to creativity thus include being judgmental and striving for self gain.
Spiritual world
According to mystic Emanuel Swedenborg, we tend to believe that each of us is the originator of all we think and desire. However, he maintains that a flow of ideas and impulses comes into our mind via a hidden realm of, what he calls, ‘the spiritual world’ consisting of different communities of the spirits of people who survive bodily death. Their presence induces ideas and images into our subjective consciousness.
How open are you to the experience of creative imagination? Can inspiration come from a transcendent dimension? And if so what are the consequences of this understanding for you personally?
