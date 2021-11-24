Definition & Types of Diaper Bag

Share Pin 0 Shares

A diaper bag (or nappy bag) is a storage bag with many pockets which is spacious enough to carry diaper and all baby-related items while taking a family outing. It is ironically needed in administering a mother’s everyday life after having a baby, rather than an optional luxurious gear. It almost replaces the importance of mothers’ purse before and after their pregnancies. Without the required essentials in the bag, mothers will not be daring to step out of their house. Simply think of the great embarrassment if the babies throw up all of a sudden in a shopping mall, but you got nothing (diaper) to change in front of public? Hence, a mom must physically get ready for anything, e.g. sudden diaper change and timely feeding of the baby.

Generally, a diaper bag comes with several pockets of different sizes tailored for your outdoor needs. These internal or external pockets coupled up with compartments are a great organizer for your immediate sorting or retrieval of baby essentials. It is usually featured with adjustable shoulder straps as you commonly seen everywhere, to distribute the weight and free your hands up. Some modern designs are also being engineered with rigid handles and even concealed wheels. This is to enable the parents to carry the baby more firmly and complete more tasks concurrently e.g. paying a cashier or answering a phone call. It could greatly reduce lower back pain as well. Some studies also revealed that diaper bag with brighter color is relatively harder to get lost and could somehow heal or to certain extent reduce “baby blues”. Vibrant colours can brighten the day and make your baby and everyone smile by just looking at the bag. Happy baby will lead to a happy outing…

Diaper bag should be chosen with the designs that precisely reflect daily routine of the parents, on top of other factors like stylish taste and buying budget. There are various sizes, colours, styles, features and materials that created to suit consumers from all different levels and categories.

1) Stroller Diaper Bag



This bag is equipped with additional loops that you can smartly fit over the handle of baby stroller or attach to other travelling systems. It is not only freeing your hand, but your entire body so that you can have absolute freedom in enjoying your journey. With the availability of adjustable strap, it can be converted to be a backpack as you like. This bag is usually made with water-proof materials for a trouble-free strolling for those stay-at-home parents.

2) Messenger Diaper Bag



Designed with a long single strap for you to wear across your chest or over your shoulder, the weight of the diaper bag is no longer concentrated on your shoulder. You may load more accessories in the bag perhaps. With waist-to-shoulder style, you can professionally hang the bag on same side, or cross it trendily till the opposite part of the body. Having such carrying method, you will have quick-access to the pockets and compartments to get whatever baby item that you need.

3) Backpack Diaper Bag



It is almost similar to any ordinary backpack that popularly used by backpack travelers or school students. Literally, it has 2 adjustable straps so that you can carry through your shoulder at your back. This will greatly reduce the stress exerted on your shoulder, which in turn uniformly distribute across your back. Your hands are totally free for any other activities, provided someone is carrying your baby. It is ideally designed for the parents that always on-the-go.

4) Tote Diaper Bag



It just looks like your daily shopping bag that you used to lug around. This bag is normally larger than a traditional diaper bag, with a pair of carrying handles in various lengths so that you can either carry in your hand or place over your shoulder. Simplified internal rooming with lesser pocket and compartment, you can freely use it for a quick journey. Once your baby outgrows it, it can still be retained as your personal bag.

5) Designer Diaper Bag



This is normally referring to the city-chic design from a distinguished designer. From a signature collection till limited edition in their flagship inspiration, rest assured on the spectacular workmanship, exclusive warranty and “celebrity effect” as it will bring along. Some eye-catching products are made by superior materials with premium-quality and great practicalities like insulated bottle pockets which is dedicated to the esteemed customers.

6) Eco Diaper Bag



As the trend of supporting green product is getting popular globally, there are more diaper bags innovated with eco-friendly materials like synthetic leather or even a recycled material like a tyre that you will never think of earlier. While carrying your baby essentials for a simple outing, you are devotedly inculcating your second generation in taking great care on our earth.

7) Daddy Diaper Bag



With a wise selection on design and colours, daddies are more receptive and indeed love to carry a diaper bag. It will benefit dual-income families whereby the parenting responsibilities are shared more evenly. Apart from keeping all baby needs, this bag with multiple pockets and compartments can always serve as daddy’s cool personal carrier for his belongings like key, mobile phone and wallet. With a rugged design and guy-delighted patterns, daddy can now be sportier and trendier even with a baby.

First-time parents are prone to buy small and impractical diaper bags, and subsequently purchase bulky backpacks or duffel bags as a substitute. In fact, whenever possible, all families are recommended to have two different sizes of diaper bags. For short trips, a smaller one works fine with a couple of diapers, some wipes and a change of clothing. For a whole day-out or an overnight, you need to bigger one to accommodate more supplies like full changes of clothing, more diapers and wipes, first aid supplies, pacifiers, baby bibs and other accessories for the days. Bear in mind, the functions of the bag can always be doubled to carry your belongings at the same time.

A wise selection of diaper bag will not only embrace your sense of self, but will also appropriately showcase your stylish lifestyle, trendy taste and unique personality even after stepping into another important milestone, of being a great parent.

By Ding