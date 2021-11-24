News
Foster parents see Thanksgiving go up in flames as donations top $130,000
For decades, Edna and Bob Touchette gave foster kids with nowhere else to turn a home. Now that home is gone.
“This was the center of everybody’s world,” said Edna as she stood next to the smoldering pile of the garrison her husband built. The couple adopted eight foster children, to date, while having four kids of their own.
On Monday morning fire ripped through the two-story, leaving them relying on friends and family for shelter. Thanksgiving is still an unknown. A GoFundMe account has raised $130,000 toward a $250,000 goal to help the family rebuild.
But on Tuesday they stood outside shivering while trying to make sense of the loss.
“There were so many people shoving papers at us for appraisals we just shut down,” Bob said of the flurry of activity following the spectacular fire. “We’ve lost everything. It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”
Bob said he picked up his 2-year-old and 4-year-old and ran out of the house as smoke billowed out of the chimney. He lifted a ladder up to his 18-year-old who had crawled out of the roof to help him down.
He said the screen doors then “blew out” as the flames roared. The fire never let up until the house was no longer a home. The fire department poured it on, but it was too late.
Everyone escaped, including the family Labradoodle, Buddy, who was found on a nearby bike path.
“We’re all going to get in one place this Thanksgiving. Or at least try,” said Edna, 74, with tears in her eyes. “We’ve lived here for 46 years. Rebuild? Probably.”
“I won’t do it myself, this time,” Bob, 78, added.
Their son Anthony, 17, said he’s still in shock, but at the high school he’s getting a lot of hugs. “I’ve never had so many hugs before. Everyone is really supportive.” He was also shivering, with his jackets lost to the flames.
Someone from the state Department of Children and Families called Edna to say they’ll do all they can to help.
This family, a DCF spokesman later told the Herald, is among those quiet heroes who take kids in when most adults are too busy getting on with their lives.
“Foster parents are the backbone of our agency,” DCF’s Andrea Grossman said. “We can’t do our work without them.”
Now this humble couple is relying on the goodwill of others. “Somebody donated an entire Thanksgiving dinner,” Edna said.
She paused and looked at her home and wiped away another tear. It just won’t be the same, she added, not having everyone over to a place just off the main road built on a lot of love.
Mansfield man accused of running meth lab out of his home
In a case resembling the hit television series “Breaking Bad,” a 48-year-old Mansfield man was charged with running a stealth drug lab out of his home.
Robert S. Triggs of 48 Stearns Ave. was arraigned in Attleboro District Court Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine and other related charges.
He was released on $5,000 bail.
Shortly before 2 a.m., firefighters discovered the alleged meth lab Triggs is accused of running after they responded to a 911 call about a fire that had broken out in the colonial-style house, Mansfield Fire Department said.
Firefighters found that everyone had made it out of the house, uninjured, and quickly knocked down the fire in a second-floor bedroom.
Mansfield Fire Investigator Ryan Brousseau discovered what appeared to be chemicals used in the manufacturing of illegal narcotics in the house, the fire department said.
Mansfield police, the state Hazardous Materials Team, and the State Police Bomb Squad and Clandestine Lab Team assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal all converged on the scene, and people were advised to avoid the area.
Triggs’ family and neighbors declined to comment.
OBF: LeBron James is king of the bullies
Boston Red Sox co-owner LeBron James had never been suspended by the NBA since beginning his meteoric pro basketball career out of St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron in 2003.
The face of the Association remained unblemished for 19 seasons.
That ended Sunday. King James, who also plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and pretends to save the world in his spare time, delivered a royal elbow to the head of Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart. The regal swat left a deep gash and nearly removed Stewart’s right eye in the process.
Stewart, just 20, responded to the taste of his own blood with a one-man rampage that took more than a dozen teammates, coaches, opponents and security personnel to quell.
LeBron was nowhere to be found as Stewart sought retribution. John W. Henry’s business partner scampered to the furthest corner of the court like a wet cat during a thunderstorm.
All in all, it was not an impressive performance by this soon-to-be part owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“My bad,” James said to officials after his attempt at turning Stewart into the NBA’s first cyclopic participant. We’ve been told James sought Stewart’s phone number. Presumably to apologize.
The elbow was “inadvertent,” so say dutiful NBA State Run Media apologists.
Stewart got a two-game suspension putting his face in the path of the King’s reach, and going berserk. James was suspended for one game and sat as the Lakers played at Madison Square Garden in New York against the Knicks Tuesday night.
Like many bullies, James has never taken a punch — metaphorical or otherwise. He saves his knockouts for the playoffs.
As Stewart sought to put his face back together, the narrative promulgated was that LeBron is “not a dirty player.” The King’s subjects will tell you he is always a victim. James is fouled every time he drives toward the basket on the court. And he’s a full-time casualty of white supremacy off it.
The Chinese Communist Party, which has been officially opposed to the existence of God for more than 100 years, views LeBron as something of a deity. As long as he continues to toe the CCP’s line on human rights (bad) and slavery (good).
Celtics backup center Enes Kanter has blasted China, Nike and James on social media, demanding they stand up to these same Chinese overlords.
In Boston on Friday, James said Kanter was “trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself,” adding Kanter is “definitely not someone I would give my energy to.” He claimed Kanter walked past him in a TD Garden hallway without saying anything.
LeBron’s athletic success and talent is undeniable. He’s won four NBA rings for three teams and four NBA MVP awards. He and Kobe Bryant are the best NBA players of the 21st Century.
James is also undefeated when it comes to bullying anyone who chooses to disagree with his view of the world. Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey dared to Tweet support of pro-freedom Hong Kong protestors in 2019. Morey, now with the 76ers, was forced from his job because of it.
James called Morey “misinformed.”
James played a critical role in the NBA boycott following the shooting of Jacob Blake in August of 2020. The shooting triggered days of rioting in Kensoha, Wis. The narrative, shared by James and too many others, was that Blake was unarmed, chased, and killed by police. Blake had a sexual-assault warrant for his arrest, lunged at police with a knife, and is still alive, but paralyzed. State prosecutors and the Department of Justice declined to bring criminal or civil rights charges against the officer who shot Blake.
“Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted,” James tweeted after Blake’s shooting, along with a video that claimed Blake was shot “after apparently breaking up a fight between two women.”
A Hall of Fame “misinformed” statement if there ever was one. James has yet to be asked about being so wrong. He never is.
During those riots, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two. A jury last week agreed that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.
James continued to be “misinformed” in April when he posted an image of an Ohio police officer who allegedly shot a knife-wielding teenager about to stab another girl. He used the words “You’re Next #Accountability.” James took down that Tweet. But not before it was viewed by millions.
If only he threw an elbow.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at [email protected]
Massachusetts auditor: Uber, Lyft drivers allowed to operate under ‘much looser standards’ than state protections mandate
Authorities routinely “failed to conduct proper oversight” allowing Uber and Lyft drivers to operate under “much looser standards” than state law mandates, an auditor’s report found.
The 39-page report by Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office found that the Transportation Network Company Division of the Department of Public Utilities did not follow its own regulations in its oversight of Uber and Lyft over a two-year period.
The report raises questions about checks and balances erected to ensure the health and safety of riders relying on the apps.
“The division was created by the Legislature to regulate this emerging industry and was directed to create regulations and to hold the TNC’s accountable for the safety of the public. Instead, even after it adopted its regulations, the division allowed the TNC’s to operate under much looser standards for a significant period of time and failed to conduct proper oversight,” Bump said.
But Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration shot back. Craig Gilvarg, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs that houses the DPU, said the state has on its books “the most stringent background check requirements for rideshare drivers in the United States.”
State regulations require app-based ride companies to review drivers’ criminal and driving history and to conduct a national background check for each contractor at least twice a year. Another DPU program monitors criminal records for registered drivers in real time.
But Bump’s report points to issues with the use of background checks in 2017 and 2018. She found the DPU division performed only one of the seven required quarterly audits of national background record check information that Uber and Lyft maintain.
That gap means the office in charge of regulating Uber and Lyft “cannot be certain that all the TNCs’ rideshare drivers are qualified to work for them,” auditors wrote.
“Delays in quarterly audits could allow unsuitable drivers to provide rideshare services, increasing risks to riders,” the report said.
The audit also found that rideshare applicants did not always pass national background record checks. Of the 53 drivers sampled during the audit, two rideshare driver applications contained incidents that should have precluded the applicants from passing a national background record check. Of 58 rideshare drivers reviewed, there was inadequate documentation for 20 drivers to determine if the TNC had conducted a national background check as required to be performed every six months.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
