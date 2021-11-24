Gigi Hadid’s Blonde Hair Makeover: See Her Lighter Locks In 1st Public Photos Since Zayn Split

Gigi Hadid looked fabulous when she debuted a new, bright blonde hair makeover while out for the first time in public since her split from Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid, 26, stepped out publically for the first time since her split from Zayn Malik, 28, which reportedly happened at the end of October. In the photos from the outing in New York City on Nov. 22, the supermodel debuted a brand new, light blonde hair makeover that looked absolutely stunning. Her blonde hair was down in long beach waves, and it was totally different from the brown hair she’s been rocking lately.

Gigi had her new hair down with a black beanie on top. Her face was covered with a black face mask and she opted to wear a long-sleeve black turtleneck with the sleeves rolled up.

On top of her shirt, she rocked a bright red, metallic jumpsuit with the long sleeves scrunched all the way up and the front zipper unzipped. The one-piece was cinched in by a drawstring, revealing her super tiny waist, while the pants were extra baggy and hid zippers on the ankles. She accessorized with a pair of black leather chunky boots.

Gigi was joined by her younger sister, Bella Hadid, who looked just as stylish in her outfit. Bella opted to wear a pair of high-waisted baggy black trousers with a hot pink graphic T-shirt tucked in. On top of her shirt, she rocked an oversized black pinstripe blazer and she cinched in her tiny waist with a silver medallion belt.

Bella accessorized her look with a pair of funky cheetah print chunky boots and a massive, furry brown Emma Brewin Hazel Bucket Hat. Under her hat, Bella had her jet-black hair down in air-dried waves.