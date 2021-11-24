Celebrities
Gigi Hadid’s Blonde Hair Makeover: See Her Lighter Locks In 1st Public Photos Since Zayn Split
Gigi Hadid looked fabulous when she debuted a new, bright blonde hair makeover while out for the first time in public since her split from Zayn Malik.
Gigi Hadid, 26, stepped out publically for the first time since her split from Zayn Malik, 28, which reportedly happened at the end of October. In the photos from the outing in New York City on Nov. 22, the supermodel debuted a brand new, light blonde hair makeover that looked absolutely stunning. Her blonde hair was down in long beach waves, and it was totally different from the brown hair she’s been rocking lately.
Gigi had her new hair down with a black beanie on top. Her face was covered with a black face mask and she opted to wear a long-sleeve black turtleneck with the sleeves rolled up.
On top of her shirt, she rocked a bright red, metallic jumpsuit with the long sleeves scrunched all the way up and the front zipper unzipped. The one-piece was cinched in by a drawstring, revealing her super tiny waist, while the pants were extra baggy and hid zippers on the ankles. She accessorized with a pair of black leather chunky boots.
Gigi was joined by her younger sister, Bella Hadid, who looked just as stylish in her outfit. Bella opted to wear a pair of high-waisted baggy black trousers with a hot pink graphic T-shirt tucked in. On top of her shirt, she rocked an oversized black pinstripe blazer and she cinched in her tiny waist with a silver medallion belt.
Bella accessorized her look with a pair of funky cheetah print chunky boots and a massive, furry brown Emma Brewin Hazel Bucket Hat. Under her hat, Bella had her jet-black hair down in air-dried waves.
Celebrities
Thanks For Sharing, Sir! Will Smith Once Suffered Nookie Nausea After Overdosing On Orgasms
That poor psychosomatic thang!
Will Smith is revealing yet another bit of [too much?] information in his memoir Will and it’s sending social media into a tizzy. After already telling the world via his book that he “could’ve gotten away with killing his father” and he “fell in love” with his costar Stockard Channing, Will revealed in a chapter that he once was having loads of sex as a teen to deal with heartbreak but he experienced nausea instead of euphoria.
According to Will, his first girlfriend named Melanie “broke his heart” when he was 16, and to cope he turned to the sheets—a lot. In fact, Will said he went full “ghetto hyena” and had so much coitus that he would become violently ill and sometimes vomit while reaching his peak.
“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie,” he explained in the book according to The Independent. “But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena. But as there is no pill for heartbreak I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse.
“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he added.
“It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be “the one” who would love me, who would make this pain go away – but invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the woman even further deepened my agony.”
Now Willard…
Naturally, Twitter’s absolutely in shambles over Will Smith-ereens’ nookie nauseau and they’re laughing while simultaneously begging him to stop with the oversharing.
Despite the critics, Will’s book is officially a New York Times bestseller, so somebody’s clearly interested in the sordid details of his life, ALL of them as they’re clearly printed throughout the tome.
Will’s wife Jada recently congratulated him on becoming a bestseller with an ‘oh so enthusiastic tweet.
Congrats Will Smith!
Have you ever been sick from sex like Will Smith? If so, we’d LOVE to hear about it—do tell.
Celebrities
Here’s the one dish Matt Judon doesn’t want to see on his Thanksgiving table
Everyone has their favorite dish that they look forward to eating every Thanksgiving.
New England Patriots star Matt Judon had better not see macaroni and cheese on his plate this Thanksgiving
Matt went on a rant when he was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving dish during a press conference on Tuesday.
“I’m not even going to answer your question. I’m going to tell you,” he said.
“We got to get macaroni and cheese off the table, all right guys?. It’s just cheese and noodles. I’m getting on my soapbox. It’s just cheese and noodles and it’s not that good. Let’s be honest guys: Everybody here is probably a little lactose (intolerant) so it messes up our stomachs and we’ve got to get it off the table. It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes.
“But my favorite is dressing. I do love dressing, but get macaroni and cheese off the table and it will be a much better Thanksgiving for everybody in the house. I have never liked macaroni and cheese. And you know how they say, ‘Your taste buds change every seven years?’ Every time I try it, it’s the same thing and it’s never going to change and it’s never going to get better.
I’m almost 30 now, I’m set in my ways, and it’s disgusting. Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy and everybody will have a better day. So if you want to have a good Thanksgiving, don’t cook macaroni and cheese.”
Matt said “macaroni and cheese” are fighting words.
“…My whole family loves it. My brothers and sisters. My mom cooks it in a big pan — they know not to put it on my plate, or that’s fighting words. All right? I’m going to have to fight everybody in the house one by one. And I will wait until they eat their macaroni and cheese, get sluggish, and then I’m going to whoop ’em.”
If you invite Matt to your home for Thanksgiving, you have been warned.
Matthew Judon feels VERY strongly against having mac and cheese at the dinner table for Thanksgiving ?
(via @RochieWBZ)pic.twitter.com/XDdaY2Zzou
— The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 23, 2021
Celebrities
Rod Stewart, 76, Freaked Out By His Wife, Penny Lancaster’s, 50, Trauma During Menopause
The British rocker admitted how scary it was to watch his wife go through menopause during an appearance on the talk show ‘Loose Women.’
Rod Stewart revealed what he’s learned about menopause, after his wife Penny Lancaster went through it during a Tuesday November 23 appearance on Loose Women. The 76-year-old “Maggie May” singer opened up about trying to get an understanding of menopause and said that he thinks the best advice couples can have about the difficult time for women is to just be open and have conversations.
Rod joked about how he realized the best way to just listen to his wife, came when he started doing research on Google about what happens during menopause. “I googled and googled and googled. It said, ‘Shut up and understand,’” he quipped, while admitting that he was shocked by his wife, as she went through the change. “It’s a fragile situation she was in. It was frightening, because this really wasn’t the person I married.”
Unsurprisingly, the Faces frontman said that he felt like open communication was key to getting through the difficult time at his wife’s side. “We talked about it, which I think is the most important thing a couple can do, and she explained it to me through the tears – because Penny likes a cry, and we talked it through, and I think that’s what couples have to do, and men have just got to get on with it, understand, and come out the other end,” he said.
Penny, 50, had spoken about going through menopause back in 2020, via DailyMail. At the time, she’d also spoken about how important having open communication was. “I talk to him about how I’m feeling in the lead up to my period, feeling a little down or sad or… I always say, ‘Darling give me space today, it’s the time of the month,’” she said. “I’ve been having the really hot sweats, and then freezing cold… my body temperature is fluctuating all over the place. It affects your mood swings, I’ve been putting on more weight.”
Rod and Penny have been married since 2007. She’s his third wife, and the pair have two children together Alastair Wallace Stewart, 15, and Aiden Patrick Stewart, 10. Rod has six more children from previous relationships with his oldest child being Sarah Streeter, 58.
Gigi Hadid’s Blonde Hair Makeover: See Her Lighter Locks In 1st Public Photos Since Zayn Split
How To Make Money From Forex Trading by Utilizing Volatility
Nuggets’ Michael Malone amid four-game losing streak: “The tide will turn”
Thanks For Sharing, Sir! Will Smith Once Suffered Nookie Nausea After Overdosing On Orgasms
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals for the needy in Colorado
Here’s the one dish Matt Judon doesn’t want to see on his Thanksgiving table
Rod Stewart, 76, Freaked Out By His Wife, Penny Lancaster’s, 50, Trauma During Menopause
Creative Imagination – What Causes It?
Former Calvert Hall QB Kenji Bahar among 3 signed to Ravens practice squad; OT Adrian Ealy released
FitAintNan: Kyle Kuzma Sports XXXXL Bright Pink Sweater, Internet Calls For Immediate Mental Evaluation
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities1 week ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19