How to Make Money Out of Thin Air
Money-making is one of the strongest desires of human beings. Whether young or old, everybody is thirsty for financial sufficiency. This is why I have decided to X-ray this text entitled “How to Make Money out of Thin Air”.
The text is written by Brian Sher, who obtained a degree in Marketing from the University of South Wales. His subsequent business travels overseas sparked his interest in consultancy, and after spending two years in Los Angeles, he returned to Australia and formed his own company specialising in marketing and business-growth strategies. Working with businesses both big and small, one of his major clients offered to partner him in a new venture – Vision Publishing.
Under Sher’s direction, Vision Publishing experienced phenomenal growth, and ultimately boasted more than $12 million in annual sales. His extensive network and strong reputation as one of Australia’s most dynamic and exciting marketers made him an active and sought-after business coach.
The author says given the title of this book, he can hear the critics sharpening their pencils and the cynics saying “Oh sure, we’ve heard this all before”. Sher admits that this is perfectly understandable as on the surface, making money out of thin air seems like an unbelievable claim.
He confesses that to be honest, he was cynical himself when he first learnt of this practice, adding that but what made him look beyond his initial distrust was that he did not want to work hard for a living. Rather, Sher wanted to work smarter and less to enjoy the finer things in life and have the time to enjoy them.
He says while deciding on how to achieve this, he remembered a statement his father once made, which was “Never work with your hands – it will never make you rich!”
This author submits that although he was not literally working with his hands, he knew he was not far off from this in the wealth-creation stakes, as he was working hard and was not exactly rich. Sher says he had a head full of great ideas and concepts, and was working at a frenetic pace, running around selling these ideas.
The author reveals that he learnt a good living, but that was all, and he needed to learn more. He adds that he needed to learn how and what the rich were doing that he was not. This author says they were making the money and he was just earning it.
Sher explains that he set out to try to change all that by studying what they did, the way they thought and the way they operated, and after a while, he discovered that their habits were not rocket science and it was entirely possible to make money out of thin air.
According to him, if you want to achieve success, it requires nothing more than changing your attitude as you approach your next business venture, and this simple change will be worth millions of dollars to you.
Structure-wise, this book has 15 chapters. Chapter one is entitled “Secrets of the rich”. According to Sher here, “How many times have you heard people use the words ‘make money’? I just want to make money…Thousands of times, I’ll bet, and you’ve probably said them to yourself. Although the words spoken might be identical, what ‘poor people’ (that is, people with a ‘poor’ mentality) mean when they say them is completely different to what the rich mean. The ‘poor person’ looks for ways to do the only thing he or she knows how – that is, to sell more of their time. And this can mean only one thing: working longer or harder.”
Sher educates that when rich people use the words “make money”, they are talking about wealth creation. That is, they never mean selling their time.
In this chapter, the author also discusses other concepts such as unlearning a “poor” mentality; knowing what rich people know; stealing from the rich to give the poor; and a secret file.
Chapter two is based on the interrogative subject of “How rich are you?” Sher quotes Michel De Montaigne here thus: “We are, all of us, richer than we think we are.”
According to the author, almost everyone you know wants to be richer than he or she is at the moment. He says but it is important to understand that being rich in life is not simply about making more money. The author stresses that many people mistakenly believe this is the case.
Sher explains that money is something you can use to get things done and the more money you have, the more things you can do. Many things are more important than money: a loving partner, a supportive family, friends you can trust and depend on, a career you enjoy, submits the author. In Sher’s words, “You might be rich, but without these things you won’t enjoy life as much as you could.”
He reiterates that happiness is largely based on non-material things; and living life to the full is about focusing your emotional energy on positive channels, and directing this energy into everything you do, at work or play.
In chapters three to nine, concepts such as making money out of thin air; never go to school if you want to be rich; the fastest way to make money; his business successes and failures; your need of rocket to reach the moon; it is not worth a thing if you cannot sell it and twenty habits of the world’s least valuable businesses are examined.
Chapter ten is entitled “Twenty habits of the world’s most valuable businesses”. According to Sher here, the wealthiest companies in the world are capitalised in the hundreds of billions of dollars, placing a huge value on these businesses and bringing wealth to the owners.
He adds that however, total capitalisation is not the most important thing to look at when you are assessing how valuable a business is. Sher advises you to look instead at the price earnings ratio (p/e ratio), printed beside the stock price on the business pages of newspapers and you will see that most of these ratios are somewhere around 15-20, but some are much higher, even reaching the hundreds.
The author says the twenty attributes valuable businesses have are operation in large or growth markets; production of unique and timely products; selling only leveraged products; control of residual income; institution of great systems; great customer service; powerful brands; non-dependence on one person; usual market leadership; and attraction of the best and brightest people.
The remaining are predicating reward on performance not longevity/time; possession of high margins; possession of few real competitors; continuous innovation or flow of new products; possession of an investor entry and exit strategy; possession of a big customer database; institution of great marketing; anticipation of customers’ needs; constant addition of value to customers’ experience and education of customers before they sell to them.
In chapters 11 to 15 of this book, this author analytically X-rays concepts such as the world’s most successful and unsuccessful habits; twenty-eight habits of the world’s least successful business people; forty-two habits of the world’s most successful business people; twenty-six secrets to making money out of thin air; and the question of whether you will become a millionaire.
Stylistically, this book is a success. Sher displays a high level of skills of analytical presentation and simplicity of language. He employs reflective illustrations, classical/literary allusions and autobiographical effects to ensure analytical reinforcement, as well as concrete conviction on readers’ part.
There is also inclusion of the question-and-answer section, “The road to riches” exercise, to achieve reader practical participation. What’s more, the title of the book is alluring and emotionally challenging. The cover design is attractive and communicative, while the inside pages are well laid out.
However, since chapter nine entitled “Twenty habits of the world’s least valuable businesses” is the opposite of chapter ten entitled “Twenty habits of the world’s most valuable businesses”, one of them should have been left out of the chapters of this book to avoid conceptual redundancy, especially that we can antithetically deduce the attributes of one from the discussion of the other’s attributes.
But on whole, Sher’s efforts are commendable. If your desire is to make maximum use of the least of opportunity and become rich this year, then you need to read this masterpiece. It is simply irresistible.
Best Free Survey Site – Earn Real Money Online Without Spending a Dime
Do you want to earn money online without spending a dime? Most likely you want to. Don’t you? Most people like you are making quite a good income with the best free survey sites without spending a dime. But it is true that you won’t be able to make your full-time income with free survey sites. However, best free survey sites will just give you a little extra cash in your pocket.
If you don’t understand this concept, I bet you will get disappointments. Sometimes a few people make quite big cash with free survey sites. But what they hide is they make efforts to promote those survey companies and to get referrals. Well, if an average person joins at least 150 legitimate survey panels, then he can expect to earn a few hundred extra dollars every month in his pocket.
Now, I am going to talk about one of the best free survey sites that offer you to earn some real money online.
Cash Crate – This is the one of the best free survey sites out there. Why is it best? First of all it is free-to-join and it allows members from more than 100 countries. The second thing about Cash Crate is it has lots of satisfied members that post their checks on Cash Crate wall. The 3rd good point is it has a forum to help its members.
So how will you earn money online without spending a dime with Cash Crate?
You have lots of options:
- Take its surveys and get paid for it. The new and good feature of Cash Crate is its daily surveys. You will get a series of online paid surveys until you don’t complete at least one survey.
- Download software on your PC and get paid for it.
- Take offers (both free and paid) and get paid for them.
- Refer your friends to this site and get paid for it.
Overall, if you are still struggling to make your first online dollar, then I would suggest you to join this best free survey site.
The final word is it has years of reputations and thousands of satisfied members. But also, not all members are able to make money with Cash Crate. It happens because most of them don’t take any surveys and offers. That’s why they don’t make any money. The hard rule of life is if you do nothing, then you won’t get anything.
CSI’s Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle
CSI creator William Petersen finally comes clean about what exactly is happening between the show’s two principal characters, Gil Grissom (played by William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (played by Jorja Fox). However, if you are one of the millions who have tuned in every week since the show began airing, the fact that Grissom and Sara are engaged in a romantic relationship certainly does not come as a big surprise.
Following the current storyline of the show, the other major characters have absolutely no idea about Grissom and Sara, and Petersen intends on keeping it that way for the meantime, as not only does it intensify the obstacles the lovers must overcome, but also spares the other characters from being sidetracked from their lab work. Of course, the audience is fortunate enough to be spared from the shock, and clues pointing to the true status of the relationship have continued to surface throughout the course of the show.
The relationship is another classic example of forbidden love. Grissom is, as all the fans know, the head honcho of the night shift crew at the Las Vegas crime lab. Sara is a materials and element analyst who previously worked at the San Francisco crime lab. Professionally, they make a great couple, but romantically, it’s a disaster waiting to happen, if only because of the boundaries they have crossed. Moreover, even if everyone else was to find out about them and gives them the thumbs up, Grissom and Sara would have to confront another social stigma. To state the obvious, there is a significant age difference between the two characters, and although they do seem to be on the same maturity level, one can only imagine the implications of the situation on their work and emotional well-being.
Petersen has certainly been able to heighten the complexity of the show by creating the budding romance, and has kept viewers glued to their television sets in sweet anticipation for the upcoming episodes of CSI.
Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice – Undignified and Insulting Marriage Proposals
Not long ago, Mary Patricia and I saw a movie based on the Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice. The scenes in which Mr. Collins and Mr. Darcy proposed to Elizabeth Bennet made us cringe with disgust.
Mr. Collins’ turn
First, his preamble:
Almost as soon as I entered the house I singled you out as the companion of my future life. But before I am run away with by my feelings on this subject, perhaps it will advisable for me to state my reasons for marrying-and moreover for coming into Hertfordshire with the design of selecting a wife, as I certainly did.
Next he offers his reasons:
My reasons for marrying are, first, that I think it a right thing for every clergyman in easy circumstances (like myself) to set the example of matrimony in his parish. Secondly, that I am convinced it will add very greatly to my happiness; and thirdly-which perhaps I ought to have mentioned earlier, that it is the particular advice and recommendation of the very noble lady whom I have the honour or calling patroness.
One can understand that Mr. Collins is a ridiculous character whose actions and speech are deliberately inserted in the novel to bring about the much needed comic relief. But Mr. Collins isn’t joking-he is quite serious!
And speaking of seriousness, we find that the most serious character of the entire cast, Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, uses the same boorish and unromantic marriage proposal; a proposal that is even more despicable than that of the loathsome Mr. Collins.
Mr. Darcy’s turn
Again, a boorish preamble: “In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire you.”
Next he offers his reasons. The exact words may have been too painful for the readership of the times; and in good sense the author has the narrator to intimate them only. Instead the narrator tells us about Darcy’s expectations:
He [Mr. Darcy] concluded with representing to her the strength of that attachment which, in spite of all his endeavors, he had found impossible to conquer; and with expressing his hope that it would now be rewarded by her acceptance of his hand. As he said this, she could easily see that he had no doubt of a favourable answer. He spoke of apprehension and anxiety, but his countenance expressed real security.
When Elizabeth rebuffs him with a scathing speech of which the most memorable line is “…and I had not known you a month before I felt that you were the last man in the world whom I could ever be prevailed to married,” Mr. Darcy instead of making a graceful exit, insists by remarking on his superiority of status, his superiority of connections, and by the vulgarity of Elizabeth’s family members.
Mr. Collins and Mr. Darcy’s proposal were insults and affronts rather than honor and homage to the beloved. Nothing in their speech projects love but coldness and arrogance.
My turn:
Although I was not quite eighteen years of age when I proposed, I instinctively knew that it is the man’s role to woo the beloved and win her hand in a way that is warm and loving. The man’s speech (proposal) I was sure would have to be clear and filled with ‘you’ and not with ‘me’ or ‘I.’
How I proposed to Mary Patricia:
When we were in between classes Mary Patricia and I would meet either at the sun dial or by the sycamore tree in front of Lewisohn Hall. Without any experience in amorous proposals, and fearful that my nervousness would botch up what could be the most momentous occasion of my life, one afternoon sitting under the old tree I scribbled a few notes on an index card. Then for a few days I practiced reading my text. Not for a moment did I think of memorizing the speech and reciting it; that in my mind would have sounded insincere since my text wasn’t the way the way I normally speak.
One fair day and at the most propitious and enchanting moment, and as if under the spell of a divine force, as we stood under the sycamore tree, this is what I read to her:
Since we met, you’ve made me a better student, a better person: kinder and nobler. And I now have a burning desire to succeed in life; not because of me, not because of my family, but because I want you to think of me as a worthy person.
If I always feel compelled to hold your hand and to put my arms around you, it is because I want to make sure you are human, that you aren’t an angel or a goddess. I cannot imagine the rest of my life without you by my side, for you and your music mean everything to me now: when I’m awake I think of you, when I sleep I dream of you, and in my dreams you are my hypnosis, my delirium, and my peace.
Having read my scribbling, and as I got down on one knee, I asked Mary Patricia:
“Will you marry me-will you marry this poor boy from the Andes who was born to love you forever?”
