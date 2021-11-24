Tech
Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice – Undignified and Insulting Marriage Proposals
Not long ago, Mary Patricia and I saw a movie based on the Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice. The scenes in which Mr. Collins and Mr. Darcy proposed to Elizabeth Bennet made us cringe with disgust.
Mr. Collins’ turn
First, his preamble:
Almost as soon as I entered the house I singled you out as the companion of my future life. But before I am run away with by my feelings on this subject, perhaps it will advisable for me to state my reasons for marrying-and moreover for coming into Hertfordshire with the design of selecting a wife, as I certainly did.
Next he offers his reasons:
My reasons for marrying are, first, that I think it a right thing for every clergyman in easy circumstances (like myself) to set the example of matrimony in his parish. Secondly, that I am convinced it will add very greatly to my happiness; and thirdly-which perhaps I ought to have mentioned earlier, that it is the particular advice and recommendation of the very noble lady whom I have the honour or calling patroness.
One can understand that Mr. Collins is a ridiculous character whose actions and speech are deliberately inserted in the novel to bring about the much needed comic relief. But Mr. Collins isn’t joking-he is quite serious!
And speaking of seriousness, we find that the most serious character of the entire cast, Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, uses the same boorish and unromantic marriage proposal; a proposal that is even more despicable than that of the loathsome Mr. Collins.
Mr. Darcy’s turn
Again, a boorish preamble: “In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire you.”
Next he offers his reasons. The exact words may have been too painful for the readership of the times; and in good sense the author has the narrator to intimate them only. Instead the narrator tells us about Darcy’s expectations:
He [Mr. Darcy] concluded with representing to her the strength of that attachment which, in spite of all his endeavors, he had found impossible to conquer; and with expressing his hope that it would now be rewarded by her acceptance of his hand. As he said this, she could easily see that he had no doubt of a favourable answer. He spoke of apprehension and anxiety, but his countenance expressed real security.
When Elizabeth rebuffs him with a scathing speech of which the most memorable line is “…and I had not known you a month before I felt that you were the last man in the world whom I could ever be prevailed to married,” Mr. Darcy instead of making a graceful exit, insists by remarking on his superiority of status, his superiority of connections, and by the vulgarity of Elizabeth’s family members.
Mr. Collins and Mr. Darcy’s proposal were insults and affronts rather than honor and homage to the beloved. Nothing in their speech projects love but coldness and arrogance.
My turn:
Although I was not quite eighteen years of age when I proposed, I instinctively knew that it is the man’s role to woo the beloved and win her hand in a way that is warm and loving. The man’s speech (proposal) I was sure would have to be clear and filled with ‘you’ and not with ‘me’ or ‘I.’
How I proposed to Mary Patricia:
When we were in between classes Mary Patricia and I would meet either at the sun dial or by the sycamore tree in front of Lewisohn Hall. Without any experience in amorous proposals, and fearful that my nervousness would botch up what could be the most momentous occasion of my life, one afternoon sitting under the old tree I scribbled a few notes on an index card. Then for a few days I practiced reading my text. Not for a moment did I think of memorizing the speech and reciting it; that in my mind would have sounded insincere since my text wasn’t the way the way I normally speak.
One fair day and at the most propitious and enchanting moment, and as if under the spell of a divine force, as we stood under the sycamore tree, this is what I read to her:
Since we met, you’ve made me a better student, a better person: kinder and nobler. And I now have a burning desire to succeed in life; not because of me, not because of my family, but because I want you to think of me as a worthy person.
If I always feel compelled to hold your hand and to put my arms around you, it is because I want to make sure you are human, that you aren’t an angel or a goddess. I cannot imagine the rest of my life without you by my side, for you and your music mean everything to me now: when I’m awake I think of you, when I sleep I dream of you, and in my dreams you are my hypnosis, my delirium, and my peace.
Having read my scribbling, and as I got down on one knee, I asked Mary Patricia:
“Will you marry me-will you marry this poor boy from the Andes who was born to love you forever?”
Why You Should Trust Online Betting Houses?
Betting houses have become a popular place in the context of gambling houses. Special authorities have been given the responsibility for the regulation of the gambling process. The Kirol group has many offices located in Spain. Kirolbet is mainly known for online betting in sports. It has become widely known due to the attractive bonuses offered to the clients.
What is the specialty of online betting houses?
Online betting houses have an attractive and user-friendly platform. Unique color combinations are provided to the website to please the viewers. Most websites have a simple navigation option that allows the users to easily navigate to different sections in a few clicks. The main page gives the highlights of news, broadcasts, and bets. There is a betting catalog that offers information on german lotteries as well. The website also displays unique offers that will be useful to the viewers. Some websites can partner with physical bookmakers that can provide the viewers with withdrawals from lottery shops. Any well-known betting house can guarantee trusted and efficient customer service.
What are the highlights of the bookmaker?
The bookmaker can offer a wide range of bets for people who want to play and win. It requires the use of a unique code to enter the platform. It will be directly issued upon the successful registration of the player. The website also offers attractive bonuses for the new joiners. Unique promotions serve as an additional highlight to the website.
Why should you trust a well-known betting house?
1) Guarantee on the protection of personal information
2) Excellent support service
3) Permanent bonuses are provided for sports bets
4) High chances for taking part in all the levels of the competition
5) The latest edition of the mobile application
Such a firm aims to conduct fair and transparent business. It ensures excellent customer service and preserving the details of the clients too. It provides methods of playing with cash which are proven methods. It does not prefer transfers via cryptocurrencies or electronic methods.
The update about the welcome bonuses
Betting platforms are popular in offering welcome surprises to the new joiners. On successfully registering on the platform, the clients access the unique coupons as a welcome gift. The welcomes bonus can depend on the amount that is under bet. The bonus amount varies depending on the number of bets placed. The amount is withdrawn by placing a request for cash withdrawal.
The hub of attractive promotions
Many interesting promotions are designed for the players. Promo codes are available for betting live. It turns green when it is next to an event that can be gambled live. Another opportunity is offered via the combination bets that have a lot of potentials to get more wins. The promo codes can be exclusively used for watching matches and tournaments.
Understanding the payment options in the betting houses
Most of the betting houses accept payments via debit or credit card. It avoids the risk associated with newly launched transactions, such as transactions via cryptocurrencies. It works legally and operates in close connection with the banks. Hence it can accept bank transfers without any form of commission. The security code ensures that the details of the clients are safe. Funds can also be deposited via online banking at any branch of the bank. The company will ask for the verification of personal data, which can take about 72 hours. The withdrawal options are also very common to users. The users can access them via ATM or debit cards.
7 Tips for Staging a Successful Live Event
In this age of online connections, live events continue to be an essential part of brand and business-building. Hosting a live event gives your brand and business the opportunity to stand out from your competitors. In this way you can have a deeper and more meaningful brand-building effect on your consumers that is more effective than indirect and media-centered marketing efforts.
Yet, with so many groundbreaking events happening all over the world, businesses and events professionals need to increase their efforts to make sure the event they stage will be engaging for their target audience and deliver their target objectives.
The live event industry is booming, so much so that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the event industry will grow by 44% from 2010 to 2020, exceeding most growth predictions for other industries. Even so, there continues to be a lot at stake when organizing a live event. They are very expensive to put on and necessitate a substantial amount of planning – even if they only last a weekend.
Here are the tried and tested best practices for staging a successful live event.
Audio
Audio is the number one component when it comes to staging a successful live event. No matter what size, or type of event, the top event companies know that you must always strive for great audio; otherwise, you will lose the interest and attention of your audience.
More often than not, microphones will be part of the setup, so plan to test each and every one of them early enough that your audio engineers have time to deal with any problems that may arise, paying special attention to wireless frequency interference.
Additionally, get in the habit of using fresh batteries for wireless microphones for every single event. If you are utilizing a webcast audio feed, make sure it is clean and audible.
If your event is going to include remote presenters, schedule a test round with each of them, as most won’t be using a high-tech setup and, instead will be using a basic headset microphone or even a telephone connection.
Video
In the past few years, live video has proven itself to be the dominant form of marketing, and when used correctly at events, increases audience engagement. Live video at events offers brands and businesses the opportunity to tap into this engaging tool, bringing you and your customers together.
Just like in a TED Talk video, plan to have multiple camera angles to create a cinematic experience. Capturing raw moments and different perspectives helps everyone feel closer to the action.
The power of video is elevated by the fact that you can stream your events to audiences around the world, enlarging the live audience and furthering the results of the event you are staging. Filming any speakers, panels, or performers can later be turned into content (such as webinars) to promote your next event.
Visuals
In addition to the power of audio, visuals add an extra component to the story you are telling. The level and intricacy of the visuals are going to vary based on your brand’s aesthetics and the nature of the event; however, in all cases, some form of visuals should be used.
Motion backgrounds are a fantastic way of adding an extra dimension, as the subtle movement lightly enhances everything else that is occurring on stage. For a more extreme visual experience, LED lighting rental is the way to go.
Another idea is to incorporate your brand or business’s logo into the look of the event. All in all, you want the space that your event occupies to turn into an immersive environment.
Processing Fees
When selling tickets for your event, you may encounter ticket or credit card processing fees. Depending on the company, these can vary from 2.5-3.5% and may have an additional flat per-ticket fee.
Make sure that you are building these extra charges into the price, instead of adding them on at the end. Psychologically, customers would rather see a slightly higher ticket price than have a load of additional fees added at the end.
Venue
Selecting a location and venue for your event is a question that may require a lot of brainstorming. First, take into consideration the niche your event falls under and what (if any) characteristics your venue should have for that niche.
Once you have selected a venue, don’t solely focus on the positives, but also consider its limitations. Ask about power capabilities, if certain things will set off the smoke alarms, the weight capacity of the ceiling, etc. – go over all the small things that could potentially turn into big problems.
In the days and weeks leading up to the event, make sure the core team members know their way around the venue. When everyone is running around trying to get everything in place, knowing the quickest routes from A to B will feel like a blessing.
Wherever you decide to host your event, make sure that there are plenty of charging stations. You want everyone to be tweeting your event #hashtag all day long!
Technicians
When dealing with product and service suppliers, the most important tip of all is to hire the right attitude. You want to ensure that the people you are going to be working with are the creme de la creme of the industry.
Organizing and hosting these events can get slightly messy and intensely stressful, which can only be made worse if the people who are in charge of your audio, lighting, stage and rigging have not been listening and can’t remember what to do. A good, energetic, motivated attitude goes a long way.
Don’t forget to make sure you are rewarding your crew with good food! It is amazing how much more motivated people can get when the reward for hard work is a tasty snack or meal.
Feedback
After your live event has wrapped up, make sure to ask attendees to provide you with post-conference feedback. This is the key to ensuring that the next event runs more smoothly and is more impressive than the last one. If you don’t ask, then you may never know that the chairs were uncomfortable, that too many panels overlapped, or that the coffee machine was never full.
Pro Tip: As you will probably need to sleep for three days once the event is over, prep your post-event emails and surveys before the event even starts. Check that all the links are working and leave space for pictures that you can add from the event before you hit send.
By hosting a successful and engaging live event, potential customers can begin to develop a relationship with you, increasing the chances of them purchasing from you in the future.
Senior Security In The Home
We all love our parents. And as we age, they do as well. In the natural drive to continue independence, senior citizens living on their own could easily become prey to unsavory characters. Home invaders, thieves and scam artists look to the elderly as easy marks for their criminal intentions. To protect and care for those who have looked after us our whole lives, there are many ways to secure senior safety in the home.
Locks and Measures
Good locks are always the first defense when securing a home.
Entry doors should be made of solid wood or metal, with reinforced frames to prevent breakdowns. Each entry door should also have a deadbolt in addition to the doorknob. (Be careful when choosing a deadbolt. One with a turn latch on the inside is safer in an emergency, whereas a key can easily be dropped or lost.) Four inch screws should be used to install the strike to the door frame, thus securing against someone kicking in the door. Be aware that glass panels next to a door are easy for a would be intruder to break and then reach in to turn a lock.
Sliding glass doors, in addition to a latch lock, should be secured more solidly with a safety bar or a foot latch. These added security measures can be installed by anyone who is handy with a screwdriver and a drill. Even a clothes bar or thick broom handle can be cut to size in a pinch.
Garage doors with electric openers are the most secure as there is no external latch to unlock. Remember to give the keypad code to only family and trusted friends or neighbors. If there is no electric opener, be sure to use the manual lock mechanism located at the center of the door.
Perhaps the most vulnerable entryway into any home is a window. Here a lock is often times not enough to keep out a persistent burglar. Glass can be broken and locks opened from the outside. Double pane glass is much harder to penetrate and has the added benefit of energy savings with extra insulation. In extreme cases, bars may be installed on ground floor and basement windows to further deny a criminal easy access. Remember to always keep windows locked when not in use. Even those high off the ground may be accessed by a roof or gutter.
Step It Up
While locks are key in securing a home, other actions can be taken to deter criminal activity. The idea is to make a home less of a target to those who wish to do you wrong. Lighting is in fact the simplest and least expensive way to achieve the appearance of vigilance.
Even when you or your loved ones are not at home, leave a light or two on inside the house. This will make a potential thief move on to avoid a confrontation. Timers which plug into an outlet are a cheap, easy way to achieve the illusion of occupancy. Set lights and even televisions to go on and off at different times throughout the house in case someone is watching. Outside motion sensors, which turn on lights at any movement within range of the sensor, are a surprise trick to send any would be intruders running. Motion detection lights need to be installed by a licensed electrician as they replace the existing fixture.
Another simple trick to deter crime is a Beware of Dog sign placed in a window or on the front walk. Better yet is an official looking Alarm System sign. Both will create the illusion of added protection at little cost. The downside of this deterrent is that there is nothing in place to back up the claim. An actual home alarm system is the solution. While sometimes costly with installation and monthly fees, alarm systems will not only alert enforcement, but also authorities in case of fire or a medical emergency. There are also simple alert sensors that can be installed on individual doors and windows. These sensors are two part devices that are quick to set up and usually install with double back tape or a couple of small screws. They produce an ear splitting beep when the circuit is broken and will surely send a would be intruder quickly on his way. Of course you may want to visually monitor all of the action, which is where video surveillance cameras come into play.
Video surveillance systems are able to record any motion in and around the house. Video cameras have the added benefit, merely by their presence, of being a deterrent to crime. Those who are doing wrong do not want to be filmed and caught in the act. That being said, a fake camera can be conspicuously installed as an alternative to a more expensive (yet very useful) surveillance system. An actual functioning system will allow monitoring of the action at home in real time from a computer or smart phone. Video surveillance systems are on the market today at all prices and all levels of surveillance. A simple Google search will put them all at your fingertips.
Be Smart –
Never leave a spare key under the door mat or in a planter. Only give keys to family and a trusted neighbor.
Never give out social security or bank account numbers.
Social security and other monthly checks should be direct deposit. A thief can easily figure out check arrival dates and mail times.
And don’t forget, tell your senior they never, ever, have to answer the door to a stranger!
