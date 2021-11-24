Connect with us

Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A jury ordered 17 white nationalist leaders and organizations to pay more than $26 million in damages Tuesday over the violence that erupted during the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

After a nearly monthlong civil trial, the jury in U.S. District Court deadlocked on two key claims but found the white nationalists liable on four other claims in the lawsuit filed by nine people who suffered physical or emotional injuries during the two days of demonstrations.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan said the plaintiffs’ lawyers plan to refile the suit so a new jury can decide the two deadlocked claims. She called the amount of damages awarded from the others counts “eye opening”

“That sends a loud message,” Kaplan said.

The verdict, though mixed, is a rebuke to the white nationalist movement, particularly for the two dozen individuals and organizations accused in a federal lawsuit of orchestrating violence against African Americans, Jews and others in a meticulously planned conspiracy.

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer vowed to appeal, saying the “entire theory of that verdict is fundamentally flawed.”

He said plaintiffs’ attorneys made it clear before the trial that they wanted to use the case to bankrupt him and other defendants.

“It was activism by means of lawsuits, and that is absolutely outrageous,” he said. “I’m doing fine right now because I had kind of accepted in my heart the worst that could happen. I had hope, of course, but I’m not terribly surprised or crestfallen.”

Jurors were unable to reach unanimous verdicts on two pivotal claims based on a 150-year-old federal law passed after the Civil War to shield freed slaves from violence and protect their civil rights. The Ku Klux Klan Act contains a rarely used provision that allows private citizens to sue other citizens for civil rights violations.

Under those claims, the plaintiffs asked the jury to find that the defendants engaged in a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence and that they knew about the conspiracy but failed to stop it from being carried out. Jurors could not agree on those claims.

‘That is not accurate’: How a report stating Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will be fired after Thursday’s game set off a strange day at Halas Hall

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 24, 2021

By

Halas Hall updates: What we know about Matt Nagy's job status as the Chicago Bears coach
Matt Nagy has faced questions about his job security with the Chicago Bears before, but never quite like Tuesday morning at Halas Hall.

As the Bears were in the middle of preparing for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Patch.com reporter Mark Konkol, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2011 while at the Chicago Sun-Times, published a report that Nagy had been informed the game would be his last as Bears coach.

After nearly three hours of silence from his Bears bosses, Nagy entered the Halas Hall media room at 12:01 p.m. and refuted the report himself. He said he had not yet spoken to Bears Chairman George McCaskey, President and CEO Ted Phillips or general manager Ryan Pace this week and hadn’t been told he would be fired.

“That (report) is not accurate,” Nagy said. “I have great communication with ownership, with George and Ted and Ryan, but I have not had any discussions.”

Nagy’s denial during a 10-minute news conference was just one piece of a strange day in Lake Forest as the Bears try to dig themselves out from a five-game losing streak — and all the rumors and speculation that go with it.

Here’s how the day unfolded.

9:13 a.m.: Konkol posts his story on Twitter.

There has been plenty of speculation over the last several weeks about whether Nagy will be fired, but this was an actual news story.

Konkol’s tweet read: “Matt Nagy will coach his last @ChicagoBears game on Thanksgiving in Detroit, a top source tells Patch.”

That much has yet to be refuted by the Bears, but the story also said Nagy was informed Monday that Thursday would be his last game as coach, something Nagy later said was not accurate.

9:32 a.m.: Cary-Grove issues a statement after ‘Fire Nagy’ chant breaks out at a high school football game.

Before Konkol’s story, the big social media Bears debate of the morning was about Cary-Grove students on Saturday chanting “Fire Nagy!” during Nagy’s son’s playoff football game between Lake Forest and Cary-Grove. This was before fans chanted the same thing during the Bears loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and during the Bulls game Monday night.

After video surfaced on social media, Cary-Grove tweeted a statement Tuesday morning saying “the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by administration at the game.”

Nagy said Tuesday he didn’t hear the chant and complimented the politeness of some of the school’s players he interacted with at the game.

“When I’m in the role I’m in, you have to be able to understand where people are coming from and how they react or don’t react,” Nagy said. “I was there to watch my son play a football game. I was there to be a dad. It was a pretty cool time.”

9:40 a.m.: Konkol goes on ESPN radio.

Konkol went on WMVP-AM 1000 to talk about his Patch.com story and was asked how confident he was that Thursday will be Nagy’s last game.

“I’m not like you guys,” Konkol said. “I’m not in the mix every day. But I’m just going to tell you I’ve got a really good source on this, and I’m pretty confident this is going to be his last game. … He’s lost the locker room. He’s lost five games in a row. I kind of was surprised this morning when I got a call about it. It looks like this is going to happen.”

10:57 a.m.: Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor addresses media members.

Tabor met with reporters first, at his regularly scheduled time, and said he did not know about the report.

“Reports are just reports to me,” he said. “I have a job to do. So I’m going to stick to that job. That’s not coachspeak. And I’m not trying to get fired up about the question. But we’re going to do our job.”

Tabor said he had not spoken to Nagy about his job status nor had Nagy addressed the team about anything related to that.

Tabor closed his 10-minute question-and-answer session with his endorsement for Nagy.

“Coach Nagy is our head coach,” he said. “I want to work for this guy now. OK? Love him to death. And he’s the head football coach of the Chicago Bears. And he’s going to help lead us to a win on Thursday. I believe that deep down in my heart. So to me, there’s no story at all. Fair enough?”

12:01 p.m. Nagy won’t say if he has been given assurances he will coach the rest of the season.

After refuting the Patch.com report, Nagy sidestepped several questions about whether McCaskey, Phillips or Pace have told him he will coach through the end of the season. He said that is not his focus at the moment.

“That’s a distraction,” Nagy said. “I’m completely concerned about our players, our team, our coaches, our staff, everybody. Really, honestly, focusing on this game. Anything else is a distraction.”

Nagy didn’t have meetings with his bosses this week because of the short week, but he said they likely would talk after they get through the Thursday game.

Nagy said he hadn’t addressed his team about the report, noting a packed Tuesday morning schedule with installs and walk-throughs.

“That is up to (the players) as to how they want to view that or what they think,” Nagy said. “The players have been awesome. They’ve been great, honestly. We’re in there going over the game plan, and we’re on a short week. That’s been the focus all morning long.”

Nagy also emphasized that he couldn’t let the report interfere with his preparations for the game.

“I understand how the media world goes,” he said. “I get it. But at the same point in time, if I get to a point where it distracts me from being the best leader I can be to this team, I’m not going to let that happen. These guys know every day they’re getting my best, and the players have been great. It’s as simple as that.”

12:28 p.m.-1:12 p.m.: Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and Bears players talk about tuning out the noise.

Lazor is a longtime NFL and college coach, so he has been through coaching rumors before.

“I’ve been in the locker room before a game when a very well known national insider announced our coach was not going to be back,” Lazor said. “And players were on their phones getting messages, and I’m not saying that’s the only reason we lost that day. But we played like crap that day. And at the end of the year, not only was he not fired, but he got a new contract. And we’re still waiting for the apology from that national insider. So the No. 1 thing I can do is my job, which is beat the Lions, period.

“We can’t let a news article affect how we do our job because every day we’d be affected up and down. You’ve just got to be strong and be focused and be a pro. I’ve been through a bunch of different things good and bad, so hopefully it’s easy for me to help show people that’s what we do.”

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton noted players need to stay focused and tune out the outside noise.

“You’re going to see some things (on social media) even though you’re not trying to,” Dalton said. “But maybe don’t click on things that you shouldn’t click on.”

1:02 p.m. Allen Robinson addresses a tweet from his podcast partner saying ‘an overwhelming number of Bears players want Matt Nagy gone’

Jordan Schultz, who hosts an NBA podcast called “The Playoff Pod” with Robinson, tweeted Monday about Nagy losing the locker room, citing league sources.

Robinson said he didn’t give any input that led to that tweet, which put him “in a very vulnerable situation” since people know of his connection to Schultz.

Robinson said wouldn’t need to hide behind someone else to say something he felt.

“Everything that we had from a podcast standpoint, a relationship standpoint, had been based on covering basketball and based on talking about basketball,” Robinson said. “You guys know me. Anything that I wanted to get across has come from me, and it’ll always be that way. It’ll never change. Anything I want to get accomplished, I want to say, I’m a grown-ass man. I can get stuff done myself.”

Robinson said he thinks the players remain professional as they navigate a 3-7 season.

3:30 p.m.: Bears leaders had not yet issued a response to Konkol’s report.

The Bears did not respond to a request for an interview with McCaskey, Phillips and Pace.

Nagy was asked during his news conference if he would like his bosses to give him assurances about his job.

“We all have our own decisions as to how we do things,” Nagy said. “And I just think this whole entire time for me and for ownership, we’ve had great communication. And again, it’s focus on Detroit. That’s what it is.”

Nuggets’ Michael Malone amid four-game losing streak: “The tide will turn”

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 24, 2021

By

Coach Michael Malone ejected in Nuggets' humbling loss to 76ers
As the Suns were administering Sunday night’s drubbing in the desert,  Nuggets coach Michael Malone gave himself an internal challenge.

Even though the Nuggets were in the throes of a four-game losing streak and down enough bodies that an n entirely new starting lineup was needed, Malone made a concerted effort to stay positive.

And he was, even after Phoenix dropped his team by 29 points.

“It’s also my job as a leader of this team to guide us through that,” Malone said. “I challenged myself, throughout the game, even when it was getting ugly, to stay positive. And to be somebody that was bringing guys together, and not allowing them to split, and fall apart and give in. And we’re going to do that in Portland. … If we stay together and we keep on battling and competing, the tide will turn.”

Momentum flipped in the third quarter when the Suns outscored Denver 27-18. Players, like Aaron Gordon, were playing out of position, and typical reserves, like Jeff Green, were thrust into more prominent roles. Malone understood everything the Nuggets were battling internally aside from the formidable challenge of the Suns, last year’s Western Conference champions. Malone remained upbeat and encouraging throughout the loss.

“I just told our guys, we’ve lost four in a row,” he said. “Losing (stinks), it should hurt, you should be angry, you should be frustrated, you should be embarrassed, whatever it is,” he said. “We can’t wait for Jamal (Murray), Michael (Porter Jr.) and Nikola (Jokic) to come back. We have to fix it. We can only do that by staying together and having a positive mindset.”

Jokic was questionable entering Tuesday’s game against Portland with a wrist sprain. The reigning MVP has already missed two games in a row. Murray remains on the comeback trail after tearing his ACL last April, and Porter’s status remains in limbo, his season in jeopardy due to a nerve issue in his back.

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals for the needy in Colorado

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 24, 2021

By

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals for the needy in Colorado
Organizations from the Salvation Army to local restaurants are stepping up to help Coloradans in need with free meals this Thanksgiving.

If you know of a place where people can access Thanksgiving resources that should be added to this list, please email [email protected]

The Salvation Army of Aurora

The Salvation Army of Aurora, located at the Aurora Warehouse at 11701 E. 33rd Ave., will serve Thanksgiving meals to residents at the outdoor shelter located on-site from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ms. Betty’s Harvest Madsgiving

Denver chef Tajahi Cooke is partnering with the Salvation Army to deliver 10,000 meals across Denver, Aurora, Grand County, Eagle County and Poudre Canyon. If you’re in need, you can call 855-768-7977 to see if Ms. Betty’s Harvest Madsgiving can give you a Thanksgiving meal.

The Righteous Project

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Righteous Project, a nonprofit youth-oriented organization, plans to give way 100 free turkeys and free Thanksgiving meals at 11601 E. Montview Blvd. in Aurora. The organization is partnering with the Plates by the Pound BBQ restaurant.

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless

The shelter, located at 4869 N. Broadway in Boulder, will provide a special breakfast and dinner for the 140 people who access the shelter’s services on Thanksgiving Day.

