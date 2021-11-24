Celebrities
La La Anthony Supports Ex Carmelo As She Attends His Basketball Game With Son Kiyan, 14
The exes reunited at Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Reunited and it feels so good! La La Anthony looked like she was in good spirits, as she brought her son Kiyan to his dad Carmelo‘s basketball game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday November 23 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Even though La La, 39, filed for divorce from the 37-year-old Lakers player in June, she still seemed supportive of her ex, while he was playing against the Knicks, as she watched with their 14-year-old son.
La La, whose real name is Alani Nicole Anthony, rocked a trendy, torn white skirt in the courtside seats. She also wore a yellow starter jacket and snakeskin boots, as she and her son posed with Do The Right Thing director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee for a photo. Kiyan looked ready to cheer on his dad, as he wore a black Lakers t-shirt, with the team’s name in purple with black pants. He also sported a matching pair of white Nike sneakers with a similar purple color to the Lakers’ logo.
While the two were sitting courtside, La La also took to her Instagram Story to share a video of Kiyan watching the game, although it seemed like he tried to cover his face after he caught his mom filming him. Later, she shared a sweet selfie of the two and captioned it “What love looks like.” Unfortunately, the pair didn’t get to see Carmelo win, as the Knicks beat the Lakers with a final score of 106 to 100.
While La La filed for divorce from the NBA star in June, she admitted that the two had been separated for years during an October 11 interview on The Angie Martinez Show. While the two may no longer be together, it seems like they’re co-parenting their son well. La La penned a sweet Father’s Day post for Carmelo on her Instagram Story on June 20, where she praised her ex-husband. ““Happy Fathers Day Mel.. Kiyan is blessed to have you as his dad,” she wrote.
IDK About THAT: Mariah Carey Gently Corrected Interviewer Who Called Nick Cannon’s Other Children Her ‘Step Kids’
She don’t know them kids!
Mariah Carey is always eloquent in her music and when she’s speaking, her humor shines in even the most awkward situations. Recently, when ET reporter Kevin Frazier asked if Mariah’s twins would be spending time with their “step” siblings the way Carey has traditionally done in the past, she had the most honest — yet funny response.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mariah spoke about her holiday plans, of course. The Queen of Christmas described their family going to Aspen and frolicking in the snow along with her kiddies. Frazier then tried to sneak in a question about her ex, Nick Cannon, and his other five children and referred to them as her twins’ “step” siblings when he meant to say “half.”
Mariah gently nudged Kevin, correcting him.
“Is it step? I don’t think it’s step if you’re not married to the person,” she said. “That’s a different interview for you.”
They both laughed off the moment, but overall Mariah dodged the question without answering.
Hit play at the 6-minute mark to see it.
Mariah is a hoot! Previously, we reported that Nick and Mariah had two different outlooks about whether or not their twins should have cellphones. Nick revealed during an episode of his daytime talk show that he had to sneak a pair of cellphones to the kids when they turned 10, despite Mariah having reservations about them having Internet access to “Google them.”
In related news, Mariah has a grand holiday special scheduled for December on Apple TV.
Will YOU be tuned in?
Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @appletvplus! 🎄✨☃️ #TheMagicContinues
NeNe Leakes tells blogger ‘ATLien’ that her employees helped pack up her last SWAGG boutique
NeNe Leakes has responded to an ex-employee’s allegations that she abandoned her SWAGG boutique workers who are still waiting for their final paychecks.
Rumor has it that Nene has fallen on hard times and is struggling to get out from under a mountain of medical bills after husband Gregg Leakes passed away.
In an email to Sandrarose.com last week, the former employee said NeNe’s workers and managers showed up for work at the SWAGG Boutique at the MGM Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland, only to find the door padlocked and the space empty.
She wrote, “We can’t even get unemployment because Nene is refusing to answer and return the phone calls from the unemployment office.”
“She is trifling and is really a fake individual who cares about no one but herself. She used us and spit us out like we was trash and gives 2 f*cks about about our livelihood.”
Blogger Michelle ‘ATLien’ Brown, of StraigtfromtheA.com, reached out to NeNe, real name Linnethia Leakes, for comment.
Apparently, NeNe disputed everything in the ex-employee’s email. She claimed her employees helped pack up the store.
“How is it that the employees didn’t know that the boutique was closing?” Michelle asked.
Michelle defended her friend, NeNe, saying the 53-year-old ex-reality star is not broke.
“Meanwhile, SWAGG boutique online is still up and running,” said Michelle. “Did they shut that down, too?”
Check out the video below.
Kid Rock Raps That He’s Almost As Pretty As Brad’ Pitt In New Song & Fans Have A Lot To Say
In a video that’s so ‘outrageous’ that ‘Weird’ Al had to clarify it wasn’t one of his parodies, Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt, James Dean, and David Lee Roth.
“You’ll never tell me sh-t, you’ll never flip my script / Because I’m more outrageous than the Vegas strip,” raps Kid Rock towards the end of “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” the new song and video he released on Nov. 19. The video features the 50-year-old Kid (b. Robert Richie) complaining about “snowflakes” and “offended millennials” against a backdrop of increasingly ridiculous imagery. From wearing a full-length fur coat while rapping in a church to firing off a variety of handguns to riding a middle-finger-shaped rocket to Mars, Kid’s video is what one would expect from the aging “Bawitdaba” star. Yet, one line at the end caught everyone by surprise: “I’m like Reverend Run or David Lee Roth / Like [Bruce] Springsteen, bitch, I’m the motherf-ckin’ boss / James Dean shit, I’m more like Brad Pitt / A little less pretty, but I slang more d-ck.”
“Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt. I wish I could write something funnier than that, but I can’t,” tweeted one person after listening to the song. “Kid Rock living the delusional life while comparing himself to Willie Nelson, David Lee Roth, Springsteen, & Brad Pitt … I may need medical help cuz I can’t breathe,” added another, and the masses generally agreed. “Kid Rock comparing himself to Brad Pitt? Yeah….no.” “LOL Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt and Bruce Springsteen. Dude has zero self-awareness.” “Somebody said Kid Rock has a song out saying he’s like Brad Pitt? Is this a joke? Don’t see it.”
TFW when you hear Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/dDwlSpLWkU
— The Stuffed Honey Badger (@TANyanotTONya) November 23, 2021
Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt.
I wish I could write something funnier than that, but I can’t.😂😂😂
— Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) November 23, 2021
Kid Rock is not Brad Pitt. Nope. pic.twitter.com/vlJxVN2MWz
— Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) November 23, 2021
Unfortunately for that listener, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” is not a joke. But, the song seems like it’s such a parody that “Weird” Al Yankovic had to issue a statement denying his involvement. “To everybody that’s congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that’s not me. That’s actually Kid Rock.”
To everybody that’s congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that’s not me. That’s actually Kid Rock.
— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 22, 2021
For years, Kid Rock has been one of the loudest (and often, grossly homophobic) right-wing voices in music. He was an early supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential run, endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012, and has been a vocal supporter of the second amendment. Kid Rock has also fought against COVID-19 restrictions from the get-go of the pandemic. His bar in Nashville — Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse — had its beer permit revoked in June 2020 after it continued to serve patrons at its bar, a violation of the city’s public-health emergency order, per Rolling Stone. The bar also was hit with a second citation after a photo showed it was serving maskless customers at seemingly max capacity.
Steve Smith, co-owner of the Honky Tonk, joined other Nashville bar/restaurant owners to sue the city, claiming the officials are “unfairly targeting restaurants and bars” with mandated closures. In December 2020, A federal judge threw out the owners’ second request for a restraining order against these restrictions, per The Nashville Tennessean.
Kid Rock was forced to cancer two shows in Texas in August 2021 after more than half his band tested positive for COVID-19, per The Daily Beast. “I am pissed,” he wrote on his website. “Over half the band has f-cking covid (not me), and before u sh-t for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.” Earlier in the month, Kid Rock played a “packed house” at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which was later labeled a “superspreader” event by South Dakota health officials.
