Look at an SQL Backup Program to Protect Your Database
Anyone who uses a database to save information should have it protected. It means deciding which recovery method to try, as everyone uses it for different things. If you are a business and this is how you connect with your customers, this is valuable data. Once a month you might send out coupons or information, using it as a reminder in people’s lives. If this data was lost, it would most likely effect your sales in some form.
An SQL backup program can step into a situation like this and bring back most of your data. The program also offers three different recovery modes that can be used so data is protected in different ways. You won’t use each one each time or maybe one not at all. It all depends on your needs and the information you need saved.
One option in an SQL backup program is the simple model where the data is recovered up to the most up-to-date database or differential backup. Here, you can’t get into any incremental changes. This is easier to maintain than others models. However, there is the chance of losing some data. The full backup makes sure there is a transaction log and database backup. Everything is protected against failure or damaged files. This also allows you to go back according to a certain point in time. The bulk logged model is combined with performance and protection. However, point-in-time recovery isn’t an option.
When trying to choose one you like, make sure it is something you can do. Not everyone has an IT tech on hand or someone to call if there is problems. This is why it is important to check out an SQL backup program before purchasing one, as you want to see if it would be beneficial and helpful.
Guides To Make Money Online
If someone were to ask you what the #1 ‘secret’ to making money online was, what would you say?
Any guesses?
Maybe you’d say it’s to find a starving crowd. Or to build and nurture a list. Or to get in on the beginning of a hot new trend.
All of these are good answers.
And all of these are wrong.
THE big secret to making money online is one that crosses all niches, applies to all markets and marketers, and works just about every single time to make REAL money.
It’s how six and seven figure incomes are almost always earned.
And it’s also how YOU can begin earning 6 figures in the next 12 months.
Now then – before I reveal this ‘secret,’ let me warn you that you might have heard it before.
In fact, some online marketers have to hear this a dozen times or more before it really starts to sink in.
That’s because the most powerful techniques often masquerade as something a bit boring. Or tedious. Or uninteresting.
After all, taking a wheelbarrow full of cash to the bank is exciting.
Earning it is often something altogether different.
Ready?
Here’s the ‘secret… ‘
“Find a profitable formula – and then SCALE it up.”
Yup. That’s it. Pretty simple, I know.
Yet 98% of marketers will never do it. And 97% of marketers will stay broke because of it.
Let’s say you spend time making the perfect product for a super hungry niche. You tweak the offer to get it converting sky high. You bring on affiliates to help you promote. Everything is in place. You launch, you have an extremely profitable week…
… and then what?
For most marketers, they will turn their attention to creating the next product and doing the entire process again.
And because of that, they will leave a tremendous amount of money on the table.
If your offer sells for $19 and you’re converting at 5%, then you’re making $95 for every 100 people you send to your site.
This doesn’t even include the list you’re building and will market to over and over again.
Now then, if you can buy those 100 visitors for $40, you’ve just make a profit of $55.
Buy 1,000 visitors and you’ve made $550.
Buy 10,000 visitors and you’ve made $5,500.
But wait, there’s more!
What if you add a backend product? Just one sale per 100 visitors of a $100 product increases your profit from $55 to $155.
10,000 visitors? $15,500 profit.
You can also add coaching, continuity (membership) programs, etc. for even more profit.
Are you following me here?
Let’s use an analogy: Someone invests 3 months to open a hair salon. They have a big grand opening with lots of customers. And when that dies down, they close shop, move across town and do it all over again.
Yeah, that would be pretty crazy.
Yet that’s what 98% of online marketers do.
They create a product, launch it, have a great week and then start all over again.
And they wonder why they are still struggling.
So what’s the takeaway?
· Invest time in building a profitable, high-converting funnel.
· Test it out and do the math – how much can you spend on advertising and still make money?
· Start by investing small and ramp your way up.
· Don’t forget to build your list – your funnel is your upfront money, and your list is your “go to” money. That is, whenever you need funds or simply want to boost your income, you can go to your list and make them an offer.
What will derail you in this process:
· Getting lured away by the glamour of creating another new product funnel when you should be scaling up the one you already have.
· Fear of spending money to make money. Yes, spending $1000 or more to make sales is scary. That’s why you want to start small, make sure your entire funnel is working, and then scale up. And up. And Up.
Your biggest mistake – would be brushing this advice off.
Fortunes have been made simply by creating a profitable funnel and then scaling it up.
FORTUNES.
As in nearly 7 figures made from one ClickBank product…
Per MONTH.
That’s right – 6 Pack Abs at the pinnacle of its success was earning over $11 million per year.
Your results will vary.
Be a Computer Guru and Earn Money
If you have skills with a computer, than why not put them to use and make some cash? This is a great and relatively easy way to make some extra money because many people are not computer gurus.
How To Start
What you will want to do first is start small. While it may seem hard to find people who experience computer problems in public, putting an ad in a newspaper isn’t going to land you many clients because this field is usually very over saturated with competition. So the best way to start out is by printing out flyers detailing your service. Will you be focusing only on the software aspects of a computer, the hardware portion, or both? Remember that fixing computers is not usually rocket science, and if you cant figure out a solution on your own, the internet can do wonders (as you may already know).
A great place to post your flyers are at public areas (where you are permitted). Check with local businesses and ask if you can post flyers in their building. The key is to target your primary audience, which is usually middle aged people and older.
The best way to get clients is to use your age to your benefit. Most people with computer problems are going to be much older than you are and they most likely equate computer literate people to young people like yourself. By saying your 16 and want to help fix someones computer at half the price as professional shops, they’ll give you a call.
Pricing
Computer repair prices vary and most of the time businesses will charge by the hour, or simply charge a flat fee. The easiest thing to do is to stay negotiable. Compare your prices to other repair shops and cut them in half. The lower you go, the more chance you will have a returning customer.
One other element you should think about is whether you will be working from within your residence or making house calls. While the former may seem easier on your part, you may not receive as many customers as if you were offering to go to their residence and fix the problem for them. And think about other people living with you. Will they like to have people drop by with computer parts all the time? The latter is probably the best choice as far as business is concerned, however it also requires a mode of transportation.
Lastly, print yourself out some nice business cards and watch the cash roll in.
‘Stronger’ Strong Customer Authentication Boosts Fraud Prevention
The global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, affecting every aspect of how societies function and causing various challenges in conducting daily activities. In particular, governments are forced to utilize online payment platforms to distribute funds and pay employees.
Overall, the pandemic has highlighted the need to embrace the use of the internet for online transactions, especially in the realm of financial services as it is convenient. It offers speed, transparency, and most importantly, security.
However, the biggest threat to the way people transact today is fraud. Fraud statistics for digital transactions rack up to millions of dollars in losses for many business entities. These figures are expected to triple in the following years considering many fraudsters with malicious intent are leveraging today’s situation to commit wrongdoings.
As fraud incidents are on the rise, robust protection from fraud is a must. The SCA or Strong Customer Authentication is a regulatory requirement for European businesses that aim to reduce fraud and risks associated with offline contactless payment.
