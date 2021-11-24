Mansfield man accused of running meth lab out of his home

Boston Red Sox co-owner LeBron James had never been suspended by the NBA since beginning his meteoric pro basketball career out of St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron in 2003.

The face of the Association remained unblemished for 19 seasons.

That ended Sunday. King James, who also plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and pretends to save the world in his spare time, delivered a royal elbow to the head of Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart. The regal swat left a deep gash and nearly removed Stewart’s right eye in the process.

Stewart, just 20, responded to the taste of his own blood with a one-man rampage that took more than a dozen teammates, coaches, opponents and security personnel to quell.

LeBron was nowhere to be found as Stewart sought retribution. John W. Henry’s business partner scampered to the furthest corner of the court like a wet cat during a thunderstorm.

All in all, it was not an impressive performance by this soon-to-be part owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“My bad,” James said to officials after his attempt at turning Stewart into the NBA’s first cyclopic participant. We’ve been told James sought Stewart’s phone number. Presumably to apologize.

The elbow was “inadvertent,” so say dutiful NBA State Run Media apologists.

Stewart got a two-game suspension putting his face in the path of the King’s reach, and going berserk. James was suspended for one game and sat as the Lakers played at Madison Square Garden in New York against the Knicks Tuesday night.

Like many bullies, James has never taken a punch — metaphorical or otherwise. He saves his knockouts for the playoffs.

As Stewart sought to put his face back together, the narrative promulgated was that LeBron is “not a dirty player.” The King’s subjects will tell you he is always a victim. James is fouled every time he drives toward the basket on the court. And he’s a full-time casualty of white supremacy off it.

The Chinese Communist Party, which has been officially opposed to the existence of God for more than 100 years, views LeBron as something of a deity. As long as he continues to toe the CCP’s line on human rights (bad) and slavery (good).

Celtics backup center Enes Kanter has blasted China, Nike and James on social media, demanding they stand up to these same Chinese overlords.

In Boston on Friday, James said Kanter was “trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself,” adding Kanter is “definitely not someone I would give my energy to.” He claimed Kanter walked past him in a TD Garden hallway without saying anything.

LeBron’s athletic success and talent is undeniable. He’s won four NBA rings for three teams and four NBA MVP awards. He and Kobe Bryant are the best NBA players of the 21st Century.

James is also undefeated when it comes to bullying anyone who chooses to disagree with his view of the world. Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey dared to Tweet support of pro-freedom Hong Kong protestors in 2019. Morey, now with the 76ers, was forced from his job because of it.

James called Morey “misinformed.”

James played a critical role in the NBA boycott following the shooting of Jacob Blake in August of 2020. The shooting triggered days of rioting in Kensoha, Wis. The narrative, shared by James and too many others, was that Blake was unarmed, chased, and killed by police. Blake had a sexual-assault warrant for his arrest, lunged at police with a knife, and is still alive, but paralyzed. State prosecutors and the Department of Justice declined to bring criminal or civil rights charges against the officer who shot Blake.

“Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted,” James tweeted after Blake’s shooting, along with a video that claimed Blake was shot “after apparently breaking up a fight between two women.”

A Hall of Fame “misinformed” statement if there ever was one. James has yet to be asked about being so wrong. He never is.

During those riots, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two. A jury last week agreed that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

James continued to be “misinformed” in April when he posted an image of an Ohio police officer who allegedly shot a knife-wielding teenager about to stab another girl. He used the words “You’re Next #Accountability.” James took down that Tweet. But not before it was viewed by millions.

If only he threw an elbow.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at [email protected]