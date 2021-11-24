News
Massachusetts auditor: Uber, Lyft drivers allowed to operate under ‘much looser standards’ than state protections mandate
Authorities routinely “failed to conduct proper oversight” allowing Uber and Lyft drivers to operate under “much looser standards” than state law mandates, an auditor’s report found.
The 39-page report by Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office found that the Transportation Network Company Division of the Department of Public Utilities did not follow its own regulations in its oversight of Uber and Lyft over a two-year period.
The report raises questions about checks and balances erected to ensure the health and safety of riders relying on the apps.
“The division was created by the Legislature to regulate this emerging industry and was directed to create regulations and to hold the TNC’s accountable for the safety of the public. Instead, even after it adopted its regulations, the division allowed the TNC’s to operate under much looser standards for a significant period of time and failed to conduct proper oversight,” Bump said.
But Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration shot back. Craig Gilvarg, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs that houses the DPU, said the state has on its books “the most stringent background check requirements for rideshare drivers in the United States.”
State regulations require app-based ride companies to review drivers’ criminal and driving history and to conduct a national background check for each contractor at least twice a year. Another DPU program monitors criminal records for registered drivers in real time.
But Bump’s report points to issues with the use of background checks in 2017 and 2018. She found the DPU division performed only one of the seven required quarterly audits of national background record check information that Uber and Lyft maintain.
That gap means the office in charge of regulating Uber and Lyft “cannot be certain that all the TNCs’ rideshare drivers are qualified to work for them,” auditors wrote.
“Delays in quarterly audits could allow unsuitable drivers to provide rideshare services, increasing risks to riders,” the report said.
The audit also found that rideshare applicants did not always pass national background record checks. Of the 53 drivers sampled during the audit, two rideshare driver applications contained incidents that should have precluded the applicants from passing a national background record check. Of 58 rideshare drivers reviewed, there was inadequate documentation for 20 drivers to determine if the TNC had conducted a national background check as required to be performed every six months.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
Michelle Wu hints at possibility of vaccine passport for Boston restaurants, venues, businesses
Mayor Michelle Wu said she’s looking at “all the options available” when it comes to a potential vaccine mandate for restaurants, venues and businesses, which some key stakeholders oppose.
Wu had previously voiced support for a vaccine verification system or “vaccine passport” such as the one implemented in New York City where residents and visitors cannot enter establishments like restaurants and concert halls without showing proof of coronavirus vaccination.
When asked again on Boston Public Radio on Tuesday, Wu said, “I still very much think that we should be taking all possible action to protect our community members, to protect customers and those who might be wanting to attend these events.”
Wu said, “We’re looking internally as well as externally at all of the options available.”
She added she’s working with the Boston Public Health Commission on “what those standards will look like.”
Some small businesses and restaurants in Boston have no appetite for a vaccine passport.
Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association said, “The government can’t come back and start to put enforcement responsibilities on our understaffed and overstressed restaurant employees.”
He added, “We know firsthand what employees had to overcome when having to enforce mandates on guests, and it really wasn’t pretty.”
Luz said Massachusetts has one of the best vaccination rates in the country, so if you’re out at a restaurant, chances are good that most people there are already vaccinated. He said restaurants in Boston would “absolutely” lose business if a vaccine passport was implemented.
Wu said businesses and restaurants are burdened with having to make their own decisions about vaccine standards and clear directives from the government would help.
But Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said it’s best to let individual businesses make the decision on their own.
“I just kind of feel like if a small business wants to check some sort of passport or your vaccination card at the door, they can do it now, and maybe that’s the best way. Let there be some personal responsibility and personal choice,” Hurst told the Herald.
Hurst said should government officials implement a vaccine mandate, they should be ready to compensate businesses for costs of compliance.
“After nearly two years of this and just shifting regulatory requirements and shifting compliance pressures and costs, it’s becoming difficult,” Hurst said.
News
Thanksgiving coronavirus safety tips: Boston doctors on how to have a safe holiday gathering
As the state faces a surge of coronavirus cases ahead of Thanksgiving, Boston area doctors gave the Herald a list of tips for people to stay as safe as possible while feasting with loved ones this week.
A menu that includes rapid testing, cracking windows for ventilation, outside activities and wearing masks is a good recipe to be safe this holiday, the doctors told the Herald.
Getting tested
Everyone attending the gathering getting a negative rapid antigen test on the day of Thanksgiving reduces the risk of anyone bringing the virus to the meal.
“For families who want to be really cautious, having everyone vaccinated and getting a test done within the day of the gathering is going to add a layer of security,” said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases.
The at-home tests cost about $25 for two, and they can be found at local pharmacies.
“It’s a good move to get tested,” said Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “I do recommend it if you can.”
It can be an “uncomfortable” discussion to have, but asking guests to get tested is important, said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health.
“Obviously we want to have a fun and festive and celebratory Thanksgiving, but we also want to have a safe Thanksgiving,” he said. “The safest way is to get negative tests from everyone whether they’re unvaccinated or vaccinated.”
Heading outside and opening windows
It’s going to be a relatively mild Thanksgiving with temps in the mid-50s, so heading outside is a good idea.
“We now know outdoor gatherings very rarely spread COVID-19,” Sax said. “Outdoor dining really is safer.”
Cracking windows inside can also make a big difference to help with ventilation.
“Opening the window six inches can change the whole air circulation in a room,” Ellerin said. “Sure it’s getting colder, but especially if you’re in a room with those who are more vulnerable, that becomes that much more important.”
Wearing masks
Many kids are still not fully vaccinated, and virus cases are spiking among children. Kids should have their masks on as much as possible, the doctors said.
Also, children should be kept away from those who are immunocompromised, elderly or who have chronic comorbidities.
“Those people who are most vulnerable, they should stay at the end of the table where you know the people are fully vaccinated and boosted,” Ellerin said.
Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week at a press conference said residents should “enjoy” their Thanksgiving. He said people can get rapid tests ahead of gatherings.
Baker added, “It’s still a big opportunity for us to get back to what I would describe as something that will feel more like a traditional holiday.”
News
Firefighters honored for bravery and service in Worcester award ceremony
Whether rescuing children, the elderly and pets from burning homes, fending off a gunman or rescuing boaters from currents, Bay State firefighters risked their lives to save others. For that, Gov. Charlie Baker honored their achievements.
“We should never forget that while these stories may sound like a movie, they’re not. They’re real life,” Baker said at the Firefighter of the Year Awards Ceremony. ‘In real life, it doesn’t always end the way you hoped it would.”
Several firefighters from across the state were honored with awards for their bravery and service at the ceremony, including from the New Bedford, Brockton, Lynnfield, Brewster, Saugus and Somerville fire departments.
Several members of the Somerville Fire Department received Citations for Meritorious Conduct after responding to a three-alarm house fire last December, where an elderly couple was trapped on the second floor, hanging over the porch railing.
Somerville Lt. Danielle O’Hearn tried to help the elderly man trapped on the porch onto a ladder, but he had mobility issues and couldn’t get on. As the fire rapidly worsened, she made the split-second decision to wrap her body around his, and jumped off the porch, emcee and WCVB Anchor Doug Meehan recounted to the crowd.
The pair fell onto a shed, then onto the ground. While O’Hearn had to be transported to Mass General with injuries to her head, hand and leg, the elderly man was unharmed. All firefighters and residents of the home made it out safely.
For that, O’Hearn earned one of six Medals of Valor given out during the ceremony.
Several awardees were off duty when answering calls for help. Meehan noted that, while honorees are usually nominated by their chiefs, the Sandwich Fire Department nominated Sutton Fire Chief Matthew Belsito for a Citation for Meritorious Conduct for his assistance while he was vacationing the Cape.
Last July, Belsito heard via his two-way radio that a father and son were stranded in a creek, urgently at risk of being swept out to sea by a current. Though a full Marine response was en route, it was still about 10 minutes away when Belsito sprang into action.
“He was familiar with the area’s currents and waterways and he knew that the time was of the essence,” Meehan said. “He jumped into a boat with his brother and nephew and within just two minutes, located that father and son, who were not wearing life jackets and were barely holding onto a tube.” Belsito stayed with the pair until paramedics arrived.
Other firefighters honored include Worcester Firefighter Jon Paul Paige, who was off duty when he faced an armed gunman and tended to a gunshot victim, and Saugus Firefighter Greg Cinelli, who used his jujitsu skills to wrestle a knife from a man’s hand and restrain him after the man had stabbed three police officers.
Massachusetts auditor: Uber, Lyft drivers allowed to operate under ‘much looser standards’ than state protections mandate
MLM Candies that Melt in Your Mouth Not In Your Wallet
Michelle Wu hints at possibility of vaccine passport for Boston restaurants, venues, businesses
Look at an SQL Backup Program to Protect Your Database
Thanksgiving coronavirus safety tips: Boston doctors on how to have a safe holiday gathering
Guides To Make Money Online
Firefighters honored for bravery and service in Worcester award ceremony
Be a Computer Guru and Earn Money
Wu to have public process on police commissioner search, which will start in the new year
Mass. hospitals to reduce non-essential elective procedures
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19