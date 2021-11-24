Connect with us

Metaverse Landscape on Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

3 mins ago

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Broke a New Record, 100 Million Unique Addresses
  • Cryptocurrency investors are on the lookout for the next big thing.
  • They combine the blockchain with the idea of a digital future.

There is a lot of discussion about the metaverse these days, both in the news and social media. Cryptocurrency investors are on the lookout for the next big thing. Users may, however, already make use of smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum networks to get access to the metaverse today.

The metaverse is a virtual 3D world where users may collaborate, play, and interact. Blockchain technology, on the other hand, is already playing a significant role in the metaverse. Several metaverse initiatives are experimenting with play-to-earn blockchain games and community sandboxes on the Binance Smart Chain.

Play-to-Earn and GameFi

In both gaming and the metaverse, there is a lot of emphasis on creating immersive 3D worlds. The majority of the efforts we’ll look at are in the blockchain gaming area, and they include components such as play-to-earn and GameFi.

As long as the video game industry continues to push the boundaries of 3D sandboxes, it is the closest thing we have to a metaverse we can imagine. For example, many games now offer musical and social activities as part of the overall experience. A large number of items, skins, and other trade items may be found in digital markets. It should come as no surprise that blockchain technology has made all of this possible.

The metaverse efforts of BSC are presently being expanded. They combine the blockchain with the idea of a digital future. Decentral Games, OpenBiSea, Cryptobay, My Neighbor Alice, TopGoal, and Babylons are just a handful of the total projects available. The future of metaverse efforts seems bright, and we will be hearing the names of many famous and unique projects in the near future.

Cardano Increases Block Size By 12.5%, What This Means

24 mins ago

November 24, 2021

Picture of a Cardano coin with chains through it
Cardano has been making important changes to its blockchain since the launch of smart contracts capability. This had brought with it an increased usage and thus needed to be more scalable to accommodate this increase. Since the launch in September, there have been a number of improvements to the network and the latest is the increase in the block size.

Increased Block Size In Cardano

Cardano, in a recent blog post, announced that they were increasing block size by 12.5% to make room for the increased traffic that is expected on the network. The 8KB increase will see the total block size now at 72KB and will allow more transactions to be fitted in a single block. This will allow more transactions to be processed per second, greater data throughput, in turn providing greater capacity for its users.

Related Reading | Cardano Founder Says Metaverse Is Important For Crypto

Keep in mind that a year ago, Cardano only averaged 10,000 transactions per day. Now, a year later, this number has risen significantly to more than 200,000 and climbing. A 12.5% increase in block size may not seem large by the average margin but is important to accommodate for this increased usage.

ADA drops to $1.77 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

Another factor that warrants the increase in block size is the anticipation of DApps that are expected to launch on the blockchain soon. Since Cardano already has smart contracts capability, it is only a matter of time until developers begin deploying their apps. This anticipated rise in traffic has made increasing block size important for the network.

Plutus Script Memory Gets A Boost

Block size was not the only thing that got a boost. Cardano also increased Plutus script memory units by transaction. In another 12.5% expansion, the Plutus script memory units per transaction is now 11.25 million.

In the blog post, John Woods, Director of Cardano Architecture, explained that this change was brought about due to growing demand from developers. It will help developers in their journey as they test and deploy their DApps on Cardano.

“An increase in Plutus memory limits means that they can develop more sophisticated Plutus scripts, or that existing scripts will be able to process more data items, increase concurrency, or otherwise expand their capabilities.”

Woods notes that this is only a first in a series of changes that will take place to expand the real-world capabilities of Plutus scripts.

Related Reading | Cardano Founder Reiterates Long-Term Purpose Amid Sell-Off Panic

The changes in block size and Plutus script memory units by transactions will be implemented slowly. Cardano has adopted a ‘slow and steady’ mechanism going forward with the changes. Although this may look to be moving too slow for some, a 12.5% increase shows that the developer is not rushing to make changes that would adversely affect the network.

“It’s not just about creating more complex scripts. It’s also about putting more data through,” the blog post read.

Featured image from The Cryptonomist, chart from TradingView.com
Evolution of New and Promising Crypto Projects Maintains the Momentum

1 hour ago

November 24, 2021

Top 5 Crypto Token of the Week
  • The market has never plummeted following the 2018 catastrophe.
  • The values of Bitcoin and Ethereum have been falling for a few weeks.

The crypto market seems to be in a correction, which many traders call a bear market. Traders and supporters forecast a parabolic surge, but the market has grown substantially. The market has changed, and the industry has matured spontaneously during the last five years. Moreover, before 2017, Bitcoin and Ethereum were the only known cryptos. New ventures arose as institutional funding increased in the top two cryptos.

Bitcoin’s price has skyrocketed from $1000 to about $20k. Moreover, Ethereum’s price soared from $200 to $1200 in the 2017-18 bull cycle. However, several early found coins tried to follow suit and made huge profits. But past market circumstances couldn’t support the enormous market value. As a result, the market cap almost approached earlier levels in the current bad cycle.

In early 2020, a DeFi revolution created the framework for the industry’s long-term growth. From then, the market moved epically, with just minor hiccups.

Risen Steadily with Minor Corrections

After the market meltdown in 2018, the market valuation was about $550 billion, down to roughly $100 billion. Since early 2020, the wider market cap has risen steadily with minor adjustments. As the sector expanded, DeFi, Meme, NFT, and Metaverse tokens emerged.

The market has never plummeted following the 2018 catastrophe, although essential adjustments have occurred. Another industrial sector acted as assistance to get over the difficulties. For example, although the Chinese market fall affected most cryptocurrencies, the NFT revolution aided the market’s swift rebound.

The values of Bitcoin and Ethereum have been falling for a few weeks. The correction would save the world market value around $200 billion. However, Metaverse evolution boosted the falling cap. Instead of bear or bull cycles, we may see persistent growth due to the dramatic revolution in the crypto investment rate.

Whale Alert- 10,000,000 XRP Transferred to an Unknown Wallet

2 hours ago

November 24, 2021

Whale Alert- 10,000,000 XRP Transferred to an Unknown Wallet
  • Automated assistance is used to keep these databases up-to-date.
  • The XRP has lost 0.08 percent in the last 24 hours.

Transactions on multiple blockchains are monitored by Whale Alert, which transforms and records them in a single standard format in its databases. Furthermore, automated assistance is used to keep these databases up-to-date with the help of humans and artificial intelligence.

It seems that an unknown whale has transferred a big amount of cryptocurrency from Bithumb to an unidentified wallet. One of the most notable aspects of the transaction was the fact that it included 10,000,000 #XRP (10,278,218 USD). This information comes from Whale Alert.

Alert: Crypto Whales

Hundreds of millions of dollars of XRP have been transferred overnight by crypto whales. Massive crypto transfers were discovered by Whale Alert’s blockchain monitoring and research tool. On 23 November 2021 at 12:55:31 UTC, Whale Alert reported that a transaction had taken place. However, the XRP has lost 0.08 percent in the last 24 hours.

“10,000,000 #XRP (10,278,218 USD) moved from #Bithumb to unknown wallet” was announced by Whale Alert on its official Twitter account. Take a look at this tweet.

The current XRP price is $1.04 USD with a trading volume of $3,006,226,113 USD, according to CoinMarketCap. In comparison to other digital currencies and conventional payment systems such as SWIFT, Ripple’s XRP offers faster, cheaper, and more scalable transactions.

In addition, the transmitting whale still has 112.820M XRP in its wallet, plus 10 XRP allocated as reserved. Moreover, to the 10 reserved XRP, the receiving wallet now possesses 6.75 million XRP in its wallet.

