Michelle Wu hints at possibility of vaccine passport for Boston restaurants, venues, businesses

Mayor Michelle Wu said she’s looking at “all the options available” when it comes to a potential vaccine mandate for restaurants, venues and businesses, which some key stakeholders oppose.

Wu had previously voiced support for a vaccine verification system or “vaccine passport” such as the one implemented in New York City where residents and visitors cannot enter establishments like restaurants and concert halls without showing proof of coronavirus vaccination.

When asked again on Boston Public Radio on Tuesday, Wu said, “I still very much think that we should be taking all possible action to protect our community members, to protect customers and those who might be wanting to attend these events.”

Wu said, “We’re looking internally as well as externally at all of the options available.”

She added she’s working with the Boston Public Health Commission on “what those standards will look like.”

Some small businesses and restaurants in Boston have no appetite for a vaccine passport.

Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association said, “The government can’t come back and start to put enforcement responsibilities on our understaffed and overstressed restaurant employees.”

He added, “We know firsthand what employees had to overcome when having to enforce mandates on guests, and it really wasn’t pretty.”

Luz said Massachusetts has one of the best vaccination rates in the country, so if you’re out at a restaurant, chances are good that most people there are already vaccinated. He said restaurants in Boston would “absolutely” lose business if a vaccine passport was implemented.

Wu said businesses and restaurants are burdened with having to make their own decisions about vaccine standards and clear directives from the government would help.

But Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said it’s best to let individual businesses make the decision on their own.

“I just kind of feel like if a small business wants to check some sort of passport or your vaccination card at the door, they can do it now, and maybe that’s the best way. Let there be some personal responsibility and personal choice,” Hurst told the Herald.

Hurst said should government officials implement a vaccine mandate, they should be ready to compensate businesses for costs of compliance.

“After nearly two years of this and just shifting regulatory requirements and shifting compliance pressures and costs, it’s becoming difficult,” Hurst said.