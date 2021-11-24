News
Missouri couple wins $3 million lottery prize, their second jackpot
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri couple who recently won a $3 million lottery prize from a “Big Riches” scratcher said it’s not their first time hitting the jackpot.
The couple, who asked not to be named, purchased the winning ticket at the Short Stop Convenience Shop in Potosi while picking up groceries. They scratched off the ticket inside the store and then celebrated with a big hug.
“There were tears of joy everywhere,” said cashier Abi Schrum, who sold the scratcher.
Hitting the jackpot was a big surprise, but there was another unexpected twist. This was not the first time the lucky couple won a jackpot. They won a $250,000 lottery prize a few years ago.
“What are the odds to win two in one lifetime?” asked Schrum.
The winning couple asked not to be identified by name. A recent change in Missouri law keeps names of winning lottery players private. The couple did agree to share images of their celebration after they realized they won.
Another big winning ticket was sold in Potosi earlier this year. A Cash4Life player won $1,000 a day for life, after purchasing a ticket at Smoker Friendly in Potosi.
Florissant working to improve city, become more inclusive
O’FALLON, Mo. — Firefighters in O’Fallon, Missouri, are providing safety tips to keep cooks safe this Thanksgiving. They said kitchen fires happen the most during this holiday, and they can happen in seconds.
“Everybody thinks that this happens to somebody else, but I can tell you it happens right here in our community,” said O’Fallon Assistant Fire Chief Andy Parrish.
Parrish said his fire district still gets calls year and after year for kitchen fires. He said the biggest catalyst for those fires is grease.
“Do not throw water onto a grease fire. Also, have pot covers close by so if you do have a fire, you can easily cover that up,” Parrish added.
Parrish said there are more than thirty thousand homes in the district. So, each year they get several calls between Thanksgiving and Christmas. He said one of those calls was very serious.
“They had a grease fire and they panicked and they took the pan and walked across through the kitchen at the front door. The worst part about that was the person was burned with second-degree burns,” Parrish recalled.
“I think people forget sometimes and in the heat of the moment — no pun intended– they act irrationally,” Firefighter Blake Coppel told FOX 2.
Coppel said, if your bird is ablaze, he said to keep the oven door closed until the fire goes out.
What temperature is too cold for outdoor recess? Parents respond
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. — An elementary school in the Wentzville School District reminded parents on Monday that they will allow students to go outside to play for recess as long as the feels-like temperature is 15 degrees. Some parents claimed that is too cold.
Crossroads Elementary School sent a letter to families Monday that said, in part: “The colder weather is upon us, please remember to send your children to school ready to go outside for recess. We do go outside for recess as long as the feels-like temperature is above 15 degrees. So, please send the kids to school ready to head outside.”
Heather Scherffius said when she opened the letter, she was shocked and called the school to make sure the email was correct.
“I’m appalled by it,” she said. “I thought it was a mistype because I was like there is no way that is real.”
Scherffius said she is now reconsidering putting her student in in-person learning in January if the cut-off remains at 15 degrees.
“Some of these kids don’t have hats and gloves every single day or they lose them, I mean they’re elementary kids.”
FOX 2 asked other parents on Facebook, “What temperature is too cold for outdoor recess?” See some of their responses below:
In a statement, the Wentzville School District said:
“In the WSD, our practice is to hold outdoor recess when the temperature is above 15°F (windchill or actual). Our buildings send out reminders to families about the weather, and our students enjoy some much-needed fresh air. Our school buildings are able to use their discretion to have recess indoors if they feel it would be more appropriate on any given day. This discretion is based on the size of our district; we could have different weather on two sides of the district.
Students without coats are not forced to go outside. Our nurses often have extra coats on hand for students, and each year our District partners with the Wentzville Fire Protection District for Operation Warm. This year, we supplied nearly 300 brand-new coats to elementary students identified by school district counselors. Over the past nine years, the WFPD has supplied almost 5,000 coats for WSD students through Operation Warm.”
Thresholds for other St. Louis area school districts:
- Affton School District: 25 degrees
- Rockwood School District: 20 degrees
- Parkway School District: Follows Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which has a lowest feels-like temperature of 13 degrees, but discretion is left up to the principal of each school in the district
- Francis Howell School District:
- 32 degrees and above, recess is held without a time limit or restrictions
- 20 degrees and above, outdoor activity limited to 20 minutes
- 15-20 degrees temperature or windchill, outdoor activity limited to 10 minutes
- Under 15 degrees temperature or windchill, activities are indoors
According to DESE’s table, it is comfortable for outdoor play at the lowest feels-like temperature of 32 degrees, and outdoor play is cautioned between 13 and 30 windchills.
Nuggets’ losing streak stretches to five as P.J. Dozier leaves with knee injury
The Nuggets’ margin for error was already razor-thin. And then another one went down.
When P.J. Dozier landed awkwardly on his left knee off a drive late in the first quarter, it was hard to believe the Nuggets’ stunning string of bad luck. Dozier was carried off the court by two team teammates, and the beleaguered Nuggets fell, 119-100 to Portland, losing their fifth game in a row.
As if the absences of Nikola Jokic (wrist), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Jamal Murray (ACL) and Bones Hyland (ankle) weren’t enough. To their credit, the available Nuggets kept clawing even as C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard kept raining in jumpers. Together, Portland’s backcourt tandem combined for 57 points on 10 3-pointers.
As hard as they played – 35-year-old Jeff Green paced the Nuggets with 24 points – Denver had no chance to win with the amount of mistakes they made. Starters Monte Morris and Will Barton accounted for eight of Denver’s 17 turnovers. Morris had 16 points, and Barton finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
The Trail Blazers made them pay, though, converting on 32 points off turnovers and 28 fastbreak points.
The Nuggets, now 9-9, were fighting uphill the entire game. Their next chance to snap the losing streak comes Friday at Ball Arena against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. After that, the Nuggets head out for a grueling seven-game stretch.
Against all odds, Denver showed more of its trademark fight in the third quarter. They trailed 76-59 with 7:18 remaining before reeling off a huge run to cut the deficit to eight. Gordon was a consistent interior threat, Morris found space in the lane and JaMychal Green knocked down a couple jumpers. The entire time, Nuggets coach Michael Malone implored his team to fight, regardless of who he tapped to sub in.
On Tuesday, that included recently injured forward Zeke Nnaji, who provided energy and positive minutes.
A late C.J. McCollum floater seized a bit of momentum, but the Nuggets shaved the deficit to 90-79 heading into the fourth.
Malone had enough respect for Lillard that it didn’t matter what he’d done in previous games.
“Whether he scored 39 the last game or he scored 10, we’ll guard him the same way,” he said before the game. “We know he’s a great player, we know what he’s capable of. It’s a helluva challenge because you have to guard him in transition, high pick-up points, you know he’s going to be involved in a ton of pick-and-rolls. You gotta keep him off the free throw line.”
Lillard torched the Nuggets with 18 points and four 3-pointers in the first half, deflating what had been a promising effort to start the game. With 11 first-half turnovers, Denver did itself no favors. Portland closed the first half on an 18-3 run to bust open a 66-52 halftime lead.
The Trail Blazers scored 19 points off those miscues and undermined any chance the Nuggets had of playing stout defense.
“We know we’re severely undermanned at the moment, so when that happens, you have to understand why you’re losing,” Malone said. “And that was my message to our guys this morning. In our four-game slide, our defense is ranked 29th in the NBA.”
Led by Jeff Green’s three 3-pointers, the Nuggets connected on 9-of-16 3-point tries that represented one of the few positives to start the game.
