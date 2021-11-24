Connect with us

Bitcoin

Moralis Avalanche Hackathon Starts This December with Exciting Prizes

Moralis Avalanche Hackathon Starts This December with Exciting Prizes
  • Moralis is the ultimate Web3 platform.
  • The Moralis Avalanche Hackathon runs from December 6.

Avalanche boasts the most validators of any proof-of-stake protocol and the shortest time-to-finality of any smart contract platform. Avalanche is quick, cheap, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application may surpass the competition by building on Avalanche.

The Moralis Avalanche Hackathon Winter 2021 is open to the IT world. Using Moralis’ Web3 development platform, developers will construct sophisticated Avalanche-based Dapps, DeFi projects, and Web3 applications.

Moralis is the ultimate Web3 platform, and Moralis provides developers with a fully managed, endlessly scalable blockchain backend infrastructure. The Moralis Avalanche Hackathon runs from December 6 through January 31, 2022, providing developers plenty of time to construct their ideal Dapps.

Exciting Prizes 

The Avalanche Moralis Hackathon prize pool is now $350,000, and the top three finalists will each get $100,000. Participants must build on both Moralis and Avalanche to qualify for the top three prizes.

Projects including Avalaunch, Covalent, BenQi, Trader Joe, Yield Yak, Snowball, Pangolin, and Penguin Finance are partnering. Leading venture capital firms like AP Capital, GBVCapital, Gerstenbrot Capital, Alameda Ventures, and GSR are other partners. 

The Moralis Avalanche hackathon contributions will be judged on Execution, Impact, Design, Creativity, and Utility. Execution refers to Dapp’s performance and builds quality, and impact refers to the project’s potential social impact and ambition.

Design is about Dapp’s UX and user engagement. Creativity refers to the project’s unique approach to achieving a goal. Finally, Utility refers to Dapp’s usefulness and functioning. A jury will decide the top 3 winners. The submission deadline is January 31, 2022.

Bitcoin

The GameFi Craze Hits Solana as RaceFi Prepares For Take-Off

November 24, 2021

racefi
GameFi, NFTs, and anything Metaverse related is on an absolute terror in recent weeks as play-to-earn narratives heat up and users begin experiencing the true power of blockchain gaming. Most of this recent activity has been concentrated on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as Ethereum network fees have priced out many of the world’s most loyal gaming communities found across Southeast Asia.

In Vietnam, one company called RaceFi has attracted leading investors and partners for being the first AI/ML integrated car racing game to hit Solana. Similar to BSC, Solana offers rapid transaction speeds at a fraction of the cost of Ethereum. This means new users are easily onboarded and in-game transactions enable a smoother user experience compared to alternatives.

For RaceFi, Solana made it possible to combine NFTs, DeFi options, and play-to-earn potential without any shortcomings. Within the RaceFi ecosystem, players have control over how they use and engage with their in-game assets, leveraging them to earn rewards. RaceFi does this by combining artificial intelligence and machine learning with blockchain technology. Their PvP races will run automatically based on AI algorithms developed in-house by experienced developers.

The game will offer two main race modes: Pure Race and Battle Race. Pure Race (PvE mode) will allow players to directly drive and control their cars. When entering a race, players must agree to Race Conditions and use strategy to compete and win a race. In PvP mode, players will customize their strategic statistics, allowing the game’s AI tech to analyze the winners.

For users that want a more competitive edge, Battle Race will let players upgrade their cars with battle features such as guns and shields. There will be no time limit or finish line in this mode, giving players the chance to continue to race and attack each other until there is only one racer left. This is comparable to a battle royale in other game settings.

At the core of this experience, is the constant ability to earn while playing. All of the game’s ownable components will be verifiable NFTs. Players can earn rewards while playing multiple game modes and by owning and developing in-game property.

What’s next for RaceFi?

RaceFi will be launching a series of IDOs in the coming weeks, including one on Solrazr that will soon open its whitelist on November 23. Full details can be found here. The second IDO will be held on EnjinStarter, with more details to be announced soon.

Prior to launching, RaceFi is holding multiple community-related contests to allow community members to own RaceFi tokens by adding value before the launch. The company has also announced multiple strategic partnerships with leading investors and projects such as R-930 Capital, AvStar Capital, idoresearch Ventures, and more.

To stay up to date with RaceFi’s latest updates, keep an eye on their official Twitter or Telegram.

Bitcoin

Audius: Top Crypto Gainer of the Day

November 24, 2021

Audius: Top Crypto Gainer of the Day
Altcoin News
  • Artists must connect their Audius accounts to Phantom wallet.
  • Audius’s embed function makes NFT metadata available for artists.

Audius (AUDIO) is up 36.6 percent to $2.92 this morning on rumours of a Coinbase listing and a new feature that would allow artists and followers to incorporate NFT information into blogs and social networking sites, according to a report from Bloomberg. A new feature from Audius allows artists and fans to embed non-fungible tokens (NFT) on blogs and social networking sites such as Twitter and Discord, according to the company.

Through NFT and Web 3.0 connections, the “embedded” capacity is expected to improve musician-fan engagement. Artists must connect their Audius accounts to Phantom wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet based on Solana, to use the functionality. Solana NFTs have been highlighted.

The company stated:

“NFT holders can embed their collectibles from the two biggest blockchains on Twitter timelines, personal blogs, and websites. Thanks to this new feature, will further push collectibles into the mainstream.”

Sevenfold Increase in Subscribers

In 2021, the blockchain-based music streaming service had a sevenfold increase in subscribers, with artists like Katy Perry, Nas, and The Chainsmokers among those that signed on. While social networking sites allow for sharing JPEG photographs, Audius’s embed function makes NFT metadata available for artists to market and monetize their talents.

As third-party organizations continue to experiment with new features, tagging decentralized applications, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain has become a top goal for the social media platform, especially Twitter. According to CoinMarketCap, the Audius price today is $2.64 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $380,283,370 USD.

Bitcoin

Lightning-Fast Solana Empowers ALFPROTOCOL's Decentralized High-Leverage Positions

November 24, 2021

alfprotocol
Automated market makers (AMM) are becoming more popular as innovation and development in decentralized markets continue to accelerate.

In the past two years, the demand for alternatives to centralized exchanges has been growing exponentially with the introduction of “Know Your Customer” (KYC) regulations and the implied interest shown by the “Securities and Exchange Commission” (SEC) on cryptocurrencies and crypto exchanges. In addition, as decentralized exchanges’ customers’ numbers continue to increase, more and more products and services are being introduced to cater diverse interests of new users.

Alfprotocol will utilize Solana’s blockchain to expand on decentralized liquidity provision and yield farming with previously unseen leverage ranging up to 20x.

The protocols will efficiently handle capital deployment between traders and investors to maximize liquidity provision (LP) for AlfMM (a decentralized exchange service) and AAlf (an overcollateralized borrowing service) for unleveraged liquidity while providing leveraged liquidity via external protocols which are handled by one of the protocols associated with Alfprotocol.

Alf Leverage 101

Solana’s Alfprotocol comprises several modules that will work together to provide users with a complete intermediary product that will facilitate liquidity provisions.

The treasury is one of the core modules that will handle collateral and the tracking of leveraged positions. It is the basis of all user interactions with the leverage protocol and will be responsible for any borrowed funds on behalf of users. The treasury module will not handle any position initiation or liquidation; the liquidation of unhealthy positions will therefore be the responsibility of the second module, which is the auction module that will get triggered by the treasury.

Another core set of modules are the protocol connectors that are responsible for initiating and modifying positions triggered by the treasury module; these modules are responsible for connecting the treasury with the users and with external liquidity pools so long as the positions remain in a healthy state and are not subject to a liquidation trigger. Alfprotocol will continue developing and expanding connector modules to other Solana platforms to incorporate more use cases that suit users’ requirements.

The final module is the lockbox module that will secure the collateral and track the value of positions. Lockboxes will be automatically created for leveraged users’ positions by initiating a wrapper on the deposited tokens to incorporate them into the Alfprotocol.

Alfprotocol is an extensive protocol with many underlying advantages and high leverage liquidity, providing solutions for decentralized markets traders and investors using the Solana blockchain.

Alfprotocol is currently in development. To find more info about the project and stay updated with the project’s current progress, please visit the website and check out the whitepaper.

 

 

