Moralis Avalanche Hackathon Starts This December with Exciting Prizes

Audius (AUDIO) is up 36.6 percent to $2.92 this morning on rumours of a Coinbase listing and a new feature that would allow artists and followers to incorporate NFT information into blogs and social networking sites, according to a report from Bloomberg. A new feature from Audius allows artists and fans to embed non-fungible tokens (NFT) on blogs and social networking sites such as Twitter and Discord, according to the company.
Through NFT and Web 3.0 connections, the “embedded” capacity is expected to improve musician-fan engagement. Artists must connect their Audius accounts to Phantom wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet based on Solana, to use the functionality. Solana NFTs have been highlighted.
The company stated:
“NFT holders can embed their collectibles from the two biggest blockchains on Twitter timelines, personal blogs, and websites. Thanks to this new feature, will further push collectibles into the mainstream.”
Sevenfold Increase in Subscribers
In 2021, the blockchain-based music streaming service had a sevenfold increase in subscribers, with artists like Katy Perry, Nas, and The Chainsmokers among those that signed on. While social networking sites allow for sharing JPEG photographs, Audius’s embed function makes NFT metadata available for artists to market and monetize their talents.
As third-party organizations continue to experiment with new features, tagging decentralized applications, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain has become a top goal for the social media platform, especially Twitter. According to CoinMarketCap, the Audius price today is $2.64 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $380,283,370 USD.