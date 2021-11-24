NeNe Leakes tells blogger ‘ATLien’ that her employees helped pack up her last SWAGG boutique

NeNe Leakes has responded to an ex-employee’s allegations that she abandoned her SWAGG boutique workers who are still waiting for their final paychecks.

Rumor has it that Nene has fallen on hard times and is struggling to get out from under a mountain of medical bills after husband Gregg Leakes passed away.

In an email to Sandrarose.com last week, the former employee said NeNe’s workers and managers showed up for work at the SWAGG Boutique at the MGM Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland, only to find the door padlocked and the space empty.

She wrote, “We can’t even get unemployment because Nene is refusing to answer and return the phone calls from the unemployment office.”

“She is trifling and is really a fake individual who cares about no one but herself. She used us and spit us out like we was trash and gives 2 f*cks about about our livelihood.”

Blogger Michelle ‘ATLien’ Brown, of StraigtfromtheA.com, reached out to NeNe, real name Linnethia Leakes, for comment.

Apparently, NeNe disputed everything in the ex-employee’s email. She claimed her employees helped pack up the store.

“How is it that the employees didn’t know that the boutique was closing?” Michelle asked.

Michelle defended her friend, NeNe, saying the 53-year-old ex-reality star is not broke.

“Meanwhile, SWAGG boutique online is still up and running,” said Michelle. “Did they shut that down, too?”

Check out the video below.

