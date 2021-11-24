News
OBF: LeBron James is king of the bullies
Boston Red Sox co-owner LeBron James had never been suspended by the NBA since beginning his meteoric pro basketball career out of St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron in 2003.
The face of the Association remained unblemished for 19 seasons.
That ended Sunday. King James, who also plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and pretends to save the world in his spare time, delivered a royal elbow to the head of Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart. The regal swat left a deep gash and nearly removed Stewart’s right eye in the process.
Stewart, just 20, responded to the taste of his own blood with a one-man rampage that took more than a dozen teammates, coaches, opponents and security personnel to quell.
LeBron was nowhere to be found as Stewart sought retribution. John W. Henry’s business partner scampered to the furthest corner of the court like a wet cat during a thunderstorm.
All in all, it was not an impressive performance by this soon-to-be part owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“My bad,” James said to officials after his attempt at turning Stewart into the NBA’s first cyclopic participant. We’ve been told James sought Stewart’s phone number. Presumably to apologize.
The elbow was “inadvertent,” so say dutiful NBA State Run Media apologists.
Stewart got a two-game suspension putting his face in the path of the King’s reach, and going berserk. James was suspended for one game and sat as the Lakers played at Madison Square Garden in New York against the Knicks Tuesday night.
Like many bullies, James has never taken a punch — metaphorical or otherwise. He saves his knockouts for the playoffs.
As Stewart sought to put his face back together, the narrative promulgated was that LeBron is “not a dirty player.” The King’s subjects will tell you he is always a victim. James is fouled every time he drives toward the basket on the court. And he’s a full-time casualty of white supremacy off it.
The Chinese Communist Party, which has been officially opposed to the existence of God for more than 100 years, views LeBron as something of a deity. As long as he continues to toe the CCP’s line on human rights (bad) and slavery (good).
Celtics backup center Enes Kanter has blasted China, Nike and James on social media, demanding they stand up to these same Chinese overlords.
In Boston on Friday, James said Kanter was “trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself,” adding Kanter is “definitely not someone I would give my energy to.” He claimed Kanter walked past him in a TD Garden hallway without saying anything.
LeBron’s athletic success and talent is undeniable. He’s won four NBA rings for three teams and four NBA MVP awards. He and Kobe Bryant are the best NBA players of the 21st Century.
James is also undefeated when it comes to bullying anyone who chooses to disagree with his view of the world. Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey dared to Tweet support of pro-freedom Hong Kong protestors in 2019. Morey, now with the 76ers, was forced from his job because of it.
James called Morey “misinformed.”
James played a critical role in the NBA boycott following the shooting of Jacob Blake in August of 2020. The shooting triggered days of rioting in Kensoha, Wis. The narrative, shared by James and too many others, was that Blake was unarmed, chased, and killed by police. Blake had a sexual-assault warrant for his arrest, lunged at police with a knife, and is still alive, but paralyzed. State prosecutors and the Department of Justice declined to bring criminal or civil rights charges against the officer who shot Blake.
“Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted,” James tweeted after Blake’s shooting, along with a video that claimed Blake was shot “after apparently breaking up a fight between two women.”
A Hall of Fame “misinformed” statement if there ever was one. James has yet to be asked about being so wrong. He never is.
During those riots, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two. A jury last week agreed that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.
James continued to be “misinformed” in April when he posted an image of an Ohio police officer who allegedly shot a knife-wielding teenager about to stab another girl. He used the words “You’re Next #Accountability.” James took down that Tweet. But not before it was viewed by millions.
If only he threw an elbow.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at [email protected]
News
Massachusetts auditor: Uber, Lyft drivers allowed to operate under ‘much looser standards’ than state protections mandate
Authorities routinely “failed to conduct proper oversight” allowing Uber and Lyft drivers to operate under “much looser standards” than state law mandates, an auditor’s report found.
The 39-page report by Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office found that the Transportation Network Company Division of the Department of Public Utilities did not follow its own regulations in its oversight of Uber and Lyft over a two-year period.
The report raises questions about checks and balances erected to ensure the health and safety of riders relying on the apps.
“The division was created by the Legislature to regulate this emerging industry and was directed to create regulations and to hold the TNC’s accountable for the safety of the public. Instead, even after it adopted its regulations, the division allowed the TNC’s to operate under much looser standards for a significant period of time and failed to conduct proper oversight,” Bump said.
But Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration shot back. Craig Gilvarg, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs that houses the DPU, said the state has on its books “the most stringent background check requirements for rideshare drivers in the United States.”
State regulations require app-based ride companies to review drivers’ criminal and driving history and to conduct a national background check for each contractor at least twice a year. Another DPU program monitors criminal records for registered drivers in real time.
But Bump’s report points to issues with the use of background checks in 2017 and 2018. She found the DPU division performed only one of the seven required quarterly audits of national background record check information that Uber and Lyft maintain.
That gap means the office in charge of regulating Uber and Lyft “cannot be certain that all the TNCs’ rideshare drivers are qualified to work for them,” auditors wrote.
“Delays in quarterly audits could allow unsuitable drivers to provide rideshare services, increasing risks to riders,” the report said.
The audit also found that rideshare applicants did not always pass national background record checks. Of the 53 drivers sampled during the audit, two rideshare driver applications contained incidents that should have precluded the applicants from passing a national background record check. Of 58 rideshare drivers reviewed, there was inadequate documentation for 20 drivers to determine if the TNC had conducted a national background check as required to be performed every six months.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
Michelle Wu hints at possibility of vaccine passport for Boston restaurants, venues, businesses
Mayor Michelle Wu said she’s looking at “all the options available” when it comes to a potential vaccine mandate for restaurants, venues and businesses, which some key stakeholders oppose.
Wu had previously voiced support for a vaccine verification system or “vaccine passport” such as the one implemented in New York City where residents and visitors cannot enter establishments like restaurants and concert halls without showing proof of coronavirus vaccination.
When asked again on Boston Public Radio on Tuesday, Wu said, “I still very much think that we should be taking all possible action to protect our community members, to protect customers and those who might be wanting to attend these events.”
Wu said, “We’re looking internally as well as externally at all of the options available.”
She added she’s working with the Boston Public Health Commission on “what those standards will look like.”
Some small businesses and restaurants in Boston have no appetite for a vaccine passport.
Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association said, “The government can’t come back and start to put enforcement responsibilities on our understaffed and overstressed restaurant employees.”
He added, “We know firsthand what employees had to overcome when having to enforce mandates on guests, and it really wasn’t pretty.”
Luz said Massachusetts has one of the best vaccination rates in the country, so if you’re out at a restaurant, chances are good that most people there are already vaccinated. He said restaurants in Boston would “absolutely” lose business if a vaccine passport was implemented.
Wu said businesses and restaurants are burdened with having to make their own decisions about vaccine standards and clear directives from the government would help.
But Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said it’s best to let individual businesses make the decision on their own.
“I just kind of feel like if a small business wants to check some sort of passport or your vaccination card at the door, they can do it now, and maybe that’s the best way. Let there be some personal responsibility and personal choice,” Hurst told the Herald.
Hurst said should government officials implement a vaccine mandate, they should be ready to compensate businesses for costs of compliance.
“After nearly two years of this and just shifting regulatory requirements and shifting compliance pressures and costs, it’s becoming difficult,” Hurst said.
News
Thanksgiving coronavirus safety tips: Boston doctors on how to have a safe holiday gathering
As the state faces a surge of coronavirus cases ahead of Thanksgiving, Boston area doctors gave the Herald a list of tips for people to stay as safe as possible while feasting with loved ones this week.
A menu that includes rapid testing, cracking windows for ventilation, outside activities and wearing masks is a good recipe to be safe this holiday, the doctors told the Herald.
Getting tested
Everyone attending the gathering getting a negative rapid antigen test on the day of Thanksgiving reduces the risk of anyone bringing the virus to the meal.
“For families who want to be really cautious, having everyone vaccinated and getting a test done within the day of the gathering is going to add a layer of security,” said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases.
The at-home tests cost about $25 for two, and they can be found at local pharmacies.
“It’s a good move to get tested,” said Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “I do recommend it if you can.”
It can be an “uncomfortable” discussion to have, but asking guests to get tested is important, said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health.
“Obviously we want to have a fun and festive and celebratory Thanksgiving, but we also want to have a safe Thanksgiving,” he said. “The safest way is to get negative tests from everyone whether they’re unvaccinated or vaccinated.”
Heading outside and opening windows
It’s going to be a relatively mild Thanksgiving with temps in the mid-50s, so heading outside is a good idea.
“We now know outdoor gatherings very rarely spread COVID-19,” Sax said. “Outdoor dining really is safer.”
Cracking windows inside can also make a big difference to help with ventilation.
“Opening the window six inches can change the whole air circulation in a room,” Ellerin said. “Sure it’s getting colder, but especially if you’re in a room with those who are more vulnerable, that becomes that much more important.”
Wearing masks
Many kids are still not fully vaccinated, and virus cases are spiking among children. Kids should have their masks on as much as possible, the doctors said.
Also, children should be kept away from those who are immunocompromised, elderly or who have chronic comorbidities.
“Those people who are most vulnerable, they should stay at the end of the table where you know the people are fully vaccinated and boosted,” Ellerin said.
Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week at a press conference said residents should “enjoy” their Thanksgiving. He said people can get rapid tests ahead of gatherings.
Baker added, “It’s still a big opportunity for us to get back to what I would describe as something that will feel more like a traditional holiday.”
OBF: LeBron James is king of the bullies
Cloud Computing – Does Your Business Belong in ‘The Cloud?’
Massachusetts auditor: Uber, Lyft drivers allowed to operate under ‘much looser standards’ than state protections mandate
MLM Candies that Melt in Your Mouth Not In Your Wallet
Michelle Wu hints at possibility of vaccine passport for Boston restaurants, venues, businesses
Look at an SQL Backup Program to Protect Your Database
Thanksgiving coronavirus safety tips: Boston doctors on how to have a safe holiday gathering
Guides To Make Money Online
Firefighters honored for bravery and service in Worcester award ceremony
Be a Computer Guru and Earn Money
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19