Police: 16-year-old girl shot at home in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot after an altercation inside a home in north St. Louis County on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lawnview Drive in Moline Acres. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect was arrested, but police did not release that person’s identity.
The Moline Acres Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons, which is now leading the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Why Missouri health officials expect flu cases to rise in coming weeks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The number of flu cases in Missouri this year has doubled from this same time last year. Health officials say it’s because people are traveling again and have not received a flu shot.
In the past week, MU Health Care in Columbia reported more than 100 patients have tested positive for the flu. The health care provider’s director of infection control said last year, at this time, there were barely any cases due to mitigation strategies that have now fallen to the wayside along with vaccinations.
“I think people just simply got tired of doing the same thing and now we are seeing a surge in those viruses,” said Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, director of infection control and prevention at MU Health. “Vaccination rates have not been as much as we would have hoped for this season.”
Last week, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said the state reported 62 flu cases. At this same time last year, there were 38. Ilboudo is concerned about what this means for flu season.
“Influenza peaks around December and January, usually, so even though the numbers are rising, we are not at the typical peek yet but compared to last year, yes, this is an increase,” Ilboudo said. “At the same time last year, people were not traveling as much. COVID was still scary back then.”
Those 100 cases MU Health Care reported, Ilboudo said, are in younger Missourians.
“It’s been adolescences and younger adults,” said Ilboudo. “That 18- to 30-year range is what we’ve seen here locally,” Ilboudo said. “Children have had influenza as well, and some older adults in their 30s and 40s have gotten it as well.”
So far this year, Missouri has reported 331 cases and no deaths due to the flu. In previous years between October and May:
- 2020-2021: 1,795 and two deaths
- 2019-2020: 113,395 and 101 deaths
- 2018-2019: 76,863 and 92 deaths
“It was such a mild flu season last year. People maybe got a little complacent thinking that, ‘If it wasn’t that bad last year, I don’t need my flu shot this year,’” DHSS director Don Kauerauf said in an interview Tuesday.
Kauerauf said last year, the vaccine was an important measure to help keep Missourians with influenza out of crowded hospitals.
“They should still be getting their influenza vaccine. It doesn’t matter if there’s COVID or not COVID. It’s a good public health measure to take,” Kauerauf said.
Currently, nearly 51% of Missourians are fully vaccinated. Ilboudo said she is still concerned about variants for those not vaccinated.
“COVID is a bigger threat, I think. There is always a chance of us facing a variant, and to me, that is the scary part about COVID,” Ilboudo said. “If we continue to have unvaccinated people who are getting infected, we could hot mutation just like Delta or worse, that will negate all the work that we just did with the vaccination.”
With a low vaccination rate, Kauerauf said more people are susceptible to COVID and the flu.
“Just do what’s right, and people know what’s right, and that is to protect others. And the best way to protect others is to go get vaccinated,” Kauerauf said. “In a season of thankfulness and hope that people will put aside their difference and do what’s good for other people.”
Just like the COVID vaccine, Ilboudo said it takes two weeks after you get the flu shot for you to be fully vaccinated. Since the state does not require the flu shot, the
Both health officials said they expect an uptick in COVID and flu cases in December and January.
Phillip Lindsay waived by Houston Texans after appearing in 10 games this season
Phillip Lindsay’s time in Houston has come to an end — less than a year after the running back and the Broncos agreed to part ways.
The former Colorado and Denver South High School standout was waived by the Texans on Tuesday after appearing in 10 games this season.
Lindsay logged 50 carries for Houston for 130 yards. He never ran the ball more than eight times in a single game, however, and averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. His one touchdown run came in a 37-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. He also had a touchdown reception a week after that in a 31-21 loss at Cleveland.
Lindsay had a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Broncos in his first two seasons in Denver, but his third and final campaign was plagued by injuries. He signed with Houston after parting ways with his hometown team in March.
Volunteers needed to set up 2,000 flags ahead of Illinois soldier’s funeral
HILLSBORO, Ill. – The Flagman’s Mission is looking for volunteers to help put up and take down flags for the funeral of Master Sgt. William Crays in Illinois.
Crays, an Army parachute rigger, died unexpectedly on Nov. 13 at a Florida medical facility. He served on five deployments to Afghanistan and once in South Korea.
Help is needed to set up more than 2,000 flags ahead of his funeral this Saturday at Hough and Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Illinois. Visitation is at 9 a.m., with the funeral following at 9 a.m.
Volunteers should meet at the funeral home on Friday at noon.
Crays will be laid to rest, with full military rites, at Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield.
