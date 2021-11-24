Tech
QNet Review – Is It a Legitimate Business?
When you go online and search for the phrase “definition of scam”, these are some of the results you’re going to get;
- victimize: deprive of by deceit
- a stratagem for gain; a swindle
- to swindle (someone) by means of a trick
- obtaining money by means of deception including fake personalities, fake photos, fake template letters, non-existent addresses and phone numbers
- a fraudulent or deceptive act or operation
We can now say that a scam company is the one which usually represents itself to the people in a way that is deceiving (not it’s true image) and end up obtaining money through the process.
Now the question is, is QNet a legitimate company or just another SCAM? Should you get involved with QNet? Are you going to receive what you have been promised by QNet, or will you be deceived? Can your dreams really come true by you participating in QNet?
Before I answer the above questions, you have to understand that QNet is just one out of thousands of other Network Marketing companies out there. You should also understand that out of all those companies, some are legitimate companies and some aren’t. Some are Network Marketing Companies and others are just pyramid schemes. Some are there for the short-term (to rip you off and/or bad management), and some will be there for many decades and centuries to come. So before you decide to get involved in any company, you should understand where the company stands.
7 Things to look for in a Network Marketing Company before you get involved
- Age of the Company: It is known that 90% of all start-up Companies fail in the first 5 years in business. 90% of the remaining 10% also fail in the next 5 years in business. This also applies to all Network Marketing companies. So before joining any Network Marketing company, it is good if the company at least has lasted more than 5 years. 10 years is even much better.
- Credibility of the Company The credibility of the company is very important. You should ask these questions to yourself. Does the company have any history of taking advantage to their customers or business partners? Does the company have any history of any illegal activities? Is it legally registered? Who has the company worked with? How has the company contributed into society?
- Size and Growth of the Company Knowing how big the company is, is very important. Where are the offices operating? How many offices they have? In how many countries? How many independent representatives/distributors are with the company? That’s all important. It shows how stable the company is. But an even more important question to ask is, how fast is the company growing? Growths is more important than the size. There are companies which have been in business since 1970’s and they have 7,000,000 Independent distributors and there are companies which have started in the late 90’s and they have 6,000,000 Independent distributors. Now which company should you get involved in? It’s smart to get involved with the 2nd Company.
- Products The type of products the company sells is also important. You should understand that Network Marketing is all about having a large group of distributors promoting and marketing a product to the market place and sharing the profits from the sale of those products. That’s how the company survives and distributors earn a living. We all have to admit that not all products sell the same. When we look at most successful Network Marketing companies out there, the products they promote are in either of the following niche:
- Health and Wellness Products (80% of all Network Marketing Companies)
- Telecommunication services
- Vacation
- Gold and Silver numismatics and jewelery (It’s a growing trend)
- Education (Self improvement, Financial education, marketing etc – a growing trend)
So it’s really important to look at which products the company has before you embark into the opportunity. It also has to be a product that you like and that you’re passionate about.When it comes to selling emotions are more powerful than logic. The more emotional you are to your product, the more you sell.
- Compensation Plan You are into Network Marketing to make money. Serious money! Period! If the company you get involved in doesn’t pay you good money for you building the business, I seriously think you should look somewhere else. You have bills to be paid and send your children to the best schools. How many dollars can you make when one person gets involved into your Network Marketing Opportunity? $5, $10, $30, $100, $1000? I know companies which pay up to $1700 when you recruit a single person into the business. Off course he has to buy a product which is much worth more than $1700, but hey! people have money to buy expensive things. I don’t know about you, but I don’t really think it’s worth getting involved in a company where I have to recruit many people to get small amount of dollars while I can make ten times more with a single person. This is a secret I found in marketing, if the consumer sees much value to the product, even if it’s $1000 product he/she would gladly would love to buy the product and sometimes even beg you (a car is a good example).
- Training: It is a known fact that best business trainings are found in Network Marketing Companies and not in a Business School. I suggest you buy Robert Kiyosaki’s book,” Business School ” to understand more. It’s only in Network Marketing where you can find a dishwasher with not even a college degree becoming a Millionaire in less than 5 years. It is really important that the company you get involved in has that training to raise you from where you are to where you want to go.
- YOU: This is the MOST important factor for success in Network Marketing. If YOU want to make it BIG in Network Marketing, go look at the person in the mirror. Do you really want to do it? Do you have what it takes? Are willing to put your heart and soul into your business? The answer to all your success lies within you. Stop looking somewhere else. Only 10% of people in Network Marketing make good money and live the life of their dreams. The rest just occupy space and complain about everything but themselves. “You can’t fly with the eagles when you’re down scratching your back with the turkeys.” You’ve got to choose either be an eagle or a turkey. You can’t be both!
Now the question still remains. Is QNet legit or just another Scam? I’ll answer this question by going through my 7 points.
- Age of the Company: QNet has been in existence since 1998 (headquarters based in Hong Kong) so that makes the company stable and it qualifies for 10% of companies which have survived in 10+ years.
- Credibility: Is QNet credible? Lets see –
- 2000 & 2002 – Worked closely with Vatican making a Commemorative Coin for John Paul II- Worked with the government of Indonesia and received the endorsement of the Bung Hatta Commemorative Coin from HE Megawati Sukanoputri – The former President of Indonesia
- 2001 – FAO/UN appointed QNet as exclusive distributor for its gold coin programme to create awareness against world hunger among the public
- 2003 – Title sponsor for International Badminton Federation (IBF) World Cup held at Birmingham UK.
- 2006 – Worked with FIFA becoming the official distributors of FIFA 2006 World Cup Coin Programme and FIFA Centennial Coin Programme – Sponsored the Brazilian Soccer team in 2006 World Cup – Title sponsor for International Badminton Federation (IBF) World Cup held at Madrid, Spain.
And many more. The Company has been involved in many things, sponsoring sports, Government meetings, giving away donations to many countries in Asia and Africa. It’s beyond the scope of this article to mention all. This clearly shows that the company qualifies for my 2nd important thing you need to look at in a Network Marketing company.
- Size and Growth of the Company: QNet now has 6 Million Independent Representatives and has expanded to more than 180 countries worldwide. The company is just 12 years old. 6 Million in 12 years, that’s a great number. That clearly shows that the growth of the company is extremely good.
- Product: QNet promote products of wellness, telecommunication, jewelery, numismatics (gold and silver coins) and vacation. As you can see these products are the hottest trends. They have captured a great audience which makes their products sell like CRAZY!.
- Compensation Plan: Very few companies pay BIG money when it comes to their compensation. When I say BIG money I mean up to $1000 per every person you recruit. Well QNet pays from $30 to $1700 whenever you recruit a person depending on which product he/she bought. I don’t know about you but If you ask me, $1700 per every person I recruit is good money. How many companies pays that good? Very few. Another BIG advantage about QNet is that when you buy a product once, you have a business for life. The only money you pay is $10 for you virtual office annually.
- Training: QNet has a sister company called The V. The purpose of the V is to nurture, support and train the whole QNet Network of 6 Million plus. They have offices in different parts of the world offering training and training materials. They produces very powerful video trainings and they host various conventions in different parts of the world. In June this year, they hosted a Convention that had more 8000 people from 70 different countries who attended making it one of the largest business gathering ever held in Malaysia. That’s a good sign. I can assure you with such a training, life would never be the same.
- YOU!: Now the question is can you be successful in QNet? Do you have what it takes? Are you willing to pay the price for success. It is said even winning a lottery requires you to get out of the house to go buy the lottery ticket. You can be in the perfect company which has the perfect compensation plan, but if you don’t take that ACTION, nothing will happen. I hope by now you have the answer whether QNet is Legit or Scam. Only you can decide which answer to give yourself. I did my part. Your part is for your brain to process this and decide. Legit or Scam?
I hope this article was informative. Feel free to comment down below. Tell me what you think. QNet – Legit or Scam? If you liked this information please share it with all your friends.
I wish you good luck in your journey,
Your Online Marketing and Business Coach,
Dr. Said Said – See you at the Bank!
Definition & Types of Diaper Bag
A diaper bag (or nappy bag) is a storage bag with many pockets which is spacious enough to carry diaper and all baby-related items while taking a family outing. It is ironically needed in administering a mother’s everyday life after having a baby, rather than an optional luxurious gear. It almost replaces the importance of mothers’ purse before and after their pregnancies. Without the required essentials in the bag, mothers will not be daring to step out of their house. Simply think of the great embarrassment if the babies throw up all of a sudden in a shopping mall, but you got nothing (diaper) to change in front of public? Hence, a mom must physically get ready for anything, e.g. sudden diaper change and timely feeding of the baby.
Generally, a diaper bag comes with several pockets of different sizes tailored for your outdoor needs. These internal or external pockets coupled up with compartments are a great organizer for your immediate sorting or retrieval of baby essentials. It is usually featured with adjustable shoulder straps as you commonly seen everywhere, to distribute the weight and free your hands up. Some modern designs are also being engineered with rigid handles and even concealed wheels. This is to enable the parents to carry the baby more firmly and complete more tasks concurrently e.g. paying a cashier or answering a phone call. It could greatly reduce lower back pain as well. Some studies also revealed that diaper bag with brighter color is relatively harder to get lost and could somehow heal or to certain extent reduce “baby blues”. Vibrant colours can brighten the day and make your baby and everyone smile by just looking at the bag. Happy baby will lead to a happy outing…
Diaper bag should be chosen with the designs that precisely reflect daily routine of the parents, on top of other factors like stylish taste and buying budget. There are various sizes, colours, styles, features and materials that created to suit consumers from all different levels and categories.
1) Stroller Diaper Bag
This bag is equipped with additional loops that you can smartly fit over the handle of baby stroller or attach to other travelling systems. It is not only freeing your hand, but your entire body so that you can have absolute freedom in enjoying your journey. With the availability of adjustable strap, it can be converted to be a backpack as you like. This bag is usually made with water-proof materials for a trouble-free strolling for those stay-at-home parents.
2) Messenger Diaper Bag
Designed with a long single strap for you to wear across your chest or over your shoulder, the weight of the diaper bag is no longer concentrated on your shoulder. You may load more accessories in the bag perhaps. With waist-to-shoulder style, you can professionally hang the bag on same side, or cross it trendily till the opposite part of the body. Having such carrying method, you will have quick-access to the pockets and compartments to get whatever baby item that you need.
3) Backpack Diaper Bag
It is almost similar to any ordinary backpack that popularly used by backpack travelers or school students. Literally, it has 2 adjustable straps so that you can carry through your shoulder at your back. This will greatly reduce the stress exerted on your shoulder, which in turn uniformly distribute across your back. Your hands are totally free for any other activities, provided someone is carrying your baby. It is ideally designed for the parents that always on-the-go.
4) Tote Diaper Bag
It just looks like your daily shopping bag that you used to lug around. This bag is normally larger than a traditional diaper bag, with a pair of carrying handles in various lengths so that you can either carry in your hand or place over your shoulder. Simplified internal rooming with lesser pocket and compartment, you can freely use it for a quick journey. Once your baby outgrows it, it can still be retained as your personal bag.
5) Designer Diaper Bag
This is normally referring to the city-chic design from a distinguished designer. From a signature collection till limited edition in their flagship inspiration, rest assured on the spectacular workmanship, exclusive warranty and “celebrity effect” as it will bring along. Some eye-catching products are made by superior materials with premium-quality and great practicalities like insulated bottle pockets which is dedicated to the esteemed customers.
6) Eco Diaper Bag
As the trend of supporting green product is getting popular globally, there are more diaper bags innovated with eco-friendly materials like synthetic leather or even a recycled material like a tyre that you will never think of earlier. While carrying your baby essentials for a simple outing, you are devotedly inculcating your second generation in taking great care on our earth.
7) Daddy Diaper Bag
With a wise selection on design and colours, daddies are more receptive and indeed love to carry a diaper bag. It will benefit dual-income families whereby the parenting responsibilities are shared more evenly. Apart from keeping all baby needs, this bag with multiple pockets and compartments can always serve as daddy’s cool personal carrier for his belongings like key, mobile phone and wallet. With a rugged design and guy-delighted patterns, daddy can now be sportier and trendier even with a baby.
First-time parents are prone to buy small and impractical diaper bags, and subsequently purchase bulky backpacks or duffel bags as a substitute. In fact, whenever possible, all families are recommended to have two different sizes of diaper bags. For short trips, a smaller one works fine with a couple of diapers, some wipes and a change of clothing. For a whole day-out or an overnight, you need to bigger one to accommodate more supplies like full changes of clothing, more diapers and wipes, first aid supplies, pacifiers, baby bibs and other accessories for the days. Bear in mind, the functions of the bag can always be doubled to carry your belongings at the same time.
A wise selection of diaper bag will not only embrace your sense of self, but will also appropriately showcase your stylish lifestyle, trendy taste and unique personality even after stepping into another important milestone, of being a great parent.
By Ding
Advantages of Software Development Uisng Microsoft Technology
Software development is a core concept in software engineering.
Nowadays software development proves to be a vital feature which assists in smooth conductivity of a business with minimum effort. Diverse business processes are hiring assistance of software development programs to automatize business plans and thus lubricating the productivity and efficiency level. There are great number of advantages which are necessary with the induction of software development services. It assists business establishments of different sizes to overpass shortcomings of any software discrepancy in the web structure.
Industrial Uses of Software applications
Initially, the outsourcing software development company offers Software Application Development, Web Development, Web site Design, Graphic Designing, Internet Marketing and Website Maintenance. These services are of great use in the application areas of many fields:
CRM Solution Services
E-commerce Solutions
Telecommunication
Health care Application
Media Applications
Financial Applications
.NET Technologies of software development and Types of Software Applications
It is a software development environment provided by Microsoft to design and develop various different type of robust,reliable and efficient software applications..NET is a free, cross-platform, open source developer platform for building many different types of applications. With.NET, you can use multiple languages, editors, and libraries to build for web, mobile, desktop, gaming, and IoT.
Languages You can write.NET apps in C#, F#, or Visual Basic.
•C# is a simple, modern, object-oriented, and type-safe programming language.
•F# is a cross-platform, open-source, functional programming language for.NET. It also includes object-oriented and imperative programming.
•Visual Basic is an approachable language with a simple syntax for building type-safe, object-oriented apps Cross Platform Whether you’re working in C#, F#, or Visual Basic, your code will run natively on any compatible OS. Different.NET implementations handle the heavy lifting for you:
•.NET Core is a cross-platform.NET implementation for websites, servers, and console apps on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
•.NET Framework supports websites, services, desktop apps, and more on Windows.
•Xamarin/Mono is a.NET implementation for running apps on all the major mobile operating systems.
One consistent API –NET Standard is a base set of APIs that are common to all.NET implementations. Each implementation can also expose additional APIs that are specific to the operating systems it runs on. For example,.NET Framework is a Windows-only.NET implementation that includes APIs for accessing the Windows Registry.
Windows Forms software –
With Windows Forms, you can create powerful Windows-based applications. The following topics describe in-depth how to harness the power of Windows Forms to display data, handle user input, and deploy your applications easily and with enhanced security. Windows Forms and Smart Client Applications With Windows Forms you develop smart clients. Smart clients are graphically rich applications that are easy to deploy and update, can work when they are connected to or disconnected from the Internet, and can access resources on the local computer in a more secure manner than traditional Windows-based applications. Windows Forms is a smart client technology for the.NET Framework, a set of managed libraries that simplify common application tasks such as reading and writing to the file system. When you use a development environment like Visual Studio, you can create Windows Forms smart-client applications that display information, request input from users, and communicate with remote computers over a network. In Windows Forms, a form is a visual surface on which you display information to the user. You ordinarily build Windows Forms applications by adding controls to forms and developing responses to user actions, such as mouse clicks or key presses. A control is a discrete user interface (UI) element that displays data or accepts data input. When a user does something to your form or one of its controls, the action generates an event. Your application reacts to these events by using code, and processes the events when they occur. For more information, see Creating Event Handlers in Windows Forms. Windows Forms contains a variety of controls that you can add to forms: controls that display text boxes, buttons, drop-down boxes, radio buttons, and even Web pages. For a list of all the controls you can use on a form, see Controls to Use on Windows Forms. If an existing control does not meet your needs, Windows Forms also supports creating your own custom controls using the User Control class. Displaying and Manipulating Data. Many applications must display data from a database, XML file, XML Web service, or other data source. Windows Forms provides a flexible control that is named the DataGridView control for displaying such tabular data in a traditional row and column format, so that every piece of data occupies its own cell. When you use DataGridView, you can customize the appearance of individual cells, lock arbitrary rows and columns in place, and display complex controls inside cells, among other features. Connecting to data sources over a network is a simple task with Windows Forms smart clients. The BindingSource component, new with Windows Forms in Visual Studio 2005 and the.NET Framework 2.0, represents a connection to a data source, and exposes methods for binding data to controls, navigating to the previous and next records, editing records, and saving changes back to the original source. The BindingNavigator control provides a simple interface over the BindingSource component for users to navigate between records. You can create data-bound controls easily by using the Data Sources window. The window displays data sources such as databases, Web services, and objects in your project. You can create data-bound controls by dragging items from this window onto forms in your project. You can also data-bind existing controls to data by dragging objects from the Data Sources window onto existing controls. Another type of data binding you can manage in Windows Forms is settings. Most smart client applications must retain some information about their run-time state, such as the last-known size of forms, and retain user preference data, such as default locations for saved files. The Application Settings feature addresses these requirements by providing an easy way to store both types of settings on the client computer. After you define these settings by using either Visual Studio or a code editor, the settings are persisted as XML and automatically read back into memory at run time.
Dynamic Web Application-A very special type of software application,it always based on the client server technology.In a web application the request always triggered by the cleint machine,it can be at any location. Another computer which is also known as server machine is always resonsible for sending back response to client from some remote location over same or different network.Response can be in the HTML or XML format.
ASP.NET –
ASP.NET For Dynamic Web applications is an open-source server-side web application framework in.net designed for web development to produce dynamic web pages. It was developed by Microsoft to allow programmers to build dynamic web sites, web applications and web services. It was first released in January 2002 with version 1.0 of the.NET Framework, and is the successor to Microsoft’s Active Server Pages (ASP) technology. ASP.NET is built on the Common Language Runtime (CLR), allowing programmers to write ASP.NET code using any supported.NET language. The ASP.NET SOAP extension framework allows ASP.NET components to process SOAP messages. ASP.NET’s successor is ASP.NET Core. It is a re-implementation of ASP.NET as a modular web framework, together with other frameworks like Entity Framework. The new framework uses the new open-source.NET Compiler Platform (codename “Roslyn”) and is cross platform. ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API, and ASP.NET Web Pages (a platform using only Razor pages) have merged into a unified MVC 6.
Programming Models – Programming models ASP.NET supports a number of programming models for building web applications: ASP.NET Web Forms – a framework for building modular pages out of components, with UI events being processed server-side. ASP.NET MVC – allows for building web pages using the model-view-controller design pattern. ASP.NET Web Pages – a lightweight syntax for adding dynamic code and data access directly inside HTML markup. ASP.NET Web API – a framework for building Web APIs on top of the.NET Framework. ASP.NET WebHooks – implements the Webhook pattern for subscribing to and publishing events via HTTP. SignalR – a real-time communications framework for bi-directional communication between client and server. Other ASP.NET extensions include: ASP.NET Handler: Are components that implement the System.Web.IHttpHandler interface. Unlike ASP.NET Pages, they have no HTML-markup file, no events and other supporting. All they have is a code-file (written in any.NET-compatible language) that writes some data to the server HTTP response. HTTP handlers are similar to ISAPI extensions. ASP.NET AJAX: An extension with both client-side as well as server-side components for writing ASP.NET pages that incorporate Ajax functionality. ASP.NET Dynamic Data: A scaffolding extension to build data driven web applications
Open PDF, Excel and Word Files Trouble-Free
Over the years, the paper documents are gradually being replaced by electronic documents. The advanced computer technology has designed and introduced applications to make the task of a user easier and simpler.
Portable Document Format is a non-editable computer application which is popular across the world. It is a portable, compatible and secure format. It can present the data or information across multiple platforms. A person can also incorporate graphics, images, audio and video files to the PDF documents. Sometimes, when someone sends a mail to you in a Portable Document Format, you may not be able to open the file. The solution to this problem lies in installing free of cost Adobe Reader on your system. This tool helps you in viewing and accessing the PDF files.
Word files are editable formats with which you can completely customize your data the way you desire. It is very frustrating when you can receive a Word file and you cannot open the same. Try changing the file extension from .docx to.doc.
Excel documents are useful for storing and sending numerical information. If you face any kind of difficulty in accessing them, you can simply save the file in a different extension from where it will be accessible such as from .xlsx to .xls.
Sometimes, a person may not be able to access a file in any format whether it is PDF, Excel or Word document when they are stored in Compact Discs or Digital Video Discs. Before going back to the sender complaining about the non-accessibility of the content, you first try a few things with your CD or DVD. Clean up your CD as even a scratch or a fingerprint can cause difficulty in reading the disc. Many a times it works when you open the disc from your desktop instead of opening it from disc’s folder. In this way, you can open your disc from the hard drive of your computer. Try burning the CD again and ensure that there are no other programs running. You can convert word to PDF or vice versa using PDF converter software and make conversion easy and smooth.
