Should I Still Be Saying "I Love You" To My Separated Spouse?
When you are in the middle of a separation that you never wanted in the first place, it can be tempting to want to remind your spouse that they are still married to someone who still loves them very much. I know first hand that there can be a real worry that if they are outside of your presence, they will begin to forget what they loved about you. Or they will find that the phrase “out of sight, out of mind” is actually true.
So it may be your normal inclination to tell your separated spouse that you love them every time you talk with or see them. And this is absolutely fine – so long as you are getting an enthusiastic response in reply. Unfortunately, this is not always the case.
A wife might say: “I know that it sounds desperate and needy. But I can not help it. Every time I talk to my separated husband, I tell him that I love him right before we hang up. I have done this for all the years that I have known him and old habits die hard. At the beginning of our separation, this seemed OK. But the last couple of times, I’ve noticed that he has hesitated before he gives a response. Last night, he didn’t say anything in response. I don’t mean to be dense. Obviously, he probably thinks that I am doing something wrong or he doesn’t want to hear me tell him that I love him during the separation. But not saying it feels like a lie. It feels like playing games or holding back. Am I supposed to pretend that I don’t love him? Because I find that ridiculous. I do love him. And it seems silly to me that I am not supposed to say it every day in the same way that I have for many years. Do I have to stop?”
That is really up to you. I would never tell someone what to do during their marriage or during their separation. I can tell you what came to be my opinion as the result of a similar situation that I was in. But, I know that all situations are different. So I can’t say that what worked for me will work for you.
But, during my own separation, it eventually became very clear that my husband was not receptive to me acting in the same way that I did while we were still happily married. When I tried to act as if we were any other married couple or that nothing was wrong, he would act distant or he would start to avoid me. If I pushed, it would get even worse and I would have to work very hard to even get him to take my calls. Frankly, there were times when I could almost literally feel him wince when I told him I loved him.
As hard as it was to accept, I started to realize that if I didn’t change some things, I might be making this situation a whole lot worse. So I made a conscious decision to back off some. Did this mean I didn’t love my husband? No, if anything, I loved him just as much if not more. But I knew that if I was going to have a chance to maintain that love, I was going to have to find the strategy that brought him closer to me rather than pushing further away.
And when I tried to push my love on to him, this definitely made him pull further away. So, I toned down my demonstrations and declarations of love. I told myself that this was only temporary, but it was difficult. Still, I knew what was most important was my long term goal and not my declarations of love in the moment.
My backing off did eventually make things better because it eventually made my husband more receptive to me again. And his being receptive to me meant that we got to spend more time together – which never would have happened if I had continued on with my pushing.
I can’t tell you what will work in your own situation. I can only suggest that if you notice something not working, then it sometimes makes sense to test out something else – if only once. Perhaps next time you talk to your husband and it is time to sign off, you might try something like: “tonight, I’m not going to insist that I love you, even though I do. I sense that it makes you uncomfortable. But I didn’t want you to think that I was angry or anything. I’m just trying to respect your wishes and not push.”
At this point, your husband could reassure you that the loving phrases are fine. Or, he may not say anything – in which case his silence speaks volumes. If you do decide to back off and you find that the next time you talk, he seems more comfortable, then you may speculate that backing off a little has helped.
I know that it might seem weird and almost dishonest to hold back with your own spouse. But a separation can be a very fragile time in a relationship – especially when one spouse has asked for space or isn’t sure what he wants. It become my opinion that if backing off a little is what it took for my husband to eventually be available to me, I was willing to pay that price at the time. Because I knew that it was part of a long-term strategy that was going to mean that I wouldn’t have to hold back once we reconciled.
Today, I tell him that I love him all of the time, so holding off was worth it to me. And I believe it helped. But every situation is different. In some situations, both spouses are perfectly comfortable with still saying they love one another. And that’s wonderful. But it was not my reality. Still, if every one is happy, then I don’t see any reason to hold back.
Cloud Computing – Does Your Business Belong in ‘The Cloud?’
The SaaS model that began a few years ago has now evolved into the “Cloud’ computing model being utilized today. Improvements were made to enhance performance and strengthen security. It is a great option for many organizations because it provides:
- Lower maintenance and support costs than premise based alternatives
- Lower entry point than a licensed purchase
- Fast Deployment
- Reduced challenges associated with upgrades, updates, and security patches
- The ability for remote employees to stay connected
- Reduce workload on already busy IT departments
- Highly customizable user settings
- Lower risk with the ability to easily change vendors if desired
Pushing information in the cloud improves collaboration; business partners, employees and customers all benefit from the ease and availability that Cloud computing delivers. Anyone with access to the Internet can now engage in operations through these web based services.
Another key benefit of computing in the Cloud is the cost savings. Businesses today are cash strapped and are looking to reduce costs without compromising services. The financial benefits of Cloud computing are huge. The Yankee Group estimates that Cloud computing brings cost reductions of 50% or more for IT spending. Typically IT savings demands high up front costs, with savings being realized over time. Cloud computing brings almost instants savings, since there are no large, front end costs around implementation.
Types of Clouds:
Cloud computing offers organizations improved options that were not available with SaaS. Cloud models include:
- Private/Internal Clouds -emulate cloud computing on private networks capitalizing on data security, corporate governance, and reliability concerns. Users “still have to buy, build, and manage them” and as such do not benefit from lower up-front capital costs and less hands-on management.
- Hybrid Clouds – consist of multiple internal and/or external providers; an organization provides and manages some resources in-house and has others provided externally.
- Community Clouds – several organizations have similar requirements and seek to share infrastructure so as to realize some of the benefits of cloud computing.
- Public Clouds – a shared environment where service provider makes resources, such as applications and storage, available to the general public over the Internet. Public clouds may have hundreds or even thousands of businesses running in isolated containers within the same physical environment.
With the advances is security and delivery, Cloud computing is proving to be an excellent tool to improve business services while reducing costs. Author Nicholas Carr, argues that the cloud computing paradigm shift is similar to the displacement of electricity generators by electricity grids early in the 20th century. At first there was fear about pooling services with other businesses, but security measures were put in place and costs were greatly reduced by sharing infrastructure.
MLM Candies that Melt in Your Mouth Not In Your Wallet
It’s hard to believe how many people are in network marketing hang in there year after year without making money. If you want to realize freedom you won’t do it by draining your wallet; you simply must make a profit as soon as humanly possible. There are 3 delicious MLM candies that taste great and help you make money. Do you know what they are?
3 Money Making MLM Candies that Melt in Your Mouth Not in Your Wallet
1) Blue MLM Candy – The first delicious candy is to actually have a MARKETING PLAN. There’s a funny thing that happens to your business without marketing… and that’s NOTHING. You need a plan, a process, or a system of finding new interested people. Network marketers with a constant supply of interested prospects have a deliciously growing business.
2) Yellow MLM Candy – The second delicious candy is having a process that educates your prospects FOR YOU. Once someone says they are interested, you need a process for educating that person so they can make a decision. If you plan to have an organization with hundreds of people, you can’t personally expect to spend 1, 2, or 3 hours with everyone who’s interested. That would kill you! You’ve got to have a website, CD, conference call, or some other form of educating people that will free you up to focus on building relationships with the people who are MOST interested. That kind of MLM candy tastes great and gives you a real sugar rush!
3) Green MLM Candy -The last delicious candy that will fill your bank account, and won’t rot your teeth is your ability to plug people into a team. Organize people into small groups of about 6, and have them get together at least once a week to help grow their business. This call will help you make money, by helping your team find the things they need… Support, Community, Relationships, Goals, Accountability, and so much more. Just a few team calls with different groups of 6 will create more momentum than just about any other thing you do because you will be creating true leverage for yourself.
Look at an SQL Backup Program to Protect Your Database
Anyone who uses a database to save information should have it protected. It means deciding which recovery method to try, as everyone uses it for different things. If you are a business and this is how you connect with your customers, this is valuable data. Once a month you might send out coupons or information, using it as a reminder in people’s lives. If this data was lost, it would most likely effect your sales in some form.
An SQL backup program can step into a situation like this and bring back most of your data. The program also offers three different recovery modes that can be used so data is protected in different ways. You won’t use each one each time or maybe one not at all. It all depends on your needs and the information you need saved.
One option in an SQL backup program is the simple model where the data is recovered up to the most up-to-date database or differential backup. Here, you can’t get into any incremental changes. This is easier to maintain than others models. However, there is the chance of losing some data. The full backup makes sure there is a transaction log and database backup. Everything is protected against failure or damaged files. This also allows you to go back according to a certain point in time. The bulk logged model is combined with performance and protection. However, point-in-time recovery isn’t an option.
When trying to choose one you like, make sure it is something you can do. Not everyone has an IT tech on hand or someone to call if there is problems. This is why it is important to check out an SQL backup program before purchasing one, as you want to see if it would be beneficial and helpful.
