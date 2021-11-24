Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum Show Positive Signs, Why ETH Could Outperform Bitcoin

Published

1 min ago

on

Ethereum
Ethereum remained stable above $4,050 against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum once it clears the $4,325 and $4,350 resistance levels.

  • Ethereum is showing a few positive signs above the $4,200 level.
  • The price is now trading above $4,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $4,205 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could extend gains if there is a clear break above the $4,350 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Is Recovering

Ethereum remained strong above the $4,050 support level, unlike bitcoin. ETH price formed a base and started a steady recovery wave above the $4,120 resistance zone.

There was a clear break above the $4,200 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $4,205 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The pair climbed higher above the $4,300 resistance zone and formed a high near $4,386. It is now correcting gains below the $4,300 level. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,026 swing low to $4,386 high.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Ether price is now trading above $4,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,300 level.

The first major resistance is near the $4,350 level. A close above the $4,300 and $4,350 levels could start a fresh increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,450 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the $4,500 barrier in the near term.

Fresh Drop in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,350 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,220 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line near $4,220 on the same chart.

The first key support is now forming near the $4,200 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,026 swing low to $4,386 high. A downside break below the $4,200 support might push the price further lower.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $4,200

Major Resistance Level – $4,350

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Continues To Struggle, Why BTC Could Dive Below $55K

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 24, 2021

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $57,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and could accelerate lower below $55,000 in the near term.

  • Bitcoin is facing resistance near the key $58,000 and $57,500 levels.
  • The price is now trading below $57,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $57,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is under pressure and might slide further below $55,500 in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles

Bitcoin price attempted another upside break above the $58,000 resistance zone. However, BTC failed to gain strength for a clear move above the $57,500 and $58,000 levels.

A high was formed near $57,850 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a break below the $57,500 and $57,200 levels. The bears pushed the price below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,362 swing low to $57,850 high.

Bitcoin is now trading below $57,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $57,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

An immediate support is near the $56,300 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,362 swing low to $57,850 high. The first major support is now forming near the $56,000 level. The main breakdown support is still near the $55,500 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A downside break below the $55,500 level could spark more losses. In the stated case, the price might even decline below the $55,000 level. The next major support could be near the $53,200 level.

Upside Limited In BTC?

If bitcoin stays above the $55,500 support, it could attempt a fresh recovery wave. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $57,000 level.

The first key resistance is near the $57,500 level and the trend line zone. The next major resistance sits near the $57,850 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average, above which the price might rise towards the $59,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $56,000, followed by $55,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $57,200, $57,500 and $58,000.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) Paired with Turkish LIRA (TRY) Hits New All-time High

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 24, 2021

By

Turkey President Says ‘No’ to Crypto!
