‘That is not accurate’: How a report stating Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will be fired after Thursday’s game set off a strange day at Halas Hall
Matt Nagy has faced questions about his job security with the Chicago Bears before, but never quite like Tuesday morning at Halas Hall.
As the Bears were in the middle of preparing for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Patch.com reporter Mark Konkol, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2011 while at the Chicago Sun-Times, published a report that Nagy had been informed the game would be his last as Bears coach.
After nearly three hours of silence from his Bears bosses, Nagy entered the Halas Hall media room at 12:01 p.m. and refuted the report himself. He said he had not yet spoken to Bears Chairman George McCaskey, President and CEO Ted Phillips or general manager Ryan Pace this week and hadn’t been told he would be fired.
“That (report) is not accurate,” Nagy said. “I have great communication with ownership, with George and Ted and Ryan, but I have not had any discussions.”
Nagy’s denial during a 10-minute news conference was just one piece of a strange day in Lake Forest as the Bears try to dig themselves out from a five-game losing streak — and all the rumors and speculation that go with it.
Here’s how the day unfolded.
9:13 a.m.: Konkol posts his story on Twitter.
There has been plenty of speculation over the last several weeks about whether Nagy will be fired, but this was an actual news story.
Konkol’s tweet read: “Matt Nagy will coach his last @ChicagoBears game on Thanksgiving in Detroit, a top source tells Patch.”
That much has yet to be refuted by the Bears, but the story also said Nagy was informed Monday that Thursday would be his last game as coach, something Nagy later said was not accurate.
9:32 a.m.: Cary-Grove issues a statement after ‘Fire Nagy’ chant breaks out at a high school football game.
Before Konkol’s story, the big social media Bears debate of the morning was about Cary-Grove students on Saturday chanting “Fire Nagy!” during Nagy’s son’s playoff football game between Lake Forest and Cary-Grove. This was before fans chanted the same thing during the Bears loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and during the Bulls game Monday night.
After video surfaced on social media, Cary-Grove tweeted a statement Tuesday morning saying “the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by administration at the game.”
Nagy said Tuesday he didn’t hear the chant and complimented the politeness of some of the school’s players he interacted with at the game.
“When I’m in the role I’m in, you have to be able to understand where people are coming from and how they react or don’t react,” Nagy said. “I was there to watch my son play a football game. I was there to be a dad. It was a pretty cool time.”
9:40 a.m.: Konkol goes on ESPN radio.
Konkol went on WMVP-AM 1000 to talk about his Patch.com story and was asked how confident he was that Thursday will be Nagy’s last game.
“I’m not like you guys,” Konkol said. “I’m not in the mix every day. But I’m just going to tell you I’ve got a really good source on this, and I’m pretty confident this is going to be his last game. … He’s lost the locker room. He’s lost five games in a row. I kind of was surprised this morning when I got a call about it. It looks like this is going to happen.”
10:57 a.m.: Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor addresses media members.
Tabor met with reporters first, at his regularly scheduled time, and said he did not know about the report.
“Reports are just reports to me,” he said. “I have a job to do. So I’m going to stick to that job. That’s not coachspeak. And I’m not trying to get fired up about the question. But we’re going to do our job.”
Tabor said he had not spoken to Nagy about his job status nor had Nagy addressed the team about anything related to that.
Tabor closed his 10-minute question-and-answer session with his endorsement for Nagy.
“Coach Nagy is our head coach,” he said. “I want to work for this guy now. OK? Love him to death. And he’s the head football coach of the Chicago Bears. And he’s going to help lead us to a win on Thursday. I believe that deep down in my heart. So to me, there’s no story at all. Fair enough?”
12:01 p.m. Nagy won’t say if he has been given assurances he will coach the rest of the season.
After refuting the Patch.com report, Nagy sidestepped several questions about whether McCaskey, Phillips or Pace have told him he will coach through the end of the season. He said that is not his focus at the moment.
“That’s a distraction,” Nagy said. “I’m completely concerned about our players, our team, our coaches, our staff, everybody. Really, honestly, focusing on this game. Anything else is a distraction.”
Nagy didn’t have meetings with his bosses this week because of the short week, but he said they likely would talk after they get through the Thursday game.
Nagy said he hadn’t addressed his team about the report, noting a packed Tuesday morning schedule with installs and walk-throughs.
“That is up to (the players) as to how they want to view that or what they think,” Nagy said. “The players have been awesome. They’ve been great, honestly. We’re in there going over the game plan, and we’re on a short week. That’s been the focus all morning long.”
Nagy also emphasized that he couldn’t let the report interfere with his preparations for the game.
“I understand how the media world goes,” he said. “I get it. But at the same point in time, if I get to a point where it distracts me from being the best leader I can be to this team, I’m not going to let that happen. These guys know every day they’re getting my best, and the players have been great. It’s as simple as that.”
12:28 p.m.-1:12 p.m.: Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and Bears players talk about tuning out the noise.
Lazor is a longtime NFL and college coach, so he has been through coaching rumors before.
“I’ve been in the locker room before a game when a very well known national insider announced our coach was not going to be back,” Lazor said. “And players were on their phones getting messages, and I’m not saying that’s the only reason we lost that day. But we played like crap that day. And at the end of the year, not only was he not fired, but he got a new contract. And we’re still waiting for the apology from that national insider. So the No. 1 thing I can do is my job, which is beat the Lions, period.
“We can’t let a news article affect how we do our job because every day we’d be affected up and down. You’ve just got to be strong and be focused and be a pro. I’ve been through a bunch of different things good and bad, so hopefully it’s easy for me to help show people that’s what we do.”
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton noted players need to stay focused and tune out the outside noise.
“You’re going to see some things (on social media) even though you’re not trying to,” Dalton said. “But maybe don’t click on things that you shouldn’t click on.”
1:02 p.m. Allen Robinson addresses a tweet from his podcast partner saying ‘an overwhelming number of Bears players want Matt Nagy gone’
Jordan Schultz, who hosts an NBA podcast called “The Playoff Pod” with Robinson, tweeted Monday about Nagy losing the locker room, citing league sources.
Robinson said he didn’t give any input that led to that tweet, which put him “in a very vulnerable situation” since people know of his connection to Schultz.
Robinson said wouldn’t need to hide behind someone else to say something he felt.
“Everything that we had from a podcast standpoint, a relationship standpoint, had been based on covering basketball and based on talking about basketball,” Robinson said. “You guys know me. Anything that I wanted to get across has come from me, and it’ll always be that way. It’ll never change. Anything I want to get accomplished, I want to say, I’m a grown-ass man. I can get stuff done myself.”
Robinson said he thinks the players remain professional as they navigate a 3-7 season.
3:30 p.m.: Bears leaders had not yet issued a response to Konkol’s report.
The Bears did not respond to a request for an interview with McCaskey, Phillips and Pace.
Nagy was asked during his news conference if he would like his bosses to give him assurances about his job.
“We all have our own decisions as to how we do things,” Nagy said. “And I just think this whole entire time for me and for ownership, we’ve had great communication. And again, it’s focus on Detroit. That’s what it is.”
Nuggets’ Michael Malone amid four-game losing streak: “The tide will turn”
As the Suns were administering Sunday night’s drubbing in the desert, Nuggets coach Michael Malone gave himself an internal challenge.
Even though the Nuggets were in the throes of a four-game losing streak and down enough bodies that an n entirely new starting lineup was needed, Malone made a concerted effort to stay positive.
And he was, even after Phoenix dropped his team by 29 points.
“It’s also my job as a leader of this team to guide us through that,” Malone said. “I challenged myself, throughout the game, even when it was getting ugly, to stay positive. And to be somebody that was bringing guys together, and not allowing them to split, and fall apart and give in. And we’re going to do that in Portland. … If we stay together and we keep on battling and competing, the tide will turn.”
Momentum flipped in the third quarter when the Suns outscored Denver 27-18. Players, like Aaron Gordon, were playing out of position, and typical reserves, like Jeff Green, were thrust into more prominent roles. Malone understood everything the Nuggets were battling internally aside from the formidable challenge of the Suns, last year’s Western Conference champions. Malone remained upbeat and encouraging throughout the loss.
“I just told our guys, we’ve lost four in a row,” he said. “Losing (stinks), it should hurt, you should be angry, you should be frustrated, you should be embarrassed, whatever it is,” he said. “We can’t wait for Jamal (Murray), Michael (Porter Jr.) and Nikola (Jokic) to come back. We have to fix it. We can only do that by staying together and having a positive mindset.”
Jokic was questionable entering Tuesday’s game against Portland with a wrist sprain. The reigning MVP has already missed two games in a row. Murray remains on the comeback trail after tearing his ACL last April, and Porter’s status remains in limbo, his season in jeopardy due to a nerve issue in his back.
On top of that, rookie sparkplug Bones Hyland is out with a right ankle sprain while second-year forward Zeke Nnaji hasn’t played the past four games due to a right ankle sprain.
Denver’s 3-point shooting has been among the NBA’s worst so far this season, and their bench unit has been in total flux, partially as a result of the injuries. Their usual constant – a whirring, slashing, cutting offense revolving around Jokic – has taken a hit. Through 17 games, Denver has just the 21st-rated offense. Its defense (12th) is keeping it afloat.
Throughout the losing streak, Jokic and Murray have been active and engaged from the bench. Both have been de-facto coaches, aiding Malone and trying to pull in the same direction as their healthy teammates.
“Nikola and Jamal, even though they’re not playing at the moment, their voice, their presence, their energy is so impactful,” Malone said.
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals for the needy in Colorado
Organizations from the Salvation Army to local restaurants are stepping up to help Coloradans in need with free meals this Thanksgiving.
If you know of a place where people can access Thanksgiving resources that should be added to this list, please email [email protected]
The Salvation Army of Aurora
The Salvation Army of Aurora, located at the Aurora Warehouse at 11701 E. 33rd Ave., will serve Thanksgiving meals to residents at the outdoor shelter located on-site from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ms. Betty’s Harvest Madsgiving
Denver chef Tajahi Cooke is partnering with the Salvation Army to deliver 10,000 meals across Denver, Aurora, Grand County, Eagle County and Poudre Canyon. If you’re in need, you can call 855-768-7977 to see if Ms. Betty’s Harvest Madsgiving can give you a Thanksgiving meal.
The Righteous Project
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Righteous Project, a nonprofit youth-oriented organization, plans to give way 100 free turkeys and free Thanksgiving meals at 11601 E. Montview Blvd. in Aurora. The organization is partnering with the Plates by the Pound BBQ restaurant.
Boulder Shelter for the Homeless
The shelter, located at 4869 N. Broadway in Boulder, will provide a special breakfast and dinner for the 140 people who access the shelter’s services on Thanksgiving Day.
Feet Forward Boulder and Second Baptist Church Boulder
On Thanksgiving Day, hot meals will be served from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Glen Huntington Bandshell in Boulder’s Central Park, located at 1212 Canyon Blvd.
The Salvation Army of Greeley
The Salvation Army of Greeley, located at 1119 Sixth St., will provide hot Thanksgiving meals from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Participants can either take their meal to go in a container supplied by the organization or sit down to enjoy their meal with others.
Loveland’s Betta Gumbo and Citipointe Church Northern Colorado
The Southern food restaurant Betta Gumbo and northern Colorado church have partnered to provide meals this Thanksgiving. If you’re in need, text “thanks” to 970-474-5019 to get free meals for you or someone you know who’s in need. The family-style meals will consist of turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, buttered corn, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Meal pick-up is from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Former Calvert Hall QB Kenji Bahar among 3 signed to Ravens practice squad; OT Adrian Ealy released
The Ravens have found a replacement for third-string quarterback Trace McSorley.
A day after the former Penn State standout was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens signed former Calvert Hall and Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar to the practice squad. The Ravens also signed cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad, while offensive tackle Adrian Ealy was released.
Bahar, who spent time with the Ravens this offseason, set school records at Monmouth, a Football Championship Subdivision program, for touchdown passes (70), passing yards (9,642) and 300-yard games (nine). The Baltimore native practiced with the team during rookie minicamp in May and training camp in August after starter Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. Bahar played briefly at the end of the Ravens’ 20-3 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21, but did not attempt a pass, rushing twice for minus-3 yards.
Toliver made the Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of LSU, appearing in 15 games as a rookie and 12 games in 2019. He played two games for the Denver Broncos in 2020 after being released by the Bears before suffering a torn ACL last December.
With Jimmy Smith (hip/neck) and Anthony Averett (thigh) out, the Ravens had just three cornerbacks active for Sunday’s 16-13 win in Chicago.
Jones-Smith is returning to Baltimore’s practice squad after being released last week. The 2018 undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh has been with five NFL teams and started training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders before being released during final roster cuts. He has played in three NFL games during his career.
Ealy, a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma, was released during final roster cuts and signed with the practice squad the following day. The Ravens signed offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, a first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, to the practice squad Oct. 27 after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks.
