The GameFi Craze Hits Solana as RaceFi Prepares For Take-Off

Published

2 mins ago

on

racefi
GameFi, NFTs, and anything Metaverse related is on an absolute terror in recent weeks as play-to-earn narratives heat up and users begin experiencing the true power of blockchain gaming. Most of this recent activity has been concentrated on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as Ethereum network fees have priced out many of the world’s most loyal gaming communities found across Southeast Asia.

In Vietnam, one company called RaceFi has attracted leading investors and partners for being the first AI/ML integrated car racing game to hit Solana. Similar to BSC, Solana offers rapid transaction speeds at a fraction of the cost of Ethereum. This means new users are easily onboarded and in-game transactions enable a smoother user experience compared to alternatives.

For RaceFi, Solana made it possible to combine NFTs, DeFi options, and play-to-earn potential without any shortcomings. Within the RaceFi ecosystem, players have control over how they use and engage with their in-game assets, leveraging them to earn rewards. RaceFi does this by combining artificial intelligence and machine learning with blockchain technology. Their PvP races will run automatically based on AI algorithms developed in-house by experienced developers.

The game will offer two main race modes: Pure Race and Battle Race. Pure Race (PvE mode) will allow players to directly drive and control their cars. When entering a race, players must agree to Race Conditions and use strategy to compete and win a race. In PvP mode, players will customize their strategic statistics, allowing the game’s AI tech to analyze the winners.

For users that want a more competitive edge, Battle Race will let players upgrade their cars with battle features such as guns and shields. There will be no time limit or finish line in this mode, giving players the chance to continue to race and attack each other until there is only one racer left. This is comparable to a battle royale in other game settings.

At the core of this experience, is the constant ability to earn while playing. All of the game’s ownable components will be verifiable NFTs. Players can earn rewards while playing multiple game modes and by owning and developing in-game property.

What’s next for RaceFi?

RaceFi will be launching a series of IDOs in the coming weeks, including one on Solrazr that will soon open its whitelist on November 23. Full details can be found here. The second IDO will be held on EnjinStarter, with more details to be announced soon.

Prior to launching, RaceFi is holding multiple community-related contests to allow community members to own RaceFi tokens by adding value before the launch. The company has also announced multiple strategic partnerships with leading investors and projects such as R-930 Capital, AvStar Capital, idoresearch Ventures, and more.

To stay up to date with RaceFi’s latest updates, keep an eye on their official Twitter or Telegram.

