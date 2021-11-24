Celebrities
The Weeknd’s New Album: When It Will Be Released, Name, & Everything We Know So Far
After spending his ‘After Hours’ creating the ‘greatest hit’ in Billboard history, The Weeknd is ready to greet the ‘dawn’ of a new era with a new album. Here’s what we know so far.
The Weeknd‘s After Hours was one of the biggest albums of 2020. Released in March, right as the COVID-19 pandemic surged and forced a series of worldwide lockdowns, it became a soundtrack to a very dark time. “After Hours hits the best balance yet of the gloomy melodrama of the Weeknd’s early EPs or his 2018 release My Dear Melancholy and the pop slickness of his 2016 LP Starboy,” wrote Jon Dolan in Rolling Stone’s review of the album. The review dropped a few days after the album, and it called the second single “Europhile synth-pop-steeped” song that evoked “Depeche Mode and the Human League in its lonely-planet luster.” The reviewer and, arguably, nobody had any idea just how big “Blinding Lights” was going to be.
Calling “Blinding Lights” the “greatest hit” is not an exaggeration. While Lil Nas X’s “OId Town Road” has the record of most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Blinding Lights” shattered the records for most weeks in the top five (43), top 10 (57), top 40 (86) and on the Hot 100 (90). This marathon unseated Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” as Billboard’s Greatest of All Time in 2021. At the time of its coronation by Billboard, the song was certified 8x Platinum by the RIAA. It was his second-best selling song, behind the 11x Platinum-certified “The Hills.”
Album-wise, The Weeknd is no stranger to the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200. Though his 2013 debut studio album, Kiss Land, only reached No. 2, his follow-ups – 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness, 2016’s Starboy, and 2020’s After Hours – all topped the chart. Even his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy, went to No. 1 in the United States and his homeland of Canada. They’ve all sold insanely well, too. Beauty was 4x Platinum as of 2021. Starboy was 3x Platinum, while After Hours was a double-Platinum album.
Sadly, After Hours’ success was somewhat tarnished in 2020 when The Recording Academy rolled out the nominations for the 63 rd Grammy Awards. After Hours and “Blinding Lights” were completely shut out, earning not a single nomination. The fallout – the Weeknd blasted the Academy as “corrupt” and demanded transparency before vowing to never submit his music for consideration again – ultimately led to the elimination of the “secret” nomination committees. However, The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr told Variety that the “discussions about possibly removing nominations review started long ago and the real work of putting together a subcommittee to get this right started about eight or nine months ago, so, this isn’t a direct ‘reaction’ to” the Weeknd’s outrage.
As the world waits for The Weeknd’s next album, here’s what we know so far.
When Will The Weeknd’s New Album Be Released?
As of November 2021, The Weeknd has not announced a release date for his new album.
“A lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces. Been settling in a new home. Been shooting videos. Been working on pre-productions for another world. Working on music for the pre-productions for the other world. Taking time to myself so I don’t completely lose my mind. But now we’re back,” he said on an Oct. 5 episode of his Apple Music 1 radio show, Memento Mori (per Billboard). “I hope you had a great summer. Some exciting features coming out in the fall before the album drops. … Some Dawn updates: Album is complete. Only thing that’s missing is a couple of characters who are key to the narrative — some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months.”
The Weeknd told The Hollywood Reporter in late August that he was “finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month, and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out.”
What Is The Weeknd’s New Album Called?
As of November 2021, the Weeknd has yet to confirm the name of the new album.
There was initial speculation that it’s called The Dawn, or Dawn Is Coming. “If the last record is the after hours of the night,” he told Variety in May 2021, “then the dawn is coming.” Many outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, referred to it as The Dawn Is Coming.
“I started writing the [next] album during the pandemic, which felt like we’re all in this scary, unknown territory,” he told Billboard when discussing the creation of “Blinding Lights.” (For the feature, The Weeknd sat in front of a sign that read “The Dawn Is Coming.”) “And I wanted to make music I thought sounded like going outside — I was obsessed with that feeling. I just felt like I didn’t know how to make this album until now. It probably would be too ambitious for me prior. I knew what I liked, but I felt like I didn’t have the skill sets to deliver that type of project until now.”
What’s The Weeknd’s New Record Going To Sound Like?
“It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make,” he told GQ’s Mark Anthony Green, who was given a preview of the music.
“It became nearly impossible to find something else to listen to. Everything else sounded soft. Or didn’t groove enough. Or felt too happy. Or too sad,” wrote Green, who described it as “packed with party records,” an album full of “Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-f-cking-life party records.”
During the Aug. 11 episode of Momento Mari, he played “Toxic” and “Everytime” from Britney Spears’ 2003 album In The Zone. According to the episode’s description, it was a “mix of music that showcases tracks inspiring the Dawn era.” The Weeknd also played tracks by Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Tyler, The Creator. Abel also played music by Swedish House Mafia, the DJ group he’d work with on “Moth to A Flame,” from their Paradise Again album.
“Who knows what the next one is going to sound like?” he told Billboard in November 2021. “When it comes to my albums, there is a cohesive sound going on, but I can’t really stick to one style. So you’ll hear EDM, hip-hop, and three other types of sounds in one song — and somehow, we make it work.”
Who Will Feature On The Weeknd’s New Album?
In the past, The Weeknd’s albums have featured appearances by Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran. After Hours was strictly a Weeknd-centric project, with no features on the official album. However, Ariana Grande did jump on a remix of “Save Your Tears,” which helped propel it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With Dawn, The Weeknd might be throwing a party, and everyone’s invited. He did say he was waiting for “a couple of characters who are key to the narrative,” so maybe fans can expect a return of Kendrick, Lana, and Ariana on the new album?
What Songs Are Going To Be On The Weeknd’s New Album?
As of November 2021, The Weeknd has two free-floating singles out in the world. He put out “Take My Breath,” presumable the lead single from his next album, on Aug. 6. It reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Three months later, he released “One Right Now,” a song featuring Post Malone. So, this could also mean that “One Right Now” will be on The Weekend’s new album – as will Post, who should be readying the rollout of his next album, too.
It's been nearly two years since The Weeknd blinded us with the light. Now it's time that we rub our eyes, get some sleep and get ready to greet the "dawn" of this dynamic musician's next era.
Celebrities
Gigi Hadid’s Blonde Hair Makeover: See Her Lighter Locks In 1st Public Photos Since Zayn Split
Gigi Hadid looked fabulous when she debuted a new, bright blonde hair makeover while out for the first time in public since her split from Zayn Malik.
Gigi Hadid, 26, stepped out publically for the first time since her split from Zayn Malik, 28, which reportedly happened at the end of October. In the photos from the outing in New York City on Nov. 22, the supermodel debuted a brand new, light blonde hair makeover that looked absolutely stunning. Her blonde hair was down in long beach waves, and it was totally different from the brown hair she’s been rocking lately.
Gigi had her new hair down with a black beanie on top. Her face was covered with a black face mask and she opted to wear a long-sleeve black turtleneck with the sleeves rolled up.
On top of her shirt, she rocked a bright red, metallic jumpsuit with the long sleeves scrunched all the way up and the front zipper unzipped. The one-piece was cinched in by a drawstring, revealing her super tiny waist, while the pants were extra baggy and hid zippers on the ankles. She accessorized with a pair of black leather chunky boots.
Gigi was joined by her younger sister, Bella Hadid, who looked just as stylish in her outfit. Bella opted to wear a pair of high-waisted baggy black trousers with a hot pink graphic T-shirt tucked in. On top of her shirt, she rocked an oversized black pinstripe blazer and she cinched in her tiny waist with a silver medallion belt.
Bella accessorized her look with a pair of funky cheetah print chunky boots and a massive, furry brown Emma Brewin Hazel Bucket Hat. Under her hat, Bella had her jet-black hair down in air-dried waves.
Celebrities
Thanks For Sharing, Sir! Will Smith Once Suffered Nookie Nausea After Overdosing On Orgasms
That poor psychosomatic thang!
Will Smith is revealing yet another bit of [too much?] information in his memoir Will and it’s sending social media into a tizzy. After already telling the world via his book that he “could’ve gotten away with killing his father” and he “fell in love” with his costar Stockard Channing, Will revealed in a chapter that he once was having loads of sex as a teen to deal with heartbreak but he experienced nausea instead of euphoria.
According to Will, his first girlfriend named Melanie “broke his heart” when he was 16, and to cope he turned to the sheets—a lot. In fact, Will said he went full “ghetto hyena” and had so much coitus that he would become violently ill and sometimes vomit while reaching his peak.
“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie,” he explained in the book according to The Independent. “But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena. But as there is no pill for heartbreak I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse.
“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he added.
“It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be “the one” who would love me, who would make this pain go away – but invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the woman even further deepened my agony.”
Now Willard…
Naturally, Twitter’s absolutely in shambles over Will Smith-ereens’ nookie nauseau and they’re laughing while simultaneously begging him to stop with the oversharing.
Despite the critics, Will’s book is officially a New York Times bestseller, so somebody’s clearly interested in the sordid details of his life, ALL of them as they’re clearly printed throughout the tome.
Will’s wife Jada recently congratulated him on becoming a bestseller with an ‘oh so enthusiastic tweet.
Congrats Will Smith!
Have you ever been sick from sex like Will Smith? If so, we’d LOVE to hear about it—do tell.
Celebrities
Here’s the one dish Matt Judon doesn’t want to see on his Thanksgiving table
Everyone has their favorite dish that they look forward to eating every Thanksgiving.
New England Patriots star Matt Judon had better not see macaroni and cheese on his plate this Thanksgiving
Matt went on a rant when he was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving dish during a press conference on Tuesday.
“I’m not even going to answer your question. I’m going to tell you,” he said.
“We got to get macaroni and cheese off the table, all right guys?. It’s just cheese and noodles. I’m getting on my soapbox. It’s just cheese and noodles and it’s not that good. Let’s be honest guys: Everybody here is probably a little lactose (intolerant) so it messes up our stomachs and we’ve got to get it off the table. It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes.
“But my favorite is dressing. I do love dressing, but get macaroni and cheese off the table and it will be a much better Thanksgiving for everybody in the house. I have never liked macaroni and cheese. And you know how they say, ‘Your taste buds change every seven years?’ Every time I try it, it’s the same thing and it’s never going to change and it’s never going to get better.
I’m almost 30 now, I’m set in my ways, and it’s disgusting. Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy and everybody will have a better day. So if you want to have a good Thanksgiving, don’t cook macaroni and cheese.”
Matt said “macaroni and cheese” are fighting words.
“…My whole family loves it. My brothers and sisters. My mom cooks it in a big pan — they know not to put it on my plate, or that’s fighting words. All right? I’m going to have to fight everybody in the house one by one. And I will wait until they eat their macaroni and cheese, get sluggish, and then I’m going to whoop ’em.”
If you invite Matt to your home for Thanksgiving, you have been warned.
Matthew Judon feels VERY strongly against having mac and cheese at the dinner table for Thanksgiving ?
(via @RochieWBZ)pic.twitter.com/XDdaY2Zzou
— The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 23, 2021
