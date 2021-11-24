News
What temperature is too cold for outdoor recess? Parents respond
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. — An elementary school in the Wentzville School District reminded parents on Monday that they will allow students to go outside to play for recess as long as the feels-like temperature is 15 degrees. Some parents claimed that is too cold.
Crossroads Elementary School sent a letter to families Monday that said, in part: “The colder weather is upon us, please remember to send your children to school ready to go outside for recess. We do go outside for recess as long as the feels-like temperature is above 15 degrees. So, please send the kids to school ready to head outside.”
Heather Scherffius said when she opened the letter, she was shocked and called the school to make sure the email was correct.
“I’m appalled by it,” she said. “I thought it was a mistype because I was like there is no way that is real.”
Scherffius said she is now reconsidering putting her student in in-person learning in January if the cut-off remains at 15 degrees.
“Some of these kids don’t have hats and gloves every single day or they lose them, I mean they’re elementary kids.”
FOX 2 asked other parents on Facebook, “What temperature is too cold for outdoor recess?” See some of their responses below:
In a statement, the Wentzville School District said:
“In the WSD, our practice is to hold outdoor recess when the temperature is above 15°F (windchill or actual). Our buildings send out reminders to families about the weather, and our students enjoy some much-needed fresh air. Our school buildings are able to use their discretion to have recess indoors if they feel it would be more appropriate on any given day. This discretion is based on the size of our district; we could have different weather on two sides of the district.
Students without coats are not forced to go outside. Our nurses often have extra coats on hand for students, and each year our District partners with the Wentzville Fire Protection District for Operation Warm. This year, we supplied nearly 300 brand-new coats to elementary students identified by school district counselors. Over the past nine years, the WFPD has supplied almost 5,000 coats for WSD students through Operation Warm.”
Thresholds for other St. Louis area school districts:
- Affton School District: 25 degrees
- Rockwood School District: 20 degrees
- Parkway School District: Follows Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which has a lowest feels-like temperature of 13 degrees, but discretion is left up to the principal of each school in the district
- Francis Howell School District:
- 32 degrees and above, recess is held without a time limit or restrictions
- 20 degrees and above, outdoor activity limited to 20 minutes
- 15-20 degrees temperature or windchill, outdoor activity limited to 10 minutes
- Under 15 degrees temperature or windchill, activities are indoors
According to DESE’s table, it is comfortable for outdoor play at the lowest feels-like temperature of 32 degrees, and outdoor play is cautioned between 13 and 30 windchills.
Nuggets’ losing streak stretches to five as P.J. Dozier leaves with knee injury
The Nuggets’ margin for error was already razor-thin. And then another one went down.
When P.J. Dozier landed awkwardly on his left knee off a drive late in the first quarter, it was hard to believe the Nuggets’ stunning string of bad luck. Dozier was carried off the court by two team teammates, and the beleaguered Nuggets fell, 119-100 to Portland, losing their fifth game in a row.
As if the absences of Nikola Jokic (wrist), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Jamal Murray (ACL) and Bones Hyland (ankle) weren’t enough. To their credit, the available Nuggets kept clawing even as C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard kept raining in jumpers. Together, Portland’s backcourt tandem combined for 57 points on 10 3-pointers.
As hard as they played – 35-year-old Jeff Green paced the Nuggets with 24 points – Denver had no chance to win with the amount of mistakes they made. Starters Monte Morris and Will Barton accounted for eight of Denver’s 17 turnovers. Morris had 16 points, and Barton finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
The Trail Blazers made them pay, though, converting on 32 points off turnovers and 28 fastbreak points.
The Nuggets, now 9-9, were fighting uphill the entire game. Their next chance to snap the losing streak comes Friday at Ball Arena against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. After that, the Nuggets head out for a grueling seven-game stretch.
Against all odds, Denver showed more of its trademark fight in the third quarter. They trailed 76-59 with 7:18 remaining before reeling off a huge run to cut the deficit to eight. Gordon was a consistent interior threat, Morris found space in the lane and JaMychal Green knocked down a couple jumpers. The entire time, Nuggets coach Michael Malone implored his team to fight, regardless of who he tapped to sub in.
On Tuesday, that included recently injured forward Zeke Nnaji, who provided energy and positive minutes.
A late C.J. McCollum floater seized a bit of momentum, but the Nuggets shaved the deficit to 90-79 heading into the fourth.
Malone had enough respect for Lillard that it didn’t matter what he’d done in previous games.
“Whether he scored 39 the last game or he scored 10, we’ll guard him the same way,” he said before the game. “We know he’s a great player, we know what he’s capable of. It’s a helluva challenge because you have to guard him in transition, high pick-up points, you know he’s going to be involved in a ton of pick-and-rolls. You gotta keep him off the free throw line.”
Lillard torched the Nuggets with 18 points and four 3-pointers in the first half, deflating what had been a promising effort to start the game. With 11 first-half turnovers, Denver did itself no favors. Portland closed the first half on an 18-3 run to bust open a 66-52 halftime lead.
The Trail Blazers scored 19 points off those miscues and undermined any chance the Nuggets had of playing stout defense.
“We know we’re severely undermanned at the moment, so when that happens, you have to understand why you’re losing,” Malone said. “And that was my message to our guys this morning. In our four-game slide, our defense is ranked 29th in the NBA.”
Led by Jeff Green’s three 3-pointers, the Nuggets connected on 9-of-16 3-point tries that represented one of the few positives to start the game.
Police: 16-year-old girl shot at home in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot after an altercation inside a home in north St. Louis County on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lawnview Drive in Moline Acres. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect was arrested, but police did not release that person’s identity.
The Moline Acres Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons, which is now leading the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Why Missouri health officials expect flu cases to rise in coming weeks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The number of flu cases in Missouri this year has doubled from this same time last year. Health officials say it’s because people are traveling again and have not received a flu shot.
In the past week, MU Health Care in Columbia reported more than 100 patients have tested positive for the flu. The health care provider’s director of infection control said last year, at this time, there were barely any cases due to mitigation strategies that have now fallen to the wayside along with vaccinations.
“I think people just simply got tired of doing the same thing and now we are seeing a surge in those viruses,” said Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, director of infection control and prevention at MU Health. “Vaccination rates have not been as much as we would have hoped for this season.”
Last week, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said the state reported 62 flu cases. At this same time last year, there were 38. Ilboudo is concerned about what this means for flu season.
“Influenza peaks around December and January, usually, so even though the numbers are rising, we are not at the typical peek yet but compared to last year, yes, this is an increase,” Ilboudo said. “At the same time last year, people were not traveling as much. COVID was still scary back then.”
Those 100 cases MU Health Care reported, Ilboudo said, are in younger Missourians.
“It’s been adolescences and younger adults,” said Ilboudo. “That 18- to 30-year range is what we’ve seen here locally,” Ilboudo said. “Children have had influenza as well, and some older adults in their 30s and 40s have gotten it as well.”
So far this year, Missouri has reported 331 cases and no deaths due to the flu. In previous years between October and May:
- 2020-2021: 1,795 and two deaths
- 2019-2020: 113,395 and 101 deaths
- 2018-2019: 76,863 and 92 deaths
“It was such a mild flu season last year. People maybe got a little complacent thinking that, ‘If it wasn’t that bad last year, I don’t need my flu shot this year,’” DHSS director Don Kauerauf said in an interview Tuesday.
Kauerauf said last year, the vaccine was an important measure to help keep Missourians with influenza out of crowded hospitals.
“They should still be getting their influenza vaccine. It doesn’t matter if there’s COVID or not COVID. It’s a good public health measure to take,” Kauerauf said.
Currently, nearly 51% of Missourians are fully vaccinated. Ilboudo said she is still concerned about variants for those not vaccinated.
“COVID is a bigger threat, I think. There is always a chance of us facing a variant, and to me, that is the scary part about COVID,” Ilboudo said. “If we continue to have unvaccinated people who are getting infected, we could hot mutation just like Delta or worse, that will negate all the work that we just did with the vaccination.”
With a low vaccination rate, Kauerauf said more people are susceptible to COVID and the flu.
“Just do what’s right, and people know what’s right, and that is to protect others. And the best way to protect others is to go get vaccinated,” Kauerauf said. “In a season of thankfulness and hope that people will put aside their difference and do what’s good for other people.”
Just like the COVID vaccine, Ilboudo said it takes two weeks after you get the flu shot for you to be fully vaccinated. Since the state does not require the flu shot, the
Both health officials said they expect an uptick in COVID and flu cases in December and January.
