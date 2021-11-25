Tech
A Haven for Creative Artists – The Greenbrier Valley in West Virginia Has a Creative Mind of Its Own
People often pride themselves in having “minds of their own”; but what about places? A good character study can enthrall, mesmerize — a strong portrayal of personality can stun, captivate, intrigue. But who says the main character must be a person? Why not let a bustling city, yarn-spinning town or lazy locale take center stage — play the protagonist, and even tell a success story?
The Greenbrier Valley in southeastern West Virginia, home to old-time mountaineers, middle-class business folks, lawyers, academicians, and people of rather high net worth in search of some peace and quiet in the pure mountain air — is a place of simple, rare beauty with much to tell. For this reason, it is also a haven for creative artists. Writers, musicians, painters, sculptors, photographers, and makers of crafts from the U.S. as well as abroad come to experience the poignancy, joy, laughter and sorrow reflected in the local folklore, mountain music, and breathtaking colors of hazy sunrise and brilliant sunset mixed with the vibrant hues of the countryside terrain.
Just a few years ago, a visit to the county schools was a truly unique experience. The student population was made up of town kids, kids from farms throughout the county, and the children of families who had lived sparse, but enduring existences in sometimes isolated mountain regions for many years. Mountaineer customs were different. Mountain language was fun — but it took some getting used to, and much was never explained, or left unsaid. But, those shy, silent children had much to tell. One current local resident, now a teacher in her 50’s, remembers being somewhat in awe of one quiet, wide-eyed boy who told of his family’s home being part wooden house with a red-dirt floor, and part cave; but his older brother had recently installed a color TV set. — The teacher, then a schoolgirl, was jealous at the time, since her family still had a black-and-white TV at home…. Now the schools are large and consolidated, with a quality of sophistication both built-in and acquired.
In years past, the railroads were still very important to the area. With regular and frequent stops at the Victorian style wooden stations in White Sulphur Springs and Ronceverte, the next valley town to Lewisburg, they carried lumber, coal, cattle, produce and passengers en route to neighboring or distant locations. Residents say it was always comforting to hear the train whistle, foggy on the misted night air — and much fun to get to take a trip in the jostling, clacking passenger cars. — Last year, some visitors took Amtrak from White Sulphur to New York, and while waiting at the station for the train to arrive, a group of well-dressed guests at the Greenbrier Hotel were happily out on the tracks placing nickels and quarters on the open rails, so the incoming train could flatten the coins into pendants. (The onlookers’ main concern was that the train would flatten the guests, instead!) But, they all scurried back to the platform and safety, just in time.
Braver souls used to fly in small commercial planes, or even two-or-four-seaters, from the small airport near White Sulphur and the Greenbrier Hotel. The only problem there was that on foggy, snowy or ice-coated days, you might not make it over the first mountain ridge; and incoming planes often passed-up landing, heading on to the next available landing field. Old-timers tell tales of the first airplane owners in the area. — Often farmers or landowners with a curiosity about piloting a plane, but completely untrained, they would purchase a plane, ask for directions and general flying instructions; then get in the plane and fly home — or at least what they perceived to be home. Needless to say, some of them finally got there by another means of transportation, and much later than expected. — But well-wishing neighbors would leave lanterns burning outside, well into the night, hoping to bring each fledgling pilot down to earth safely. Now, the modern Greenbrier Valley Airport near Lewisburg has capacity for large commercial jets, as well as small, two-engine models. And no one pilots without a legitimate license! (But the fog and ice can still impede one’s progress over the first mountain ridge on snowy winter days. And sometimes you decide this side of the mountain looks good enough, change your plans, and stay home.)
White Sulphur Springs hosts the Greenbrier Hotel with its healing natural springs water, golf and tennis and horseback riding facilities, cool rolling grounds and tall, overhanging maples, oaks and evergreens that bow and lean close in the breeze — a tease to the curious newcomer, full of questions and wishing the trees could talk. The Greenbrier now sports a growing community of elegant, luxurious new homes on the well-landscaped site of its former golf course; while just a hillside or two away, you can find a cozy, well-seasoned log cabin, a bit worn, but still in use. And on the front porch is an elderly, white-haired man playing banjo with his small great-granddaughter beside him, strumming the strings of a cherry wood dulcimer. While from the distant interstate, you hear faint, persistent rhythms of rock music and modern country songs drifting out from the open windows of passing cars. And even the Greenbrier Ghost from centuries past comes forward in time to make current appearances for delighted (and spooked) audiences at the Greenbrier Valley Theater productions!
Yes, the Greenbrier Valley has a creative mind of its own — embracing the past, present and future in a single gesture, smile, word or glance, as it reaches out warmly to greet you. For, after all, an enchanted visiting creative artist could become a productive artist in residence — and the wind whispering softly through the trees will try to persuade you so.
Ellen Gilmer, copyright 2005
Tech
Mother Goose Investigations – How Far it is to Babylon?
How far is it to Babylon? According to the poem, 3 score and 10 (or 70 miles). Babylon is present day Iraq.
Places that 70 miles from Iraq are present day Syria, present day Turkey, Iran (previously Persia of course), Kuwait and Jordan. Given the questioner uses miles and miles are Roman, this suggest Roman occupied Jordan.
Babylon in the New Testament either refers to Rome, or refers to an evil place. The Rastafarian word combines these meanings and makes Babylon mean an oppressive system.
But this still may not be the what the rhyme means.
What is important is what happens next in the rhyme. That you can get to by candlelight and back again. This surely rules it out as a real place.
Though 70 miles is not far today, it would be difficult to get that far at night time. It should be pointed out you are travelling holding a candle-this surely means walking. Something is certainly wrong here…
Well the English version seems to be about walking, the Scots version seems to be about a horse and the questioner needing to have bright spurs-what that has to do with travelling fast is not sure.
It seems that Babylon is any far away (or seemingly far away city) like Timbuktu of today. How many people know that Timbuktu is in Mali? Not many, to most it is just a convenient far away place.
Another theory is that Babylon is a corruption of Baby land-this does not particularly hold up. It does seem that the name Babylon came from Babel, to talk. This refers to the legend of a (Babylonian) tower which fell down because everyone spoke different languages.
It seems that the place the traveller goes to seems a bit more real than that. Whatever it is about, its a rhyme about the mysteries of travel.
Tech
How to Earn Cash From Your Extra Diabetes Test Strips
Almost everyone who has diabetes should own a blood sugar testing kit. A lot of them are supplied with many different test strips and a lot of them turn abandoned. The fact that they have a quite short shelf life brings about you being forced to get rid of a great deal of abandoned strips. But now you have built up an option of selling extra strips and making a little profit instead. All you need are unopened and unexpired test strip containers and money can be yours in just a few weeks.
For those who have a lot of extra diabetes test strips within their first labels, you’ve got an option to have simple money. All you need to undertake is send those you haven’t used and you will receive cash in just a couple of days. You simply must add the packaging slip from the package along with your name and home address and you’ll get the check along with the affirmation. This can be a very easy process and will not actually take a matter of minutes for one to load up and send the strips. As they are gathered to be made available to others, they should not be showed or broken in whatever way. Also the boxes that are crushed will never be approved. If you want the unaccepted containers to be shipped back to you a processing and shipment cost is going to be billed.
Guarantee the strips don’t terminate over the following 180 days. Once they do, you will be paid simply half the promised costs. When they expire in under 90 days, no payment will likely be made to you. Nearly all places have a need of a minimum of 5 cases to be sent at one time. The prices for boxes of 50 test strips change between brand names. This is a great way of decreasing items that get unused and you can also make some profit as well. Except when there’s more than one person looking at his/her blood sugar levels in the house, everyone could have extra test strips which can be of use for a person. If the supply of strips appears too small to deliver with this offer, gather several added containers from your relatives and buddies and you will create enough cash to buy everybody a pleasant meal. This can be a nice way of building wealth out of waste materials and is a chance everybody must make use of.
You may find yourself obtaining further test strips regularly or at times. Many reasons exist people have extra strips including: the doctor changing your equipment, testing yourself more infrequently, someone you care about goes into a medical residence that provides the strips on their behalf plus much more.
It is just pretty easy to earn cash from your extra and unused diabetes test strips. Just don’t forget to be aware of the guidelines that you will need to know.
Tech
James Brennan – Stingaree
Human beings are thought to be inbuilt risk takers–we survive and flourish on risks. This couldn’t be more true in the case of James Brennan, who revolutionized the San Diego clubbing scene with the opening of the modern, exclusive nightclub Stingaree in 2005.
‘We were told that we were funny when we spent $7 million on Stingaree,’ he revealed. ‘But we paid it off in a year and a half.’
Brennan, a university of San Diego graduate, is the Chief Executive Officer and partner of EnDev enterprises LLC. As well as Stingaree, he and his team at EnDev have operated a string of dives and eateries in the San Diego area, which include Universal, a posh nightclub in Hillcrest; Dish, a cafe in Hillcrest that offers’organic’ dishes; and Top of the Cove, an upscale restaurant in La Jolla.
Brennan claimed that one of the reasons his business ventures are successful is really because he and his team treat each other like family. When he hires employees, Brennan looks for one vital quality in an individual: integrity. ‘A willingness to work a tough and to put in the hours,’ the thirty-six-year-old announced. So far he’s been successful. ‘We’ve lost less than 5 percent of our staff, and in this business that is remarkable,’ he claimed.
Nobody knows when the economy will pick up, but one thing is sure, it does not moisten this man’s risk-taking spirit. He and his new partner, Brian Malarkey, former Oceanaire chef and Top chef participator, are ganging up to open a cafe in the Gaslamp Quarter. It’s not your common restaurant, however. In addition to the food and drinks, one added attraction is Malarkey himself, who will showcase his talent in cooking through an open kitchen.
‘We’re going to show off the venue but make Brian the important point of what we are selling, which is the entire dining experience, where people sit down, have dinner, hang about at the table and drink sangria and specialty cocktails,’ Brennan said.
Brennan, is utilizing old methods to ensure the restaurant success. ‘I’m going back to the way I did things when I did Stingaree and Side Bar, which has multiple stockholders who will all pitch the eatery and spend their own money and join the process of building it up,’ he claimed. ‘I got away from that in current projects.’
Based totally on the successfulness of his other business endeavors, especially with Stingaree, he could be right in making use of old systems. Besides, isn’t everything about taking risks? Brennan aptly said it: if you want to make money and enjoy life, you need to take risks. Take it from the man who owns San Diego’s largest and most exclusive nightclub.
A Haven for Creative Artists – The Greenbrier Valley in West Virginia Has a Creative Mind of Its Own
Anthony Edwards carries Timberwolves to emotional win over Miami
Mother Goose Investigations – How Far it is to Babylon?
Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract, locking up the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator through the 2031 season
How to Earn Cash From Your Extra Diabetes Test Strips
Roseville man sentenced for fatal boat crash in Otter Tail County
James Brennan – Stingaree
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Top Things to Look for in a Lace Wig
Care of your water wave hair
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?