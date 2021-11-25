News
Airports, roads are busy as people travel once again this Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS, MO – The day before Thanksgiving is always the busiest travel day of the year, with millions of Americans hitting the roads, rails and skies ahead of the holiday. With travel expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels, it’s all hands on deck for the St. Louis-Lambert International Airport and the airlines.
“The weather is good. Everything has been flowing great. Everyone’s got their teams on board, you know, here to help,” says Airport Director Rhonda Hamm- Niebruegge.
Lambert Airport is humming again thanks to a surge in holiday traffic. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says officers screened more than two million passengers at checkpoints around the country on Tuesday alone.
“The loads are great. They are almost at pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, there are peak days this week that are actually higher than the same week of 2019.”
TSA says it is prepared to handle around 20 million passengers through Sunday, but travelers should still arrive early with their masks in hand.
“We encourage people to make sure you use the two hour window. If you’re bringing small children and lots of luggage, just give yourself extra time,” says Director Hamm-Niebruegge.
If you’re driving to your celebration, you aren’t alone. AAA predicts more than 48 million Americans will travel by car despite higher gas prices.
“They’re about $1.20 to $1.30 more than this time last year,” explains Nick Chabarria with AAA’s St. Louis Regional Office. “The good news for our Missouri drivers is that Missouri currently ranks the sixth lowest statewide average in the country. Of course, Illinois is quite a bit higher.”
AAA also expects big increases in travel by train and bus. Bottom line, no matter how your travel, pack your patience.
“The travel and hospitality industries are trying to recover from the impacts of Covid-19, whether that’s catching up on staffing or trying to add more inventory, more supply,” says Chabarria.
COVID-19 remains the biggest concern for travelers. They’re taking precautions but not cancelling plans.
“We’ve been vaccinated and booster-ed. We pray that everyone around us have been doing the same thing. We’re wearing our masks. That’s all we can do,” says traveler Marianne Walden.
Don’t forget to plan ahead for weekend travel. All those folks who have hit the skies or roads have to get back home, so airports and highways will be busy once again.
News
Americans are spending but inflation casts pall over economy
WASHINGTON — Americans are doing the main thing that drives the U.S. economy — spending — but accelerating inflation is casting a pall.
A raft of economic data issued Wednesday showed the economy on solid footing, with Americans’ incomes rising and jobless claims falling to a level not seen since the Beatles were still together.
The spike in prices for everything from gas to rent, however, will likely be the chief economic indicator Americans discuss over Thanksgiving Day dinner.
The Commerce Department reported that U.S. consumer spending rebounded by 1.3% in October. That was despite inflation that over the past year has accelerated faster than it has at any point in more than three decades.
The jump in consumer spending last month was double the 0.6% gain in September.
At the same time, consumer prices rose 5% compared with the same period last year, the fastest 12-month gain since the same stretch ending in November 1990.
“Although consumer confidence has declined in the fall because of high inflation, households continue to spend,” said Gus Faucher chief economist at PNC Financial.
Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.5% in October after having fallen 1% in September, which reflected a drop in government support payments.
Pay for Americans has been on the rise with companies desperate for workers, and government stimulus checks earlier this year further padded their bank accounts. That bodes well for a strong holiday season and major U.S. retailers say they’re ready after some companies, like Walmart and Target, went to extreme lengths to make sure that their shelves are full despite widespread shortages.
Analysts said the solid increase in spending in October, the first month in the new quarter, was encouraging evidence that overall economic growth, which slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter, will post a sizable rebound in the current quarter. That is expected as long as the recent rise in COVID cases and concerns about inflation don’t dampen holiday shopping.
“After experiencing one of the most severe economic shocks of the past century in 2020, the U.S. economy has displayed one of the most rapid recoveries in modern history in 2021,” Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, wrote in a note to clients. Daco predicts GDP in the current October-December period would rebound to a growth rate of 5.6%.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits, meanwhile, dropped last week by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November 1969. But seasonal adjustments around the Thanksgiving holiday contributed significantly to the bigger-than-expected drop. Unadjusted, claims actually ticked up by more than 18,000 to nearly 259,000.
In a cautionary note Wednesday the University of Michigan reported that its consumer sentiment index fell 4.3 percentage points to a reading of 67.4 this month, its lowest level since November 2011, weighed down by inflation concerns.
And there are regions in the U.S. experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could get worse as families travel the country for the Thanksgiving holiday.
President Joe Biden acted Tuesday to counter spiking gasoline prices by ordering a release from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, but economists expect that move to have only a minimal effect on the surge in gas prices.
The Fed seeks to conduct its interest-rate policies to achieve annual gains in its preferred price index of around 2%. However, over the past two decades, inflation has perennially failed to reach the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Fed officials at their November meeting announced the start of a reduction in its $120 billion per month in bond purchases which the central bank had been making to put downward pressure on long-term interest rates in order to spur the economy.
Minutes from that meeting showed Fed officials increasingly concerned that the unwanted price pressures could last for a longer time. Officials indicated that the Fed should be prepared to move to reduce its bond purchases more quickly — or even start raising the Fed’s benchmark interest rate sooner — to make sure inflation does not get out of hand.
The reduction in bond purchases marked the Fed’s first maneuver to pull back on the massive support it has been providing to the economy. Economists expect that will be followed in the second half of 2022 by an increase to the Fed’s benchmark interest rate, which influences millions of consumer and business loans. That rate has been at a record low of 0% to 0.25% since the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.
News
St. Louis infectious disease expert warns of renewed COVID threat
ST. LOUIS — A Washington University infectious diseases specialist is raising the alarm about the renewed threat of COVID-19 spreading throughout the St. Louis area.
Countless people are set to gather with their families for Thanksgiving and other holidays throughout the winter season. Dr. Hilary Babcock suggests those gatherings be small and limited to vaccinated individuals only.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported that COVID-related hospitalizations are up again from 302 Tuesday to 308 Wednesday. The latest number of cases includes two children.
Just 23% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are vaccinated. Seven more deaths have been reported in the past two days. Babcock warned that COVID-19 is not taking the winter off.
“We had a small surge a month or two ago,” said Babcock. “As those numbers started to go down, people started relaxing their restrictions and going without masks, getting together with more people, and that just allows the virus to spread. We all wish that COVID wasn’t here anymore, or it wasn’t as big of a deal, but it really is still here, and it is rising right now in our community, and it’s still really important to take these protective measures.”
Babcock said hospitals in the St. Louis area are running fully again with COVID patients, and other people are getting sick from winter illnesses. She strongly urges everyone to get the COVID vaccine, wear a mask and avoid large crowds.
News
Kirkwood-Webster Groves Turkey Day Game returns with historic implications
History, over 100 years in the making
KIRKWOOD – The Webster Groves Statesmen and the Kirkwood Pioneers have played football against each other since 1898.
In 2021, both schools will be led by two black coaches for the first time in the game’s history.
“I had no idea about that,” Webster Groves interim Head Coach Munir Prince said. “I’m kind of speechless.”
Munir on Historic Game
Shortly after the conclusion of a difficult 2021 season, former Webster Groves Head Coach Matt Buha resigned, leaving Prince to lead the statesmen for the final game of the season.
In Kirkwood, former Missouri and NFL standout Jeremy Maclin finished his first season as head coach of the Pioneers. A former Kirkwood athlete himself, Maclin is thrilled to be a part of the game’s history once again.
“I’m just forever grateful for it,” Maclin said. “The big thing for me is just being able to be back in this situation, this opportunity, and be back where it all started for me.”
Maclin Praises opposing coach
The two coaches are not strangers to one another.
Maclin and Prince shared a locker room as teammates at the University of Missouri Tigers for a brief period in 2008. Both coaches are also natives of the St. Louis area. Maclin attended Kirkwood High School and Prince attended De Smet High School.
Kirkwood has won the last seven Turkey Day game matchups. The 2020 Turkey Day was canceled due to COVID 19.
Webster Groves holds the all-time game record with 54 wins, 50 losses and 7 ties.
The 2021 Turkey Day Game will be played at Kirkwood High school on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 12 p.m.
