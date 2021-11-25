Connect with us

Americans are spending but inflation casts pall over economy

26 seconds ago

WASHINGTON — Americans are doing the main thing that drives the U.S. economy — spending — but accelerating inflation is casting a pall.

A raft of economic data issued Wednesday showed the economy on solid footing, with Americans’ incomes rising and jobless claims falling to a level not seen since the Beatles were still together.

The spike in prices for everything from gas to rent, however, will likely be the chief economic indicator Americans discuss over Thanksgiving Day dinner.

The Commerce Department reported that U.S. consumer spending rebounded by 1.3% in October. That was despite inflation that over the past year has accelerated faster than it has at any point in more than three decades.

The jump in consumer spending last month was double the 0.6% gain in September.

At the same time, consumer prices rose 5% compared with the same period last year, the fastest 12-month gain since the same stretch ending in November 1990.

“Although consumer confidence has declined in the fall because of high inflation, households continue to spend,” said Gus Faucher chief economist at PNC Financial.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.5% in October after having fallen 1% in September, which reflected a drop in government support payments.

Pay for Americans has been on the rise with companies desperate for workers, and government stimulus checks earlier this year further padded their bank accounts. That bodes well for a strong holiday season and major U.S. retailers say they’re ready after some companies, like Walmart and Target, went to extreme lengths to make sure that their shelves are full despite widespread shortages.

Analysts said the solid increase in spending in October, the first month in the new quarter, was encouraging evidence that overall economic growth, which slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter, will post a sizable rebound in the current quarter. That is expected as long as the recent rise in COVID cases and concerns about inflation don’t dampen holiday shopping.

“After experiencing one of the most severe economic shocks of the past century in 2020, the U.S. economy has displayed one of the most rapid recoveries in modern history in 2021,” Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, wrote in a note to clients. Daco predicts GDP in the current October-December period would rebound to a growth rate of 5.6%.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits, meanwhile, dropped last week by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November 1969. But seasonal adjustments around the Thanksgiving holiday contributed significantly to the bigger-than-expected drop. Unadjusted, claims actually ticked up by more than 18,000 to nearly 259,000.

In a cautionary note Wednesday the University of Michigan reported that its consumer sentiment index fell 4.3 percentage points to a reading of 67.4 this month, its lowest level since November 2011, weighed down by inflation concerns.

And there are regions in the U.S. experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could get worse as families travel the country for the Thanksgiving holiday.

President Joe Biden acted Tuesday to counter spiking gasoline prices by ordering a release from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, but economists expect that move to have only a minimal effect on the surge in gas prices.

St. Louis infectious disease expert warns of renewed COVID threat

11 mins ago

November 25, 2021

ST. LOUIS — A Washington University infectious diseases specialist is raising the alarm about the renewed threat of COVID-19 spreading throughout the St. Louis area.

Countless people are set to gather with their families for Thanksgiving and other holidays throughout the winter season. Dr. Hilary Babcock suggests those gatherings be small and limited to vaccinated individuals only.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported that COVID-related hospitalizations are up again from 302 Tuesday to 308 Wednesday. The latest number of cases includes two children.

Just 23% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are vaccinated. Seven more deaths have been reported in the past two days. Babcock warned that COVID-19 is not taking the winter off.

“We had a small surge a month or two ago,” said Babcock. “As those numbers started to go down, people started relaxing their restrictions and going without masks, getting together with more people, and that just allows the virus to spread. We all wish that COVID wasn’t here anymore, or it wasn’t as big of a deal, but it really is still here, and it is rising right now in our community, and it’s still really important to take these protective measures.”

Babcock said hospitals in the St. Louis area are running fully again with COVID patients, and other people are getting sick from winter illnesses. She strongly urges everyone to get the COVID vaccine, wear a mask and avoid large crowds.

Kirkwood-Webster Groves Turkey Day Game returns with historic implications

22 mins ago

November 25, 2021

History, over 100 years in the making

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:

KIRKWOOD – The Webster Groves Statesmen and the Kirkwood Pioneers have played football against each other since 1898.

In 2021, both schools will be led by two black coaches for the first time in the game’s history.

“I had no idea about that,” Webster Groves interim Head Coach Munir Prince said. “I’m kind of speechless.”

Munir on Historic Game

Shortly after the conclusion of a difficult 2021 season, former Webster Groves Head Coach Matt Buha resigned, leaving Prince to lead the statesmen for the final game of the season.

In Kirkwood, former Missouri and NFL standout Jeremy Maclin finished his first season as head coach of the Pioneers. A former Kirkwood athlete himself, Maclin is thrilled to be a part of the game’s history once again.

“I’m just forever grateful for it,” Maclin said. “The big thing for me is just being able to be back in this situation, this opportunity, and be back where it all started for me.”

Maclin Praises opposing coach

The two coaches are not strangers to one another.

Maclin and Prince shared a locker room as teammates at the University of Missouri Tigers for a brief period in 2008. Both coaches are also natives of the St. Louis area. Maclin attended Kirkwood High School and Prince attended De Smet High School.

Kirkwood has won the last seven Turkey Day game matchups. The 2020 Turkey Day was canceled due to COVID 19.

Webster Groves holds the all-time game record with 54 wins, 50 losses and 7 ties.

The 2021 Turkey Day Game will be played at Kirkwood High school on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 12 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers says he has been playing with a fractured toe — not ‘COVID toe’ — but expects to keep playing for the 1st-place Green Bay Packers

34 mins ago

November 25, 2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his toe injury is a fracture and added that he doesn’t expect the situation to cause him to miss any games.

Rodgers has been playing with the toe injury the last two games after missing a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a positive COVID-19 test. The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.

“I’m going to deal with the pain,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It’s all about pain management. I’m going to deal with the pain as this goes on, and hopefully we get some healing during the weeks with limited practice reps. I’ll try to be on the practice field as much as I can, deal with the pain, and the goal is to play every single week.”

The NFC North-leading Packers (8-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday and then have the next week off.

Rodgers, who has said the injury involves his pinky toe, noted Wednesday there are surgical options that wouldn’t involve him missing any games.

“I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said after a 34-31 loss Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings that the toe injury was “very, very painful” and “a little worse than turf toe” but didn’t go into specifics.

He offered more details Wednesday to dispute a report that he had “COVID toe,” a name that has been given to a condition causing lesions among some people who test positive for COVID-19.

While discussing his health Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, Rodgers said he “didn’t have any lingering effects other than the COVID toe” but was smirking as he made that comment.

When he was asked about it Wednesday, Rodgers revealed his bare left foot during his Zoom session with reporters.

“Oh, there’s no lesions whatsoever,” Rodgers said. “Oh, what a surprise. No, that’s actually called disinformation, when you perpetuate false information about an individual.”

The injury will continue to limit Rodgers’ practice time.

Rodgers practiced only on Friday last week, yet he still went 23 of 33 for 385 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Vikings.

“It looked painful for him, but he looked pretty mobile, pretty special against the Vikings last week, so I don’t put much merit into that,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He’s a great player and he sure looks every bit as good as he always has.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers will have a similar practice schedule this week. Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday.

“Certainly we’ll handle it day by day, but a lot of it’s just going to be on how he’s feeling,” LaFleur said.

