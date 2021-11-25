Axie Infinity Price Prediction 2021 – Will AXS Hit $94.7 Soon?

Bullish AXS price prediction ranges from $71.35 to $89.5.

AXS price might also reach $94.7 soon.

Axie Infinity bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $53.2.

In Axie Infinity (AXS) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about AXS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Axie Infinity is a battling and trading game based on blockchain, partially owned and operated by players. AXS inspired by most popular games such as Pokémon and Tamagotchi, it permits players to collect, breed, raise, battle, and trade token-based creatures called Axies.

Moreover, each Axie is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and advantages. The Axie Infinity ecosystem has its own unique government token which is called Axie Infinity Shards (AXS).

According to CoinGecko, the Axie Infinity price is trading at $63.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $530,125,475, at the time of writing. However, AXS has decreased by 8.5% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, AXS has a circulating supply of 57,834,570 AXS. Currently, it trades in crypto exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, Upbit, FTX, and Bitcoin.com Exchange.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Prediction 2021

Axie Infinity (AXS) holds the 48th position on CoinGecko right now. AXS price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.

AXS/USDT Ascending Triangle Pattern (Source: TradingView)

An ascending triangle is considered a continuation pattern, which means that it is significant whether it occurs during an uptrend or a downtrend. When the price breaks out of the triangle, traders tend to buy or sell the asset aggressively, depending on which direction the price broke out.

Currently, AXS is waving at $68.75. After this, AXS may continue to fall or rise according to the breakout. With this pattern, AXS will violate the upper trendline reaching $94.7 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of AXS may fall to $59.8.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of AXS.

AXS/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of AXS.

Resistance Level 1 $71.35 Resistance Level 2 $79.75 Resistance Level 3 $85.15 Resistance Level 4 $89.5 Resistance Level 5 $94.7 Support Level 1 $59.8 Support Level 2 $53.2 Resistance & Support Levels

The chart shows that AXS has been on an upward trend in the past month. If this trend continues, AXS may run with the bulls and break the $94.7 resistance level.

On the contrary, if investors oppose cryptocurrency, the price of Axie Infinity may fall to nearly $53.2, which is a bearish signal.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Average Directional Index (ADX)

Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of AXS. ADX helps traders to determine the strength of a trend, not its actual direction. It can be used to determine if the market is changing or if a new trend is starting. However, it is related to the Directional Movement Index.

Moreover, the oscillators range from 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often used in combination with direction indicators.

The above chart shows the ADX of AXS stays above the range of 25.11, so it indicates a strong trend.

Conclusion

The AXS is one of the cryptocurrencies that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term AXS price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $93.68 this year. However, this will only happen if AXS breaks many past psychological resistances.

Additionally, with ongoing developments and updates within the Axie Infinity ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $89.5 soon and it might even reach high heights, but if investors plan to make AXS a good investment in 2021, it will reach $94.7.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

