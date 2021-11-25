Bitcoin
Axie Infinity Price Prediction 2021 – Will AXS Hit $94.7 Soon?
- Bullish AXS price prediction ranges from $71.35 to $89.5.
- AXS price might also reach $94.7 soon.
- Axie Infinity bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $53.2.
In Axie Infinity (AXS) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about AXS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Axie Infinity is a battling and trading game based on blockchain, partially owned and operated by players. AXS inspired by most popular games such as Pokémon and Tamagotchi, it permits players to collect, breed, raise, battle, and trade token-based creatures called Axies.
Moreover, each Axie is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and advantages. The Axie Infinity ecosystem has its own unique government token which is called Axie Infinity Shards (AXS).
According to CoinGecko, the Axie Infinity price is trading at $63.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $530,125,475, at the time of writing. However, AXS has decreased by 8.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, AXS has a circulating supply of 57,834,570 AXS. Currently, it trades in crypto exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, Upbit, FTX, and Bitcoin.com Exchange.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Prediction 2021
Axie Infinity (AXS) holds the 48th position on CoinGecko right now. AXS price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending triangle is considered a continuation pattern, which means that it is significant whether it occurs during an uptrend or a downtrend. When the price breaks out of the triangle, traders tend to buy or sell the asset aggressively, depending on which direction the price broke out.
Currently, AXS is waving at $68.75. After this, AXS may continue to fall or rise according to the breakout. With this pattern, AXS will violate the upper trendline reaching $94.7 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of AXS may fall to $59.8.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of AXS.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of AXS.
|Resistance Level 1
|$71.35
|Resistance Level 2
|$79.75
|Resistance Level 3
|$85.15
|Resistance Level 4
|$89.5
|Resistance Level 5
|$94.7
|Support Level 1
|$59.8
|Support Level 2
|$53.2
The chart shows that AXS has been on an upward trend in the past month. If this trend continues, AXS may run with the bulls and break the $94.7 resistance level.
On the contrary, if investors oppose cryptocurrency, the price of Axie Infinity may fall to nearly $53.2, which is a bearish signal.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of AXS. ADX helps traders to determine the strength of a trend, not its actual direction. It can be used to determine if the market is changing or if a new trend is starting. However, it is related to the Directional Movement Index.
Moreover, the oscillators range from 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often used in combination with direction indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of AXS stays above the range of 25.11, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
The AXS is one of the cryptocurrencies that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term AXS price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $93.68 this year. However, this will only happen if AXS breaks many past psychological resistances.
Additionally, with ongoing developments and updates within the Axie Infinity ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $89.5 soon and it might even reach high heights, but if investors plan to make AXS a good investment in 2021, it will reach $94.7.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Internet Computer Price Prediction 2021 – Will ICP Hit $140 Soon?
- Bullish ICP price prediction ranges from $60 to $138.
- ICP price might also reach $140 soon.
- ICP bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $27.
In Internet Computer price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about ICP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Internet Computer (ICP) is a utility token that enables users to take part in and govern the Internet Computer blockchain network. The platform looks to help developers to create websites, enterprise IT systems, internet services, and DeFi applications by downloading their code directly on the public Internet. Internet Computers (ICP) can also be staked or converted into cycles which can be used to power computations of dApps and traditional applications.
According to CoinGecko, the ICP price is trading at $39.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $194,669,855 at the time of writing. Moreover, ICP has decreased by 8.65% in the last 24 hours.
However, ICP has a circulating supply of 136,899,213.55 ICP. Currently, ICP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, BiONE, and XT.COM.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2021
Internet Computer (ICP) holds the 21st position on CoinGecko right now. ICP price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Triangle pattern. Accordingly, a triangle pattern is composed of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When the price rises, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will rise or break. A lower trend line forms a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices fall.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the ICP breaks the resistance level of $60, it will reach the target of $100. Else, if the price of the ICP breakout the support level of $37 means it will fall to the next support level at $27. So, the trend of the ICP is based on the breakout.
Internet Computer (ICP) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of ICP.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of ICP.
|Resistance Level 1
|$60
|Resistance Level 2
|$87
|Resistance Level 3
|$138
|Support Level 1
|$37
|Support Level 2
|$27
The charts show that ICP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ICP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $60.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ICP might plummet to almost $27, a bearish signal.
Internet Computer (ICP) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s see the average directional index (ADX) of ICP. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can used to determine whether the market changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of ICP stays above the range of 35, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
The ICP is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Hence more, our long-term ICP price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility f overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $700.65 this year. More so, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Henceforth, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the ICP ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $138 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $140, if investors have planned that ICP is a good investment in 2021
Reddit User Calls Out KuCoin Over ≈$50,000 Stuck On Exchange
The heat has been on crypto exchange KuCoin recently after a Reddit user called them out on Reddit regarding funds being held on the exchange. The user had first taken to Reddit to vent their frustrations in an open letter to CEO Johnny Lyu after making no progress with its customer support representatives. According to the user’s statements, the exchange was withholding ≈$50K worth of crypto on the exchange.
The user explained that KuCoin had announced that they would be supporting a new BCH fork, eCash (XEC), leading them and many others to invest in the asset on the exchange. Problems arose when the exchange had run out of liquidity for the cryptocurrency. KuCoin users realize that they could not sell their holdings without doing so at a significant loss (selling for cents to the dollar).
Related Reading | Kraken Is Delisting Top Privacy Coin Monero (XMR) For UK Users
However, a much sinister issue arose when they found out they could not transfer the coins out either. Since then, the user claimed that they have had ≈$50,000 worth of crypto being withheld by the exchange for over six months and still have not been allowed to move their coins.
Open Letter To KuCoin CEO
The Reddit user who goes by the username u/BCHcain had first drawn attention to the issue when they posted an open letter to CEO Johnny Lyu about four days ago. In the open letter, they include screenshots of their communications with the support staff dating back at least six months. The user explained that KuCoin had been giving them the runaround with no real indication of solving the issue and had ‘receipts’ to back this up.
CEO Johnny Lyu had responded to this open letter about three days after posting, giving what could be described as a low-effort response to a clearly distressed user.
“Thanks for bringing it up. The upgrade is underway, and since it’s not just a simple rename or rebrand, we still need some time to complete it. Thanks for your patience and understanding,” Lyu wrote.
Reddit users had called out the CEO over the response, pointing out that the answer proved everything that the user had claimed in their post; that the exchange did not seem interested in solving their issue.
Calling On The Community
Four days after the open letter had been posted, the u/BCHcain had once again posted to Reddit. This time calling on the community to help amplify the issue, pointing out that if it could happen to them, then it could happen to anyone. This follow-up post garnered considerably more attention than the open letter.
The issue has raised concerns over the power centralized exchanges have over the funds of users. In a way, these centralized exchanges control user funds the same way as banks, something that the crypto enthusiasts are fervently trying to do away with.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Whale Wallet Containing 1,299 BTC Activates After Eight Years
The crypto exchange had also been called out on the same platform by another user who claimed that KuCoin was using Cloudfare to deny access to the platform during bull rallies in order to force users to liquidate and then profit from these liquidations.
KuCoin is yet to respond to the second post. However, it continues to spark conversations around issues with KuCoin and CEXes in general. As of the time of writing, the post has received 5.3K upvotes and has 1.6K comments.
Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from TradingView.com
Klaytn Price Prediction 2021 – Will KLAY Hit $2 Soon?
- Bullish KLAY price prediction ranges from $1.05 to $1.16.
- The KLAY price might also reach $2.
- KLAY bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.95.
In KLAY price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about KLAY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Kakao, the company behind South Korea’s most popular messaging app “KakaoTalk,” created Klaytn as a native token on its own blockchain. It is an enterprise-grade,
service-centric platform that provides millions of people with a user-friendly blockchain experience.
Klaytn’s efficient ‘hybrid’ design combines the best features of both public blockchains and private blockchains. It came into the scene in June, 2020 on the Klip wallet built into the KakaoTalk app.
Current Market Status of Klaytn (KLAY)
According to Coingecko, the price of Klaytn is $0.949 with a 24-hour trading volume of $65,157,195 at the time of writing. However, KLAY dropped to 2.01% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, KLAY has a circulating supply of 2,484,290,316 KLAY coins. Currently, KLAY trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, BiONE and Gate.io.
Klaytn (KLAY) Price Prediction 2021
Klaytn (KLAY) holds the 46th position on CoinGecko right now. KLAY price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The double bottom pattern consists of two low points forming near a similar horizontal price level which we have mentioned as “Demand Zone” and that indicates a possible bullish reversal signal. A measured price increase will occur between the two low points, indicating some support at the price lows.
The double bottom chart pattern, which depicts the letter “W,” appears at the end of a downtrend. Price falls to a new low, then rises slightly before falling back to the new low. Sellers give up after failing to push price to a new lower low to continue the downtrend, and price bounces sharply from this area.
Currently, KLAY is waving at its second low point at $0.94. After this, KLAY would continue to follow the double bottom pattern where the price will rise. If the trend reverses, then the price of KLAY may fall to $0.85.
Klayn (KLAY) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Klayn (KLAY).
From the above chart, it is observed that the following are the resistance and support levels of KLAY.
|Resistance Level 1
|$1.05
|Resistance Level 2
|$1.16
|Support Level 1
|$0.95
|Support Level 2
|$0.85
The chart depicts the bearish performance of KLAY over the previous week. However, KLAY will follow a bullish pattern and will rise. On the contrary, if the trend reversed then KLAY might fall to $0.85 presenting a bearish signal.
Klayn (KLAY) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Let us now look at KLAY’s Average Directional Index (ADX). In particular, the ADX assists traders in determining the strength of a trend rather than its direction. It can also be used to determine whether the market is changing or if a new trend is beginning. It is, however, linked to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
Moreover, the oscillator has a range of 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value represents a weak trend. Furthermore, it is frequently combined with directional indicators.
The above chart represents the ADX of KLAY lies in the range at 40.08, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
The KLAY is one of the cryptos which is great for long-term investment. In addition, KLAY price prediction is bullish for a short term. It has a good chance of reaching $1.16 within the end of this year. However, this will only happen if many previous psychological barriers are broken.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the KLAY ecosystem, the performance of KLAY would rise reaching $1.16 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that KLAY is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
