News
Bears at Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 12 game before the Thanksgiving kickoff — including Eddie Jackson’s status
The Chicago Bears will try to move past a strange couple of days and focus on topping the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field.
We’ve got updates all day for the Week 12 game.
Week 12 inactives announced
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play in Thursday’s game against the Lions as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Robinson was listed as doubtful to play after he didn’t practice all week.
The Bears previously announced quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), running back Damien Williams (calf) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) would not play because of their injuries.
Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Teez Tabor, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson will make his return from a hamstring injury after he missed the last two games.
For the Lions, wide receiver Trinity Benson, quarterback David Blough, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, and offensive linemen Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are inactive.
At Halas Hall this week …
After the Bears’ fifth straight loss Sunday against the Ravens, their short week to get ready for the Lions was disrupted by a report that the Bears planned to fire coach Matt Nagy after the Thanksgiving game. Bears Chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches that report was not true, according to the Athletic, but it still put a wrinkle in the team’s preparations.
Now the Bears will try to put that distraction out of their minds as they get ready to start quarterback Andy Dalton for the first time since Sept. 19. Dalton will start in place of Justin Fields, who is recovering from a ribs injury he suffered during the game against the Ravens.
Meanwhile, the 0-9-1 Lions will try for their first win of the season behind quarterback Jared Goff, who recovered from an oblique injury and is expected to start, according to NFL Network.
Injury report
The Bears listed wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) as doubtful, while Fields, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf) were ruled out.
Safeties Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and Tashaun Gipson Sr. (chest), defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) were listed as questionable, while wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) was limited Wednesday but was not given a designation for the game, meaning he should play.
The Bears also flexed receiver Isaiah Coulter and linebacker Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game.
For the Lions, receiver Trinity Benson, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, cornerback AJ Parker and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai are out, and defensive end Michal Brockers and running back Jermar Jefferson are questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (11:30 a.m., FOX-32).
- 5 things to watch for in the Thanksgiving game between the Bears and Lions, including the Matt Nagy scrutiny and Andy Dalton’s return — plus our Week 12 predictions
- Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ development has been temporarily interrupted. On a short week, it will be Andy Dalton’s show in Detroit.
- 3 things we heard from the Bears, including the reported plan to start Andy Dalton over an injured Justin Fields on Thanksgiving
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Bears’ Week 11 loss: Despite blowing another lead in the final minute, the focus needs to be on the bumbling offense
- Justin Fields’ rookie season: Tracking the progress of the Bears QB in 2021
- The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field.
News
‘Now they are my family.’ Afghan evacuees find love, acceptance in St. Paul
Within two weeks of fleeing the Taliban in Kabul, and just a few days after settling into their new home in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, Afghan evacuees Habib and Nasreen Raza had invited a neighbor family to dinner.
The Razas were sitting on their front stoop on Bush Avenue one day in mid-August when they spotted Chris and Briann Morbitzer out on their daily walk, pushing daughter Rosie, 2, and son Peter, 1, in a baby jogger.
The Razas smiled and waved.
The Morbitzers smiled and waved back.
A few days later, after more walks and waves, the Razas invited the Morbitzers to join them for dinner — an unexpected show of hospitality that caught Briann Morbitzer off guard.
“I was out with the kids by myself, and I said, ‘Yeah, maybe,’ ” she said. “It’s like the Minnesotan ‘Yeah, no, yeah.’ I said, ‘We’ll let you know. We’ll come knock.’ I had made some banana bread for them. I said I would drop it off and let them know about dinner, which is very Minnesotan.”
When she came home and told Chris Morbitzer about the dinner invitation, he said the Razas would be insulted if they didn’t accept.
“I don’t know a lot about foreign cultures, but the little I do is the culture of hospitality,” he said. “I knew that for them to invite us to dinner, which to us seems very forward, was for them very natural, and we would be rude to decline. It would almost be saying, ‘We don’t want to meet you.’”
Now, after dozens of meals and countless cups of tea, the neighbors have become “family,” Habib Raza said.
“My brothers and sisters, I left behind in Afghanistan, so now they are my family,” he said. “They are my brother, sister, everyone. We are sharing everything with each other.”
“We think of you as family, too, Mr. Raza,” Briann Morbitzer said.
The Razas and their children, Hamid, 23, and Sohaila, 18, were among the first Afghan evacuees to escape their country as the Taliban returned to power. So far, 360 Afghans have resettled in Minnesota, and at least another 445 are slated to arrive by the end of February, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
The Razas are working with St. Paul-based International Institute of Minnesota’s resettlement program. The institute has resettled 81 people through its Afghan placement assistance program and expects to help another 160 people in the next few weeks, said Robin Stramp, the agency’s communications and development manager.
Other agencies helping the Afghan evacuees include: Minnesota Council on Churches, Arrive Ministries, Lutheran Social Services, and Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota. Most of the evacuees, around 675 of them, are expected to settle in the metro area, according to DHS. Another 80 are expected to settle in Rochester, with 50 others in St. Cloud.
AN UNSETTLING THREAT
Habib Raza, 40, grew up in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. His favorite subject in school was English.
“From childhood, I liked to speak English,” he said. “I still want to improve myself more.”
His language skills led to a job in 2012 as an interpreter for the U.S. Army at the Forward Operating Base Sharana in Paktika province. He worked there for two years.
Habib Raza said his work for the U.S. Army led him to be targeted by the Taliban.
“Everyone is enemy who worked for America,” he said. “They sent me a letter, saying we have notified you more than three times to leave the country and not work with the Americans, but you did not hear, so we are going to kill you. Yes, I have that letter. The kids brought that letter to me.”
“How terrible that the kids brought that to you,” Briann Mobitzer said. “It’s just unsettling.”
“They were searching houses for people who were working for the American government, and killing them,” he said. “For the 20 years Americans were (in Afghanistan), they helped a lot. They helped build our country, but some of the people, like those in the Taliban, think America is not good. People who are saying ‘Americans are our enemies’ are thinking wrong things. This is not correct. No, they help us. They help me, especially.”
He and Nasreen, 48, who married in 1997, moved to Kabul in 2014. “I told my family not to talk to anyone about my job,” he said.
THE IMMIGRATION PROCESS
Habib Raza and his family had applied for special immigrant visas in 2013, but he said the applications weren’t processed. “Our cases disappeared,” he said. “For some reason, they stopped the process.”
Two years later, Raza took a job at the National Directorate of Security, the national intelligence and security service of Afghanistan.
In 2018, he received an email from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul stating that his case would be reopened — if he was still interested. He was.
Finally, in June, the Razas got word that their visa applications were being processed. An email from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul directed the family to schedule required medical exams at the American Medical Center in Kabul as soon as possible. All immigrant visa applicants, regardless of age, must undergo a medical examination by a physician accredited by the U.S. Embassy prior to the issuance of a visa.
Each exam, including x-rays and blood tests, costs about $520, Raza said. “They have to see if you are healthy enough to travel,” he said.
The Razas were cleared for travel, but their case remained “under process,” according to an email sent to Habib Raza in July, and the family would be notified once the administrative process was done.
Habib Raza received that notification at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in the form of an email from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul that included four airplane tickets for a flight leaving the Hamid Karzai International Airport the next morning.
“It said, ‘You have to be at the airport at 7 a.m. for your 10 a.m. flight,’” he said. “We did not sleep that night. I called my little brother, and he came at night to visit me. We had some of the home stuff, and he took everything back to Jalalabad.”
The family brought three small suitcases packed with clothes. No photos or personal items, he said.
“We couldn’t bring anything because the situation was like that,” he said. “We didn’t get to see anyone and say goodbye — just my brother.”
The family flew from Kabul to Doha, the capital of Qatar, and then on to Washington, D.C., where they were greeted by U.S. Army personnel upon landing.
“I will never forget that moment,” Habib Raza said.
‘WE GOT LUCKY’
The Razas were taken to the Fort Lee Army base near Petersburg, Va., about 115 miles from Washington, D.C., to complete health and security clearances. Local school children, he said, brought them drawings and letters of welcome.
Five days later, they arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Habib Raza said he requested that his family’s final destination be Minnesota because of a friend, Rani Habib, whom he met while working as an interpreter for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.
“He said the people in Minnesota were very nice, very kind, so I selected it as the destination for myself,” he said. “We arrived just before the U.S. pulled out. We got lucky.”
The first dinner the Razas hosted for the Morbitzers started with the families drinking tea and eating fruit while seated on the rug in the Razas’ living room.
“It was heaping plates of grapes and cookies and crackers, and another one of hummus and nuts and dates,” Briann Morbitzer said. “They had just moved here, and they were offering us all this food. It was just overwhelming.”
With the Aug. 31 deadline looming for all remaining U.S. troops to pull out of Afghanistan, the conversation at dinner centered on current events. Habib Raza was working desperately to get other family members out of Afghanistan.
The Morbitzers invited him to stop by their house the next day to use their WiFi to email people he knew and “pull any strings he could,” she said.
More dinners and tea dates followed.
“We mostly talked about Afghanistan at first,” Chris Morbitzer said. “It was still very much in the news. Every day we were reading long articles in the newspaper about what was happening leading up to the end of the month.”
On the way back from a trip to Aldi with Nasreen and Sohaila Raza one day, Briann Morbitzer remembers, a news report about Afghanistan came on Jazz 88 Radio.
“So I’m turning it up, and then I would explain something,” she said. “I had to pull over and type it into my phone for Google translate, and Sohaila would read it. I would say, ‘They’re talking about how it’s getting very scary at airports, and people are trying to go to the airport, and it’s getting difficult.’ ”
The families were together on Aug. 30, the day the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan.
“It was solemn,” Briann Morbitzer said. “It was, ‘How are you? Is your family safe?’ That day in particular, he hadn’t heard from his family, and he was noticeably discouraged. He was concerned for their safety.”
MINNESOTA HOSPITALITY
The Morbitzers took the Razas to the Minnesota State Fair in August. Chris Morbitzer helped them set up a checking account at a bank.
When the weather turned cold in September, the Morbitzers helped find clothing and warm bedding for the Razas. Members of Grace Church in Roseville organized a clothing drive on behalf of the Razas.
“They just packed suitcases and got an airplane the next day,” Briann Morbitzer said. “Their whole house, all of their possessions, what happened to them? They just had to leave it.”
Habib Raza likens starting over in a new country to being a baby.
“We have to take baby steps,” he said. “We are starting from zero, so we have to make a lot of friends. This is, like, our hometown now. We have to make friends with good people. In my first three months, I didn’t meet any bad people in Minnesota. Everyone that I met, they are respecting me. If you give respect, you will take respect. Everyone tries to make friends. This is my home now.”
Twice a week, the Razas do their laundry at the Morbitzers’ house. “We offered,” Briann Morbitzer said. “We know they don’t have a vehicle. They could walk to the laundromat, but that’s a long walk.”
When Briann Morbitzer has a craving for milk chai, Nasreen Raza brings over an insulated carafe of the hot beverage.
“She’s this tiny woman, and she comes through the door with tea and this gigantic bag of cookies, and our kids are just, like, ‘Nasreen!’” Briann Morbitzer said.
Once, when Briann Morbitzer took the kids to see her parents, the Razas were quick to stop over.
“They must have seen Briann and the kids leave, because not 15 minutes later, they show up knocking on the door with plates of food,” he said. “He said, ‘Your wife left. You must not be eating.’”
“I came through the door just moments after that, and Chris had these two plates of food,” Briann Morbitzer said. “I said, ‘What are you doing? There are leftovers.’”
“Their food is so good,” Chris Morbitzer said.
SETTLING IN TO A NEW LIFE
The Razas shop at Aldi and Cub Foods in St. Paul and at Little India in Minneapolis, where they buy halal meat, butchered according to Islamic dietary laws.
“The food is good here,” Habib Raza said. “We can get everything we need. If you go to Aldi, you can get the whole stuff in one place. In Afghanistan, we have small shops in the street. We have small markets everywhere.”
Habib Raza works the night shift at Aspire Bakeries in Chaska. An Afghan friend recommended him for the job, he said, and the two men drive over together. Raza got his driver’s permit last week and hopes to get his license in early 2022.
His son, Hamid, studies English at the Adult Education Center in St. Paul. Daughter Sohaila is a freshman at Harding High School.
Chris Morbitzer grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and is the owner and co-founder of Craft Codery, a software-development firm; Briann Morbitzer grew up in Annandale and is a speech therapist. Both are 31.
The couple, who had their third child, Theodore, early Tuesday morning at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, met in 2016 and got married in 2019. They moved to their house on Bush Avenue in June 2020.
Moving to a new neighborhood during a pandemic was difficult, Briann Morbitzer said, so meeting the Razas this summer was a refreshing change.
“They are new to the country, but they have been the most generous on this block,” she said.
“If you visit any Afghan man or woman or friend or relative, anyone, they won’t let you go without tea,” Raza said. “If you visit, you cannot go without tea or chai. You would never say, ‘No, I don’t want any tea or chai.’ It would be rude to turn it down.”
Now, the Razas are looking forward to welcoming other Afghan families to Minnesota, he said.
“After I get my driver’s license, I can help,” he said. “If they need money, I can help. If they need some food, yes, I can help. If they need clothes, yes, I can help. If they need any help, yes, I am helping Afghani people.
“If someone needs help, it doesn’t matter if he is from Somalia or another country — if I can do, I will do my best with everyone,” he said. “Because I already got help, I am looking to help others.”
News
With Vikings shorthanded on defensive, Sheldon Richardson in line for bigger role
Just when Sheldon Richardson was adjusting to being a reserve for the first time in his nine-year career, to appears he’ll be back in the starting lineup. The question is, at what position?
When the Vikings signed the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Richardson for a second stint with the team last June, the plan was for him to primarily be a reserve at three-technique defensive tackle. That’s the role he had for the first nine games of the season after he had started 118 of 121 games in his first eight seasons.
But with the Vikings thin at defensive end, Richardson got about half his 34 defensive snaps there in last Sunday’s 34-31 win over Green Bay. And now the Vikings again have issues at defensive end heading into Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the 49ers in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Reserve Kenny Willekes is expected back Sunday after missing two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but starter Everson Griffen is away from the team after a mental health incident on Wednesday. Now the Vikings also have a need at three-technique because starter Dalvin Tomlinson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and won’t play against the 49ers.
“We’ll see,” Richardson said of his role on Sunday. “They put me in a position to make plays, and I’ve got to make them.”
Vikings co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Andre Patterson vowed to use Richardson on Sunday at a variety of spots. “Every place,” he said. “He’s going to play inside, he’s going to play outside.”
The Vikings could be without their four preferred starters on the defensive line Sunday. Star defensive end Danielle Hunter was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered Oct. 31 against Dallas, and nose tackle Michael Pierce will miss his seventh straight game while on injured reserve with an elbow injury.
“Next man up,” Richardson said. “I hate to be so cliché, but it’s just that simple. Next man up, and don’t be the person you’re replacing. Be yourself.”
What Richardson, 30, has almost always been an NFL starter. He had that role with the New York Jets from 2013-16, with Seattle in 2017, with Minnesota in 2018 and with Cleveland the past two years. But after the Vikings re-signed Richardson to a one-year, $3.6 million deal, he was pegged to be a reserve. He doesn’t deny that there has been an adjustment period.
“I think I’ve adjusted pretty well,” he said. “Still adjusting, you what I mean? … I’ve got to earn my right to stay on the team. That’s how I approach my daily job.”
Richardson has played some of his best football of the season in recent weeks. On Nov. 7, he had 1½ sacks at Baltimore. Against the Packers, he had a hit on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Minnesota defender. Richardson had practiced during the week at defensive end and looked good, so he got some game action at the spot.
“(Patterson) does what he’s doing and putting me in position to be successful and help the team win,” he said.
One of Richardson’s specialties has been pass rushing. He had a career-high eight sacks for the Jets in 2014, when he made his only Pro Bowl, and had 4½ when he started all 16 games a three-technique for the Vikings in 2018.
“Even though he’s a big man, he’s athletic enough to go out on the edge and not feel out of place,” Patterson said. “I thought he did a tremendous job last Sunday. (Packers right tackle Billy Turner) was having a hard time with him working speed to power. He’s a 300-pound guy that was running and coming back downhill on him.”
Now, Patterson and the Vikings will need to sort out what to do Sunday about their depleted defensive line. Nose tackle Armon Watts will replace Pierce, and defensive end D.J. Wonnum will start for Hunter. After that, there is some uncertainty.
If Richardson doesn’t start at three-technique, another possibility is James Lynch. If Richardson doesn’t start at defensive end, Willekes could get the call.
News
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins cherish weekly meetings
Thursday was Thanksgiving. It also was third-down day for Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins, the day the Vikings’ head coach and his quarterback watch video of third downs.
“It gives us a chance to talk football, for me to ask questions, learn from him from a defensive perspective,” Cousins said Wednesday. “I think it’s been really interesting to learn from him in a more structured way every week.”
Entering Sunday’s game at San Francisco, Cousins is having one of the best seasons of his 10-year NFL career. In 10 games, he has thrown for 2,775 yards with 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His interception percentage of 0.5 is on pace to the best of his career, by a longshot, and way better than last year’s 2.5. His passer rating of 106.3 is on pace to be the second best of his career.
Cousins is playing his fourth season in Minnesota.
“I think our relationship has changed quite a bit in the fact that we sit there and talk about a lot of different things,” Zimmer said. “It might be 45 minutes or an hour.”
Zimmer said he’s not suggesting the conversations are “the reason (Cousins) is playing good,” but he believes it has helped. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak agreed.
“I think their relationship has grown through those meetings. … It’s very important,” Kubiak said. “Two leaders in our organization getting together, being on the same page, there’s a lot of value in that.”
Of course, there are limits to how much the two agree on things. Zimmer has been urging Cousins to be more aggressive in recent games, saying on Monday, “He can’t second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that’s life. But you keep going for the jugular.” Cousins responded on Wednesday by saying, “Well, I don’t want to throw picks even if the coach gave me the green light to.”
In last Sunday’s 34-31 win over Green Bay, Cousins threw what were initially ruled two interceptions by safety Darnell Savage. The first, in the second quarter, was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty. The second, with just over two minutes remaining and the score tied 31-31, was overruled when replay determined Savage had dropped the ball.
“You understand when you hold the football, you hold much of the organization in your hands, so you want to take that seriously,” Cousins said.
Bears at Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 12 game before the Thanksgiving kickoff — including Eddie Jackson’s status
Thankful For Their Doctors: NeNe Leakes & Chrissy Teigen Refreshed Faces With THESE Cosmetic Procedures Ahead Of The Holidays
‘Now they are my family.’ Afghan evacuees find love, acceptance in St. Paul
How Do Crypto Profits Impact The Housing Market? An Informal Report
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Kiss As They Celebrate First Thanksgiving Post-Conservatorship
With Vikings shorthanded on defensive, Sheldon Richardson in line for bigger role
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Quote After Dad’s Arrest
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins cherish weekly meetings
Cary-Grove principal apologizes to Lake Forest High School following ‘fire Nagy’ chants at playoff football game
Questlove Shares How ‘Quest For Craft’ With Patti Smith Revealed How We’re All At ‘The Mercy Of Time’
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?