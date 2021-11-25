Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Consolidates With a Bull Run Around the Corner
- A rise in bitcoin’s volatility is expected in the next few weeks.
- Bitcoin, expected to reach $98,000 by the end of November.
On Saturday at Bitcoin Week in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele declared that El Salvador is working towards developing a whole city based on Bitcoin.
The price of Bitcoin has formed an upward parallel channel pattern on the daily chart, as the cryptocurrency’s acceptability grows. However, investors were anticipating negative moves due to the ongoing panic situation in the Indian crypto market. On the other hand, Bitcoin investment turning out, more legitimate in the United States. As more BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are getting regulated.
At $57,715 today, the price of bitcoin was in a narrow trading range. As long as the $53,000 level holds, investors will be encouraged to push the price up over the $60,000 mark. A rise in bitcoin’s volatility, expected in the next few weeks, according to several analysts. Bitcoin’s daily chart implied volatility has decreased in the last several months. It may be on the verge of a short-term jump.
Price of Bitcoin Now Levelling Out
After reaching a record high earlier this month, the price of bitcoin is now levelling out. The leading cryptocurrency is heading towards $88,000 on technical analysis.
After hitting a new high in early November, analysts predict that the value of Bitcoin doubled. That too before the year’s conclusion. Bitcoin, expected to reach $98,000 by the end of November and $135,000 by the end of December, according to analyst Plan B.
Following a breakout of the parallel channel’s upper boundary and the 161.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level. Bitcoin, expected to reach $87,912 soon. Bitcoin must, however, first overcome the $61.8 barrier of $58,045, which it did today as the price reached $58,242.
Thus signalling, a bullish move is around the corner. Investors are now waiting for the price to make a clear breakthrough of the barrier to get a confirmation and join the wagon. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $57,715.05 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,129,642,465 USD. Bitcoin is up 1.46% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin
Coinbase Wallet Users Can Now Access Layer 2 Money Markets on EasyFi Network
EasyFi Network, the universal layer 2 DeFi lending protocol for digital assets has announced support for the Coinbase wallet on its app. Starting November 24, over 73 million Coinbase wallet users can directly access funds from their wallets to participate in lending, farming, and staking activities on EasyFi over Polygon Network.
Considering that the Coinbase wallet is quite popular among new crypto users, the integration enables EasyFi to introduce quality DeFi solutions to them early on. Coinbase Wallet is one among multiple native wallet integrations planned by the platform as a part of its endeavor to enhance the user experience by offering new products, features and services.
Announcing the integration, Ankitt Gaur, the Founder and CEO of Easy FI Network said, “This integration with Coinbase wallet is aimed at easing entry-barriers for participation in DeFi, particularly in lending, for new users. We believe that Coinbase wallet users will get to explore various yield generating opportunities on EasyFi. We are dedicated towards making DeFi more inclusive and easy-to-use and this integration is a step towards that vision.”
Apart from EasyFi’s DeFi products, the Coinbase Wallet integration enables users to access their funds on Polygon, the widely used layer 2 solution and participate in various passive income generation opportunities.
In the coming weeks, EasyFi Network will be adding support for more Polygon Network compatible wallets. It will also be improving the user experience on both mobile and web interfaces while expanding the number of supported assets. EasyFi currently supports MATIC, WETH, WBTC, USDC, USDT and DAI on Polygon Network.
Bitcoin
SubQuery Network Excited to Announce its Launch on Acala
- A SubQuery is excited to announce its launch on the Acala parachain.
- A major factor for SubQuery’s decision was Acala’s upcoming EVM+ launch.
- Both have a common vision to grow the Polkadot ecosystem.
A leading data indexing solution in Polkadot, SubQuery is excited to announce the launch of SubQuery Network on the Acala parachain. SubQuery and its SQT token will be the first external application and token to launch with Acala.
Furthermore, Acala is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform optimized for DeFi and scaling DApps to Polkadot. SubQuery considered a variety of options before electing to deepen its existing partnership with Acala by launching its leading DeFi protocol built on Polkadot.
Accordingly, the three main reasons for the launch with Acala were community access, domain/technical excellence, and the existing robust relationship. A major factor for SubQuery’s decision was Acala’s upcoming EVM+ launch. SubQuery puts its community first, both developers building future SubQuery projects, and investors that want to be a part of the decentralized data revolution.
Acala’s EVM+ users can also link their Ethereum addresses with their Polkadot addresses overcoming the need to manage multiple accounts.
The SubQuery will work together with the core Acala development team to help deploy the first version of the SubQuery Network as a smart contract in Acala’s EVM+. During the incentivized test network launch SubQuery is pushing Acala’s EVM+ to the limit with performance and load testing to ensure that it will scale to billions of daily API requests.
Even more, the Founder and CEO of SubQuery, Sam Zou, mentioned,
“ We have ambitious growth plans, but our home will always be Polkadot. By partnering with Acala, the best DeFi platform on Polkadot, we have absolute confidence in their ability to help us not only in our token launch but also in future areas such as micropayments for indexers across networks”.
Both SubQuery and Acala have a common vision to grow the Polkadot ecosystem. And help the world move towards a decentralized future. SubQuery and Acala are natural partners having established a trusted relationship from the genesis of SubQuery till now.
Eventually, Acala Co-Founder, Better Chen mentioned, “ Acala will play the role of DeFi hub for Polkadot and a landing pad that aggregates assets and liquidity from a variety of blockchains. We are excited to be able to continue our close relationship with SubQuery and launch the SQT token and SubQuery smart contracts on our platform.”
Bitcoin
MonoX, profitable since mainnet launch, announces its public token sale on Huobi Primelist
Singapore, Singapore, 25th November, 2021,
MonoX Protocol, the most capital-efficient liquidity solution in the DeFi space, has announced that the public sale of its $MONO token will take place on Huobi Global’s Primelist token listing platform on Thursday, November 25. The listing comes a month after MonoX launched its mainnet on the Ethereum and Polygon networks.
There will be a supply of one million $MONO tokens for purchase at $0.40 each. Investors can find further details of the listing here. With Huobi Primelist, participants stand a chance to purchase new tokens at a low price and trade the newly listed token immediately after the Primelist activity ends.
$MONO is the governance token of the protocol. Token holders can vote on approval for official pools, and pool parameters like fees, rewards, and the future Lending and Borrowing parameters.
MonoX founder and CEO Ruyi Ren said, “MonoX is one of the most innovative products in the DeFi 2.0 space, with a profitability almost 100x a regular swap project with similar TVL. Huobi is one of the largest and best centralized exchanges in the world. It’s an honor to get to launch on Huobi. We’ll be using our tokens to promote decentralized governance of the project and attract more liquidity and partnerships.”
The project had earlier raised $5 million from a group of investors that included Krypital Group, Axia8 Ventures, Animoca Brands, Divergence Ventures, Youbi Capital, Rarestone Capital, LD Capital, GenBlock Capital, 3Commas, OP Crypto, and Blockdream.
It has been profitable since the mainnet went live, thanks to its unique single-sided liquidity pools that enable it to generate revenue not just from trading fees but also from the virtual vCASH token. Without a native token, the protocol has generated over $800,000 in profit with only about $20 million in total value locked (TVL) in the first month of mainnet launch.
MonoX is a multi-chain, multi-layer DEX that is revolutionizing the DeFi ecosystem by eliminating capital inefficiencies of the existing liquidity models. Unlike traditional DEXes that require projects to deposit two tokens to build a liquidity pair, MonoX enables developers to list their tokens without the burden of bringing another asset.
Its innovative single-sided liquidity model groups the deposited tokens into a virtual pair with the vCASH, which is backed by all assets in the MonoX pools. It results in improved capital efficiency, lower trading fees, and zero-capital token launching.
MonoX is also a capital-efficient solution to infuse liquidity to Value-backed Tokens (VBTs) such as synthetic assets, fractional NFTs, insurance tokens, and gaming tokens. Since these assets hold inherent value, projects and users don’t need to collateralize them a second time with a liquidity pair.
About MonoX
MonoX is the most capital-efficient automated market maker (AMM) in the DeFi ecosystem. It empowers developers, traders, and liquidity providers to participate in an open, accessible, and capital-efficient marketplace. MonoX aims to revolutionize DeFi by fixing the capital inefficiencies of the first-generation protocol models. Its single-sided liquidity pools and vCASH facilitate lower trading fees, capital efficiency, and the ability to launch tokens with zero additional capital.
For further information, visit: https://monox.finance/
Contacts
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Consolidates With a Bull Run Around the Corner
French bread pizza is back — and better than ever
Trudy Rubin: Thankful for where we are and what I am not
Ask Amy: Adult survivors of abuse must be heard
Nicholas Goldberg: Statues of Jefferson are coming down in the US; statues of Stalin are going up in Russia
Coinbase Wallet Users Can Now Access Layer 2 Money Markets on EasyFi Network
Staff picks for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season: Thanksgiving games, Steelers vs. Bengals, Titans vs. Patriots and more
Minnesota state parks free on Black Friday
Jamelle Bouie: The Reagan guide to Biden’s political future
Mastrodonato: Rafael Devers contract extension unlikely, if Red Sox’ recent history is any indication
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?