Bitcoin Thanksgiving Gift, Why BTC Heads For Fresh Rally
Bitcoin has been trading on the green side this Thanksgiving morning with a 4.1% profit in the 24-hour chart. Approaching a critical resistance level, BTC’s price stands at $59,042 and could see more appreciation in the short if it manages to flip $60,000 to support.
Bitcoin has been rangebound for the past week with low volatility for the most part as the price was rejected close to $60,000 on Monday. According to QCP Capital, an institutional investor is most likely responsible for the price action and suppression of any serious momentum on BTC’s price rally attempts.
This institutional investor has been increasing selling pressure when Bitcoin attempts to reclaim previous highs, the firm noted. QCP Capital suspects this player or players could be pushing BTC’s price down to place bearish put options on Bitcoin and Ethereum.
In that sense, the general sentiment in the market has taken a dive as NewsBTC reported. Most operators have gone into fear mode but could enter extreme fear if the selling pressure causes Bitcoin to break further down. QCP Capital added:
We are betting that the market will consolidate instead of breaking lower. So we are taking the opportunity to short vols in BTC and ETH as well as take profit on our downside risk reversal position and flip to a topside skew.
As of press time, Bitcoin’s current rally into $60,000 seems fairly strong with support in the $55,000 to $58,500 area. According to the In/Out of the Money Around Price metric, over 3 million addresses bought 2 million BTC on these levels.
#Bitcoin on stable support! 💪@intotheblock‘s IOMAP shows that more than 3.41M addresses acquired nearly 2M $BTC between $55,000 and $58,500.
Such a massive demand barrier is more significant than the few supply walls ahead, so #BTC downside potential appears to be capped. pic.twitter.com/uwQOpprsAA
— Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) November 25, 2021
A Great Capitulation Before A New Bitcoin Rally?
Jarvis Labs’ analyst Ben Lilly recently tried to answer the question that seems to be in every trader and investors’ mouth: has the Bitcoin bull-run ended? As seen below, BTC’s price bullish momentum is valid as long as it stays above $43,000.
In support of the bullish thesis, Jarvis Labs records heavy institutional demand for Bitcoin. Historically when BTC sees these levels of an accumulation from large investors, future price action experiences a strong push to the upside.
Conversely, when BTC sees low demand from whales, it suggests a cycle has been reached. Ben Lilly added on the whale accumulation pattern for the past week:
(…) whales are starting to step in. And this change will likely be reflected on the 30-day chart in a couple weeks.
However, Jarvis Labs has been warning about the behavior in the Bitcoin derivatives sector during November. Funding rates across this sector have stayed highly positive and although they have decreased with the recent trend to the downside, they still suggest the market is overheated.
Therefore, another retest of the lows and a full market reset seems to still be in the cards. This could be the final sacrifice for Bitcoin to reach a new all-time high in 2021.
JPMorgan Lists Ethereum As A Better Investment Than Bitcoin
Ethereum has proved itself be to a force to be reckoned with and big bank JPMorgan agrees. When it comes to performance, Ethereum has outperformed rival Bitcoin, although the latter remains the most valuable cryptocurrency in the space. However, if history is any indication to go by, then Bitcoin may not be in the lead for much longer.
Analysts at JPMorgan recently released a report on cryptocurrencies and their potential. Although the note acknowledged the ability of Bitcoin, it also puts Ethereum ahead of the leading cryptocurrency in coming years. The report based its argument on the utility of both assets. While Bitcoin is good for its monetary policy, Ethereum has proven to be even better.
Invest In Ethereum
The JPMorgan note outlined how Etheruem could prove to be the better bet compared to Bitcoin in the long wrong. Bitcoin may still be the most valuable cryptocurrency, but with climbing interest rates, Ethereum could end up faring better.
“The rise in bond yields and the eventual normalization of monetary policy is putting downward pressure on bitcoin as a form of digital gold, the same way higher real yields have been putting downward pressure on traditional gold,” said the analysts.
ETH recovers above $4,300 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
This is because as interest and inflation rates rise, more investors will flock towards decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, which offer more attractive interest rates than traditional finance. Given that majority of these DeFi protocols are built on the Ethereum blockchain, it will only drive more adoption in the digital asset, providing it more room to grow than Bitcoin.
In the note, JPMorgan also points to the budding NFT, gaming, and stable coins portion of the market. This makes it a “safer” bet than Bitcoin when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, which are infamous for their volatility. As interest rates rise, its underlying utility should be able to help it maintain its value, the note reads.
“With Ethereum deriving its value from its applications, ranging from DeFi to gaming to NFTs and stablecoins, it appears less susceptible than bitcoin to higher real yields.”
Outperformance For The Future
Analysts at world-leading bank JPMorgan also put forward other reasons that Ethereum could end up being a better investment option than Bitcoin. One of these was the fact that the altcoin has consistently outperformed Bitcoin year-over-year. The numbers for 2021 alone show a wide margin when both digital assets are compared side by side in terms of performance.
Ethereum has grown more than 500% in the year compared to Bitcoin’s 96%. If the asset maintains this rate, then it could very well surpass the market cap of Bitcoin in the next five years while returning higher gains for its investors.
In five years, Ethereum has grown to about half the total market cap of Bitcoin. Sitting at over half a trillion dollars, the digital asset surpassed giants like Visa, MasterCard, and JPMorgan to claim the 15th spot as the most valuable asset in the world.
Featured image from Coingape, chart from TradingView.com
How Do Crypto Profits Impact The Housing Market? An Informal Report
Is the housing market in a bubble? Is the cryptocurrency party about to blow up? This informal study is fascinating because it doesn’t come from the crypto world. The author, Rick Palacios Jr., is Director of Research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The results are surprising, to say the least. Especially considering how early we are. Whatever camp you’re in, one thing’s for sure, cryptocurrencies will be a big factor for the rest of the decade. Maybe for the whole century, even.
Palacios Jr. begins by painting the current situation’s general picture:
“Low interest rates and a world awash in liquidity set the stage for financial markets and asset-value froth as an adult today. As market participants, we watch with a healthy dose of nervousness, wondering just how long we’ve got until the inevitable bubble-bursting cleanup ensues.”
Even though the housing market is on the rise, “this period of ephemeral effervescence isn’t sustainable.” He doesn’t get into the rampant money printing that his country is living with, but we will. Inflation is one of the effects of all of these inorganic dollars entering the market. Another effect is that people feel, maybe subconsciously, that their money is losing purchasing power and turn to hard assets. Before Bitcoin, real state was the hardest asset there was. It’s only logical for the newly printed money to make its way to the housing market, raising prices.
An Informal Survey Shows Surprising Results
“Trying to gauge crypto & NFT boom impact on housing market.” To test his hypothesis, the researcher turned to Twitter. His question was, “Have you or someone you know used profits from crypto and/or NFTs to help with the down payment of a home purchase?” In 72 hours, Palacios Jr. received 385 votes.
Trying to gauge crypto & NFT boom impact on housing market. Have you or someone you know used profits from crypto &/or NFTs to help with down payment on home purchase?
— Rick Palacios Jr. (@RickPalaciosJr) September 4, 2021
“To my amazement, 20% of respondents indicated yes, they had indeed used profits from crypto and/or NFTs to help with the down payment on a home purchase. Heading into the survey, my ballpark estimate would have been below 5%, probably closer to 1% or 2% if you’d asked me to place a bet. Yes, the Twittersphere likely understands and uses crypto/NFTs more than the general adult population, but still, 20%!”
If NewsBTC ran this poll through our Twitter account, numbers this high would be somewhat surprising. However, Palacios Jr.’s audience is not a crypto audience. His tweets are usually about the housing market. So, these numbers are outstanding. What’s happening here?
BTC price chart for 11/25/2021 on Coinbase | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Conclusions About The Housing Market
After the survey, Palacios Jr. turned to his contacts in the real state business. He found out that “the percentage of home buyers voluntarily documenting crypto accounts during mortgage underwriting has gone from almost 0% one year ago to between 5% and 10% today.” In the case of down payments, though, “most lenders and builders I spoke with estimating the percentage at roughly 5% or less. On occasion, 10% to 15% was noted, namely in higher price points and/or communities skewing toward younger buyers more familiar with crypto.”
Over the last few months I’ve spoken with dozens of real estate & mortgage industry executives, trying to gauge what impact (if any) #crypto is having on the #housing market. Here’s what I’ve concluded. (1/) https://t.co/cNdaPrMSdY
— Rick Palacios Jr. (@RickPalaciosJr) November 16, 2021
So, the phenomenon is real. Also, take into account that “most home buyers don’t disclose crypto accounts, as it is voluntary and not required.” Also, there’s still some stigma attached to cryptocurrencies. To qualify for loans and to get cleared by real state agencies, “Most home buyers are liquidating crypto gains well ahead of purchasing a home for the funds to appear “seasoned” during underwriting (typically sitting two to three months in a traditional checking or savings account).”
So, are crypto and the housing market in a bubble? They may very well be, but we can’t be sure. This informal study’s conclusion is that the cryptocurrency market is probably feeding the housing market’s growth. To what degree? That’s the million-dollar question.
Featured Image by June on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView
Morningstar Indexes and DIA Build Indexes for Institutional Investors
New DIAx Reference Prices and Indices provide transparent and regulatory compliant performance measures for individual digital assets and baskets of digital assets, calculated by Morningstar Indexes, part of Morningstar, Inc.
DIA, the open-source data platform for decentralised finance, together with global benchmark provider Morningstar Indexes, part of Morningstar, Inc., today announced the release of ‘DIAx’ – regulatory compliant reference prices and indices that will enable investors to benchmark and access digital assets via traditional markets.
The DIAx family initially comprises benchmark reference prices and indices measuring the price of individual digital assets, including Bitcoin (DIAxBTC), DIA (DIAxDIA) and the DIA Metaverse Index (DIAxMVI) measuring the performance of a basket of tokens representing companies building Metaverse technology. Over time, the family will expand to include baskets of other digital assets and other measures such as digital asset volatility. Each price and index is designed to enable safe and frictionless access to the digital asset space for traditional investors. DIAx reference price feeds are compliant with both the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks and the UK & EU Benchmarks Regulations.
Accurate and Transparent Price Feeds
DIA sources price data from a range of digital asset exchanges at the trade level to provide the data used to calculate the indices. Centralised exchanges such as Coinbase provide transactional data directly from internal servers via dedicated APIs after going through centralised verification and security processes. In contrast, decentralised exchanges like Uniswap enable trading through peer-to-peer transactions, which are computed, stored and verified publicly on a blockchain. DIAx Indices leverage both data types to provide holistic price computations that fully reflect the fragmented digital asset trading space. The sources and computational methodologies for DIAx Indices’ underlying data feeds are fully transparent and available open-source.
Bridges to the Digital Asset Market
The digital assets market, currently estimated at USD 2.9 trillion, continues to grow. The rapid expansion of this new asset class in recent years is drawing increased attention and interest from both regulators and traditional investment players creating investment products to access for a non-crypto native target group. Digital asset benchmarks will act as one of the critical building blocks in creating these bridges, as they enable regulated access to digital assets.
“In the past two years, decentralised finance applications have shown that they can attract capital and provide value. While we’ve seen very strong growth, the size of the market is still tiny compared to the traditional financial space.” says Michael Weber, DIA’s Founder. “Products like DIAx enable safe and regulated investment access for capital to flow to the digital asset space. We are thrilled to collaborate with Morningstar Indexes to provide their benchmark expertise.”
“We are excited to work with DIA to help them deliver high quality and efficient tools for investors to access a broad range of markets, from established to emerging areas such as digital assets,” said Head of Morningstar Indexes Europe Tobias Sproehnle.
About DIA
DIA (Decentralised Information Asset) is an open-source data and oracle platform for the DeFi ecosystem. DIA leverages crypto-economic incentives to drive supply, share and use transparent, crowd-verified price data and oracles on financial and digital assets.
Visit: https://www.diadata.org/
About Morningstar Indexes
Morningstar Indexes was built to keep up with the evolving needs of investors – and to be a leading-edge advocate for them. Our rich heritage as a transparent, investor-focused leader in data and research uniquely equips us to support individuals, institutions, wealth managers and advisors in navigating investment opportunities across all major asset classes, styles and strategies. From assessing risk and return with traditional benchmarks to helping investors effectively incorporate ESG objectives into their investment process, our range of index solutions spans an investment landscape as diverse as investors themselves. We help investors answer today’s increasingly complex questions so that they can more easily reach tomorrow’s goals.
Please visit indexes.morningstar.com for more information.
