News
Bruins pound the Sabres, 5-1
The Bruins did not arrive in Buffalo carrying any lengthy losing streak on their backs, but the way they lost to the Calgary Flames last Sunday required some kind of response.
Fortunately for the B’s, the Sabres were on the Thanksgiving Eve menu.
Stymied by the stingy Flames in the shutout loss on Sunday, the B’s connected with an early knockout punch on the porous Sabres (17 goals against in their previous three games) and cruised to a 5-1 victory at KeyBank Center.
The B’s got goals by five different players and cashed in on both power plays in the victory. Jeremy Swayman (24 saves, including one on a penalty shot) also bounced back from Sunday’s loss with the victory on his 23rd birthday, getting the start after scheduled starter Linus Ullmark tweaked something in the morning skate.
“I had the best seat in the house all night. It was fun to watch,” said Swayman. “It was a good camaraderie game. All the guys were super happy in the locker room and I’m sure on the bench, so it was a fun game to be a part of.”
The only negative is the loss of Charlie McAvoy late in the game, though the initial news on him was promising. McAvoy was playing the puck along the boards in his own zone when he took a hit from behind by Zemgus Girgensons, crashing into the boards with his head taking the brunt of the blow on the dasher.
McAvoy would eventually leave under his own power while holding a towel to his forehead and Girgensons was handed a five-minute major and the gate.
Coach Bruce Cassidy, who did not fault Girgensons on the hit, said McAvoy suffered a gash that required stitches but he was up and moving around well.
“Let’s hope he wakes up healthy — knock on wood — and feeling good, has some turkey (on Thursday) and is ready to go Friday,” said Cassidy, adding that McAvoy’s late turn may have contributed to the awkwardness of the hit.
The outcome had long been decided before the hit.
The Bruins seized control of the game with four straight goals in a matter of 5:31 in the first period to go into the first break with a 4-1 lead.
But for a few short minutes, it appeared like the B’s were going to have one of those nights they’d rue. David Pastrnak had a 2-on-1 with Brad Marchand, he elected to shoot and goalie Aaron Dell came up with the save. The Sabres then went right back down the ice and Kyle Okposo beat Swayman with a short-side shot, one that the goalie admittedly wanted back.
Apparently, the B’s did not like the taste of their own blood.
Captain Patrice Bergeron got the ball rolling. After he threw a purposeful shot on net from the left wing, his linemates kicked around the rebound until Bergeron came down and backhanded the loose puck over the prone Dell at 13:29.
Charlie Coyle then gave the B’s the lead 51 seconds later when he picked off a Sabres rim attempt on the right boards, moved to the net and beat Dell with an absolute snipe below the bar. It was Coyle’s sixth of the year, equaling his total from all of last season.
“It’s just about using (his shot) more, to be honest,” said Coyle, who also picked up an assist on Taylor Hall’s late power-play goal during Girgensons’ penalty. “I’ve had that said to me my whole life. I’ve just got to keep using it, get myself into positions to receive the puck and get it off. I got the result today, but it comes from a good forecheck (by Nick Foligno). But, yeah, it’s just about using it more.”
After drawing a hooking penalty, Pastrnak added to the lead with a power-play goal at 16:59, and it was the kind of goal that had become the winger’s bread and butter but one we’ve seen little of this year. Parked in the left circle, Pastrnak one-timed McAvoy’s feed, blasting it past the helpless Dell.
Mike Reilly finished the first-period scoring with his second goal of the season. Nick Foligno tipped a Jakub Zboril shot, producing a big rebound for Reilly to swoop down upon and pop it into the open net at 19:00.
Dell finished the period, but he would be mercifully replaced by Dustin Tokarksi in the second. The B’s outshot them 22-8 in the first.
The script was flipped in the second period, in just about every category but the goals scored. And it was Swayman’s turn to pay back his teammates. It started with some seriously sloppy play by the B’s. In a matter of a couple of minutes, both Pastrnak and Craig Smith committed egregious turnovers just inside their own blue line but they did not result in any Buffalo tallies.
Later, John Hadyn got halfway by Derek Forbort and the Bruins defenseman hauled him down at 9:22. Hadyn was given a penalty shot — an aggressive call by the referee, to be sure — but it may have worked out better for the B’s that the light-scoring Hadyn (13 goals in 200 NHL games) was granted the freebie. Swayman calmly watched Hadyn’s circuitous approach and easily turned away his offering.
That seemed to wake up the B’s, who played better the rest of the way in the period to maintain their three-goal lead.
The Sabres did not get their first shot on goal in the third period until past the halfway mark, at which point the final outcome had been clearly determined.
News
Blackstone Valley Tech runs over Nipmuc at Fenway Park
Even in front of a 37-foot behemoth of a green wall, the biggest monster inside Fenway Park Wednesday night for the historic venue’s Thanksgiving football special was Blackstone Valley Tech’s dominant rushing attack against its Upton-based rival.
A week after falling a win short of reaching the Div. 6 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, Beavers (7-3) seniors Josh Mateo and Trey Howe combined for over 330 rushing yards and six total touchdowns, torching Nipmuc (3-8) as part of a 47-19 win. That paired well with a strong defensive effort that forced Warriors punts on each of their first five possessions, accruing just 13 yards from scrimmage in the first half.
It wasn’t quite the farewell the title-aspiring group had hoped for, but as the first vocational school to appear in this game and to dominate its cross-street foe the way it did, this goodbye was still plenty special.
Howe finished with 189 total yards on 16 touches, while Mateo racked up 110 of his 162 rushing yards in the first half alone.
“This isn’t the park we wanted to be playing at, we wanted to be waiting for Gillette, but it’s a great experience we’re all grateful for,” Mateo said. “It’s a great experience to come out and show out in front of our fans, our family — show them what BVT’s brought us the past four years.”
“Unbelievable (experience),” added interim head coach Anthony Landini. “It was a good win, it’s great for our rivalry and our program.”
It didn’t take long for BVT to get going, even with an interception from Nipmuc’s Jason Ramsey wiping out the Beavers’ opening drive. BVT’s defense dialed up the pressure to force three-and-out after three-and-out, and Mateo took advantage.
The first quarter saw him rip off a 40-yard TD run to get on the board. The Beavers methodically worked down the field to make it 14-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Mateo, and a recovered pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff helped set up Mateo for a 7-yard score as the Warriors struggled against BVT’s offensive line.
Once a hook-and-ladder play from Alexander Burgos to Evan Laughlin set up Howe for a 26-yard touchdown on fourth down for a 28-0 lead, the blowout was on.
“A lot of hard work and dedication was put into this football program,” Mateo said. “Trey puts in a lot of hard work. I want to say thank you to all the lineman I’ve ever played with here, from freshman year to senior year. … Very thankful, I don’t want to leave.”
The Warriors hit a groove through quarterback Oscar Clark (139 rushing yards, 89 passing yards, 3 TDs) in the second half, as his 69-yard touchdown run and 17-yard touchdown pass to Ben Studley gave them a bit of offensive momentum in the third quarter. But BVT just wouldn’t slow down.
Howe took his turn to takeover, accruing 114 second-half rushing yards with touchdowns from 5 and 60 yards out. Logan Hampson also found his way into the end zone, adding to a pretty special performance from a large senior class (12 seniors).
News
Biden’s $2T bill faces Senate gauntlet
It took half a year but Democrats have driven President Biden’s $2 trillion package of social and climate initiatives through the House. It gets no easier in the Senate, where painful Republican amendments, restrictive rules and Joe Manchin lurk.
Facing unbroken GOP opposition, Democrats finally reached agreement among themselves and eased the compromise through the House on Nov. 19. One Democrat voted no in a chamber they control by just three votes.
They’re negotiating further changes for a final version they hope will win approval by Christmas in the 50-50 Senate, where they’ll need every Democratic vote. House passage of the altered bill would still be needed.
Yes, just weeks ago the bill’s price tag was $3.5 trillion over 10 years. It passed the House at around $2 trillion and will likely fall further in the Senate.
And yes, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have already forced their party to constrain the measure’s size and ambition. Manchin, at least, wants to cut still further.
But while they’ve enraged progressives wanting a more robust measure, neither moderate senator has signaled a desire to blow up the party’s top legislative priority. Both have held months of talks with party leaders, suggesting each wants an agreement, though one reflecting their views.
Things can still implode in the Senate, where debate will begin no earlier than the week of Dec. 6. But Democrats retain a strong chance of enacting their plans for spending increases and tax cuts making child care, health coverage, education and housing more affordable and slowing global warming, largely financed with higher levies on the rich and big companies.
GOP amendments are one place where Republicans could cause real problems for Democrats.
After debating the legislation for up to 20 hours, senators can introduce limitless numbers of amendments and force votes with little debate. The so-called vote-a-rama can drag through the night.
GOP goals will be twofold. They can force changes weakening the bill by winning over just one Democrat. And they can offer amendments that lose but gain ammunition for next year’s midterm elections by putting Democrats on record against popular-sounding ideas.
The 2,100-page bill offers plenty of targets.
Want to accuse Democrats of driving up gasoline and home-heating prices? Dare them to oppose an amendment blocking new fees on petroleum and natural gas facilities with excessive emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas contributor.
A GOP move to erase the measure’s higher tax deductions for state and local taxes could let them accuse Democrats of protecting the rich, the chief beneficiaries of those deductions. Past Republican tax cuts have prominently helped high-end earners.
News
Triple guilty murder verdict for Ahmaud Arbery’s killing proves that ‘Black lives do matter’
Three white men being found guilty for slaying a Black man while he went jogging in a Georgia neighborhood shows that “Black lives do matter,” activists said after the highly anticipated verdict on Wednesday.
But the triple guilty murder verdict is not justice because Ahmaud Arbery is not alive, others said following the trial that “indicates progress” in the fight for racial justice in America.
Arbery will “now rest in peace,” said Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.
“I never saw this day back in 2020,” she said outside the courthouse. “I never thought this day would come, but God is good.”
Arbery will go down in history, added the Rev. Al Sharpton.
“A jury of 11 whites and one Black in the Deep South stood up in the courtroom and said that, ‘Black lives do matter,’” he said, adding, “we got a lot more battles to fight, but this was an important battle today.”
The killing of Arbery was recorded on video, a bombshell piece of evidence for the prosecution in the case.
“But yet, because of the deep cracks, flaws and biases in our systems, we were left to wonder if we would ever see justice,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump. “Today certainly indicates progress, but we are nowhere close to the finish line.”
Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother and father, President Joe Biden said.
“Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished,” Biden said.
“While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough,” the president added. “Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin.”
Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley wrote that Arbery “was hunted down for simply jogging while Black.”
“This verdict isn’t justice — justice would be Ahmaud alive today,” Pressley tweeted. “The verdict answers our calls for accountability, but our Work for a more just legal system continues. I pray the Arbery family finds peace & healing.”
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Arbery would be alive “in a just world.”
“Today we hold him & his loved ones in our hearts,” Wu tweeted. “Though we saw some measure of accountability today, the fight to build the country we deserve continues.”
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted, “Sending all my love to the Arbery family, and all Black families that live in fear when their children step out into the world. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today, but grateful that justice was served.”
Congresswoman Katherine Clark tweeted, “Today, we breathe relief. Tomorrow, we continue our fight for justice for all.”
The defense attorneys outside the courthouse said they planned on filing an appeal.
“This is a very difficult day for Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael,” defense attorney Jason Sheffield said. “These are two men who honestly believe that what they were doing was the right thing to do. However, the Glynn County jury has spoken. They have found them guilty and they will be sentenced, and that is a very disappointing and sad verdict for myself and for Bob (defense attorney Robert Rubin) and for our team.”
