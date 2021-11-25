Celtics rolled by Brooklyn, 123-104

The Celtics brought some pain onto the floor Wednesday night, and it was in their memories of last spring, and a five-game, first-round loss to Brooklyn.

“We definitely have that competitive nature where we don’t forget what happened to us in the past,” said Grant Williams. “I feel like no matter who you are in the basketball world, you remember when you got your butt kicked.”

On Wednesday night the bruising only deepened. With Marcus Smart (20 points, eight assists) the only Celtic on constant attack, the Celtics faded in a 123-104 loss to the Nets despite a fourth-quarter comeback. Never was their need for the absent Rob Williams (non-COVID illness) more glaring, especially against a Brooklyn team that even without Kyrie Irving is the best in the Eastern Conference.

“They came out the more aggressive team, we probably gave them too much respect,” said Al Horford. “They are what they are – a good team. But at the end of the day this is a learning experience for our group and I hope it helps us the next time.”

Jayson Tatum’s string of four straight 30-plus scoring performances was snapped by a 15-point, 4-for-16 (1-for-9 from 3) performance. A subdued Jaylen Brown, still hindered by a hamstring strain, scored the majority of his 13 points in a 10-point third quarter.

And the Celtics completed their four-game homestand with a 3-1 record – a number that could have been perfect, according to Ime Udoka.

“I told the guys good homestand, but it could have been a great one,” said the Celtics coach. “It was the first game in awhile where we got out-hustled and out-worked.”

Though Udoka has asked his players to break what is clearly still a bad habit of complaining to the officials, the Celtics coach also got whistled for confronting referee Tony Brothers after the first half buzzer. Even so, his team’s annoying habit was very much in evidence Wednesday night.

That, in turn, led to another bad habit – the Celtics’ ongoing tendency to let their offense affect their defense, and this time especially their inability to stop Patty Mills at the 3-point line.

“So I feel it hasn’t been like that for awhile, but I do believe tonight that played a role, for whatever reason,” said Horford. “We got discouraged – the start of the third wasn’t great, had some turnovers that kind of hurt us and we could never get on a roll like we’ve been.”

Brooklyn led by as many as 29 points, and despite a Celtics rally early in the fourth quarter, blew this one open with an 18-3 run over the first — minutes of the third quarter. James Harden, limited to seven points in the first half, had 15 points and 10 assists by the end of the third.

The Celtics, as such, were in constant chase mode, with former Spurs Mills (20 points, seven 3-pointers) and LaMarcus Aldridge (17 points) always there to bury a dagger at the slightest hint of a Celtics run.

The Celtics’ best was a 9-0 burst to open the fourth, when Smart added spice to his now-historic rivalry with Harden. Brothers called Smart twice on the same possession for blocking fouls on the Nets star. The next time down the whistle went Smart’s way, and Harden was called for a charge.

Later still, this time with no whistle, both players hit the floor after butting heads in yet another close quarters collision. But by then the Nets, with three players breaking the 20-point barrier, including 29 from Harden, had righted themselves.

Should the Celtics meet this team again in the postseason, they’ll need a better handle on who they are. They’ll also have to stop allowing things like missed shots and how the game is officiated to affect performance.

“I think it definitely had an impact on our guys, on our group,” Horford said of Wednesday night’s officiating. “At the end of the day, we can’t let that stuff get to us. We have to understand that we’re out there competing and we need to be able to move on and we did that, at times, but I think we let it affect us too much at the core of our group. It’s something that we need to learn from and we need to understand that at the end of the day, calls are going to be made. We may not agree with them but we have to be able to play through that stuff, that’s just the reality.”