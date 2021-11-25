Bitcoin
Coinbase Wallet Users Can Now Access Layer 2 Money Markets on EasyFi Network
EasyFi Network, the universal layer 2 DeFi lending protocol for digital assets has announced support for the Coinbase wallet on its app. Starting November 24, over 73 million Coinbase wallet users can directly access funds from their wallets to participate in lending, farming, and staking activities on EasyFi over Polygon Network.
Considering that the Coinbase wallet is quite popular among new crypto users, the integration enables EasyFi to introduce quality DeFi solutions to them early on. Coinbase Wallet is one among multiple native wallet integrations planned by the platform as a part of its endeavor to enhance the user experience by offering new products, features and services.
Announcing the integration, Ankitt Gaur, the Founder and CEO of Easy FI Network said, “This integration with Coinbase wallet is aimed at easing entry-barriers for participation in DeFi, particularly in lending, for new users. We believe that Coinbase wallet users will get to explore various yield generating opportunities on EasyFi. We are dedicated towards making DeFi more inclusive and easy-to-use and this integration is a step towards that vision.”
Apart from EasyFi’s DeFi products, the Coinbase Wallet integration enables users to access their funds on Polygon, the widely used layer 2 solution and participate in various passive income generation opportunities.
In the coming weeks, EasyFi Network will be adding support for more Polygon Network compatible wallets. It will also be improving the user experience on both mobile and web interfaces while expanding the number of supported assets. EasyFi currently supports MATIC, WETH, WBTC, USDC, USDT and DAI on Polygon Network.
SubQuery Network Excited to Announce its Launch on Acala
- A SubQuery is excited to announce its launch on the Acala parachain.
- A major factor for SubQuery’s decision was Acala’s upcoming EVM+ launch.
- Both have a common vision to grow the Polkadot ecosystem.
A leading data indexing solution in Polkadot, SubQuery is excited to announce the launch of SubQuery Network on the Acala parachain. SubQuery and its SQT token will be the first external application and token to launch with Acala.
Furthermore, Acala is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform optimized for DeFi and scaling DApps to Polkadot. SubQuery considered a variety of options before electing to deepen its existing partnership with Acala by launching its leading DeFi protocol built on Polkadot.
Accordingly, the three main reasons for the launch with Acala were community access, domain/technical excellence, and the existing robust relationship. A major factor for SubQuery’s decision was Acala’s upcoming EVM+ launch. SubQuery puts its community first, both developers building future SubQuery projects, and investors that want to be a part of the decentralized data revolution.
Acala’s EVM+ users can also link their Ethereum addresses with their Polkadot addresses overcoming the need to manage multiple accounts.
The SubQuery will work together with the core Acala development team to help deploy the first version of the SubQuery Network as a smart contract in Acala’s EVM+. During the incentivized test network launch SubQuery is pushing Acala’s EVM+ to the limit with performance and load testing to ensure that it will scale to billions of daily API requests.
Even more, the Founder and CEO of SubQuery, Sam Zou, mentioned,
“ We have ambitious growth plans, but our home will always be Polkadot. By partnering with Acala, the best DeFi platform on Polkadot, we have absolute confidence in their ability to help us not only in our token launch but also in future areas such as micropayments for indexers across networks”.
Both SubQuery and Acala have a common vision to grow the Polkadot ecosystem. And help the world move towards a decentralized future. SubQuery and Acala are natural partners having established a trusted relationship from the genesis of SubQuery till now.
Eventually, Acala Co-Founder, Better Chen mentioned, “ Acala will play the role of DeFi hub for Polkadot and a landing pad that aggregates assets and liquidity from a variety of blockchains. We are excited to be able to continue our close relationship with SubQuery and launch the SQT token and SubQuery smart contracts on our platform.”
MonoX, profitable since mainnet launch, announces its public token sale on Huobi Primelist
Singapore, Singapore, 25th November, 2021,
MonoX Protocol, the most capital-efficient liquidity solution in the DeFi space, has announced that the public sale of its $MONO token will take place on Huobi Global’s Primelist token listing platform on Thursday, November 25. The listing comes a month after MonoX launched its mainnet on the Ethereum and Polygon networks.
There will be a supply of one million $MONO tokens for purchase at $0.40 each. Investors can find further details of the listing here. With Huobi Primelist, participants stand a chance to purchase new tokens at a low price and trade the newly listed token immediately after the Primelist activity ends.
$MONO is the governance token of the protocol. Token holders can vote on approval for official pools, and pool parameters like fees, rewards, and the future Lending and Borrowing parameters.
MonoX founder and CEO Ruyi Ren said, “MonoX is one of the most innovative products in the DeFi 2.0 space, with a profitability almost 100x a regular swap project with similar TVL. Huobi is one of the largest and best centralized exchanges in the world. It’s an honor to get to launch on Huobi. We’ll be using our tokens to promote decentralized governance of the project and attract more liquidity and partnerships.”
The project had earlier raised $5 million from a group of investors that included Krypital Group, Axia8 Ventures, Animoca Brands, Divergence Ventures, Youbi Capital, Rarestone Capital, LD Capital, GenBlock Capital, 3Commas, OP Crypto, and Blockdream.
It has been profitable since the mainnet went live, thanks to its unique single-sided liquidity pools that enable it to generate revenue not just from trading fees but also from the virtual vCASH token. Without a native token, the protocol has generated over $800,000 in profit with only about $20 million in total value locked (TVL) in the first month of mainnet launch.
MonoX is a multi-chain, multi-layer DEX that is revolutionizing the DeFi ecosystem by eliminating capital inefficiencies of the existing liquidity models. Unlike traditional DEXes that require projects to deposit two tokens to build a liquidity pair, MonoX enables developers to list their tokens without the burden of bringing another asset.
Its innovative single-sided liquidity model groups the deposited tokens into a virtual pair with the vCASH, which is backed by all assets in the MonoX pools. It results in improved capital efficiency, lower trading fees, and zero-capital token launching.
MonoX is also a capital-efficient solution to infuse liquidity to Value-backed Tokens (VBTs) such as synthetic assets, fractional NFTs, insurance tokens, and gaming tokens. Since these assets hold inherent value, projects and users don’t need to collateralize them a second time with a liquidity pair.
About MonoX
MonoX is the most capital-efficient automated market maker (AMM) in the DeFi ecosystem. It empowers developers, traders, and liquidity providers to participate in an open, accessible, and capital-efficient marketplace. MonoX aims to revolutionize DeFi by fixing the capital inefficiencies of the first-generation protocol models. Its single-sided liquidity pools and vCASH facilitate lower trading fees, capital efficiency, and the ability to launch tokens with zero additional capital.
For further information, visit: https://monox.finance/
Collins Dictionary Picks “NFT” As 2021’s Word Of The Year
The Collins Dictionary crowned the amazing year NFTs had. According to the UK-based dictionary, “NFT” was the most important word of 2021. There’s no denying that the NFT phenomenon grew immensely this year, and not even Ethereum gas fees and environmental FUD could deter its trajectory. Congratulations to all the artists and businessmen that managed to benefit from the growth, and take Collins Dictionary’s acknowledgment as if it was yours.
Related Reading | DAO To Make Jodorowsky’s Dune Manuscript Public: Member Won $3M Bid
How Does Collins Dictionary Define NFT?
On the Word of The Year page, Collins offers a simple and elegant definition:
“‘NFT’, the abbreviation of ‘non-fungible token’, the unique digital identifier that records ownership of a digital asset which has entered the mainstream and seen millions spent on the most sought-after images and videos, has been named Collins Word of the Year 2021.
It is one of three tech-based words to make Collins’ longer list of ten words of the year, which includes seven words brand new to CollinsDictionary.com.”
The other tech-based words were “crypto” and “metaverse,” so you know NFT had some fierce competition in 2021. The abbreviation of “cryptocurrency” seems like a bigger and wider concept. And it might’ve been even more everpresent than “NFT.” However, it didn’t have the novel factor. On the other hand, “metaverse” did have the novel factor but it came too late into the race. When facebook announced that the company was changing its name to “meta,” it was already too late. Mark Zuckerberg commanded headlines with those clumsy and cringy videos, but it didn’t help. NFTs had already won the year.
Digging deeper into NFTs, the Collins Dictionary’s blog expanded on the concept and provided an example:
“Unique” is important here — it’s a one-off, not “fungible” or replaceable by any other piece of data. And what’s really captured the public’s imagination around NFTs is the use of this technology to sell art. For example, the rights to a work by the surrealist digital artist Beeple sold at Christie’s in March for $69m. Called EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS, it was a collage of all the images he’d created since he committed in 2007 to making one every day.”
ETH price chart for 11/25/2021 on FTX | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
About The Collins Dictionary And Its WOTY
The history of this UK-based publication goes way back:
“Collins dictionary publishing began in 1824, with the publication of Donnegan’s Greek and English Lexicon in partnership with Smith Elder. In 1840, the first in the series of Collins Illustrated Dictionaries was published alongside the Sixpenny Pocket Pronouncing Dictionary which went onto sell approximately 1 million copies. 20 years later and with the addition of steam presses, Collins could publish dictionaries in all sizes, prices and bindings.”
Related Reading | Beeple’s “Human One,” A Sculpture + NFT Hybrid, Sold For $28.9M At Christie’s
The organization has been declaring a Word Of The Year since 1990. It’s a newer phenomenon so, from the beginning, there’s a strong link to technology. In 1993, the WOTY was “information superhighway”; it was “cyber” in 94, and “web” in 95. When it came to 1997 it was “millennium bug,” and it was the prefix “e-” in 98. Of course, it was “Y2K” in 99. Recently, though, Collins Dictionary has been concerned with social movements and gender identities. Last year, of course, it was “Covid,” and in 2021 the tech world took back the throne with “NFT.”
Featured Image: Collins Dictionary WOTY site | Charts by TradingView
