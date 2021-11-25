Celebrities
Courteney Cox & Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Enjoy A Rare Public Date Night In Malibu — Photo
Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid stepped out for some Japanese food ahead of Thanksgiving.
Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid enjoyed a date night in Malibu ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. The actress, 57, and her Snow Patrol musician beau, 45, stepped out for Japanese food at celebrity favorite Nobu on Tuesday, Nov. 23, both keeping it casual. The Friends star wore a black sweater with grey denim while her partner wore a leather jacket and black jeans.
The two have been dating since 2013. They were previously engaged, announcing the news in June 2014, but split and called it off in December 2015. However, the couple reconciled the following year, having been spotted on a lunch and shopping date in March 2016. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019, Courteney confirmed the engagement wasn’t back on despite their reconciliation.
“He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” Courteney clarified. “We broke off our engagement and he moved to England. Then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything’s better.” She added, “The distance — after that breakup, we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot.”
The star similarly touched on the reunion while on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls in August 2016. Prior to her relationship with the musician, Courteney was married to David Arquette. They split in 2013 after 14 years of marriage. They share daughter Coco, 17, together. While on Running Wild, Courteney told Bear Grylls that while there “wasn’t a dramatic ending” to her marriage with David, her split from Johnny had been “brutal.”
“It wasn’t a dramatic ending,” she said of her divorce. “I mean, as divorces go, I would say it’s one of the better ones, for sure. We’re good coparents together.” Courteney added that she and Johnny were back together in a “new context,” calling it different. “We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up,” she said. “There’s something about, you know, he’s from Ireland, and the way he regards love is precious.”
“We have to treat it in a different way,” she continued. “It’s more special. . . So, I didn’t know how to regard love the way he does. And it definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see, whether it’s co-dependency or people-pleasing. I didn’t know how to bring it in. It was always external. I definitely have learned a lot, and no matter what, I will be a better person from that breakup, even though it was so brutal.”
Celebrities
Kanye West Says He ‘Needs To Be Back Home’ As He Admits He’s ‘Made Mistakes’ As A Husband
Kanye West said he wants to ‘change the narrative’ with Kim Kardashian during a pre-Thanksgiving speech at Skid Row in Los Angeles.
Kanye West, 44, said he “needs to be back home” — presumably with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and their four children — ahead of Thanksgiving. “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home,” the Yeezy designer said during a speech at L.A.’s Skid Row on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to Page Six. Kanye headed down to the neighborhood for a meeting with the CEO of LA Mission, which is a not-for-profit group helping flight homelessness in the city.
“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he added. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative,” Kanye also said.
Kanye went on to reference the couple’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — revealing he has a home next to the $60 million estate he once shared with the SKIMS founder. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he said. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”
The Chicago native wore a collared black leather jacket, along with black jeans that donned a spray painted graphic image reading, “Passion Remodel 2.” He finished his ensemble with a pair of Balenciaga’s black Croc boots.
The rant comes just days after Kim seemingly confirmed her romance with Pete Davidson, 28, after holding hands in public. The reality star and Saturday Night Live actor — who connected after her Oct. 9 hosting gig and acting in a sketch together — were all-smiles as they enjoyed time in Palm Springs near Kris Jenner’s home. Pete also celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim, Kris and rapper Flavor Flav at the family’s estate. The couple were once again spotted on a date earlier this week.
Notably, this is Kim’s first publicly known romance since she filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The move came months after his controversial presidential run, which included a controversial rally appearance where Kanye publicly said the pair nearly “aborted” their eldest daughter North. At the time, Kim responded by posting a statement about Kanye’s struggles with being bipolar. The divorce filing also came amid the pair living apart for months: Kim and the children stayed at their California home, while Kanye was spending most of his time on his Wyoming ranch.
In recent months, Kanye has also moved on with other women: he jetted off to France with supermodel Irina Shayk, 35, to celebrate his 44th birthday back in June. He more recently stepped out with model Vinetria, 22, sitting courtside at his first Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis on Nov. 7.
Celebrities
BOSSIP Exclusive: “King Richard” Star Aunjanue Ellis Talks Oscar-Worthy Scenes With Will Smith, Her Reaction To His Short-Shorts, Making Sure Oracene Price’s Story Was Told Correctly & More!
And the Oscar goes to…
Everyone’s buzzing over Aunjanue Ellis‘ Oscar-worthy performance as Williams family matriarch and coach Oracene Price in critically-acclaimed sports Drama “King Richard.”
“If it happens, it would be great because it expands my job options and everything that comes with that,” said Ellis about potentially winning an Oscar in an interview with New York Times.
But the other side of that is, it’s a further extension for me to shout out Oracene Price. She stood in the stands and clapped for her daughters, but it would be so cool to hear people clap for her.”
We caught up with the criminally underrated actress who opened up about working with Will Smith, her reaction to his short-shorts in the film, making sure Oracene’s story was told correctly, and more in our interview below:
Inspired by a true story, “King Richard” highlights one father’s relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game. Determined to do things his way, Richard Williams made a plan and defied the odds by raising not one, but two of the greatest athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams (who executive produced the film alongside their sister Isha Price).
Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.
“King Richard” is now playing in theaters/streaming on HBO Max.
Celebrities
Gigi Hadid’s Parents: Everything To Know About Mom Yolanda & Dad Mohamed
Gigi Hadid has a ‘supportive’ and close bond with her family, including parents Yolanda and Mohamed. Learn more about the model’s parents here.
When Gigi Hadid and longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik called it quits in October, the 26-year-old model’s family supported her. A source told HollywoodLife exclusively that siblings Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, as well as mom Yolanda, 57, were “relieved,” offering insights into the tight knit Hadid family and noting they were “protective” of her and daughter Khai, 1, whom she shares with Zayn.
“Gigi’s family has been very supportive and stood by her throughout all of this,” the source said. “They’re protective of her and of Khai and have seen them having issues for awhile now, but the family is very private so not many people knew. Gigi is very close with her mom and siblings and no matter what, they’re going to stand by her.”
While much is known about her model siblings, the same probably can’t be said for her parents: Yolanda and ex-husband Mohamed, 73. The two were married between 1994 and 2000. Despite their split, the family appears to still have a close bond. Learn more about Gigi’s mom and dad below.
Yolanda Hadid (née van den Herik)
Yolanda, born January 11, 1964 in Papendrecht, Netherlands, is a former model and TV personality. The apples don’t fall too far from the tree, as Yolanda began a modeling career in the 1980s, appearing in the pages of Vogue and Grazia, among others. In 1994, she wed Mohamed, welcoming Gigi, Bella, and Anwar soon after. Following her modeling career, Yolanda forayed into the world of reality TV, starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She left the show in 2016 after three seasons to focus on her health: the former model was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a bacterial infection from the bite of an infected tick, in 2012. In an interview with British Vogue in February, Yolanda credited her children for keeping her alive during her harrowing health journey.
“I can’t begin to describe the darkness, the pain and the hell I lived through every day,” she said. “For some time, it didn’t even feel like living at all. This disease brought me to my knees. Many nights I wished to die, and prayed I would just be free of the pain. If it weren’t for my children, I don’t think I would be here today. It’s so important we learn to listen to people, as many of us are suffering in silence.” Following her split from Mohamed, Yolanda married composer David Foster in 2011, but they split six years later. These days, Yolanda is accompanying her model children at their runway shows, tending to a career in interior design, and spending time with her family at their Pennsylvania farm.
Mohamed Hadid
Mohamed, born November 6, 1948 in Nazareth, Israel, is a real estate developer known for building luxury mansions and hotels, including several Ritz-Carlton hotels, across Los Angeles, New York, and Washington. As one of the most successful real estate developers in the United States, Mohamed serves as CEO of Hadid Design and Development Group. Building and real estate is in his blood: his great-grandfather Daher Al Omer built the port of Haifa in Israel. In his profile with Milestone magazine, he credited his work ethic to parents.
“My family went through a lot,” Mohamed said. “We were forced out of Palestine and fled to Syria in 1948. From there we journeyed to Lebanon and then to Tunisia before ending up in Greece and finally across the Atlantic in Washington, DC. Throughout all this time and upheaval my parents made sure that me and my seven siblings were well educated and that we maintained our culture. They ensured we were happy and didn’t carry any anger, like many refugees do. . . My parents gave us wings.”
With his many successes, Mohamed cited his children as his biggest achievement. “My children, there’s no question,” he said when asked what he was most proud of. “They make me incredibly proud every day and everything they’ve achieved is down to them. . . They are by far my greatest achievement.” Along with his three children with Yolanda, Mohamed shares two daughters, Marielle, 41, and Alana, 36, with his first wife Mary Butler.
Courteney Cox & Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Enjoy A Rare Public Date Night In Malibu — Photo
WDW History 101 – "How to buy 27,000 acres of land and no one notice"
Kirkwood-Webster Groves Turkey Day Game returns with historic implications
Kanye West Says He ‘Needs To Be Back Home’ As He Admits He’s ‘Made Mistakes’ As A Husband
Benefits of ASP Dot Net Development Services For Your Enterprise Applications
Aaron Rodgers says he has been playing with a fractured toe — not ‘COVID toe’ — but expects to keep playing for the 1st-place Green Bay Packers
BOSSIP Exclusive: “King Richard” Star Aunjanue Ellis Talks Oscar-Worthy Scenes With Will Smith, Her Reaction To His Short-Shorts, Making Sure Oracene Price’s Story Was Told Correctly & More!
How To Get More Interviews In Your Job Search
Guilty plea in 2018 fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis County
Gigi Hadid’s Parents: Everything To Know About Mom Yolanda & Dad Mohamed
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?