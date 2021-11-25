Bitcoin
Goods for Staked Crypto: What Is Commodity Staking?
In March 2021, MinePlex — a new-generation mobile crypto bank — launched a product called the MinePlex Marketplace. This marketplace gives users the ability to buy products they can’t afford straight away through the simple act of Commodity Staking.
Say you want to buy the latest iPhone or MacBook Pro, but it’s too expensive right now. Making a purchase through commodity staking solves that problem. In this article, we take a closer look at commodity staking, and how it solves the problem of making high-end consumer products more affordable.
What is staking?
In the cryptocurrency sector, staking is a way of investing in new blockchain technologies, coins, tokens and currencies. Investors agree to commit a fixed amount for a fixed period, usually when investing in a new coin or token. Crypto and blockchain startups launch these tokens through private and public token sales (e.g. an ICO), often raising millions to fund future growth roadmaps.
However, unlike with crowdfunding, equity or debt-based angel and VC financing for startups, crypto investors almost always get returns for staking a percentage of the required investment. Crypto investors don’t need to wait in the hope for a startup to achieve an exit event or at least start generating a profit before getting something back for the initial and any follow-on investments.
When crypto investors ‘stake’ a cryptocurrency, token, or blockchain-based startup, there are usually a series of rewards available for those contributing to the startup capital. Generally speaking, the more an investor puts in, and the longer a stake is held, the greater level of rewards earned.
Rewards are usually earned through what’s called a ‘staking pool.’ Think of this similar to an interest-earning savings account. As an investor, you gain a percentage of the income invested over time, and as the investment vehicle grows (e.g. a token, coin, or blockchain-based startup), the amount earned back should exceed the original investment.
Cryptocurrencies and other startups that use staking mechanisms put that investment to work. A consensus mechanism, known as the “Proof of Stake” is integral to the way a startup or cryptocurrency functions.
What is commodity staking?
Commodity staking takes the concept of staking, but applies it in an innovative way. Making it possible for people to buy products they want using crypto commodity staking. You agree to commit a fixed sum of money into a staking pool, whereby your reward is the purchase price of the product you want to buy. This is a MinePlex innovation, and something users on MinePlex can start doing right now.
Now let’s take a look at how people can now buy a growing list of products using crypto commodity staking.
How can you buy goods using crypto commodity staking?
Using the same concept as staking in return for rewards, commodity staking for goods is an innovative new way to buy things over a fixed period of time, if the purchase price is too high for a customer. You can only do this through MinePlex, which has created this exciting new staking-based purchasing solution for crypto users, giving shoppers an alternative way to buy the things they really want.
MinePlex, a new generation mobile crypto bank, has opened a marketplace where registered users can buy products — such as smartphones, computers, furniture, etc. — through a simple staking mechanism, similar to investing.
Imagine a phone you want to buy is $1200. But you only have $500 spare. Where can you get that extra $700 from? Borrowing money is going to cost interest, say anything from 12% all the way up to 50%, or more! Making whatever you want to buy even more expensive, with the only advantage that you can get it straight away.
With commodity staking, you don’t need to wait to save out of your income or borrow more. That extra $700 can be earned from commodity staking, a new CrossFi MinePlex is pioneering.
Using the example of that $1200 smartphone, this is how commodity staking works:
- Choose the product you want on the MinePlex Marketplace (you need to be a registered user first): https://mineplex.market/
- Put the $500 goes into staking to earn enough for the remainder, the other $700 needed to buy the phone.
- Once enough interest is generated from staking to cover the total amount, $1200, the product is yours and will be shipped out.
It’s as simple as that! No need to borrow money for the products you want. A growing list of products is being added to the MinePlex Marketplace every day. Giving anyone the ability to stake funds and purchase them with PLEX Tokens, the native crypto-token of
Although it means waiting for the staking period to end, the more you put in, the shorter the wait. Commodity staking will make buying high-end consumer products more achievable for a worldwide community of 200 million crypto users, investors and enthusiasts.
“Commodity staking allows you to purchase a product for a part of its cost. After making the payment, the product can be picked up at the end of its staking period. The lower the contribution from the cost of the product, the longer the staking period and vice versa”, MinePlex said in a press release to Bloomberg.
Image: Pixabay
TA: Bitcoin Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark Recovery
Bitcoin is attempting an upside correction above $57,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain pace if there is a close above the $58,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin is facing resistance near the $58,000 and $58,500 levels.
- The price is now trading near $57,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $57,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must settle above $58,000 to start a fresh increase in the near term.
Bitcoin Price is Still Struggling
Bitcoin price remained in a range above the $55,500 support zone. BTC formed a base above the $55,500 level and is currently attempting a decent recovery wave.
There was a break above the $56,500 and $57,000 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $57,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair even spiked above the $57,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the price is still struggling to gain pace above the $58,000 level. A high is formed near $58,222 and the price is now consolidating gains.
The bears pushed the price below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,909 swing low to $58,222 high. An immediate support is near the $57,500 level. The first major support is now forming near the $57,000 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,909 swing low to $58,222 high is also near $57,000. The next major support is near the $56,500 level, below which the price could resume its decline towards the main breakdown support at $55,500.
Upside Capped In BTC?
If bitcoin stays above the $56,500 support, it could continue to rise. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $58,000 level.
The next key resistance is near the $58,500 level. A close above the $58,000 and $58,500 levels may possibly start a steady increase in the near term. The next major resistance sits near the $60,000 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $56,500, followed by $56,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $58,000, $58,500 and $60,000.
AscendEX Lists Bemil Token BEM
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Bemil token (BEM) under the trading pair (BEM/USDT) on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. UTC.
Bemil is an entertainment game and app with play-to-earn features with the aim to create a world where people can have fun and make earnings simultaneously. Using Bemil, players can engage in battle modes with each other, create or join a clan, explore various mini game offerings, and explore various features of the platform’s ecosystem. Bemil currently has 15,000 active users and is growing its user base at a daily rate of 6 percent. Bemil is available to users in both the Apple and Google app stores.
The play-to-earn model featured in Bemil allows for expanded economic reward opportunities for players whilst also integrating low barriers to entry and a scalable ecosystem with strong community support. Players can earn crypto throughout gameplay by advancing through various levels, unlocking avatar abilities, and winning battles against their peers.
Bemil also integrates NFTs into gameplay through two tracks. Players can obtain NFT Heroes and NFT Weapons. These NFTs, when equipped, can increase a player’s skill level throughout the game.
The current in-game token, Becoin, will soon be replaced with BEM, the new native token for Bemil. BEM will be listed and available to the public on various exchanges and DEXs, including AscendEX, where users can trade their BEM for USDT and other trading pairs.
AscendEX is delighted to partner with digital asset gaming platforms such as Bemil to further support the growth of the play-to-earn ecosystem.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to futures and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem. To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About Bemil
Bemil is an entertainment game and app with play-to-earn features, where players can engage in battle modes with each other, create or join a Clan, explore the various mini games and explore all the features of the game’s ecosystem. The aim of Bemil is for players to be able to play and earn crypto at the same time.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://bemil.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BemilGame
Telegram: https://t.me/bemil_chat
Blog: https://blog.bemil.io/
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Cardano Founder Addresses Liquidity Concerns Over eToro Delisting
Panic had washed over the Cardano community after news broke that midsize exchange eToro would be delisting the token, alongside Tron. The announcement came as a surprise and users milled onto social media to try to get explanations after receiving the email alerts. eToro had not given much of an explanation besides regulatory concerns which did not do much to quell the panic.
Many had worried that the delisting was a result of low liquidity. Given this, there had been the need for some clarification. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took to Twitter to address these concerns, assuring investors that liquidity had nothing to do with the delisting and soothing nerves.
Related Reading | eToro Announces Cardano (ADA) And Tron (TRX) Delisting, Points To Regulatory Concerns
Hoskinson Addresses Community
Hoskinson started out by explaining that he actually had no idea about the delisting because IOG, the developer arm which is mostly involved with, did not handle listings. In the 13-minute video posted to Twitter, he clarified that there were actually no liquidity problems with Cardano, which was not a factor in the delisting.
Turning to the regulatory concerns, the Cardano founder addressed the current global regulatory climate around crypto and pointed out that the consequences of this were “a systemic lack of clarity. Since there are no global regulatory standards, then usually, it is up to countries, states, and even organizations on how they handle matters concerning cryptocurrencies.
ADA price drops to three-month low | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Japan, for one, possesses some of the strictest cryptocurrency laws and regulations when it comes to crypto. However, ADA had been successfully trading in the region for months now without a problem. Also as more exchanges in the region had picked up the digital asset, liquidity had gone up. There is also adequate liquidity in the U.S., the founder says, which points to it not being a problem.
“The best you can do in these things is navigate this on a case by case basis, on an exchange by exchange basis.”
Good News For Cardano
After the news of the eToro delisting had hit the market, the price of ADA had immediately suffered the harmful impacts that an announcement like this could have. Cardano which had been suffering greatly in the market had dropped to a three-month low when it hit $1.67.
In his video, Hoskinson had pointed out that although the digital asset was being delisted from eToro, it was being listed on another exchange. Bitstamp had announced that it was listing the digital asset, a considerably larger exchange by volumed compared to eToro.
Related Reading | Cardano Increases Block Size By 12.5%, What This Means
There is no telling what effect a listing like this might have on the asset going forward. However, it comes at a time where the community is looking for a light at the end of the tunnel of bad news.
As for eToro, Hoskinson revealed that the Cardano team had no idea of the delisting. “On our side, we had no indication of this from eToro and it’s rather unfortunate that nothing was sent our way,” said the founder. “We at least could have better understood their reasons,” he added.
Featured image from CryptoSlate, chart from TradingView.com
