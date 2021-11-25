News
Hot chicken chain leases former Pete’s Greek Town Cafe on Colfax
A shuttered Colfax diner will be replaced by a California-based hot chicken chain.
Jason Beld, the local franchisee for Dave’s Hot Chicken, told BusinessDen Tuesday that he’s leased the 2910 E. Colfax Ave. building, formerly home to Pete’s Greek Town Cafe.
“It’s an extremely busy street, and I think the overall vibe really fits with our brand,” Beld said.
Beld and business partner Marc Rogers, who also own some Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurants locally, have opened two Dave’s locations so far: 99 S. Broadway in Baker and 1615 Platte St. in LoHi.
Those locations are about 2,500 square feet, and can seat about 45 inside and 25 outside, Beld said.
The former diner is larger — about 5,500 square feet, Beld said. The franchisees will trim the footprint by using some space for storage, and they’ll also create a patio capable of seating 50. The inside will have another 40 or so seats.
Like the two existing Denver locations, the restaurant will have a walk-up window for takeout orders.
Beld said he hopes to open by June 1, although the timing depends heavily on getting permits from the city for the renovation work.
Beld said his group is now looking at locations in the suburbs. He specifically mentioned Thornton and Littleton, although no leases have been signed. The suburban locations could have drive-thru lanes.
“We’ve kind of triangulated downtown Denver,” Beld said. “It’s urban and we’re an urban brand. We do feel like suburbia is the next step.”
Dave’s Hot Chicken serves a fairly limited menu. Besides Nashville-style hot chicken, available in sandwich or tender form, there are fries, milkshakes and a couple other sides like kale slaw.
Dave’s competes with several hot chicken joints in the Denver area, including Music City Hot Chicken, Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, The Budlong Hot Chicken, Blazing Bird, Birdcall and Chicken Rebel to name a few.
Pete’s Greek Town Cafe was established by Pete Contos, a prominent Denver restaurateur who died in 2019 at the edge of 85. The restaurant never reopened after the pandemic struck, and by last November was being marketed for lease.
Other restaurants established by Contos remain open, including University Park Cafe and Satire Lounge.
Beld noted that the Contos family still owns the Pete’s Greek Town Cafe real estate, so he dealt with them during lease negotiations.
“It’s a three-generation group,” he said. “Pete’s wife Elizabeth was still engaged in it.”
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
News
French bread pizza is back — and better than ever
SEATTLE — Mention French bread pizza, and people have feelings. The reason is right there on the Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza box, below the cozy logo of the name inside the outline of a pot: “Celebrating 40 Years,” it says in a cursive flourish, and, elsewhere, “Back to the Taste You Love,” with “Love” inside the shape of a heart. (Somewhat unnervingly, the box also feels the need to specify, “Made with 100% real cheese” and that the pepperoni contains “pork, chicken & beef.” Chicken seems weird for pepperoni-making, but then chicken is cheap, and so is Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza — a box of two for $3.99.)
French bread pizza is a classic American come-home-from-school-and-eat-it-in-front-of-the-TV snack — Stouffer’s if you were lucky, but also easy enough for you to make yourself (sometimes, sigh, substituting English muffins). Hot gooeyness atop a pleasingly shaped, light-and-crispy bread-torpedo — many happy latchkey moments were made of this; just add a glass of cold milk and some reruns.
Even Seattle’s best pizza professionals — masters of cold-fermented, hand-tossed, beautifully browned-and-bubbled actual pizza crust — profess love of French bread pizza. When I messaged Tom Siegel of The Independent Pizzeria, he sent back a laughing-until-crying cat emoji and said, “I grew up on what I thought were delicious at the time: Stouffer’s French bread pizzas! I think I remember loving the pepperoni.”
Brandon Pettit of Delancey and Dino’s grew up eating a New Jersey version that a friend’s mom made: “a can of tomatoes blended up with a couple heads of garlic and olive oil spread on French bread then topped with tons of parm” — not the classic, but sounds extremely solid.
Marie Rutherford — the poetess pizzaiola of erstwhile Moon Pizza (her Instagram captions achieve lyrical apex) — waxed reminiscent about “all things memory-inducing … comforting, familiar, homey, snug … buildings of bread, sauce, cheese.”
Rutherford also went to the French-bread-pizza pop-up put on recently by the combo of Ben’s Bread (coming to Phinney Ridge this fall) and Post Alley Pizza (in, yes, Post Alley for a long time now), hosted on a warm and breezy summer evening at The London Plane. She was by no means alone — only a few minutes after the party started, a line of 25 sense-memory supplicants stretched down the sidewalk (and that’s not counting babies). Rutherford loved the French bread pizza she got there: “crunchy, soft … warm, it smelled so good and it was [expletive] delicious. I could have eaten a few more.”
The good news is that nobody has to wait for another one-night-only event (or until somebody opens a French bread pizzeria?), and we definitely don’t have to resort to Stouffer’s (I’m afraid to try the one in my freezer, as there’s just no possible way it can live up to its nostalgia quotient). A huge part of the appeal of French bread pizza is that it’s so easy and fast, any impatient latchkey kid or stoned grown-up can make their own. And with just a little extra care, this recipe for French bread pizza will live up to — or even best — any TV-watching childhood memories.
AS GOOD AS YOU REMEMBER FRENCH BREAD PIZZA (AKA F.B.P.)
The method of buttering and toasting the bread to crisp it a bit before saucing/topping is pretty much ubiquitous on the internet, but rather than bothering to melt the butter and brush it on, you can just spread it gently if it’s at room temperature. The amounts here have been left open-ended — if you make extra to freeze (see note), your future binge-watching self will thank you very much.
— Bethany Jean Clement
French bread (fancy or cheap, up to you, but lighter/airier is better)
Butter (room temperature)
Kosher salt and fresh-ground pepper
Pizza sauce (extra credit if you make your own — see recipe)
Pizza toppings of your choice (pepperoni is the Stouffer’s classic)
Shredded whole-milk mozzarella (plus a little fresh mozzarella and/or cheddar if you like)
Grated Parmesan (Reggiano or other good quality)
1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees with the rack in the middle to upper-middle part.
2. Split your bread lengthwise with a good serrated knife, place on a baking sheet cut-side up, spread with butter, and sprinkle lightly with kosher salt and fresh-ground pepper.
3. Bake about 8 minutes, until the top of the buttered bread has a little crispness to it. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.
4. OK, you know how to do this! Assemble your F.B.P.s with sauce, one layer of toppings thin enough to absorb cheese-heat and plenty of cheese. (Things to keep in mind: You don’t want to ensoggen [technical term] your bread with sauce, but you do want a nice saucy amount — trust your instinct, and you will find your happy sauce-path. Some say to lay a few toppings down before the sauce for protection of bread-integrity, but that seems like overkill to me, as does, I would like to acknowledge, this entire parenthetical section — onward!)
5. Bake for another 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melty and bubbling. Then, for more molten cheese/blackened bread-edges, throw on the broiler for a minute or three. (But monitor carefully to prevent wholesale burning!)
6. Park yourself in front of TV and enjoy.
Note: To freeze French bread pizzas for later: Stick unbaked F.B.P.s in the freezer for a couple of hours until completely frozen. Put them in Tupperware/reused plastic takeout containers, then back into the freezer they go. To bake from frozen, preheat oven to 400 degrees, put F.B.P.(s) on a baking sheet, and bake for about 15 minutes until cheese is melty and bubbling; then, for more molten cheese/blackened bread-edges, follow the same process as noted above.
PRETTY QUICK PIZZA SAUCE
Don’t be afraid of the sugar. Stouffer’s sure isn’t — it is their sauce’s third ingredient, just after water and tomato paste.
— Bethany Jean Clement
1 28-ounce can of whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon red wine or sherry vinegar
A few fresh bay leaves or 1 dry leaf
1. Stir all of it together in a medium saucepan and bring to a bubble over medium-high heat. Turn heat down to medium, rough-chop the tomatoes with your spoon, then reduce until sauce is somewhat thickened, about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Fish out bay leaves, then blend sauce with a hand blender or in a regular blender until pizza-sauce smoothness is attained.
3. Add more sugar and/or vinegar to taste; it might need up to a teaspoon more sugar for a slight sweetness and up to a tablespoon of vinegar for brightening, depending on the flavor of your canned tomatoes. Let cool a bit before using; store extra in a jar in fridge and use within about a week (make more F.B.P.s with it!).
News
Trudy Rubin: Thankful for where we are and what I am not
This Thanksgiving, I’m giving thanks for all the things I’m not.
Of course, like so many Americans, I’m grateful to be able to rejoin my family turkey fest in person. I’m also grateful to be vaxxed and boosted, as are all the relatives I’m visiting in vaccine-sane Massachusetts.
But as someone who writes about foreign affairs, it’s impossible to feel sanguine about turkey with mushroom stuffing and sweet potato-apple casserole when I’ve just been speaking via Signal with Afghan friends in hiding from Taliban killers.
“The world is too much with us” (as the poet William Wordsworth knew) to permit our self-isolation from human suffering, which now can be accessed via voice or video from thousands of miles away. Yet so many of us are deliberately insulated, unappreciative of how much we still have — as the world undergoes a terrible wave of human tragedies.
That’s why I propose that, in order to grasp the extent of our blessings, we should fully appreciate who and where we might be were it not for an accident of birth.
I’m grateful that I’m not the female Afghan human rights lawyer I wrote about recently. She worked with U.S. officials, as did her retired judge father-in-law who helped U.S. anti-corruption projects. If I were that lawyer, I would be spending this week with seven other family members in hiding — in two bare rooms — with no visible future for her, her husband, their four children, and her in-laws. The Taliban is searching for them by name and for all those who worked with Americans — to jail or kill them. If I were that lawyer, I would be wondering bitterly how I ever trusted U.S. promises that I and thousands of others who worked with the U.S. military would be given special immigrant visas (SIVs). The State Department has frozen that visa process and betrayed the thousands of eligible Afghans left behind. It is blocking flights privately chartered by retired U.S. offices to evacuate their former Afghan colleagues. If I were that woman, I would be waiting for a miracle or death.
I’m grateful that I am not an Iraqi Kurdish parent who just spent days trying to protect my child in the mud and frigid cold at the Belarus-Polish border — in the desperate, failed hope of entering the European Union. Conned by a sudden flood of easy-to-obtain Belarusian visas, misled by Facebook disinformation, thousands of Kurds paid their life savings to smugglers to get them across that border. Instead, they were trapped and brutalized between Belarusian guards and Polish troops — double-crossed by a Belarusian dictator who used them to threaten Europe with a wave of new migrants. Some are spending this week locked up in a bare, concrete Belarusian warehouse, while others make their pitiful trek back to poverty in Iraq.
I am grateful I don’t share the fate of pro-democracy female leader Nang Khin Htwe Myint, who was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Nov. 9. Her crime: encouraging soldiers to take the public’s side against the February coup by the military’s notorious generals. The ongoing civil and military resistance to the coup gets too little attention here, but Nang Khin Htwe Myint’s courage reflects it. As chief minister of the federal state containing most of Myanmar’s ethnic Karen population — and having served under the ousted civilian government — she carries on the legacy of her father in struggling against military rule. She has survived many past imprisonments, yet this week, at age 67, she confronts the prospect of dying behind bars.
And I am grateful I’m not a parent of one of the wonderful Hong Kong teenagers I met during the student uprising of November 2019, who were demonstrating against Beijing’s effort to curb rule of law in the city. What would I tell them? Raised to believe in Hong Kongers’ right to free elections and a free press, along with an independent judiciary, they have entered a cruel new and unfamiliar world (not dissimilar to the shock confronting Kabul teenagers who had never tasted Taliban repression until now). These bright, passionate young democrats now confront Beijing’s determination to crush free elections, courts and media, and to require “patriotic education” at schools and universities. In other words, to remake a vital, near-democratic Hong Kong into just another Chinese city — and to crush their dreams.
Of course, I could go on and on with such examples.
But I cite these cases not to inspire guilt — or indigestion — but to encourage appreciation of just how lucky we are on this Thanksgiving.
This is not a saccharine reprise of the chiding some of us got decades ago from our mothers to “eat up because children in (you name the country) are starving.”
This is a reminder that in a shrinking world, where everything seems to be going south including our grim politics, we are still blessed at Thanksgiving. We still have the possibility of changing things for the better in our own country. And we can still help some of those abroad, who despite their brave struggles, do not. At least not now.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
News
Ask Amy: Adult survivors of abuse must be heard
Dear Amy: I am a mom with two grown children, “Charlie,” 26, and “Liza,” 23.
Liza recently let me know that she and her brother were molested for many years throughout their childhood by my sister-in-law.
I am terribly sad that my children thought they could not come to me and tell me this when it was happening. My heart breaks for them that they endured this alone.
My daughter has been in therapy for a while now and is dealing with it.
My son, however, has been using hard drugs for several years now.
I would like to tell him that I know what happened and offer to get him help.
I am torn, because this is obviously something that he does not want me to know. Should I respect his privacy, or should I tell him that his sister told me?
I am afraid if I say the wrong thing his drug use may spiral out of control again.
— Heartbroken Mama
Dear Heartbroken: You should be honest with your son. Please do not let his addiction control your willingness to face this heartbreaking challenge openly. You cannot control how he will respond, but I hope you will hold fast and stay in his corner.
Holding onto this secret must have been excruciating for both of your children.
You don’t mention any consequences for the adult who abused these children. I hope your daughter will permit you to attend a session with her therapist to discuss next steps, including going to the police.
Male victims of sexual violence are an underreported demographic, and your son deserves to tell his story, to be believed, and to receive help. Malesurvivor.org is a resource dedicated to male survivors, and those who love them. You and your son can be connected with other survivors and with counselors.
Dear Amy: I have a family member who lives out of town. She has two children under the age of four.
They are completely out of control, screaming, crying, running and climbing on everything in sight. They throw temper tantrums daily.
I work in early childhood education and have seen a gamut of behaviors, but these two are off the charts.
Their parents constantly overstimulate them by tossing them in the air and dangling them upside down.
Their mother looks like she is at the breaking point.
Everyone is tired of the situation, and I feel like I can’t extend advice because it will look like criticism.
My grown children have informed me that if this family is present for the holidays, they won’t be coming.
What is the answer to this situation?
— Tired before they even get here
Dear Tired: If you’ve worked as a childhood educator, surely you have seen other parents whose behavior or reactions amplified, rather than mollified, their children. Parents sometimes believe that countering over-stimulation with more stimulation will somehow “tire out” their children, but as you know, overstimulated young children can’t focus, and tired children melt down.
There are ways to offer fellowship and support, where you can piggyback some gentle “coaching” onto your compassion in order to offer these overwhelmed parents some commonsense advice.
You might start by acknowledging that two children under the age of four is a lot, no matter how you slice it.
Obviously, the children won’t be climbing all over everything in your house, because you’ll calmly stop them and say, “You can’t climb on top of the furniture at my house, but over here is something you can do,” and point them toward a different activity.
If you are able to catch a quiet moment with these parents, you could start by simply asking them how things are going. Is the older child in pre-school?
You can say, “Well, I’ve worked with a lot of kids, and I can see that your two are very active. It’s a lot! Let me know if you’d be interested in some tips and tricks I’ve learned over the years. I also have a couple of books I could recommend, if you’re interested.”
Watching you interacting calmly and appropriately with these children might make the lightbulb go on for the parents.
Dear Amy: On the subject of holiday meal leftovers, several members of my family show up with carry-out containers, enter the house, fill their containers, take them out to the car, and then come back in to eat with the rest of the family.
Now that’s gall.
— Hungry
Dear Hungry: I’d call that cheeky — as in, how chipmunks eat.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Hot chicken chain leases former Pete’s Greek Town Cafe on Colfax
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Consolidates With a Bull Run Around the Corner
French bread pizza is back — and better than ever
Trudy Rubin: Thankful for where we are and what I am not
Ask Amy: Adult survivors of abuse must be heard
Nicholas Goldberg: Statues of Jefferson are coming down in the US; statues of Stalin are going up in Russia
Coinbase Wallet Users Can Now Access Layer 2 Money Markets on EasyFi Network
Staff picks for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season: Thanksgiving games, Steelers vs. Bengals, Titans vs. Patriots and more
Minnesota state parks free on Black Friday
Jamelle Bouie: The Reagan guide to Biden’s political future
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?