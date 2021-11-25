Bitcoin
How Do Crypto Profits Impact The Housing Market? An Informal Report
Is the housing market in a bubble? Is the cryptocurrency party about to blow up? This informal study is fascinating because it doesn’t come from the crypto world. The author, Rick Palacios Jr., is Director of Research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The results are surprising, to say the least. Especially considering how early we are. Whatever camp you’re in, one thing’s for sure, cryptocurrencies will be a big factor for the rest of the decade. Maybe for the whole century, even.
Related Reading | Virtual Real Estate Takes Off With Backing From Billionaire Mike Novogratz
Palacios Jr. begins by painting the current situation’s general picture:
“Low interest rates and a world awash in liquidity set the stage for financial markets and asset-value froth as an adult today. As market participants, we watch with a healthy dose of nervousness, wondering just how long we’ve got until the inevitable bubble-bursting cleanup ensues.”
Even though the housing market is on the rise, “this period of ephemeral effervescence isn’t sustainable.” He doesn’t get into the rampant money printing that his country is living with, but we will. Inflation is one of the effects of all of these inorganic dollars entering the market. Another effect is that people feel, maybe subconsciously, that their money is losing purchasing power and turn to hard assets. Before Bitcoin, real state was the hardest asset there was. It’s only logical for the newly printed money to make its way to the housing market, raising prices.
An Informal Survey Shows Surprising Results
“Trying to gauge crypto & NFT boom impact on housing market.” To test his hypothesis, the researcher turned to Twitter. His question was, “Have you or someone you know used profits from crypto and/or NFTs to help with the down payment of a home purchase?” In 72 hours, Palacios Jr. received 385 votes.
Trying to gauge crypto & NFT boom impact on housing market. Have you or someone you know used profits from crypto &/or NFTs to help with down payment on home purchase?
— Rick Palacios Jr. (@RickPalaciosJr) September 4, 2021
“To my amazement, 20% of respondents indicated yes, they had indeed used profits from crypto and/or NFTs to help with the down payment on a home purchase. Heading into the survey, my ballpark estimate would have been below 5%, probably closer to 1% or 2% if you’d asked me to place a bet. Yes, the Twittersphere likely understands and uses crypto/NFTs more than the general adult population, but still, 20%!”
If NewsBTC ran this poll through our Twitter account, numbers this high would be somewhat surprising. However, Palacios Jr.’s audience is not a crypto audience. His tweets are usually about the housing market. So, these numbers are outstanding. What’s happening here?
BTC price chart for 11/25/2021 on Coinbase | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Conclusions About The Housing Market
After the survey, Palacios Jr. turned to his contacts in the real state business. He found out that “the percentage of home buyers voluntarily documenting crypto accounts during mortgage underwriting has gone from almost 0% one year ago to between 5% and 10% today.” In the case of down payments, though, “most lenders and builders I spoke with estimating the percentage at roughly 5% or less. On occasion, 10% to 15% was noted, namely in higher price points and/or communities skewing toward younger buyers more familiar with crypto.”
Over the last few months I’ve spoken with dozens of real estate & mortgage industry executives, trying to gauge what impact (if any) #crypto is having on the #housing market. Here’s what I’ve concluded. (1/) https://t.co/cNdaPrMSdY
— Rick Palacios Jr. (@RickPalaciosJr) November 16, 2021
So, the phenomenon is real. Also, take into account that “most home buyers don’t disclose crypto accounts, as it is voluntary and not required.” Also, there’s still some stigma attached to cryptocurrencies. To qualify for loans and to get cleared by real state agencies, “Most home buyers are liquidating crypto gains well ahead of purchasing a home for the funds to appear “seasoned” during underwriting (typically sitting two to three months in a traditional checking or savings account).”
Related Reading | The Game Changer: Real Estate Investment for Everyone
So, are crypto and the housing market in a bubble? They may very well be, but we can’t be sure. This informal study’s conclusion is that the cryptocurrency market is probably feeding the housing market’s growth. To what degree? That’s the million-dollar question.
Featured Image by June on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
Morningstar Indexes and DIA Build Indexes for Institutional Investors
New DIAx Reference Prices and Indices provide transparent and regulatory compliant performance measures for individual digital assets and baskets of digital assets, calculated by Morningstar Indexes, part of Morningstar, Inc.
DIA, the open-source data platform for decentralised finance, together with global benchmark provider Morningstar Indexes, part of Morningstar, Inc., today announced the release of ‘DIAx’ – regulatory compliant reference prices and indices that will enable investors to benchmark and access digital assets via traditional markets.
The DIAx family initially comprises benchmark reference prices and indices measuring the price of individual digital assets, including Bitcoin (DIAxBTC), DIA (DIAxDIA) and the DIA Metaverse Index (DIAxMVI) measuring the performance of a basket of tokens representing companies building Metaverse technology. Over time, the family will expand to include baskets of other digital assets and other measures such as digital asset volatility. Each price and index is designed to enable safe and frictionless access to the digital asset space for traditional investors. DIAx reference price feeds are compliant with both the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks and the UK & EU Benchmarks Regulations.
Accurate and Transparent Price Feeds
DIA sources price data from a range of digital asset exchanges at the trade level to provide the data used to calculate the indices. Centralised exchanges such as Coinbase provide transactional data directly from internal servers via dedicated APIs after going through centralised verification and security processes. In contrast, decentralised exchanges like Uniswap enable trading through peer-to-peer transactions, which are computed, stored and verified publicly on a blockchain. DIAx Indices leverage both data types to provide holistic price computations that fully reflect the fragmented digital asset trading space. The sources and computational methodologies for DIAx Indices’ underlying data feeds are fully transparent and available open-source.
Bridges to the Digital Asset Market
The digital assets market, currently estimated at USD 2.9 trillion, continues to grow. The rapid expansion of this new asset class in recent years is drawing increased attention and interest from both regulators and traditional investment players creating investment products to access for a non-crypto native target group. Digital asset benchmarks will act as one of the critical building blocks in creating these bridges, as they enable regulated access to digital assets.
“In the past two years, decentralised finance applications have shown that they can attract capital and provide value. While we’ve seen very strong growth, the size of the market is still tiny compared to the traditional financial space.” says Michael Weber, DIA’s Founder. “Products like DIAx enable safe and regulated investment access for capital to flow to the digital asset space. We are thrilled to collaborate with Morningstar Indexes to provide their benchmark expertise.”
“We are excited to work with DIA to help them deliver high quality and efficient tools for investors to access a broad range of markets, from established to emerging areas such as digital assets,” said Head of Morningstar Indexes Europe Tobias Sproehnle.
About DIA
DIA (Decentralised Information Asset) is an open-source data and oracle platform for the DeFi ecosystem. DIA leverages crypto-economic incentives to drive supply, share and use transparent, crowd-verified price data and oracles on financial and digital assets.
Visit: https://www.diadata.org/
About Morningstar Indexes
Morningstar Indexes was built to keep up with the evolving needs of investors – and to be a leading-edge advocate for them. Our rich heritage as a transparent, investor-focused leader in data and research uniquely equips us to support individuals, institutions, wealth managers and advisors in navigating investment opportunities across all major asset classes, styles and strategies. From assessing risk and return with traditional benchmarks to helping investors effectively incorporate ESG objectives into their investment process, our range of index solutions spans an investment landscape as diverse as investors themselves. We help investors answer today’s increasingly complex questions so that they can more easily reach tomorrow’s goals.
Please visit indexes.morningstar.com for more information.
Bitcoin
Spellfire Brings CCG Into the 21st Century of NFTs
- A New Version of Collectible Card Game Spellfire Arrives With a Modern Twist.
- Each NFT comes in both digital and physical form – a first of its kind.
- The first Limited Edition Cards are available now at OpenSea.
Spellfire, the once out-of-print collectible card game is back! It returns as Spellfire Re-Master the Magic, a modern take on classic card games, powered by NFTs.
The first 115 cards are now available as valuable collectible NFTs on OpenSea.
Each card has been newly designed and comes with its own magical backstory depicting a world of mighty heroes and magical abilities.
Players and collectors can choose from a vast collection of heroes, monsters, magic spells, and artifacts to buy for their deck. In a unique twist, each card is playable both physically and digitally. Augmented reality features implemented by the development team allow the artistically designed cards to come to life right in front of you!
With the importance of play-to-earn features increasing, Spellfire gives players two key ways to earn: NFTs and Magic tokens.
- Owners of Original NFT cards will receive 90% of the profit from each subsequent sale of their card as a Playing NFT Card. The more sought-after the card, the more profitable it will become.
- Players earn Magic tokens simply by playing their cards. As players battle, the cards in play gain experience and Magic tokens which can be used to upgrade individual cards. This offers more exciting gameplay, deeper strategy, and importantly – increased value.
Spellfire Re-Master the Magic is a game for everyone. The option to own cards physically and digitally creates a versatile gaming experience that can be enjoyed around a table with friends and family, or online with an opponent across the world.
For those who enjoy the collecting aspect of card games, why not head over to Opensea where you can discover the Spellfire universe yourself!
Bitcoin
Panther Protocol Secures $22M Funding in Public Sale
- Panther is vital for practically all DeFi customers.
- It envisions a private-by-default decentralized environment.
Through its Public Sale, Panther Protocol generated over $22 million for end-to-end privacy for DeFi and Web3 users across public blockchains. The sum raised now stands at $32 million. Panther has received approximately $500M in interest in the DeFi market.
Furthermore, Panther is vital for practically all DeFi customers who want to safeguard their financial data and conduct secure bitcoin transactions. Panther currently builds on Ethereum, NEAR, Polygon and Elrond.
Private-by-default Decentralized Environment
Panther would enable developers to include privacy features in their products without requiring a specialist staff of cryptographers and privacy tech professionals. It envisions a private-by-default decentralized environment that releases value trapped between blockchains.
Panther Protocol CEO and co-founder Oliver Gale:
“This raise as part of our public sale demonstrates a huge demand for an interoperable, compliance compatible privacy protocol.”
The Duo further added:
“We are grateful for this overwhelming interest in our project and are confident that this signals the importance of Panther’s mission – enhancing freedom and privacy for DeFi and Web3.”
The company offered a chance through a public sale that allows for more community involvement in an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi and Web3 users.
Panther Protocol co-founder Anish Mohammed comments:
“As with duality of light, privacy has a dual nature, we are in the history of privacy where we are just reconciling, privacy’s dual nature. Panther protocol has managed to allow both privacy and authenticity, by combining zero knowledge proof systems and selective disclosures.”
Its experts have grown from 3 to over 33 professionals in cybersecurity, cryptography, and blockchain engineering fields. The team has also grown in the fields of game theory, DeFi, ecosystem development, and technology commercialization. Moreover, their marketing team is all set to explode with new events and offerings in the upcoming months.
How Do Crypto Profits Impact The Housing Market? An Informal Report
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Kiss As They Celebrate First Thanksgiving Post-Conservatorship
With Vikings shorthanded on defensive, Sheldon Richardson in line for bigger role
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Quote After Dad’s Arrest
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins cherish weekly meetings
Cary-Grove principal apologizes to Lake Forest High School following ‘fire Nagy’ chants at playoff football game
Questlove Shares How ‘Quest For Craft’ With Patti Smith Revealed How We’re All At ‘The Mercy Of Time’
Gophers Trill Carter’s growth spurt helps himself and young children he inspires
BOSSIP Movie Guide Holiday Edition: This Thanksgiving We Gathered Up Our Gang To Watch ‘Love Hard’ And ‘CODA’
Who’s a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?