How to Earn Money From YouTube
YouTube is the most popular video-sharing site online. Many people have already benefited from its services. Talented individuals who used to be unknown in the music industry and show business have risen to popularity by simply posting a video on YouTube showcasing their special talents. Many businesses use YouTube to widen their product market reach. YouTube is indeed a free site and it gives many benefits to the people using it. Some of us may have read a few articles on how we could earn money from this site. Others may be totally unaware that earning through this site is possible. There are two ways on how we could do it – directly and indirectly.
This site is used as a channel by those who want to earn money online, from individual bloggers to highly successful internet professionals.
YouTube Partner Program – video producers whose created videos have gained popularity and those who consistently submit videos on a regular basis can apply for the YouTube partner program. YouTube also sends invitation to some active content producers to participate in this program. It is required that the video you submit is your original creation. Once accepted, you will have the opportunity to earn money from their revenue-sharing program. You will earn a share monthly from the revenue of the ads on your videos.
To make good money from your YouTube, your videos must be attracting good page views. It doesn’t have to be a high quality production nor you need a professional crew to produce a popular video. Even individual with a camera can create popular video. Magibon in YouTube is an example.
Video-sharing communities – there are also other revenue-sharing video communities online where you can upload your original videos or embed the available video from YouTube to that site. Embedding YouTube videos to other sites is allowed as YouTube is an open video community and a code is provided if members want to embed a particular video from it. Earning money through these sites is through Google AdSense therefore your AdSense publisher ID has to be submitted in order to earn money. You have to input your AdSense publisher ID at your profile page. You can track your earnings by adding a channel of the site at your AdSense account page. Sites with video revenue-sharing programs are Flixya, Nelsok, Videosense, Mediaflix, among others.
Movie Reviews – some people create blogs and post in them movies or movie trailers available on YouTube. Others are information or interviews about famous actors and actresses. A review about the movie and it’s characters are added then the video from YouTube is embedded. Many people search for this kind of videos and information most especially if the actor or actress has a recent movie. The movie trailer can be found in most sites like this.
YouTube provides income opportunities to people. Though not a lot of people know about this yet but it is making some people who are resourceful and patient enough to earn money from this site. An individual can make money from YouTube directly or indirectly and some people do really make money from it. YouTube has also helped some bloggers increase their site’s revenue by bringing in traffic to their sites. We know that the more traffic a site has means the more chances of earning. This is what professional bloggers are doing while a few new ones are following their footsteps. If you have a blog and is active online, it is best that you explore the earning opportunities of YouTube. You maybe missing out something valuable.
WDW History 101 – "How to buy 27,000 acres of land and no one notice"
Thinking of walking from the Magic Kingdom to Epcot? Think again!
People, especially those who haven’t been to Walt Disney World in many years, always comment to me about how huge WDW really is. Actually, most people don’t realize how much land WDW actually encompasses. In fact, it’s about about 80 times the size of the entire nation of Monaco, twice the size of Manhattan, and the same size as San Francisco, California! So when you say WDW is huge, you ain’t kidding!
The Walt Disney World Resort is made up of 47 square miles of land…. or about 30,000 acres. Only about 1100 acres of that land is devoted to the 4 theme parks. In fact, with only 7,100 acres developed, there’s quite a lot of room for expansion!
But how (and why) did Disney buy up all that land?
Back in the early 1950s, Anaheim, the home of Disneyland, was a quiet little town, surrounded by nothing more than acres and acres of orange groves. Originally, Walt Disney wanted his new, 8-acre theme park to be built near his Burbank studios, but soon realized that such little space would not be enough. So, he purchased over 160 acres of orange groves and walnut trees in Anaheim near the junction of the Santa Ana Freeway and Harbor Boulevard, and built his “Magic Kingdom” inside its borders (while moving 15 existing houses in the process). Today, Disneyland encompasses fewer than 300 acres, which includes Disney’s California Adventure and additional hotel properties. Relatively speaking, all of Disneyland could fit inside of Epcot.
Regrettably, Walt Disney did not buy enough land surrounding Disneyland, and soon after the park opened it was surrounded by tacky hotels, tourist gift shops and restaurants. His dream of a completely contained theme park for families was now tainted with views of billboards and fast-food restaurants. Walt vowed that if he ever built another theme park, he would not make the same mistake twice. He would be sure that they could control the surroundings, which would include campgrounds, and first-class facilities for recreation and accommodation.
In the early 1960’s, Walt and a team of Imagineers, including his brother Roy and General Joe Potter (can you find his name somewhere in Walt Disney World?)embarked on a super-secret endeavor, known simply as “Project X” (later known as “Project Florida”) to scour the nation in search for a new location for a second theme park. First and foremost, they were looking for a lots of land… cheap! Second they wanted it to be near a major city, with good weather and great highways and infrastructure. Reportedly, when Walt’s plane crossed over the intersection of I-4 and Route 192 in Florida, he knew he found his spot.
But how does Walt Disney go and buy up thousands of acres of land without the landowners holding out for exorbitant prices? He doesn’t. Sort of. Walt Disney set up dozens of “dummy” corporations, with names like “M.T. Lott” (get it? Empty Lot?), the “Latin-American Development and Managers Corporation” and the “Reedy Creek Ranch Corporation” to purchase seemingly worthless parcels of land ranging from swampland to cattle pastures. By May of 1965, there had been major land purchases recorded in Osceola and Orange Counties (just southwest of Orlando), although no one realized (or suspected at first) that Disney had anything to do with it. One of the earliest purchases included 8,500 acres owned by Florida state senator Irlo Bronson.
In late June of that same year, the Orlando Sentinel reported in an article that over 27,000 acres had recently changed hands. Speculation began that large corporations such as Ford, McDonnell-Douglas, Hughes Aircraft, and Boeing, (as Kennedy Space Center was located nearby), as, yes, even Walt Disney. In October, though, Orlando Sentinel reporter Emily Bavar, having her suspicions confirmed after various non-responsive answers from Disney employees, released the story that it was Walt Disney who had been secretly behind the purchases of all of this land. Of course, once it was revealed that Disney was behind the purchases, the prices of land jumped more than 1000%! That’s partially why Walt bought his first acre of land in Florida for Walt Disney World for $80.00 and his last for $80,000.00!
Disney quickly scheduled a press conference and confirmed the story. With the governor of the state of Florida and his brother Roy by his side, Walt described the $000 million dollar project that would become Walt Disney World. In exchange for bringing such a boost to the area’s economy, the creation of thousands of jobs, and improvements to the environment and infrastructure of central Florida, Disney was given permission to establish their own, autonomous government, known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District. This quasi-government gave Disney the ability to create their own building codes, do his own zoning and planning of roads and bridges, and create his own residential community, among other perks.
When Walt Disney purchased the 47 square miles that was to become the Walt Disney World Resort as we know it today, it was nothing more than a desolate swampland, scrub forests, and groves. In order to transform this area into the number one vacation destination in the world, massive amounts of Earth had to be moved. Additionally, since much of central Florida is essentially “floating” on a body of water, a daunting challenge presented itself. Disney had to transform this land, while balancing the needs of the environment and ecology of the area. If any part of the water supply was damaged or deleted, it would have caused a massive ecological imbalance to the region.
The first thing Disney did was set aside a 7,500 acre Conservation Area in 1970, which would never be built on. This would preserve cypress trees as well as provide land for the area’s natural inhabitants. Second, they developed an engineering marvel by creating a system of more than 55 miles of canals and levees to control water levels. Disney Imagineer John Hench designed this network of canals to blend into the natural landscape, rather than being constructed in straight lines. The mechanism that control the water levels are completely automated, and require no monitoring and little maintenance. Pretty impressive, considering the property is about twice the size of Manhattan!
Currently, the two municipalities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista are home to Walt Disney World. These two cities are governed by Disney employees who live on the property in a small cluster of homes “backstage”. Although the permanent residential population of these cities is very small (population 20 in 2003), it hosts millions of families who, for a brief period, call Bay Lake “home.”
Over the years, an additional 3,000 acres was purchased by Disney, bringing the Walt Disney World Resort’s total size to over 30,000 acres. Less than one year after the formal public announcement that it was in fact the Disney Company that had purchased all of that land near the intersections of major Highways U.S. 192 and Interstate 4, he stated;”Here in Florida, we have something special that we never enjoyed at Disneyland . . . the blessing of size. There’s enough land here to hold all the ideas and plans we can possibly imagine.” With only about 1/4 of the entire property developed, it looks like he was right.
Benefits of ASP Dot Net Development Services For Your Enterprise Applications
Back in the 2000’s, businesses (large or small) didn’t have many options to customize their web applications. However, they also wanted to customize their enterprise app development, for which they paid relatively high costs.
So, to reduce these high costs and help businesses develop a custom enterprise application in an easier way, Microsoft came up with the ASP.Net framework.
It helps businesses to develop tailored applications and as a simplified framework, it helps developers to get through it easily.
About ASP.Net:
It is an open source cross-platform web and mobile app development framework including CLI (Command Like Application). Its very first name was vNext, and later it became Asp.Net core. It supports Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. It also includes Mobile, Cloud and IOT based solutions along with a cloud-based environment. Few reasons why.Net remains high in demand:
– Open Source
– User friendly
– Easy Updates
– High Performance
– Interoperability
– Quick Management
– Progressed UI Controls, and more
You can define the accomplishment or breakdown of any framework inside the market by its scalability and features. Two of the significant perspectives to figure ROI are the quantum of benefits and time that framework consumes to develop an app. So, if you are thinking about incorporating ASP.Net development, it can be a good idea for your business.
This post highlights the major benefits of ASP.Net Development.
1. Optimized Performance
The major advantage of this framework is the higher output. Its new upgrades and enhancements optimize the performance of Dot Net development services. However, the most significant part is that you don’t require changing the code. With every re-compilation, you will have an optimized version of code.
In fact, TechEmpower’s study results say that DotNet core’s performance is 859 times faster than the previous performance records! Now, that states Asp.net core web application development’s long term commitment and credibility.
2. Quick Updates:
When it comes to the.net system, it can be a little difficult for every Asp.net development company to upgrade new changes. Hence, whenever new changes or updates are there it becomes an obligation to release a new framework version.
For example, MVC 5 came onto the market after the implementation of its new attribute – routing. Whereas the NuGet package handles any update in Asp.net core development services. As a result, with the new release of the NuGet package version, you can make new changes by updating the packages.
3. Command line Application
The.net core provides command line support for all major platforms, such as Windows, Mac, and Linux. By providing dot net development services, you can create, execute and host multiple applications using the command line application.
4. Cross-Platform Support
While planning for web application development, it is necessary to ensure that the framework supports all the platforms. The.Net core is a cross-platform framework and thus developers don’t have to work on rewriting the code. For example, using Xamarin, businesses can easily develop an android and iOS compatible app without changing the code. For this, hire dot net developers who can utilize cross-platform features.
5. Less Coding
Developers can optimize the coding structure with less code. As it allows reusing of the coding and pre-defined coding structures, it becomes easier for developers to maintain the standards.
6. Support for Cloud-Based Development
Having a cloud-based application in a modern era is quite a better option. The major reason why large enterprises go for ASP Dot Net development services is that it offers different types of web app development, mobile back-end, Internet of things apps and more.
Summing Up:
Deciding on the software development framework is not an easy task. With multiple frameworks and technologies coming up with advanced features, it can be difficult to choose what’s best for you. We created this post to help you with the reasons why ASP.Net Core Development is to be the best of its kind. To learn more about ASP.Net Core development, contact us!
How To Get More Interviews In Your Job Search
Richard Bolles, job search guru and author of What Color Is Your Parachute? predicts that you can expect to search for work 1-2 months for every $10,000 you hope to earn. So, if you’re looking for a $40,000 a year position, you may search for 4-8 months to land it. Back when the economy sizzled, that job search length would have seemed outrageous, but now, many people would be thrilled to only search for 4-8 months.
Now the question is: How can you limit your job search length regardless of what’s happening with the local economy?
The answer to that question depends on the strength of your job search campaign. Take a look at these common job search problems. If your campaign is suffering from any of these symptoms, try one or more of the tips suggested for each.
If you’re mailing resumes but aren’t getting interviews:
o Your campaign may not be intense enough. Remember that searching for a job is a full-time job. Increase your employer contacts by phone, fax, mail and email to 10-20 per week. Gather job leads from a greater variety of sources than you have been using, such as networking, newspaper ads and Internet sites. But most important of all, tap the hidden job market.
Bottom line: Getting interviews from resumes is in part a numbers game. Contact more employers to increase the odds in your favor.
o Your resume may reveal that you do not possess the skills sets employers want. Get them! A tight economy means employers can command whatever skills, credentials and experience they want, so why argue with them? Volunteer, take a class or create a self-study program to learn what you need to learn. Or, take a lower-level position that will prepare you for advancement to the job you really want.
Bottom line: It’s up to you to qualify yourself for the job you want. Demonstrate your initiative and enroll in that class now, then be sure to claim your new skills on your resume.
o You may not be contacting the employers who are buying the skills you’re selling. First, identify the three skills you possess that you most want to market to employers. Second, match those skills to three different kinds of positions that commonly use your preferred skills. Next, tie each of the positions you identify to specific local industries and employers who hire people with the skills you’re marketing. Then create different resume versions for each of the types of positions you intend to seek. Make sure each version highlights and documents your ability to do what you claim you can do.
Bottom line: Different employers need different things from their employees. Know what you have to sell and sell it to the companies that want it. At all costs, avoid genericizing your resume with clichés and vague statements.
o Your resume may poorly communicate what you have to offer. If you have weaknesses in your employment chronology or if you are changing careers, you will need to take great care in structuring your résumé’s content to overcome any perceived deficiencies. Create a powerful career summary statement which emphasizes your primary skills, qualities, credentials, experience and goals. Group your most marketable skills into an achievements section and showcase those using numbers, concrete nouns and clear indications of the results you accomplished. Use company research and the employer’s job description to focus your revised resume on the company’s needs.
Bottom line: The person who decides whether or not to interview you will make that decision in a mere 15 to 25 seconds. Be clear, organized and achievement-focused to use those seconds to convince the employer to interview you. If you’re getting interviews but no job offers:
o You may have the basic skills the employer needs but not the advanced skills they prefer. Review the second bullet above and act on the suggestions presented. Once you have updated or expanded your skills through additional education, experience or self-study, begin building a career success portfolio to prove your success to prospective employers. This will also help you respond to those behavior-based interview questions that are the rage these days.
Bottom line: It is up to you to advance your career. Figure out what you lack, then learn the skill or develop the ability.
o You lack strong self-marketing skills and this is showing in your interviews. To improve the quality of your interpersonal communications and interview responses, take a class. Invite someone to role play an interview with you. Practice answering behavior-based interview questions. Arrange to participate in a videotaped mock interview. To project your personality positively: Select three to five about yourself that you want the employer to know about you by the end of your interview. Brainstorm ways to weave those things into your responses to common interview questions. Learn about personalities different from your own. Smile and relax! Make strong but not excessive eye contact. Go into the interview armed with 5-8 words or phrases that positively describe your workplace personality and use those words or phrases throughout the interview. Match your communication style to the interviewer’s questioning style. Know your resume and defend it. Keep your responses brief and always to the point.
Bottom line: Your interviewing performance serves as a preview of your on-the-job performance, so project your best. Research, practice, and sell! To job search is to make mistakes. Question is, are you learning from the job search mistakes you’ve made?
Evaluate your search every two to three months so you can fine tune your campaign on a regular basis. You probably get your car tuned up regularly. Why not do the same for your job search? With the right knowledge and proper tools in place, there will be no stopping you!
