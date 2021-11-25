News
Investigation underway after three adults found dead in Fridley home
Little information has been released by police on the deaths of three people found dead Wednesday in a Fridley home.
The dead were three adults who were found in a residence in the 5900 block of Seventh Street Northeast, which is near the Fridley High School, according to a statement by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement were called to the home about 2 p.m.
The identities of the three and any suspected cause of their deaths were not released by investigators. They did say that there were no obvious signs of trauma. There is no believed threat to the public, Sheriff James Stuart said in the statement.
The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths.
News
17-year-old dead following Wednesday night shooting in Aurora
A 17-year-old is dead following a Wednesday night shooting in Aurora, police confirmed.
Aurora Police said they were notified about two people shooting each other in the 4900 block of S. Addison Way around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both people were taken to a local hospital.
Details about the circumstances of the shooting or the people involved were not immediately available.
On Thursday morning, Aurora Police said a 17-year-old had died as a result of the shooting. Additional information about the death, victim, or suspect was not released.
Detectives within the agency are conducting an investigation to determine what led to the shooting, police said.
No arrests were made as of Thursday morning.
This is the third shooting involving teens in Aurora in several days.
Two 15-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to an Aurora drive-by shooting last week in which six teens were injured.
Three teens have been arrested in connection with an Aurora High School shooting on Friday that sent three students to the hospital.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
News
Wild are thankful for goaltender Cam Talbot and the sense of calm he provides
When the dust settled on Wednesday’s win over the New Jersey Devils, it seemed only right that Wild goaltender Cam Talbot was in the middle of the celebration. After standing on his head throughout the game, Talbot stopped a shootout attempt from Devils center Yegor Sharangovich to secure the win.
“We loved our goaltender,” Wild coach Dean Evason said postgame. “If he’s not doing what he’s doing, it’s a different story out there.”
It would be surprising if it weren’t so predictable.
On a night defined by chaos — the Wild got stuck in traffic in New York City and arrived at the Prudential Center so late that the NHL actually had to delay the start time — Talbot provided a sense of calm between the pipes. Just like he’s done ever since he arrived in the Twin Cities.
“He was awesome,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “He played unbelievable all game and was a big reason why we obviously won that hockey game. That’s him. Not too many things faze him. He’s kind of the face of our team when it comes to (staying) even keel. He played awesome tonight.”
Nevermind that Talbot didn’t get to go through his pregame routine. He usually starts game nights with a warmup on the bike followed by some activation exercises and, finally, some stretching with assistant athletic trainer Travis Green.
“There was no time for really any of that,” Talbot said. “It was pretty much get dressed, tape a stick, and get the pads on.”
How did he settle in so quickly?
“Just tried to come in here and not over-think anything, just go out there and control what I can control,” Talbot said. “That’s all I can do in a game like that. That was my mindset coming into it and I feel like I was able to execute that.”
To no surprise from his teammates. They have come to expect those types of performances out of Talbot over the past couple of seasons.
“He’s a pro’s pro,” center Nico Sturm said. “You could say as a goaltender, I’m sure groins, hips, he’d like a little more warmup action before the game. But he’s among the most dialed-in guys on the team, so I wasn’t surprised.”
Asked about his overall performance so far this season, Talbot admitted his numbers aren’t exactly where he’d like them to be. There’s room for improvement when it comes to his 2.87 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. But Talbot also has 10 wins this season, and that’s something he can hang his hat on. He trails only Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (11) and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (11) for the league lead in that category.
“I feel like I’m trending in the right direction,” Talbot said. “And the win column is what it is and that’s what’s most important for myself and for the team. Anytime we’re winning games, the numbers are irrelevant. I’ll take the wins as they come. That’s all that matters.”
And while he will be ready for Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center, Talbot was very much looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family.
“It’s been a grind lately being away for so many days,” he said. “It’s going to be nice to relax at home with my kids and my wife. It’s what I’m most thankful for to begin with.”
Meanwhile, the Wild are most thankful for him.
News
Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?
By KATE BRUMBACK
ATLANTA (AP) — The killing was captured on video and shared around the world: Ahmaud Arbery running toward and then around an idling pickup truck before its driver blasted him at close range with a shotgun.
Soon after Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, his father, Greg McMichael, told police how the pair had armed themselves, chased the young Black man and trapped him “like a rat.” Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan told officers he joined the pursuit and helped cut off Arbery’s escape.
After a 13-day trial at the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Georgia, a disproportionately white jury found the three white men guilty of murder. Each man was also convicted on lesser charges.
ON WHAT CHARGES WAS EACH MAN CONVICTED?
A nine-count indictment charged all three men with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony, in this case false imprisonment.
Travis McMichael was convicted of all nine charges. Greg McMichael was convicted of all charges except malice murder. Bryan was convicted of three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
HOW MUCH PRISON TIME ARE THEY FACING?
Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. Even if the possibility of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible. Multiple murder convictions are merged for the purposes of sentencing.
Murder can also be punishable by death in Georgia if the killing meets certain criteria and the prosecutor chooses to seek the death penalty. Prosecutors in this case did not.
Each count of aggravated assault carries a prison term of at least one year but not more than 20 years. False imprisonment is punishable by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.
WHEN WILL THEY BE SENTENCED?
That’s not clear yet. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will set a sentencing date.
WILL THERE BE APPEALS?
Appeals are almost certain in this case, said University of Georgia law professor emeritus Ron Carlson.
One likely basis for appeal could be the exclusion of certain evidence from the trial, he said. Defense attorneys had sought to introduce evidence of Arbery’s criminal record, records on his mental health and the fact that he was on probation. They also wanted to have a use-of-force expert testify. But the judge ruled against admitting any of that evidence.
“They’ll argue that relevant evidence helpful to the defense was excluded by the trial judge and that was an error,” Carlson said.
It’s also possible that appellate attorneys could find other grounds for appeal after scouring transcripts and jury instructions, and speaking with jurors.
Robert Rubin and Jason Sheffield, attorneys for Travis McMichael, said after the verdict that they plan to appeal. Sheffield said they had no second thoughts about trying the case in the community where Arbery was killed rather than seeking to move it elsewhere. But he said, “It could certainly become a part of the appeal.”
AREN’T THERE STILL FEDERAL CHARGES PENDING?
Yes. The McMichaels and Bryan still face federal charges.
Months before the three stood trial on state murder charges, a federal grand jury in April indicted them on hate crimes charges. It’s an entirely separate case that’s not affected by the state trial’s outcome.
U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood has scheduled jury selection in the federal trial to start Feb. 7. All three men are charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
The federal indictment says the men targeted Arbery because he was Black.
___
This story was first published on November 24, 2021. It was updated on November 25, 2021 to correct that William “Roddie” Bryan was convicted on three counts of felony murder, not two.
___
Associated Press writer Russ Bynum in Brunswick, Georgia, contributed to this report. Find all of the AP’s coverage of the case: https://apnews.com/hub/ahmaud-arbery
Investigation underway after three adults found dead in Fridley home
PHOTOS: See Inside Bel Air Home of Lala Kent and Ex Randall
17-year-old dead following Wednesday night shooting in Aurora
Jennifer Lopez Returns To LA With Twins Max & Emme, 12, To Spend Thanksgiving With Ben Affleck
Wild are thankful for goaltender Cam Talbot and the sense of calm he provides
Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?
JPMorgan Lists Ethereum As A Better Investment Than Bitcoin
This Cozy Fleece-Lined Sherpa Jacket With Over 2.3k Reviews Is Perfect For Winter & Is Under $40
Bears at Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 12 game before the Thanksgiving kickoff — including an update on QB Justin Fields
Lonely but not alone: Dealing with grief during the holidays
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?