Jamelle Bouie: The Reagan guide to Biden’s political future
As his first year in office comes to a close, an ambitious new president is on the decline. His legislative agenda has stalled in a fractious Congress. Voters are angry over inflation and other economic concerns, and he is struggling to find his footing on the world stage.
Allies and critics say the president and his party have made a major misstep, mistaking their successful defeat of an incumbent president for a decisive mandate in favor of their program. The results have been a flagging approval rating, a disenchanted public and an opposition party with the wind at its back. If elections for Congress were held today, there’s no question that the president would lose out to the mounting backlash against his administration.
What year is this? Not 2021, but 1981, and the president is Ronald Reagan, who at the end of his first year in office was described in exactly these terms. “As the president heads into his second year,” Hedrick Smith wrote in The New York Times Magazine in January 1982, “a lot of the magic is gone and the politics of optimism has fallen on hard times. Recession has hit with a force totally unexpected in the euphoric high tide of Reaganism last summer.” Reagan’s “present headaches,” Smith continued, “reflect the life-cycle of the modern American presidency — flashy freshman beginnings, followed by a sophomore slump, with some third-year recovery or dazzling achievement.”
The more you read of Smith’s description of Reagan’s first year in office, the more familiar it sounds: “It is as if there were a rhythm to the political process that not only insures exaggerated tolerance in the honeymoon period but also dictates a political downswing as each new president bogs down toward the end of his first year in the frustrating unpredictability of the economy, the self-inflicted wounds from internal rivalries and failings, the troubling actions of foreign powers and the election-year nervousness and independence of Congress.”
We have, in other words, an analysis of Reagan’s 1981 that could, with few alterations, be published as an assessment of Joe Biden’s 2021. Not because the two men or the two years are that similar, but because, as Smith suggests, there is a rhythm to the presidency. Or, to put this in less lyrical terms, the structural position of the office makes it difficult to be both popular and ambitious. With notably rare exceptions, a president is either one or the other.
It is well known, among political scientists at least, that public opinion functions like a thermostat, in which voters try to adjust the temperature of policy when it moves too far in either direction. When President Donald Trump demonized immigrants in the country illegally and tried to end migration through the southern border, most Americans expressed support for a more open approach to immigration policy. Biden has not moved as far in the opposite direction from Trump as he promised during his campaign, but the extent to which he is perceived to be more liberal on immigration has pushed the overall public in a more conservative direction.
This points us to one of the most important aspects of thermostatic public opinion. As political scientist Matt Grossmann explained on Twitter: “Thermostatic politics does not require Biden to change his policy proposals from the campaign. It also does not require close voter attention to policy detail. It just requires voters to see or expect a leftward change in policy from Trump.”
The more ambitious a president is or appears to be, the stronger the thermostatic reaction against him. Biden has spent most of this year broadcasting the size and scope of his proposed agenda and has signed, thus far, two bills totaling nearly $3 trillion in spending. That is ambitious, to say the least, and we should expect the public to react in response.
Combine a thermostatic response against Biden with the usual first-year decline (as we saw with Reagan), and you have the first part of a structural explanation for the president’s political woes.
Missing in this equation is the economy. What’s striking about Biden’s position relative to Reagan’s is that, unlike his predecessor, he is presiding over the most robust recovery in recent memory. A strong economy is supposed to give the president a lift, but Biden is currently underwater with most voters.
There are other factors at work. Voters are attuned to inflation and the price of gas — the most visible price in most communities — has gone up relative to last year, when economic activity collapsed as a result of the pandemic. The pandemic, of course, is ongoing. And the recent surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus has almost certainly contributed to Biden’s declining fortunes. Compare Biden to other world leaders and you’ll notice that each is dealing with a similar decline in overall popularity. Justin Trudeau of Canada and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand are at 41% approval; Emmanuel Macron of France is at 40%; and Boris Johnson of Britain is at 32%.
As much as each of these leaders has issues (and scandals) that are particular to their political situations, it is also true that each has presided over new waves of infection driven by the delta variant.
Biden is much less popular now than he was at the beginning of the year. Perhaps, as some observers say, it’s because he and his party are too “woke,” too liberal, too disconnected from the experiences of ordinary Americans.
Maybe some or all of that is true. But before you jump on your hobby horse, it’s worth looking at the bigger picture. It is hard to act as an ambitious president without incurring a penalty, even if your policies are popular, as Biden’s are. It is also hard, as president, to be popular, period. Every person who has held the office has hit a rough spot and struggled to regain his footing.
Biden is down now. If the usual pattern is any indication, he’ll recover. And in the same way that the decline was largely out of his hands, we’ll have to remember that the upswing was as well.
Jamelle Bouie writes a column for the New York Times.
Mastrodonato: Rafael Devers contract extension unlikely, if Red Sox’ recent history is any indication
Eduardo Rodriguez’s comments on Monday aligned with the words Mookie Betts once spoke and many Red Sox players before them never said, but surely wanted to.
It boils down to this: the Red Sox didn’t want to pay them a fair market wage, so they took their services elsewhere.
It’s as simple as that, and the story will likely continue as Xander Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his contract after 2022 and Rafael Devers is set to reach free agency after 2023.
“What would you rather have, 77 or 18?” Rodriguez asked a reporter who wondered if he’d considered the Sox’ $18.4 million qualifying offer before taking the Tigers’ $77-million offer. “Just being honest.”
Surely, Devers is listening. And after the Rays signed 20-year-old wonderkid Wander Franco to an 11-year, $182-million extension despite having just a half-season in the big leagues, Devers has to be wondering if he’ll ever make the money he’s worth in Boston or if he too will hit the road.
During his time in Boston, Betts made it clear he wasn’t going to sign for anything less than what he was worth.
Jon Lester didn’t want to play in Boston for a fraction of his value, either.
The list goes on as players who were once beloved Red Sox icons choose to pursue their actual worth instead of signing at a hometown discount.
Under the current ownership group, signing players at a hometown discount is just about the only extensions that get signed. It’s a topic that comes up often, especially as the team continues to develop star players but fails to lock them up.
That Bogaerts is still in a Red Sox uniform is a testament to his own desire to play here, even at a discount. He signed an extension for $20 million a year when he was clearly worth more, as we’ll soon see when similar players, Carlos Correa and Corey Seager, likely score $300-million deals in free agency this winter.
Bogaerts can’t cry poor with his $120 million extension, and he can, and likely will, opt out of the final three years after 2022 to get a bigger contract going forward. But the fact remains: he left a lot of money on the table to stay in Boston.
The story goes back to Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz, too.
Pedroia never made more than $16 million in a season and averaged about $13 million per year to stay in Boston his whole career, despite his contemporary, Robinson Cano, turning down a chance to stay with the Yankees and instead signing with the Mariners to make $24 million a year through 2023.
And Ortiz, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, continued to sign short-term deals to stay in Boston until he retired. In 2018, two years after Ortiz made $16 million, his highest career salary, while leading the majors with a 1.021 OPS on his way to retirement, the Red Sox signed a similar replacement, J.D. Martinez, and paid him $24 million a year.
The Sox have given out fair market contracts before, but rarely with their own guys. They signed big deals with Manny Ramirez, Adrian Gonzalez, Carl Crawford, Hanley Ramirez, Pablo Sandoval, David Price and Martinez, among others who established themselves with other franchises first.
How does this happen? Why is that one of the richest franchises in professional sports has a history of forcing its best developed players to sign at a discount or hit the road?
It’s just business, as Betts always said. No hard feelings.
And that’s why nobody should fault Devers if he stands his ground and refuses to sign a bargain deal.
He’s one of just 14 players this millennium to hit 100 homers with an OPS-plus of at least 120 before his age 25 season. The list is impressive: Devers, Ronaldo Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger, Carlos Correa, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, Prince Fielder, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Adam Dunn, Eric Chavez, Troy Glaus and Alex Rodriguez.
Harper and Trout are on Hall of Fame tracks. Cabrera and Pujols are first-ballot Hall of Famers. Rodriguez would be if not for admitted steroid use. Stanton, Fielder, Glaus and Chavez aren’t Hall of Famers but are in that next level of very good players. Dunn is the lone good-not-great player in the group.
If the Red Sox want to retain a player on a list this accomplished, they’re going to have to pay. And recent history under this ownership group indicates that isn’t likely to happen.
It’s not that the Sox are cheap. Until 2021, they had a payroll that ranked amongst the six highest in MLB every year. Their $180-million opening day payroll in 2021 ranked eighth.
But under Chaim Bloom, who learned the ropes in the Rays front office, the Sox have often been compared to their rivals from Tampa.
If the Sox really are using the Rays as a model, then they’re more likely to sign Triston Casas to a contract extension than Devers.
High school hero
The families of high school student-athletes in Greater Boston have fridges plastered with memories of glory days, cutouts of newspaper clippings, and proof on paper that those events were not dreams but reality.
Chances are those mementos came from Danny Ventura.
Since 1991, Ventura has been a staple of the region’s high school sports scene and a must-read for student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. And like a gifted referee, people hardly notice he’s there.
“Danny ensures that he is never the story,” WBZ-TV anchor and sports reporter Dan Roche said. “He is as good as anyone I’ve ever seen at covering people and players the right way.”
Ventura has been around sports his entire adult life. After graduating from Boston University he worked at the Boston Red Sox ticket window and also as a writer at the Dedham Transcript, where he became acquainted with former Boston Herald sports editor Hank Hryniewicz, Boston Globe high school sports editor Craig Larson, and former Herald writer Tony Massarotti.
When the Transcript faded, Ventura joined the Herald in September 1990 where he mixed a combination of part-time reporting and agate work before becoming a full-time reporter. Ventura was tasked with a variety of duties in his early days but largely focused on high school sports under the stewardship of Bob Holmes. He developed the now famous Sweet 16 for high school football rankings in 1993.
“Danny quickly established himself and developed strong connections with everyone,” Herald New England Patriots columnist Karen Guregian said. “He was a really hard worker. He was funny. He did whatever he could to get assigned work.”
From the early 90s through the mid-2000s, Ventura worked alongside Stephanie Tunnera and Jim Clark as a de-facto assistant high school sports editor and saw some of the top amateur athletes to ever come through Massachusetts. He covered Matt and Tim Hasselbeck’s Xaverian teams, the dominant Brockton and Durfee years, Everett and Peabody football classics, and the last of Boston City League basketball.
“When I was at South Boston he would always come over early and take the time to come into my office and we would just talk about basketball in the area,” said former South Boston basketball coach Bill Loughnane. “It was just the best. He was always there for the big games.”
It was more than just high schools where Ventura showcased his talents as a reporter. He became a key asset to the Herald’s Patriots coverage throughout both Super Bowl runs, covered NBA Finals, NCAA College Hockey, and the NCAA Basketball Tournament at TD Garden.
“We had a really great thing going with some really great people and Danny was just always there,” Massarotti, who worked as a Herald Red Sox writer from 1994 to 2008, said. “He is very versatile and reliable as a writer which says a lot about him. It also tells you how much Danny loves what he does.”
But high schools have always been his passion.
“I remember I would wake up first thing in the morning back when I was coaching football at Lynn Classical and then basketball at Marblehead and you would just run to see if ‘Danny V’ picked you,” said St. Mary’s athletic director Jeff Newhall. “When you’re talking about high school sports he is the pinnacle of that. No questions asked.”
Ventura officially became the high school sports editor at the Herald in 2006. Since that point, he has been the face for high school sports in the area, creating specific verticals for each sport to enhance coverage, and providing weekly rankings across the board and an outline for a dedicated approach to covering each high-profile event. He developed the “Hot Shots” series to spotlight top student-athletes in the area on a weekly basis, “Stars of the Week” during the football season, a weekly wrestling notebook and has overseen the creation of each sport’s All-Scholastics page.
“Danny can get any bit of news he needs to get because he is honest and trustworthy,” said Salem News executive editor Phil Stacey, who has known Ventura for more than 30 years. “He gets his facts straight. He’s a friend in business and real life. When I’m getting ready to write a story or cover a game from outside of our area I call him because I know he’ll know the answer.”
Away from the paper Ventura’s knowledge, wit and sense of humor has earned the trust of some of the region’s top coaches and athletic directors. So much so that some of them pranked Ventura early in his career.
Catholic Memorial coach Denis Tobin vividly remembers when in the early 90s he and others decided to order Chinese food delivered to Ventura’s house at 3 a.m. The ensuing doorbell ring, along with leaving Ventura there to pay for the food, left him less than pleased.
“I don’t think he talked to us for about six months, he was so angry,” Tobin laughingly recalled. “That was one of our better ones. I want to be clear that while I participated and was there, I was not the one who ordered the Chinese food.”
Matt Hasselbeck, who Ventura regards as the top quarterback he has ever covered, still follows the high school sports scene in the area closely and always turns to the man who often interviewed him after games for the latest news.
“Danny doesn’t write stories about himself, instead, he shines the spotlight as bright as possible on the athletes in the game,” he said. “Nonetheless, his impact on sports here is similar to that of the area’s best coaches and players. And he’s a great follow on social media for the latest scores and breaking news too.”
“There is nothing better than sitting next to and being around Danny at a big event,” longtime friend and former high school official Bill Zeoli said. “He is the dean. His phone is ringing constantly while people come up and thank him, always trying to provide information or seek information. Everyone turns to him. It’s really special to have that here.”
Remembering Acton-Boxboro’s epic football win streak
The night of Sept. 30, 2004, is unforgettable for Dave Crocker.
The evening is so firmly entrenched in his memory he doesn’t need to replay the countless amounts of footage in order to relive it all. He can simply close his eyes.
Crocker and his Acton-Boxboro football team defeated Concord-Carlisle 19-7 to break Massachusetts’ mark for consecutive wins with its 41st straight victory. The seemingly insurmountable streak reached 52 wins in all and spanned four seasons starting 20 years ago when the Colonials picked up a road victory over Bridgewater-Raynham.
“I remember I was asked to speak at a coaches clinic towards the end of the streak and when they introduced me they mentioned how our team had won 50 games in a row,” former Acton-Boxboro coach Bill Maver said. “I immediately called our assistant Ray Gallant and said, ‘Holy (bleep) Ray, we’ve won 50 games in a row!’”
On Friday, Sept. 15, 2001, Acton-Boxboro fell to Chelmsford 28-21. It was the first and only time twin brothers Bobby and Larry Abare tasted defeat. Throughout the rest of the 2001 campaign the Colonials ran roughshod with quarterback Tyler DiPace returning from injury for the postseason and Barry Jeanson developing into one of the top running backs in the state to help the Colonials beat Wakefield for the title, 27-7.
A year later Acton-Boxboro fielded the finest team in its history. The 2002 team did not just go undefeated, they dominated, outscoring opponents 466-61. Jeanson enshrined himself as a Colonial Hall of Famer, rushing for 1,800 yards and 30 touchdowns behind a line that featured Andrew Ruggiero while DiPace went on to play at Boston College.
“I really think at that point we were just happy that we were winning Super Bowls,” said Larry Abare. “No one was thinking about a streak or anything. I think that changed early in 2003.”
Bobby and Larry Abare were stars by their junior year, while Henry Morris had a standout senior year at quarterback. The Colonials defeated Div. 1A Super Bowl finalist Marshfield and Bridgewater-Raynham to open the season. An 18-12 double-overtime win over Chelmsford in the 2003 Super Bowl stretched the winning streak to 37 games as the calendar turned to 2004.
“We tried not to focus on it, we were pretty good at it,” Morris said. “No one wanted to be the team that ended it but the real pressure was on winning the league once again where we were dominating.”
The town was wired as the tying number was just three away. Crocker, who spent his sophomore season in 2003 as solely a defensive back, became the team’s starting quarterback in 2004.
“Midway through 2003, after we beat Bridgewater-Raynham and Marshfield, we realized we could compete across the state and then once we won that year the papers really started talking about us,” Crocker said.
In 2004, Acton-Boxboro cemented its place in history, edging No. 3 Marshfield to open the season and then tying the record with a dominating 20-0 win over No. 8 Bridgewater-Raynham to stretch the win streak to 40 games, tying the Massachusetts record. Over the course of the three years that preceded, Maver remained stoic, honed in on the “one week at a time” mentality, but the streak was becoming impossible to ignore.
Crocker and his teammates vividly remember Sept. 30, 2004. Shortly after 6 p.m., Crocker, Bobby, Larry and their fellow skill-group teammates emerged from “the pit,” a hangout spot adjacent to the locker room where the Colonials would relax between two-a-day sessions and even occasionally barbecue. As they huddled behind the hill whose crest served as the entrance to the playing field, Crocker could hear the drums emanating from the marching band over on the practice field. Once they reached the top of the hill to run out for warm ups, the moment hit them all.
“That’s when I realized, ‘wow, this is pretty big I guess’,” Crocker recalled. “It felt like we were really on a stage and no longer just playing a game.”
An ESPN2 banner hung beyond the far end zone fence. Media trucks piled into the parking lots. News copters flew above. People piled into the bleachers and coated the lawn that stretched around the field.
Leading 12-7 and with the minutes dwindling down in the fourth quarter, Crocker made the key play, picking off a pass after Brett Manning applied pressure. The ball was tipped twice and fell in Crocker’s arms before the junior eventually rushed in the icing score. The Colonials’ 41st straight win, over Concord-Carlisle, broke the Patriots own Massachusetts record that had stood for 50 years.
Fans stormed the field and overwhelmed Maver and his staff. Crocker fell to the bottom of the mosh pit that traveled from midfield over toward the end zone. Former WBZ-TV anchor David Robichaud rushed for an on-field interview with the coach. Maver later coached Robichaud’s sons on the freshman football team at C-C.
Acton-Boxboro won nine more games during the 2004 season, including another win over Chelmsford in December to capture their fourth straight Super Bowl. Following the season the Abare twins, both Boston Herald All-Scholastics, went to play at Yale University. The number of wins stretched to 52 early in 2005 before coming to an end in convincing fashion against Bridgewater-Raynham, the team it all started against.
“Bridgewater was really good and I remember they were better than us,” Maver said. “I knew if we were going to lose to anyone it would be them.”
The program’s streak of consecutive Dual County League wins got as large as 59 and they won four straight Super Bowls. Now almost 20 years removed, Maver vividly recalls the loyalty from his players and the community as well as who was by his side for all 52 wins.
“My son Keith and I are the only two who were on the sidelines for every single one of those games,” Maver said. “We had so many great players over the years. So many guys that when I see and talk to them I just smile. For me to have my son be the only coach though who was with me for every game, that was special.”
