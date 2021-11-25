News
Last-minute heroics save Woburn
A little Fenway magic aided Woburn in the final minute of its 120th meeting against Winchester at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
Junior Brett Tuzzolo threw a 65-yard pass to freshman Ryan Lush for the go-ahead score with 44 seconds left as Woburn upended Winchester, 26-22.
“It was crazy,” said Lush about what was going through his mind when he caught the go-ahead pass. “A lot of emotions. Coming from sadness when they scored. All up-and-down emotions. Worked hard for it, though, and couldn’t ask for a better squad to do it with.”
Woburn’s defense followed suit with a four-play turnover on downs and one kneel-down later they came away with the hard-earned victory. They now trail in the series 55-53-12.
Winchester (1-9) trailed 19-8 with no timeouts and 3:44 left in the fourth. Sophomore Harry Lowenstein led the first drive with 64 passing yards capped by a 1-yard score for senior Derek Gianci to cut the deficit to 19-14.
After an onside kick was recovered by junior Elias Kourafalos with 1:52 to go, Lowenstein led a five-play, 48-yard drive that gave Winchester the lead 22-19 on an 8-yard toss to sophomore Ben Wilson with a minute remaining. Woburn needed just two plays after that to retake the lead on the Lush catch and score.
In the first half, Lush’s ability to make the big play was apparent as Woburn (8-2) came out ready to go on offense as he took it 53 yards to the house. A two-point rush for sophomore Brian Ferreira made it 8-0 just 19 seconds into the contest.
“(Lush) looked good in practice running it over and over and over,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher about the freshman’s long TD run. “We didn’t say it in front of him, but we said, ‘Is the freshman going to hold his water on this first carry, in this place against (Winchester)?’ He did OK (with the big score).”
Winchester had the ball for eight plays before a fourth-down pass was picked off by junior Liam Dillon, his first of two first-half interceptions as the defense finished with four picks on the evening.
Celtics rolled by Brooklyn, 123-104
The Celtics brought some pain onto the floor Wednesday night, and it was in their memories of last spring, and a five-game, first-round loss to Brooklyn.
“We definitely have that competitive nature where we don’t forget what happened to us in the past,” said Grant Williams. “I feel like no matter who you are in the basketball world, you remember when you got your butt kicked.”
On Wednesday night the bruising only deepened. With Marcus Smart (20 points, eight assists) the only Celtic on constant attack, the Celtics faded in a 123-104 loss to the Nets despite a fourth-quarter comeback. Never was their need for the absent Rob Williams (non-COVID illness) more glaring, especially against a Brooklyn team that even without Kyrie Irving is the best in the Eastern Conference.
“They came out the more aggressive team, we probably gave them too much respect,” said Al Horford. “They are what they are – a good team. But at the end of the day this is a learning experience for our group and I hope it helps us the next time.”
Jayson Tatum’s string of four straight 30-plus scoring performances was snapped by a 15-point, 4-for-16 (1-for-9 from 3) performance. A subdued Jaylen Brown, still hindered by a hamstring strain, scored the majority of his 13 points in a 10-point third quarter.
And the Celtics completed their four-game homestand with a 3-1 record – a number that could have been perfect, according to Ime Udoka.
“I told the guys good homestand, but it could have been a great one,” said the Celtics coach. “It was the first game in awhile where we got out-hustled and out-worked.”
Though Udoka has asked his players to break what is clearly still a bad habit of complaining to the officials, the Celtics coach also got whistled for confronting referee Tony Brothers after the first half buzzer. Even so, his team’s annoying habit was very much in evidence Wednesday night.
That, in turn, led to another bad habit – the Celtics’ ongoing tendency to let their offense affect their defense, and this time especially their inability to stop Patty Mills at the 3-point line.
“So I feel it hasn’t been like that for awhile, but I do believe tonight that played a role, for whatever reason,” said Horford. “We got discouraged – the start of the third wasn’t great, had some turnovers that kind of hurt us and we could never get on a roll like we’ve been.”
Brooklyn led by as many as 29 points, and despite a Celtics rally early in the fourth quarter, blew this one open with an 18-3 run over the first — minutes of the third quarter. James Harden, limited to seven points in the first half, had 15 points and 10 assists by the end of the third.
The Celtics, as such, were in constant chase mode, with former Spurs Mills (20 points, seven 3-pointers) and LaMarcus Aldridge (17 points) always there to bury a dagger at the slightest hint of a Celtics run.
The Celtics’ best was a 9-0 burst to open the fourth, when Smart added spice to his now-historic rivalry with Harden. Brothers called Smart twice on the same possession for blocking fouls on the Nets star. The next time down the whistle went Smart’s way, and Harden was called for a charge.
Later still, this time with no whistle, both players hit the floor after butting heads in yet another close quarters collision. But by then the Nets, with three players breaking the 20-point barrier, including 29 from Harden, had righted themselves.
Should the Celtics meet this team again in the postseason, they’ll need a better handle on who they are. They’ll also have to stop allowing things like missed shots and how the game is officiated to affect performance.
“I think it definitely had an impact on our guys, on our group,” Horford said of Wednesday night’s officiating. “At the end of the day, we can’t let that stuff get to us. We have to understand that we’re out there competing and we need to be able to move on and we did that, at times, but I think we let it affect us too much at the core of our group. It’s something that we need to learn from and we need to understand that at the end of the day, calls are going to be made. We may not agree with them but we have to be able to play through that stuff, that’s just the reality.”
Bruins pound the Sabres, 5-1
The Bruins did not arrive in Buffalo carrying any lengthy losing streak on their backs, but the way they lost to the Calgary Flames last Sunday required some kind of response.
Fortunately for the B’s, the Sabres were on the Thanksgiving Eve menu.
Stymied by the stingy Flames in the shutout loss on Sunday, the B’s connected with an early knockout punch on the porous Sabres (17 goals against in their previous three games) and cruised to a 5-1 victory at KeyBank Center.
The B’s got goals by five different players and cashed in on both power plays in the victory. Jeremy Swayman (24 saves, including one on a penalty shot) also bounced back from Sunday’s loss with the victory on his 23rd birthday, getting the start after scheduled starter Linus Ullmark tweaked something in the morning skate.
“I had the best seat in the house all night. It was fun to watch,” said Swayman. “It was a good camaraderie game. All the guys were super happy in the locker room and I’m sure on the bench, so it was a fun game to be a part of.”
The only negative is the loss of Charlie McAvoy late in the game, though the initial news on him was promising. McAvoy was playing the puck along the boards in his own zone when he took a hit from behind by Zemgus Girgensons, crashing into the boards with his head taking the brunt of the blow on the dasher.
McAvoy would eventually leave under his own power while holding a towel to his forehead and Girgensons was handed a five-minute major and the gate.
Coach Bruce Cassidy, who did not fault Girgensons on the hit, said McAvoy suffered a gash that required stitches but he was up and moving around well.
“Let’s hope he wakes up healthy — knock on wood — and feeling good, has some turkey (on Thursday) and is ready to go Friday,” said Cassidy, adding that McAvoy’s late turn may have contributed to the awkwardness of the hit.
The outcome had long been decided before the hit.
The Bruins seized control of the game with four straight goals in a matter of 5:31 in the first period to go into the first break with a 4-1 lead.
But for a few short minutes, it appeared like the B’s were going to have one of those nights they’d rue. David Pastrnak had a 2-on-1 with Brad Marchand, he elected to shoot and goalie Aaron Dell came up with the save. The Sabres then went right back down the ice and Kyle Okposo beat Swayman with a short-side shot, one that the goalie admittedly wanted back.
Apparently, the B’s did not like the taste of their own blood.
Captain Patrice Bergeron got the ball rolling. After he threw a purposeful shot on net from the left wing, his linemates kicked around the rebound until Bergeron came down and backhanded the loose puck over the prone Dell at 13:29.
Charlie Coyle then gave the B’s the lead 51 seconds later when he picked off a Sabres rim attempt on the right boards, moved to the net and beat Dell with an absolute snipe below the bar. It was Coyle’s sixth of the year, equaling his total from all of last season.
“It’s just about using (his shot) more, to be honest,” said Coyle, who also picked up an assist on Taylor Hall’s late power-play goal during Girgensons’ penalty. “I’ve had that said to me my whole life. I’ve just got to keep using it, get myself into positions to receive the puck and get it off. I got the result today, but it comes from a good forecheck (by Nick Foligno). But, yeah, it’s just about using it more.”
After drawing a hooking penalty, Pastrnak added to the lead with a power-play goal at 16:59, and it was the kind of goal that had become the winger’s bread and butter but one we’ve seen little of this year. Parked in the left circle, Pastrnak one-timed McAvoy’s feed, blasting it past the helpless Dell.
Mike Reilly finished the first-period scoring with his second goal of the season. Nick Foligno tipped a Jakub Zboril shot, producing a big rebound for Reilly to swoop down upon and pop it into the open net at 19:00.
Dell finished the period, but he would be mercifully replaced by Dustin Tokarksi in the second. The B’s outshot them 22-8 in the first.
The script was flipped in the second period, in just about every category but the goals scored. And it was Swayman’s turn to pay back his teammates. It started with some seriously sloppy play by the B’s. In a matter of a couple of minutes, both Pastrnak and Craig Smith committed egregious turnovers just inside their own blue line but they did not result in any Buffalo tallies.
Later, John Hadyn got halfway by Derek Forbort and the Bruins defenseman hauled him down at 9:22. Hadyn was given a penalty shot — an aggressive call by the referee, to be sure — but it may have worked out better for the B’s that the light-scoring Hadyn (13 goals in 200 NHL games) was granted the freebie. Swayman calmly watched Hadyn’s circuitous approach and easily turned away his offering.
That seemed to wake up the B’s, who played better the rest of the way in the period to maintain their three-goal lead.
The Sabres did not get their first shot on goal in the third period until past the halfway mark, at which point the final outcome had been clearly determined.
Blackstone Valley Tech runs over Nipmuc at Fenway Park
Even in front of a 37-foot behemoth of a green wall, the biggest monster inside Fenway Park Wednesday night for the historic venue’s Thanksgiving football special was Blackstone Valley Tech’s dominant rushing attack against its Upton-based rival.
A week after falling a win short of reaching the Div. 6 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, Beavers (7-3) seniors Josh Mateo and Trey Howe combined for over 330 rushing yards and six total touchdowns, torching Nipmuc (3-8) as part of a 47-19 win. That paired well with a strong defensive effort that forced Warriors punts on each of their first five possessions, accruing just 13 yards from scrimmage in the first half.
It wasn’t quite the farewell the title-aspiring group had hoped for, but as the first vocational school to appear in this game and to dominate its cross-street foe the way it did, this goodbye was still plenty special.
Howe finished with 189 total yards on 16 touches, while Mateo racked up 110 of his 162 rushing yards in the first half alone.
“This isn’t the park we wanted to be playing at, we wanted to be waiting for Gillette, but it’s a great experience we’re all grateful for,” Mateo said. “It’s a great experience to come out and show out in front of our fans, our family — show them what BVT’s brought us the past four years.”
“Unbelievable (experience),” added interim head coach Anthony Landini. “It was a good win, it’s great for our rivalry and our program.”
It didn’t take long for BVT to get going, even with an interception from Nipmuc’s Jason Ramsey wiping out the Beavers’ opening drive. BVT’s defense dialed up the pressure to force three-and-out after three-and-out, and Mateo took advantage.
The first quarter saw him rip off a 40-yard TD run to get on the board. The Beavers methodically worked down the field to make it 14-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Mateo, and a recovered pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff helped set up Mateo for a 7-yard score as the Warriors struggled against BVT’s offensive line.
Once a hook-and-ladder play from Alexander Burgos to Evan Laughlin set up Howe for a 26-yard touchdown on fourth down for a 28-0 lead, the blowout was on.
“A lot of hard work and dedication was put into this football program,” Mateo said. “Trey puts in a lot of hard work. I want to say thank you to all the lineman I’ve ever played with here, from freshman year to senior year. … Very thankful, I don’t want to leave.”
The Warriors hit a groove through quarterback Oscar Clark (139 rushing yards, 89 passing yards, 3 TDs) in the second half, as his 69-yard touchdown run and 17-yard touchdown pass to Ben Studley gave them a bit of offensive momentum in the third quarter. But BVT just wouldn’t slow down.
Howe took his turn to takeover, accruing 114 second-half rushing yards with touchdowns from 5 and 60 yards out. Logan Hampson also found his way into the end zone, adding to a pretty special performance from a large senior class (12 seniors).
