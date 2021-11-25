Mankato father facing murder charges in abuse death of infant daughter

MILTON — They always say that in life, nothing is given. Sometimes, it’s about taking advantage of opportunity when it is presented.

For Amari Marsman, the chance came during his sophomore season in 2019. Back then, he found himself buried on the depth chart, uncertain as to whether he would ever be given the chance for a breakout.

Two years later, the Milton senior is considered one of the premier football players in the state, with a dynamic ability to line up just about anywhere when called upon. Now, Marsman is hoping to guide the Wildcats to one final victory on Thanksgiving, before taking his talents to the collegiate level.

“We haven’t had anybody who can do what he can do,” Milton coach Steve Dembowski said of Marsman. “We’ve had a really good running back. My second year here, Koby Osazee was a 1,000-yard back, but defensively, not to the level (of Marsman). Amari does all of his assignments. He picks up the blitz, and he’s a complete player. He’s a leader by example, and he does the same thing with his school work. He just does what he’s supposed to do.”

Although he showed flashes offensively in the early stages of his career, Marsman didn’t truly emerge as an all-around weapon until late in the 2019 regular season. As injuries began to mount on the defensive side of the ball, Dembowski decided to give Marsman a shot at outside linebacker during a game with Bay State Conference rival Newton North.

The longtime coach soon saw he and his staff had something special developing.

“He stepped in, and he was excellent,” said Dembowski. “Didn’t miss any assignments, knew all of his responsibilities. He started through that playoff run, through Thanksgiving that year, which was a big win.”

What later transpired was a historic tournament journey for the Wildcats. While Milton eventually fell to Plymouth South in the Div. 4 South final, the future suddenly turned quite bright.

“A lot of injuries took place, and I was thrown in there in the starting lineup right before playoffs with that team,” Marsman said. “The long playoff run we had where we lost to Plymouth South, that’s definitely what I’ll remember, because that’s what kick-started my career here.”

During the Fall II campaign, Marsman played a key role in guiding Milton to a Bay State Herget title, and things have only continued to improve.

This season alone, Marsman has rushed the ball 81 times for 518 yards, while hauling in 31 receptions for another 435 yards, with 15 total touchdowns to his credit.

On the opposite side of the ball, the senior has racked up 42 tackles and a pair of sacks. He also has broken up eight passes.

“He does all these things, and production doesn’t fall off anywhere else,” Dembowksi said. “He’s also on punt, kickoff coverage and return. So he only comes off the field when we’re on punt receive.”

As of now, Marsman has received interest from multiple NESCAC schools, such as Assumption and Wesleyan. Even UMass paid a visit to Brooks Field to check out the senior a few weeks back.

However, the college that has made a full-court press for Marsman’s services is Trinity. In fact, the Hartford, Connecticut-based school has already offered him admissions backing. The senior simply wants to join a program that will allow him to continue to play a key role.

“The ultimate goal for my football career is to be the best player that I can possibly be,” Marsman said. “Running back is definitely where my true passion is, but I just want to be able to go out there, and I want to be able to dominate. That’s my ultimate goal.”

Milton will travel a few miles south to face Braintree for their annual Thanksgiving Day game Thursday at 10 a.m. It will be the 91st meeting between the two schools.

The last time the Wildcats took on the Wamps on the same holiday two years ago, Marsman sealed a 19-7 victory for Milton with an interception in the closing minutes. He is hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

“(As for) things we have to get ready for, we just have to put the (playoff) loss we had recently behind us,” Marsman said. “Just come through in this Braintree game, and show them that we are better than they are.”