News
Massachusetts coronavirus cases surge 2,978 on day before Thanksgiving, more than 1 million people have gotten booster
State health officials on Wednesday reported a spike of 2,978 new coronavirus cases on the day before Thanksgiving, while COVID-19 hospitalizations again jumped.
Also, more than 1 million Bay Staters have now received a booster dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Infections had been plateauing amid the more highly contagious delta variant, but case counts are now significantly up in the last couple of weeks ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
Cases are rising for a variety of reasons: More than 2 million people are still not fully vaccinated, immunity is waning six months after getting the vaccine, and more people are gathering indoors.
The single-day average of daily COVID-19 cases is now 1,998, significantly up from 1,128 cases a few weeks ago.
The average percent positivity has now jumped to 3.31%. The rate has doubled from 1.67% a few weeks ago. The positive test average for Wednesday’s count was 2.64%.
State health officials reported 18 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 19,329. The daily average of COVID deaths is now 9.7, compared to the record-low average of 1.3 in mid-July.
After COVID hospitalizations increased by 24 patients, the state’s overall patient count is now 764 patients.
There are now 165 patients in intensive care units, and 89 patients are intubated.
Of the total 764 patients, 290 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 38%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case and hospitalization.
More than 4.8 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.5 million people have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.
The state reported that more than 1 million people — 1,015,121 — have received a booster dose.
News
With Daniel Oturu in The Barn, Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville
Former Gophers great Daniel Oturu had one of the best seats to watch his old college team take on Jacksonville on Wednesday night at Williams Arena.
On Thanksgiving break from the G League’s Windy City Bulls, Oturu was two rows behind the bench and saw Minnesota improve to 5-0 with a 55-44 victory over Jacksonville (2-2), but Minnesota could have used the 6-foot-10 St. Paul native’s rebounding ability.
Minnesota, which had been one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country in the first four games, were out-rebounded 46-28 by Jacksonville, including 17-3 on the offensive glass to the team picked to finish 10th in the 12-team Atlantic Sun Conference.
“We got to fix the rebounding part, which hadn’t been a problem to this point,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We just did not find bodies and didn’t grab the ball and those little things.”
Getting beat by double-digits on the glass and winning a game will be a much tougher formula to have hold up over the next stretch of games.
The Gophers were a 14-point favorite Wednesday, but will have their first road game of the season against Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday. After the Panthers, the U faces Mississippi State on Dec. 5 and then have the two opening games of the Big Ten’s schedule, Michigan State on Dec. 8 and No. 20 Michigan on Dec. 11.
“A lot of it is just mentality,” Johnson said about what will be key on the glass over next two weeks. “Getting back to how we were in Asheville (Championship) and some of it, too, as much as you want to as a coach and you talk about, ‘This is the most important game.’ I do think our guys were a little excited to look forward to what we have next week. I think that was a little human nature they fell into.”
Despite their lack of interior size, Minnesota had ninth nationally on defensive rebounding (33 per game) in their opening four games. Guard Payton Willis, who led Minnesota with 17 points, put the rebounding issues Wednesday on the guards, saying Jacksonville missed long and they needed to be in those spots.
The Dolphins’ missed leading returning scorer and preseason all-conference pick Kevion Nolan (16.6 points per game) was out with an knee injury, and Minnesota held them to 32 percent from the field and seven percent from 3-point range.
Oturu, who was waived by the Chicago Bulls last month and is averaging 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds for Windy City, appeared to enjoy what he saw Wednesday, clapping on big plays, munching on popcorn and taking photos with fans.
Earlier this week, Oturu called Johnson, who recruited him to Minnesota, saying he was excited to be back home.
“Love when he’s around,” Johnson said. “Any of our guys come back, it’s always a good thing. He’s a Gopher through and through. The guy watches almost every game. So to get him back and he talks to guys in locker room.”
News
Anthony Edwards carries Timberwolves to emotional win over Miami
There were so many times Wednesday where it looked as though Miami was going to pull away from the Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell were largely no-shows for the first three-plus quarters. Miami was playing well for extended stretches, building leads of seven and eight points on the regular.
But every time the Wolves would be in a seemingly dire situation, its primetime performer would rise to the occasion.
Anthony Edwards backs down from no moment.
The second-year standout delivered in the biggest moment of the season Wednesday at Target Center, finishing with 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as Minnesota topped Miami 113-101 for its fifth straight win, with Wednesday’s victory serving easily as the most significant of the bunch.
Target Center was rowdy and raucous Wednesday, just the way Edwards likes it. The house was packed with a pre-Thanksgiving crowd eager to cheer on the Wolves for their recent success and boo Jimmy Butler.
The latter, the most recent villain of this franchise after he forced his way out of Minnesota, heard it from the fans every time he touched the ball. But the pain of Butler’s departure is likely long gone for Wolves fans now that they have their new superstar in Edwards.
Butler may have been the last player to get Minnesota to the playoffs, but Edwards appears to be the next.
In Minnesota’s recent blowout victories, Edwards appeared happy to take a backseat. He took just 21 shots total in dominant wins over Memphis and San Antonio, choosing to let others find their flow.
But Wednesday, with Towns picking up three quick fouls and Patrick Beverley leaving the game in the first quarter with a groin injury, Edwards knew it was his time to carry the load.
And he did so with pleasure.
The crowd showed its appreciation for the young superstar as the final seconds ticked off, showering Edwards with “MVP” chants as he pumped them up.
The future in Minnesota has arrived, and awfully bright.
News
Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract, locking up the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator through the 2031 season
Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could have left for LSU or the NFL.
“I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process today and for years to come,” Tucker wrote Wednesday in a post on Twitter.
The 12th-ranked Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) close the regular season against Penn State (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at home.
The contract establishes Tucker as one of the riches coaches in college football.
Only Alabama’s Nick Saban, one of his mentors, who makes $9.75 million per year, is paid more on an annual basis, according to the USA Today coaches salaries database.
Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Swinney’s contract is worth $92 million and Fisher’s will pay him more than $9 million per year starting in 2022.
Tucker’s deal that expires Jan. 15, 2032, will have a $5.9 million base salary, $3.2 million in supplemental compensation for media and personal appearances along with a $400,000 contingent annual bonus.
“We’re excited to have Mel here for the next 10 years,” United Wholesale Mortgage President and CEO Mat Ishbia, one of the donors funding Tucker’s new deal, told the Associated Press. “He’s a winner. He represents Michigan State in a fantastic way and we’re excited for the future.
“We got a winner and we’re not letting a winner leave Michigan State. Mel didn’t want to leave, but the reality is he’s the hottest name in football.”
Tucker, 49, is getting a boost in pay as part of a long-term deal because of what he has done so far — and what has happened in the past at Michigan State.
After winning just two games in his debut during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Tucker has led one of college football’s most surprising teams. The Spartans started the season unranked and overlooked and now have a chance to win 10 games and earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
No. 2 Ohio State did show Tucker’s team how far it has to go in Saturday’s 56-7 win that ended the Spartans’ championship hopes.
Michigan State was very motivated to give Tucker every reason to stay after losing Saban to LSU in November 1999.
“There was a time Michigan State had the best football and basketball coach with Nick Saban and Tom Izzo,” Ishbia told the AP. “Now we have a chance to have the best coaching duo again in America and we’re going to pay Mel like he left.”
Tucker was a graduate assistant at Michigan State for Saban during the 1997 and 1978 seasons, when he made $400 per week and slept under a desk hoping the coach would be impressed by his dedication.
Even before the championship-caliber program in Baton Rouge, La., announced it was parting ways with Ed Orgeron earlier this season, Tucker was mentioned as a candidate in part because he coached the Tigers’ defensive backs under Saban in 2000 and has an impressive resume with stints on staffs at Ohio State and Georgia.
Tucker’s ties to the NFL also made it likely that teams with coaching openings in the league would try to pry him away this winter. Tucker was 2-3 a decade ago as an interim coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he was defensive coordinator, a role he also had with his hometown Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears in his 10 seasons on NFL sidelines.
While it is going to cost a lot of money to keep Tucker at Michigan State, the boost in pay is being provided as a gift from Ishbia and Steve St. Andre.
Ishbia was a walk-on guard on Tom Izzo’s 2000 national championship basketball team. Earlier this year, Ishbia made a $32 million donation for Michigan State’s athletics and is giving $500 a month to the school’s football and men’s basketball players. St. Andre is the founder and CEO of Shift Digital, a marketing company.
Tucker thanked both donors by name in his Twitter post along with former Michigan State football players Brian Mosallam and Jason Strayhorn for their help with finalizing the new contract.
“This is a process to build a championship-winning program,” Tucker said.
After coach Mark Dantonio retired in February 2020, Tucker more than doubled his total compensation by leaving Colorado after only one season with a 5-7 record to sign a six-year deal worth $5.5-plus million per year at Michigan State.
Tucker didn’t have much time with his new team last year before the pandemic pushed players away from campus, and it showed with a 2-5 record.
With an influx of transfers, including Heisman Trophy-candidate running back Kenneth Walker, the Spartans won their first eight games this season, including a second straight win over rival Michigan.
“The decision to extend Mel Tucker’s contract is not based on one year of results, but rather it’s an investment in a promising future for Spartan football,” athletic director Alan Haller said.
Whether the season ends with successes or setbacks, the school and its fans should not have to worry about losing their coach.
“Michigan State is not a steppingstone, it’s a destination, and Mel knows that,” Ishbia told the AP. “He didn’t want to leave, but when someone is all in and they’re loyal, you take care of them.”
