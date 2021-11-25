News
Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 31 dead
PARIS — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on the boat. Authorities found 31 bodies — including those of five women and a young girl — and two survivors, he said. One person appeared to still be missing. The nationalities of the travelers were not immediately known.
Ever-increasing numbers of people fleeing conflict or poverty are risking the perilous journey in small, unseaworthy craft from France, hoping to get asylum or better opportunities in Britain.
A joint French-British search operation for survivors was still underway late Wednesday.
Four suspected traffickers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat, Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais. He said two of the suspects later appeared in court.
The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter, organized illegal migration and other charges after the sinking. Lille Prosecutor Carole Etienne, whose office is overseeing the investigation, said officials were still working to identify the victims and determine their ages and nationalities.
She said the investigation may involve multiple countries as more information about the passengers emerges.
“It’s a day of great mourning for France, for Europe, for humanity to see these people die at sea,” Darmanin said.
He called for coordination with the U.K., saying “the response must also come from Great Britain.”
Noting other deadly past incidents involving migrants in the same waters, Darmanin lashed out at “criminal traffickers” driving thousands to risk the crossing.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened a meeting of the government’s crisis committee, and Darmanin rushed to see survivors in a Calais hospital. The two governments have long been at odds over how to prevent the crossings, with both sides blaming the other for not doing enough.
Johnson said he was “shocked, appalled and deeply saddened.” He urged France to step up efforts to stem the flow of migrants across the English Channel, and said that Wednesday’s incident highlighted how efforts by French authorities to patrol their beaches “haven’t been enough.”
He reiterated that Britain wants to work with the French to “break the business model” of gangsters.
“Our offer is to increase our support but also to work together with our partners on the beaches concerned, on the launching grounds for these boats,” Johnson told reporters. “We’ve had difficulties persuading some of our partners, particularly the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves.”
A French naval boat spotted several bodies in the water around 2 p.m. and retrieved an unknown number of dead and injured, including some who were unconscious, a maritime authority spokesperson said.
Three French patrol boats were joined by a French helicopter and a British helicopter in searching the area, according to the French maritime agency for the region.
News
Massachusetts coronavirus cases surge 2,978 on day before Thanksgiving, more than 1 million people have gotten booster
State health officials on Wednesday reported a spike of 2,978 new coronavirus cases on the day before Thanksgiving, while COVID-19 hospitalizations again jumped.
Also, more than 1 million Bay Staters have now received a booster dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Infections had been plateauing amid the more highly contagious delta variant, but case counts are now significantly up in the last couple of weeks ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
Cases are rising for a variety of reasons: More than 2 million people are still not fully vaccinated, immunity is waning six months after getting the vaccine, and more people are gathering indoors.
The single-day average of daily COVID-19 cases is now 1,998, significantly up from 1,128 cases a few weeks ago.
The average percent positivity has now jumped to 3.31%. The rate has doubled from 1.67% a few weeks ago. The positive test average for Wednesday’s count was 2.64%.
State health officials reported 18 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 19,329. The daily average of COVID deaths is now 9.7, compared to the record-low average of 1.3 in mid-July.
After COVID hospitalizations increased by 24 patients, the state’s overall patient count is now 764 patients.
There are now 165 patients in intensive care units, and 89 patients are intubated.
Of the total 764 patients, 290 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 38%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case and hospitalization.
More than 4.8 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.5 million people have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.
The state reported that more than 1 million people — 1,015,121 — have received a booster dose.
News
With Daniel Oturu in The Barn, Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville
Former Gophers great Daniel Oturu had one of the best seats to watch his old college team take on Jacksonville on Wednesday night at Williams Arena.
On Thanksgiving break from the G League’s Windy City Bulls, Oturu was two rows behind the bench and saw Minnesota improve to 5-0 with a 55-44 victory over Jacksonville (2-2), but Minnesota could have used the 6-foot-10 St. Paul native’s rebounding ability.
Minnesota, which had been one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country in the first four games, were out-rebounded 46-28 by Jacksonville, including 17-3 on the offensive glass to the team picked to finish 10th in the 12-team Atlantic Sun Conference.
“We got to fix the rebounding part, which hadn’t been a problem to this point,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We just did not find bodies and didn’t grab the ball and those little things.”
Getting beat by double-digits on the glass and winning a game will be a much tougher formula to have hold up over the next stretch of games.
The Gophers were a 14-point favorite Wednesday, but will have their first road game of the season against Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday. After the Panthers, the U faces Mississippi State on Dec. 5 and then have the two opening games of the Big Ten’s schedule, Michigan State on Dec. 8 and No. 20 Michigan on Dec. 11.
“A lot of it is just mentality,” Johnson said about what will be key on the glass over next two weeks. “Getting back to how we were in Asheville (Championship) and some of it, too, as much as you want to as a coach and you talk about, ‘This is the most important game.’ I do think our guys were a little excited to look forward to what we have next week. I think that was a little human nature they fell into.”
Despite their lack of interior size, Minnesota had ninth nationally on defensive rebounding (33 per game) in their opening four games. Guard Payton Willis, who led Minnesota with 17 points, put the rebounding issues Wednesday on the guards, saying Jacksonville missed long and they needed to be in those spots.
The Dolphins’ missed leading returning scorer and preseason all-conference pick Kevion Nolan (16.6 points per game) was out with an knee injury, and Minnesota held them to 32 percent from the field and seven percent from 3-point range.
Oturu, who was waived by the Chicago Bulls last month and is averaging 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds for Windy City, appeared to enjoy what he saw Wednesday, clapping on big plays, munching on popcorn and taking photos with fans.
Earlier this week, Oturu called Johnson, who recruited him to Minnesota, saying he was excited to be back home.
“Love when he’s around,” Johnson said. “Any of our guys come back, it’s always a good thing. He’s a Gopher through and through. The guy watches almost every game. So to get him back and he talks to guys in locker room.”
News
Anthony Edwards carries Timberwolves to emotional win over Miami
There were so many times Wednesday where it looked as though Miami was going to pull away from the Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell were largely no-shows for the first three-plus quarters. Miami was playing well for extended stretches, building leads of seven and eight points on the regular.
But every time the Wolves would be in a seemingly dire situation, its primetime performer would rise to the occasion.
Anthony Edwards backs down from no moment.
The second-year standout delivered in the biggest moment of the season Wednesday at Target Center, finishing with 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as Minnesota topped Miami 113-101 for its fifth straight win, with Wednesday’s victory serving easily as the most significant of the bunch.
Target Center was rowdy and raucous Wednesday, just the way Edwards likes it. The house was packed with a pre-Thanksgiving crowd eager to cheer on the Wolves for their recent success and boo Jimmy Butler.
The latter, the most recent villain of this franchise after he forced his way out of Minnesota, heard it from the fans every time he touched the ball. But the pain of Butler’s departure is likely long gone for Wolves fans now that they have their new superstar in Edwards.
Butler may have been the last player to get Minnesota to the playoffs, but Edwards appears to be the next.
In Minnesota’s recent blowout victories, Edwards appeared happy to take a backseat. He took just 21 shots total in dominant wins over Memphis and San Antonio, choosing to let others find their flow.
But Wednesday, with Towns picking up three quick fouls and Patrick Beverley leaving the game in the first quarter with a groin injury, Edwards knew it was his time to carry the load.
And he did so with pleasure.
The crowd showed its appreciation for the young superstar as the final seconds ticked off, showering Edwards with “MVP” chants as he pumped them up.
The future in Minnesota has arrived, and awfully bright.
