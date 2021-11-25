Tech
Monetize Your Blog and Earn Cash Now
Nowadays, blogging no longer is an interest, but also a career. Many bloggers start their internet business and earn cash with their blogs. Do you believe that a blog can become you money generator? Here I will tell you some methods and ways to make money online via blogging.
1. Google AdSense
Google AdSense is the best ad network which you get paid by clicks and impressions. It displays advertisement by tracking your blog content. If you blog about health care, it won’t display advertisement about dog foods. Besides, AdSense offer the highest payout per click compare with other ad network. Even experts are using AdSense to make money online although they have other passive income which is more profitable. Thus, no harm to join AdSense and I am sure you will get benefit from it!
2. Bidvertiser
I highly recommend this ad network. It is a Cost per Click ad network that may competes with Google AdSense. It main advantage over AdSense is it allows low payout at only $10 which means you need to make $10 in order to be paid. It also offers a nice revenue share. If person who refers you earn $10, you will earn an extra $10 from Bidvertiser. If person who refers you make $50, you can get another $40 from Bidvertiser. Imagine that you have more than 10 or 20 referrals can how much you will earn =)
3. ClickBank
Next what you need to do is start making money with affiliate program. I highly recommend ClickBank. It offers up to 75% of commission per sale, which is very profitable. Besides, there are more than 10,000 products that you can promote in your sites! Choose a product which suit your blog niche as well as high commission and start promoting it and you will make more money compare to ad networks.
4. PLR Products
You can also sell your own products, which is known as Private Label Rights (PLR) products. PLR products are products which you can brand yourself as the author. This method is very profitable. You can create you own products such as eBooks and sell it. You should promote it with your blog so that your readers will know more details about the products. Brand yourself as an expert in that field can encourage more buyers =)
These are the 4 common ways to make money online via blogging. These 4 methods are really profitable. Of course, traffic is very important because you won’t get any clicks or sales if you have no traffic. Thus, spending more time to drive traffic for your blog or site is the most important. No people step into your shop means you have no chance to sell out your things and earn money =)
Mono No Aware: The Essence of Japan
Mono no aware: the Japanese beauty aesthetic
Meaning literally “a sensitivity to things,” mono no aware is a concept describing the essence of Japanese culture, invented by the Japanese literary and linguistic scholar scholar Motoori Norinaga in the eighteenth century, and remains the central artistic imperative in Japan to this day. The phrase is derived from the word *aware*, which in Heian Japan meant sensitivity or sadness, and the word mono, meaning things, and describes beauty as an awareness of the transience of all things, and a gentle sadness at their passing. It can also be translated as the “ah-ness” of things, of life, and love.
Mono no aware gave name to an aesthetic that already existed in Japanese art, music and poetry, the source of which can be traced directly to the introduction of Zen Buddhism in the twelfth century, a spiritual philosophy and practise which profoundly influenced all aspects of Japanese culture, but especially art and religion. The fleeting nature of beauty described by mono no aware derives from the three states of existence in Buddhist philosophy: unsatisfactoriness, impersonality, and most importantly in this context, impermanence.
According to mono no aware, a falling or wilting autumn flower is more beautiful than one in full bloom; a fading sound more beautiful than one clearly heard; the moon partially clouded more appealing than full. The sakura or cherry blossom tree is the epitome of this conception of beauty; the flowers of the most famous variety, somei yoshino, nearly pure white tinged with a subtle pale pink, bloom and then fall within a single week. The subject of a thousand poems and a national icon, the cherry blossom tree embodies beauty as a transient experience.
Mono no aware states that beauty is a subjective rather than objective experience, a state of being ultimately internal rather than external. Based largely upon classical Greek ideals, beauty in the West is sought in the ultimate perfection of an external object: a sublime painting, perfect sculpture or intricate musical composition; a beauty that could be said to be only skin deep. The Japanese ideal sees beauty instead as an experience of the heart and soul, a feeling for and appreciation of objects or artwork–most commonly nature or the depiction of–in a pristine, untouched state.
An appreciation of beauty as a state which does not last and cannot be grasped is not the same as nihilism, and can better be understood in relation to Zen Buddhism’s philosophy of earthly transcendence: a spiritual longing for that which is infinite and eternal–the source of all worldly beauty. As the monk Sotoba wrote in *Zenrin Kushū* (Poetry of the Zenrin Temple), Zen does not regard nothingness as a state of absence, but rather the affirmation of an unseen that exists behind empty space: “Everything exists in emptiness: flowers, the moon in the sky, beautiful scenery.”
With its roots in Zen Buddhism, *mono no aware* is bears some relation to the non-dualism of Indian philosophy, as related in the following story about Swami Vivekananda by Sri Chinmoy:
*”Beauty,” says [Vivekananda], “is not external, but already in the mind.” Here we are reminded of what his spiritual daughter Nivedita wrote about her Master. “It was dark when we approached Sicily, and against the sunset sky, Etna was in slight eruption. As we entered the straits of Messina, the moon rose, and I walked up and down the deck beside the Swami, while he dwelt on the fact that beauty is not external, but already in the mind. On one side frowned the dark crags of the Italian coast, on the other, the island was touched with silver light. ‘Messina must thank me,’ he said; ‘it is I who give her all her beauty.'” Truly, in the absence of appreciation, beauty is not beauty at all. And beauty is worthy of its name only when it has been appreciated.*
The founder of *mono no aware*, Motoori Norinaga (1730-1801), was the pre-eminent scholar of the Kokugakushu movement, a nationalist movement which sought to remove all outside influences from Japanese culture. Kokugakushu was enormously influential in art, poetry, music and philosophy, and responsible for the revival during the Tokugawa period of the Shinto religion. Contradictorily, the influence of Buddhist ideas and practises upon art and even Shintoism itself was so great that, although Buddhism is technically an outside influence, it was by this point unable to be extricated.
Earning Money Online – Try Blog Writing
One popular way people are earning money online today is blog writing. There are various ways you can go about making money as a blog writer. Here are a couple of ideas to check out.
1. Start your own blog. Blogger.com is owned by Google and make it very easy for you to set up a blog with them.
One way to earn money with your own Google blog is to join their Google AdSense affiliate program. Google makes it very easy for you to place the ads on your blog.
They sell the advertising and match the ads to the theme of the content. The program is so sophisticated they can even bring up ads for specific blog posts.
You can set up a blog using Blogger.com in a couple of steps. You do not need any technical experience to do it either.
2. Write blog articles for other blog owners. There is a huge demand for this and if you enjoy writing blog articles you can make money doing it.
A quick way to get started is to set up your own blog and write a few articles to use as samples. Join PayPal and accept payments from your potential customers this way.
Go to discussion forums such as the Warrior Forum and let other members know you are available to write. You will be amazed at how quickly you get customers and you can turn this into a full time income if you want to work that much.
Blog writing is helping people all over the world earn money online.
Being in Control at the Easel – Evaluating Our Work
Regardless of subject, medium, technique, or level of experience, all painters unavoidably work with space, line, value, and color. By controlling visual relationships, we create images on things that won’t actually be on the picture surface at all: form, depth, separation, texture, and varying degrees and types of light. Depicted accurately, these elements magically produce convincing illusions of subject matter.
Art has always been a means of communication. It’s a “show and tell” process with the telling being most important. We zoom in on what we personally discover to be the most important aspect of our subject, and then we relate principles of art to increase the effectiveness of communicating our unique emotional rapport with that something special.
Technically, we must understand exactly how end results are achieved or why they fail. It’s those visual relationships that make the difference.
We must see and know our subject. Guesswork probably destroys more compositions than any other factor. Good enough usually isn’t. We cannot possibly produce work with artistic merit until we focus intently on principles of art rather than merely attempt to duplicate what we see “just like it is,” leaving nothing out, but putting nothing in of our own choice. I believe that it is necessary to recognize, evaluate, and control eight major components of every painting.
Impact
This is the all-important first glance impression when looking at our own work or that of others. It’s often called the WOW factor. If the finished work doesn’t take our breath away or require a double take, it probably won’t make much of an impression on others either.
Clarity
A painting should be easily understood. Its message should be as obvious as the melody rising above countless other supportive orchestral notes, or an easy to follow story line in well-written literature.
Composition
The picture surface should generally be divided into just a few explicit measurements and shapes, while satisfying the universal human need for simplicity, harmony, and variety.
Design
This is the selection and relative positioning of subject matter or objects to fit into the compositional pattern and enhance illusions of form, depth, separation, and texture by showing varying degrees and types of light.
Values
Each visible object and surface reflects light. Light is what we depict. Only when the light we see is described accurately can the illusions of subject matter appear.
Edges
Edges are selected and controlled so as to be sharply defined, soft, or unseen. Edges are what hold the composition together and are controlled to add emphasis to a focal point.
Color
Variations of color temperature, lightness, darkness, and brilliance are utilized to attract the eye, subdue importance, and clarify types of light, nearness, or distance.
Line
Horizontals, verticals, diagonals, straight or curved lines, and calm or active lines should vary in length, activity, and direction, while easily leading the eye toward a center of interest.
