MonoX, profitable since mainnet launch, announces its public token sale on Huobi Primelist
Singapore, Singapore, 25th November, 2021,
MonoX Protocol, the most capital-efficient liquidity solution in the DeFi space, has announced that the public sale of its $MONO token will take place on Huobi Global’s Primelist token listing platform on Thursday, November 25. The listing comes a month after MonoX launched its mainnet on the Ethereum and Polygon networks.
There will be a supply of one million $MONO tokens for purchase at $0.40 each. Investors can find further details of the listing here. With Huobi Primelist, participants stand a chance to purchase new tokens at a low price and trade the newly listed token immediately after the Primelist activity ends.
$MONO is the governance token of the protocol. Token holders can vote on approval for official pools, and pool parameters like fees, rewards, and the future Lending and Borrowing parameters.
MonoX founder and CEO Ruyi Ren said, “MonoX is one of the most innovative products in the DeFi 2.0 space, with a profitability almost 100x a regular swap project with similar TVL. Huobi is one of the largest and best centralized exchanges in the world. It’s an honor to get to launch on Huobi. We’ll be using our tokens to promote decentralized governance of the project and attract more liquidity and partnerships.”
The project had earlier raised $5 million from a group of investors that included Krypital Group, Axia8 Ventures, Animoca Brands, Divergence Ventures, Youbi Capital, Rarestone Capital, LD Capital, GenBlock Capital, 3Commas, OP Crypto, and Blockdream.
It has been profitable since the mainnet went live, thanks to its unique single-sided liquidity pools that enable it to generate revenue not just from trading fees but also from the virtual vCASH token. Without a native token, the protocol has generated over $800,000 in profit with only about $20 million in total value locked (TVL) in the first month of mainnet launch.
MonoX is a multi-chain, multi-layer DEX that is revolutionizing the DeFi ecosystem by eliminating capital inefficiencies of the existing liquidity models. Unlike traditional DEXes that require projects to deposit two tokens to build a liquidity pair, MonoX enables developers to list their tokens without the burden of bringing another asset.
Its innovative single-sided liquidity model groups the deposited tokens into a virtual pair with the vCASH, which is backed by all assets in the MonoX pools. It results in improved capital efficiency, lower trading fees, and zero-capital token launching.
MonoX is also a capital-efficient solution to infuse liquidity to Value-backed Tokens (VBTs) such as synthetic assets, fractional NFTs, insurance tokens, and gaming tokens. Since these assets hold inherent value, projects and users don’t need to collateralize them a second time with a liquidity pair.
About MonoX
MonoX is the most capital-efficient automated market maker (AMM) in the DeFi ecosystem. It empowers developers, traders, and liquidity providers to participate in an open, accessible, and capital-efficient marketplace. MonoX aims to revolutionize DeFi by fixing the capital inefficiencies of the first-generation protocol models. Its single-sided liquidity pools and vCASH facilitate lower trading fees, capital efficiency, and the ability to launch tokens with zero additional capital.
For further information, visit: https://monox.finance/
Contacts
Collins Dictionary Picks “NFT” As 2021’s Word Of The Year
The Collins Dictionary crowned the amazing year NFTs had. According to the UK-based dictionary, “NFT” was the most important word of 2021. There’s no denying that the NFT phenomenon grew immensely this year, and not even Ethereum gas fees and environmental FUD could deter its trajectory. Congratulations to all the artists and businessmen that managed to benefit from the growth, and take Collins Dictionary’s acknowledgment as if it was yours.
Related Reading | DAO To Make Jodorowsky’s Dune Manuscript Public: Member Won $3M Bid
How Does Collins Dictionary Define NFT?
On the Word of The Year page, Collins offers a simple and elegant definition:
“‘NFT’, the abbreviation of ‘non-fungible token’, the unique digital identifier that records ownership of a digital asset which has entered the mainstream and seen millions spent on the most sought-after images and videos, has been named Collins Word of the Year 2021.
It is one of three tech-based words to make Collins’ longer list of ten words of the year, which includes seven words brand new to CollinsDictionary.com.”
The other tech-based words were “crypto” and “metaverse,” so you know NFT had some fierce competition in 2021. The abbreviation of “cryptocurrency” seems like a bigger and wider concept. And it might’ve been even more everpresent than “NFT.” However, it didn’t have the novel factor. On the other hand, “metaverse” did have the novel factor but it came too late into the race. When facebook announced that the company was changing its name to “meta,” it was already too late. Mark Zuckerberg commanded headlines with those clumsy and cringy videos, but it didn’t help. NFTs had already won the year.
Digging deeper into NFTs, the Collins Dictionary’s blog expanded on the concept and provided an example:
“Unique” is important here — it’s a one-off, not “fungible” or replaceable by any other piece of data. And what’s really captured the public’s imagination around NFTs is the use of this technology to sell art. For example, the rights to a work by the surrealist digital artist Beeple sold at Christie’s in March for $69m. Called EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS, it was a collage of all the images he’d created since he committed in 2007 to making one every day.”
ETH price chart for 11/25/2021 on FTX | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
About The Collins Dictionary And Its WOTY
The history of this UK-based publication goes way back:
“Collins dictionary publishing began in 1824, with the publication of Donnegan’s Greek and English Lexicon in partnership with Smith Elder. In 1840, the first in the series of Collins Illustrated Dictionaries was published alongside the Sixpenny Pocket Pronouncing Dictionary which went onto sell approximately 1 million copies. 20 years later and with the addition of steam presses, Collins could publish dictionaries in all sizes, prices and bindings.”
Related Reading | Beeple’s “Human One,” A Sculpture + NFT Hybrid, Sold For $28.9M At Christie’s
The organization has been declaring a Word Of The Year since 1990. It’s a newer phenomenon so, from the beginning, there’s a strong link to technology. In 1993, the WOTY was “information superhighway”; it was “cyber” in 94, and “web” in 95. When it came to 1997 it was “millennium bug,” and it was the prefix “e-” in 98. Of course, it was “Y2K” in 99. Recently, though, Collins Dictionary has been concerned with social movements and gender identities. Last year, of course, it was “Covid,” and in 2021 the tech world took back the throne with “NFT.”
Featured Image: Collins Dictionary WOTY site | Charts by TradingView
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Users Facing Connectivity Issues
- Coinbase supposedly continues to undergo some system issues.
- Coinbase said it resolved the issue as of 2:00 am UTC on November 24.
- Crypro exchange Coinbase suffered a similar issue just a month ago.
The well-known cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase supposedly continues to undergo some system issues after facing a major connectivity problem.
Accordingly, Coinbase officially mentioned, both Coinbase brokerage and its trading platform Coinbase Pro were not functioning on Tuesday due to some connectivity issues on both platforms. Coinbase Stated, “This may cause failed trades, deployed transactions, and unexpected behavior on the webpage and mobile apps”.
Furthermore, Coinbase said it resolved the issue as of 2:00 am UTC on November 24 as the problem was no longer affecting Coinbase products and services. The firm took nearly less than two hours to fix the problem, as per Coinbase’s incident and scheduled maintenance history.
Coinbase Connectivity Issue
More so, the users in online are immediately expressed outrage regarding the platform’s repeated connectivity issues, with some observers pointing out that Coinbase suffered a similar issue just a month ago. Most of the Coinbase users linked Coinbase’s connectivity issues to rallying coins including Shiba Inu (SHIB), GYEN, and Crypto.com (CRO).
In early November Coinbase surged over 300% after listing CRO on its platform. GYEN has remained unavailable for buying, selling, and trading on Coinbase due to technical reasons since Friday. Some of the users of Coinbase have reportedly continued experiencing issues with the platform even after the exchange said the problem was fixed.
Eventually, one of the Coinbase users mentioned, “I wake up and a day later and Coinbase is still down. Imagine the lawsuits if a stock exchange shit the bed that hard”.
One user wrote on Twitter that it was almost 24hours and Coinbase is still down. From this, we can understand that the connectivity issue in the Coinbase exchange is not yet fixed.
Hence more, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO recently expressed his support for crypto holders moving their funds out of centralized exchanges to protect their holdings. Elson Musk stated that any crypto wallets not giving you your private keys should be avoided at all costs.
Therefore, even the Coinbase exchange announces that the connectivity issue was fixed, the users are experiencing a connectivity issue. So the issue was not recovered completely by Coinbase.
TA: Ethereum Prints Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Revisit $4.5K
Ethereum is stable above the $4,250 pivot level against the US Dollar. ETH could accelerate higher if there is a clear break above the $4,350 resistance zone.
- Ethereum is trading in a bullish zone above the $4,200 level.
- The price is consolidating above $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $4,270 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear break above the $4,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Is Rising
Ethereum formed a base above the $4,150 support level. ETH price started a steady recovery wave above the $4,200 resistance zone to move into short-term positive zone.
The price was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $4,386 swing high to $4,169 low. Besides, there was a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $4,270 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The pair is consolidating above $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,335 level.
The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $4,386 swing high to $4,169 low is also near the $4,330 level. The first major resistance is near the $4,350 level. A close above the $4,330 and $4,350 levels could start a fresh increase in the near term.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,500 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the $4,650 breakout zone in the near term, where the bears are likely to take a stand.
Fresh Drop in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,330 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,270 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $4,250 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $4,250 support might push the price further lower. In this case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $4,150 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now correcting lower towards the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $4,150
Major Resistance Level – $4,350
