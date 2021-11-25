Tech
Mother Goose Investigations – How Far it is to Babylon?
How far is it to Babylon? According to the poem, 3 score and 10 (or 70 miles). Babylon is present day Iraq.
Places that 70 miles from Iraq are present day Syria, present day Turkey, Iran (previously Persia of course), Kuwait and Jordan. Given the questioner uses miles and miles are Roman, this suggest Roman occupied Jordan.
Babylon in the New Testament either refers to Rome, or refers to an evil place. The Rastafarian word combines these meanings and makes Babylon mean an oppressive system.
But this still may not be the what the rhyme means.
What is important is what happens next in the rhyme. That you can get to by candlelight and back again. This surely rules it out as a real place.
Though 70 miles is not far today, it would be difficult to get that far at night time. It should be pointed out you are travelling holding a candle-this surely means walking. Something is certainly wrong here…
Well the English version seems to be about walking, the Scots version seems to be about a horse and the questioner needing to have bright spurs-what that has to do with travelling fast is not sure.
It seems that Babylon is any far away (or seemingly far away city) like Timbuktu of today. How many people know that Timbuktu is in Mali? Not many, to most it is just a convenient far away place.
Another theory is that Babylon is a corruption of Baby land-this does not particularly hold up. It does seem that the name Babylon came from Babel, to talk. This refers to the legend of a (Babylonian) tower which fell down because everyone spoke different languages.
It seems that the place the traveller goes to seems a bit more real than that. Whatever it is about, its a rhyme about the mysteries of travel.
Tech
How to Earn Cash From Your Extra Diabetes Test Strips
Almost everyone who has diabetes should own a blood sugar testing kit. A lot of them are supplied with many different test strips and a lot of them turn abandoned. The fact that they have a quite short shelf life brings about you being forced to get rid of a great deal of abandoned strips. But now you have built up an option of selling extra strips and making a little profit instead. All you need are unopened and unexpired test strip containers and money can be yours in just a few weeks.
For those who have a lot of extra diabetes test strips within their first labels, you’ve got an option to have simple money. All you need to undertake is send those you haven’t used and you will receive cash in just a couple of days. You simply must add the packaging slip from the package along with your name and home address and you’ll get the check along with the affirmation. This can be a very easy process and will not actually take a matter of minutes for one to load up and send the strips. As they are gathered to be made available to others, they should not be showed or broken in whatever way. Also the boxes that are crushed will never be approved. If you want the unaccepted containers to be shipped back to you a processing and shipment cost is going to be billed.
Guarantee the strips don’t terminate over the following 180 days. Once they do, you will be paid simply half the promised costs. When they expire in under 90 days, no payment will likely be made to you. Nearly all places have a need of a minimum of 5 cases to be sent at one time. The prices for boxes of 50 test strips change between brand names. This is a great way of decreasing items that get unused and you can also make some profit as well. Except when there’s more than one person looking at his/her blood sugar levels in the house, everyone could have extra test strips which can be of use for a person. If the supply of strips appears too small to deliver with this offer, gather several added containers from your relatives and buddies and you will create enough cash to buy everybody a pleasant meal. This can be a nice way of building wealth out of waste materials and is a chance everybody must make use of.
You may find yourself obtaining further test strips regularly or at times. Many reasons exist people have extra strips including: the doctor changing your equipment, testing yourself more infrequently, someone you care about goes into a medical residence that provides the strips on their behalf plus much more.
It is just pretty easy to earn cash from your extra and unused diabetes test strips. Just don’t forget to be aware of the guidelines that you will need to know.
Tech
James Brennan – Stingaree
Human beings are thought to be inbuilt risk takers–we survive and flourish on risks. This couldn’t be more true in the case of James Brennan, who revolutionized the San Diego clubbing scene with the opening of the modern, exclusive nightclub Stingaree in 2005.
‘We were told that we were funny when we spent $7 million on Stingaree,’ he revealed. ‘But we paid it off in a year and a half.’
Brennan, a university of San Diego graduate, is the Chief Executive Officer and partner of EnDev enterprises LLC. As well as Stingaree, he and his team at EnDev have operated a string of dives and eateries in the San Diego area, which include Universal, a posh nightclub in Hillcrest; Dish, a cafe in Hillcrest that offers’organic’ dishes; and Top of the Cove, an upscale restaurant in La Jolla.
Brennan claimed that one of the reasons his business ventures are successful is really because he and his team treat each other like family. When he hires employees, Brennan looks for one vital quality in an individual: integrity. ‘A willingness to work a tough and to put in the hours,’ the thirty-six-year-old announced. So far he’s been successful. ‘We’ve lost less than 5 percent of our staff, and in this business that is remarkable,’ he claimed.
Nobody knows when the economy will pick up, but one thing is sure, it does not moisten this man’s risk-taking spirit. He and his new partner, Brian Malarkey, former Oceanaire chef and Top chef participator, are ganging up to open a cafe in the Gaslamp Quarter. It’s not your common restaurant, however. In addition to the food and drinks, one added attraction is Malarkey himself, who will showcase his talent in cooking through an open kitchen.
‘We’re going to show off the venue but make Brian the important point of what we are selling, which is the entire dining experience, where people sit down, have dinner, hang about at the table and drink sangria and specialty cocktails,’ Brennan said.
Brennan, is utilizing old methods to ensure the restaurant success. ‘I’m going back to the way I did things when I did Stingaree and Side Bar, which has multiple stockholders who will all pitch the eatery and spend their own money and join the process of building it up,’ he claimed. ‘I got away from that in current projects.’
Based totally on the successfulness of his other business endeavors, especially with Stingaree, he could be right in making use of old systems. Besides, isn’t everything about taking risks? Brennan aptly said it: if you want to make money and enjoy life, you need to take risks. Take it from the man who owns San Diego’s largest and most exclusive nightclub.
Tech
Google AdSense – Earning Money With Blogger
Do you have a blog? Is it making you the money that you are looking for in your business? Well, you should know that you can profit big time with a blog in your online business. One of the ways that you can do so is with Google AdSense and a free blog site called “Blogger”.
Now first of all, you should know that Google AdSense is a program where you can earn money for every targeted click that you get to the ads being displayed on your website. It’s a great money source for website owners and blog owners alike. And you stand to earn a lot of money from your site with AdSense on it.
You see making money with AdSense is a very simple thing to do. All you have to do is write a lot about a particular subject, own your own website or blog, drive people to your site, place your AdSense ads in the best places, and then wait for people to click on the AdSense ads on your site. The more traffic you get, the more money you will make due to the increased amount of hits to your site or blog.
If you do choose to go with a Blogger blog, you should know that Google AdSense can be easily and seamlessly integrated onto your blog. They have a special application that allows you to post AdSense ads on your blog with just a few clicks. Now you know that you will have to sign up for AdSense first, but this is just a quick and easy guide to letting you know what to do.
I know a lot about Blogger, but there is another popular blogging platform called “WordPress” that is also very popular. I don’t know much about WordPress except for the fact that you can ping hundreds of search engine services immediately after you create a new post – or edit a post. Because of this, I stick to Blogger, and I think you should too. It’s just so easy to get things set up.
Now when making blog posts, you don’t want to put up 10 posts in one day. This just looks suspicious. Instead, make 1 post everyday, and ping the search engine services. You can do that with a site called “pingomatic”. It’s very easy to do, and once you reach the pingomatic page, you will see what I mean.
Strive to make 1 blog post each day – and it would help if it’s at least 500+ words or longer. The longer the better. But some people feel like they can’t put up 1 new blog post per day. People like this I find to be incredibly lazy, or so unmotivated to the idea of an internet business that they would rather go to work lol. This is funny to me but it’s true. Hey, peoples’ desires are peoples’ desires. I can’t knock that.
But if you’re one of the motivated individuals who would like to earn a lot of money with Google AdSense and a Blogger blog, then simply follow the tips in today’s lesson, and you will be good to go.
When you first start posting, you will get around 5 visits per day. Post more than you will start getting 10 visits per day. Once you get up to 300 blog posts written, you will see 30 to 40 new visitors per day – and that’s just from your simple and easy blog. It’s very easy to maintain a blog, and you should go out there and do it. It can be very profitable for you.
Good luck with earning money with AdSense and your Blogger blog today.
